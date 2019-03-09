Covington Lawyer Reveals Plan to File Suit Against CNN Likely Next Week…

The lawyer representing Covington High School student Nick Sandmann has told Fox News he plans to file a lawsuit against CNN likely next week.
According to Fox News, lawyer L Lin Wood discussed his intentions for a more than $250 million lawsuit in an upcoming broadcast interview with host Mark Levin:
(FOX NEWS) CNN is likely to be hit with a massive lawsuit worth more than $250 million over alleged “vicious” and “direct attacks” on Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann, his lawyer has told Fox News.
Lawyer L. Lin Wood discussed his decision to sue CNN for its reporting and coverage of his client during an interview that will air on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.
[…] “CNN was probably more vicious in its direct attacks on Nicholas than The Washington Post. And CNN goes into millions of individuals’ homes.”
[…] “They really went after Nicholas with the idea that he was part of a mob that was attacking the Black Hebrew Israelites, yelling racist slurs at the Black Hebrew Israelites. Totally false.
“Now you say you’ve seen the tape; if you took the time to look at the full context of what happened that day, Nicholas Sandmann did absolutely nothing wrong. He was, as I’ve said to others, he was the only adult in the room. But you have a situation where CNN couldn’t resist the idea that here’s a guy with a young boy, that Make America Great Again cap on. So they go after him.”
Wood continued: “The CNN folks were online on Twitter at 7 a.m retweeting the little one-minute propaganda piece that had been put out. … They’re out there right away going after this young boy. And they maintain it for at least two days. Why didn’t they stop and just take an hour and look through the Internet and find the truth and then report it? Maybe do that before you report the lies.”
[…] “I’ve got some young, smart lawyers that are working hard as we can,” he told Levin. “Double-checking, and listen, when we file complaints, we’ve investigated it because we want to get it right. Maybe CNN can learn from that.” (read more)
Pinch ’em till it hurts.
Bleed them until they pass out permanently. Get these commies off the air.
Nick Sandmann is going to be able to buy CNN and a couple of other fake news organizations by the time this is all said and done
The organizations can afford it. I wish some of these cuksockers would be personally sued so they could feel the pain.
mikey – I’d like to start with Lemonhead. He’s the one that called Sandman’s face “punchable” – right? Next would be the guy who created the meme of putting Nick in the woodchopper. Each and every one of these loons that called for physical violence against Nick should be targeted and sued. Go get ’em, boys!!
That’s racist hate speech. Should file a civil rights complaint… oh wait… white people can’t do that.
Especially the Hollywood crowd like Griffin, Cher, Midler, and Milano. I’d love to see their carcasses hauled into a Covington courtroom than have Brinks back a truck into their bank account. Of course, all of the men-boys at CNN,etc, will just whither and cry like girls if they get sued.
Yes, I am praying for Nicholas and his lawyer to be successful against weapons, cnn , and every single celebrity.
Please do everything you can to tie them up in litigation and ruin them. Please bloody their noses. Please give all the libs and progressives out there a big lesson. Same with that guy that hit the man in Berkeley, Put the man in jail for a long time. Give Jussie a lesson. Put AOC in prison with her friend. Justice, justice.
Excellent! MAGA baby!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
I’d LOVE to see Nick Sandmann become America’s youngest, newest media MOGUL!
Catch my meaning?
I like the cut of this guy’s jib-a lot. I would have wanted to be one of those “young, smart lawyers” back in the day. This case has, as we used to say, “legs”.
Speaking as an old, maybe not so smart, lawyer— this case has BIG simple legs.
Take it on on contingency fee basis (you victims pay nothing, we take maybe 1/3 of winnings) and you can FOR SURE hire a bunch of young smart (and soon to be very rich on their small fraction of 1/3 of 500 million…) hungry lawyers.
This was a slam dunk defamation win from day 1. Stupid MSM!
Go, Nick! I was ready to ban all lawyers, but L Lin Wood is a keeper 🙂
100%…to both statements, woowhowee!!!
IN GOD WE TRUST
I love this attorney. He’s going scorched-earth on these media companies. It’s about time somebody held them liable with extreme prejudice for using ordinary Americans as pawns in the narrative game. Nakoula Basseley (Benghazi) ought to give him a call.
Hit the leftist propagandists hard, and hit them low, but mostly, hit them low…
Can’t you only hit a snake low, just asking.
Honestly this is the best news I’ve heard this year. This guy Lin Wood is doing God’s work. If he can hit the NY Times it will be a trifecta.
Lady JUSTICE is back in town!
MAGA
Hang the lynch mobs high.
BRAVO!
First we f WaPo then we f CNN.
Apologies to FIB icon Andrew McCabe.
BWA hahahaha! HAHAHAHAHAHA!
You … left your mark!
Great news! Hope this will eventually make media think twice before they set out to defame/destroy anyone. Lin Wood is THE man!
Media and the stoopid hollyweird crowd both! Go after them, Mr. Linwood – make them regret ever opening their big, ugly, prejudiced mouths. Alyssa, Kathy, Jim, Jimmy, Joy and Sara – I’m talking to you, you bottom feeding jerks.
OUTSTANDING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I am so glad to see this! The media is never held accountable. This is the “enough is enough” critical mass moment. Lin Wood is a blessing to America.
Troublemaker, so true about the media never held accountable. J Behar answers Whoppy question about why they jump to accuse before knowing all the evidence. Most on the panel smile when the answer is because they want President Trump out of office. The lawyer on the panel was very arrogant when this was first aired. She remarked that she doesn’t smirk when she prays. What kind of person says such awful things about being better when she prays. Twisted way of thinking. What I saw was a humble young man.
When Mr Wood remarks that Nick was the only adult in the room he is dead on. When you see the whole thing you get it. Nick thought at first that the Indians were coming to give them support. They do had been attacked by the other hate group. When Nick realized that wasn’t the case he didn’t react to the hostility from the Indaian group. In fact when one of his friends was going to respond to a racist comment by one of the Indian group Nick turned and shushed him.
When Nick went on television he was stellar. He never displayed any anger, I don’t know how he managed that . Nick is one in a million.
I want to see that NBC chick apologize to Nick for being such a crappy, biased interviewer. I don’t know her name, but she couldn’t have been more condescending.
I saw exactly what you saw, and agree 100%. Sandmann was trying to make sure his group didn’t lower themselves to the level of the racist black men or the racist, lying Native American.
Lin don’t play. End of story.
WAR!!!
Maybe it will be the Covington News Network when it’s done.
Written and public apologies should also be part of the lawsuit.
Not sure how much negotiating I would tolerate. They were told many times over to stop and they refused. Now they’re going to find out how much someone’s name is worth.
Go get em kid!
Cash News Network!
Every MAGA hat owner should sue all networks for defamation!
One of the people at Powerline wrote:
In any sane world, Sandmann has a good case against…somebody, for something. But it doesn’t fit conventional defamation law very well, and I don’t think there are any clear principles about how to deal with a Twitter mob. Hundreds or thousands of defendants [as suggested by Sandmann’s lawyer]? That doesn’t really work. Did the smearing of Sandmann relate to matters of fact, or opinion? What, exactly, did they say that was false? That he was “smirking”? That he acted “disrespectfully” toward the a****** who was pounding a drum in his face? That he is a symbol of all that is wrong with America? We really are outside the bounds of traditional defamation law.
The conventional wisdom is that no plaintiff can win a defamation case in any matter that is of public interest. If they get this case before a jury in Kentucky with a reasonable roster of defendants and a plausible theory, they probably will get a jury verdict. That verdict probably will be overturned a few years later, unless the Supreme Court decides to significantly rethink libel law.
and he then added
Many legal scholars–not to mention the general public–think the Court has gone much too far in vitiating the centuries-old law of defamation. I, personally, agree. More important, so does President Trump. Whether new boundaries will be drawn; if so, where they will be; and whether any possible new regime will benefit Nick Sandmann, remain to be seen.
Me…Justice Thomas wrote a little on this…I think it’s time..the casual lies, slanders and libels of the press toward their enemies (i.e. us) needs to be reined in. A big victory for Sandmann et al. would be a change in regime, imho.
Even the original Sullivan vs NYT looks like a leftist court putting its thumb on the scales
However, my guess is that WaPo et al. will plead incompetence…that in the current era it is no longer possible to have reportage, the race to the bottom disallows it. And then offer Sandmann an enticement of a few million to drop the case.
You sue twitter for publishing it.
Stats – very interesting….
I think the actual libel or slander is the news stating that Sandmann went over to the Indian and menacingly hovered over him.
It is fact, not opinion, that the Indian went over and got in Sandmann’s face and that was the basis of the defamation.
IMO, of course.
Was Sullivan a minor?
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving propaganda network. Mercilessly and recklessly trying to destroy a kid’s life based on a network’s typical Fake News paradigm should be punished to the full extent of the law if this is proven in court. IMO, the facts indicate this is a justified iron-clad defamation lawsuit. When a large arrogant media network tries to crush a kid, they must pay.
Lin Wood’s efforts on behalf of Nick could be a long overdue game changer; at least for kids being callously defamed by unrestrained out of control networks. This is one of the Dem party’s favorite networks to broadcast their Dem Debates while debate banned FNC was the only network that showed restraint. Typical Dem behavior.
Seriously, why are the lefties so mean to children? Anyone with a brain (or a heart) can see that this is a teenager, so isn’t that a reason to look into the matter before letting loose with all the viciousness?
PLEASE, PLEASE, CAN I BE ON THE JURY? COME ON PLEASE…
I hope Linn Wood makes Nick a very wealthy kid and makes the liberal media cry again!
PLEASE, PLEASE, LET ME ON THAT JURY…
I am looking forward to a mid-range Defendant getting zapped like Savanana Gutherie or Maggie Habberman(sp). Someone that makes good money but that could get bankrupted. I’m not sure NBC would pick up and pay Gutherie’s judgment. I would like to see some crying. Lots and lots of crying.
It may have been a mistake to go on Guthries’ show. That decision was made before Lin Wood was retained.
It is possible that Nick may be considered a non public figure for publications pre Guthrie and a public figure for publications post Guthrie.
g
God Bless you and your staff, Mr. Wood. All of you are true patriotic Americans.
I stand in awe of your extreme generosity and intrepidity.
CNN say hello to Gawker.
any retraction from CNN must be aired as many times and at the same prime time as the lies where disseminated.
So if the lawsuit identify that the false claim have been make over 100 times and cover hours of broadcast, the retraction and correction must be done in equal time and frequency.
(This also include their website. )
CNN doing a 1 minute correction at 3am, and showing a little blurb on their website in a corner should not be accepted as a valid retraction.
Way to Go Sandman and Lin Wood. Give them their taste of hell on earth.
Only effective lawfare will decrease the communist liberal judicial social excesses.
Use the law as shield and sword; neuter the haters with law fighting, for cumulative time and financial drain.
Let them experience the legal maze of counter punch and attack to confront their terrorism.
Why let them have all the fun?
This whole situation of condemning these kids was the “proverbial” red line crossed. Prior to that moment, anyone could be persecuted for a MEGA hat by the media. It’s a defining moment where somebody finally said, WE. HAVE, HAD. ENOUGH.
This case will be a blueprint for the future of regular citizens to recoup damages for persecution by main stream media and others. The future seem pretty bright!
Discovery will be wonderful.
