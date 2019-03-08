The President and First Lady Visit Devastated Alabama Tornado Victims…

Posted on March 8, 2019 by

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump flew to the worst impacted areas of eastern Alabama today to review damage from a recent series of tornadoes and comfort victims. Traveling aboard AF1 was Alabama Senator Richard Shelby, and Representative Mike Rogers.

President Trump toured Lee County, Alabama, where 23 people were killed by a massive EF4 tornado almost a mile wide. After Air Force One landed at a military base along the Georgia border, the President took Marine one for an aerial tour of the damage while press followed in two Ospreys.

The President and First Lady then traveled to Beauregard, Alabama, where at least one tornado had maximum impact and visited with survivors of the storm.

After the Ariel tour President Trump, Melania Trump, Secretary Ben Carson and Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen were met by Governor Kay Ivey, Senator Doug Jones, MG Sheryl Gordon – Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard, Director Brian Hastings – Alabama Emergency Management Agency, Sheriff Jay Jones of Lee County, Alabama, Chairman Bill English, Lee County, Alabama Commission and Mayor Gary Fuller, Opelika, Alabama

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized, Weather Events. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to The President and First Lady Visit Devastated Alabama Tornado Victims…

  1. Nigella says:
    March 8, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Love these two.RIP for the victims and their Families

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      March 8, 2019 at 4:29 pm

      They’re the best President and First Lady ever !
      God Bless them and prayers for the living and the dead in Alabama !

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
      • olderwiser21 says:
        March 8, 2019 at 6:20 pm

        Betsy – I think you can see on President Trump’s face that he is very distressed to see all those crosses – Melania’s too. They are genuinely nice, compassionate people. Nothing phony about them.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  2. sundance says:
    March 8, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. Bob says:
    March 8, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    There is more respect and love on the ground from the President Trump team than all of all the previous administrations combined.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  4. Snow White says:
    March 8, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    God bles your kind President and First lady. Melania was fighting back tears while looking at the crosses, you can see in the video close up.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. Golden Advice says:
    March 8, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    View from the ground of President Trump’s aerial tour that Sundance mentioned…

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Abster says:
    March 8, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    President and First Lady Trump bring such love and hope to so many. Never give up. MAGA

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. chojun says:
    March 8, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    I lived there 2 years. These people are tougher than nails.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  8. bessie2003 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    That this President and First Lady took the time to stand in front of each cross to honor each of these people who lost their lives in the tornado is so beautiful words can describe.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  9. jackphatz says:
    March 8, 2019 at 4:51 pm

    Which Democrat candidate has toured the devasted area? Just wondering.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. TwoLaine says:
    March 8, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    Their landing at Fort Benning, GA. Lots of military out to see a glimpse of them!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. rustybritches says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    I don’t know why but I love seeing Air force One now and always think about how clean and beautiful it looks Love President Trump and Melania Pray for them to stay strong
    prayed for the families of those that died and those that have lost everything they own..
    Hope the recovery will be quick, even though I am sure it wont be.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Blind no longer says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    I love my President and First Lady!! They both truly care about Americans! Such an extraordinary Man, to relate to people like an average guy!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. dbobway says:
    March 8, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    Respecting human life comes in different ways from we, the living.

    God Bless the President and his wife being an example to me, with such respect!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. convert says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    I thought Barron was with them? I don’t see him in any of the pictures?

    Like

    Reply
  15. amwick says:
    March 8, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    Our VSGPotus wears many hats. Sometimes it is his solemn duty to lead this nation in mourning. He doesn’t need a hat for that. He and Melania carried with them and delivered the heartfelt sympathy and the compassion of all of us, they were dignified, gentle and respectful. Bless them both, bless the victims and their grieving families.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s