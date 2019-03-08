The President and First Lady Visit Devastated Alabama Tornado Victims…

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump flew to the worst impacted areas of eastern Alabama today to review damage from a recent series of tornadoes and comfort victims. Traveling aboard AF1 was Alabama Senator Richard Shelby, and Representative Mike Rogers.

President Trump toured Lee County, Alabama, where 23 people were killed by a massive EF4 tornado almost a mile wide. After Air Force One landed at a military base along the Georgia border, the President took Marine one for an aerial tour of the damage while press followed in two Ospreys.

The President and First Lady then traveled to Beauregard, Alabama, where at least one tornado had maximum impact and visited with survivors of the storm.

After the Ariel tour President Trump, Melania Trump, Secretary Ben Carson and Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen were met by Governor Kay Ivey, Senator Doug Jones, MG Sheryl Gordon – Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard, Director Brian Hastings – Alabama Emergency Management Agency, Sheriff Jay Jones of Lee County, Alabama, Chairman Bill English, Lee County, Alabama Commission and Mayor Gary Fuller, Opelika, Alabama

