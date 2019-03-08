The President and First Lady Visit Devastated Alabama Tornado Victims…

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump flew to the worst impacted areas of eastern Alabama today to review damage from a recent series of tornadoes and comfort victims. Traveling aboard AF1 was Alabama Senator Richard Shelby, and Representative Mike Rogers.
President Trump toured Lee County, Alabama, where 23 people were killed by a massive EF4 tornado almost a mile wide. After Air Force One landed at a military base along the Georgia border, the President took Marine one for an aerial tour of the damage while press followed in two Ospreys.
The President and First Lady then traveled to Beauregard, Alabama, where at least one tornado had maximum impact and visited with survivors of the storm.
After the Ariel tour President Trump, Melania Trump, Secretary Ben Carson and Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen were met by Governor Kay Ivey, Senator Doug Jones, MG Sheryl Gordon – Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard, Director Brian Hastings – Alabama Emergency Management Agency, Sheriff Jay Jones of Lee County, Alabama, Chairman Bill English, Lee County, Alabama Commission and Mayor Gary Fuller, Opelika, Alabama
Love these two.RIP for the victims and their Families
They’re the best President and First Lady ever !
God Bless them and prayers for the living and the dead in Alabama !
Betsy – I think you can see on President Trump’s face that he is very distressed to see all those crosses – Melania’s too. They are genuinely nice, compassionate people. Nothing phony about them.
There is more respect and love on the ground from the President Trump team than all of all the previous administrations combined.
So right Bob !
God bles your kind President and First lady. Melania was fighting back tears while looking at the crosses, you can see in the video close up.
View from the ground of President Trump’s aerial tour that Sundance mentioned…
President and First Lady Trump bring such love and hope to so many. Never give up. MAGA
I lived there 2 years. These people are tougher than nails.
Given the part of the country it’s in, I’d bet that many are people of faith.
There are churches everywhere here (Foley). These are salt of the earth people.
Amen MarySue. My grandparents were from Alabama, a little farming community called Forney. I spent many summers there riding horses, fishing and swimming at a fish camp they called “the back waters”. Church every Sunday morning and Wednesday night-period-no excuses!! I learned to drive in my grandaddy’s pasture…brings back such memories.
chojun – my kind of people. BTW – “lived there two years” – mission?
That this President and First Lady took the time to stand in front of each cross to honor each of these people who lost their lives in the tornado is so beautiful words can describe.
Bessie I noticed the same thing it was very moving! Love this President and First Lady! Godspeed and healing to the families that lost loved ones and those that were injured!
Which Democrat candidate has toured the devasted area? Just wondering.
jack – that would be – oh well, nevermind.
Yes, it would.
Their landing at Fort Benning, GA. Lots of military out to see a glimpse of them!
I don’t know why but I love seeing Air force One now and always think about how clean and beautiful it looks Love President Trump and Melania Pray for them to stay strong
prayed for the families of those that died and those that have lost everything they own..
Hope the recovery will be quick, even though I am sure it wont be.
I love my President and First Lady!! They both truly care about Americans! Such an extraordinary Man, to relate to people like an average guy!
Respecting human life comes in different ways from we, the living.
God Bless the President and his wife being an example to me, with such respect!
I thought Barron was with them? I don’t see him in any of the pictures?
Our VSGPotus wears many hats. Sometimes it is his solemn duty to lead this nation in mourning. He doesn’t need a hat for that. He and Melania carried with them and delivered the heartfelt sympathy and the compassion of all of us, they were dignified, gentle and respectful. Bless them both, bless the victims and their grieving families.
Amen!
