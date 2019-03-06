Democrats Have an Antisemitic Problem – The “Ilhan Omar Resolution” Will Not Remove It…

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is scheduling an Ilmar Omar resolution for Wednesday (full pdf of resolution below) in an attempt to protect her party and cover ongoing, bigoted and sustained antisemitic comments from Muslim freshman representative Ilmar Omar. However, Pelosi’s attempt to hide the inherent strain of anti-Jewish sentiment throughout her party is likely to fail.
Quite simply, Speaker Pelosi and her House leadership are once again putting their fingers in the cracks of a crumbling wall holding back the far-left hatred for Jews growing amid their base each year.
To further Pelosi’s anxiety, Ms. Omar has full-throated support from fellow freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI), the first Palestinian-American congresswoman, and the celeb progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y) who compares Omar’s attacks against Jewish people to the demands made by “civil rights icons” of years past.
There’s an ideological baseline here that cannot be overcome simply by putting political resolutions on the floor while Omar, Tlaib and AOC express their underlying desire for their preferred ‘final solution‘, to see the nation state of Israel destroyed. Apparently they too have a dream…
Here’s the House Resolution:
WASHINGTON DC – […] If the House moves ahead with the vote on Wednesday as planned, it would be an unprecedented public rebuke of Omar, who was sworn into office just over 60 days ago. Omar’s office declined to comment about the Democratic resolution on Monday. (read more)
“… it would be an unprecedented public rebuke of Omar…”
how’d they come up with that mental gymnastics?
She’s not even mentioned in the damn resolution!
We live in an age of “unprecedence”.
“Unprecedented meetings” with Russians. “Unprecedented lies” from the President. “Unprecedented” Congressional hearings. “Unprecedented” weather “extremes.” “Unprecedented” national emergency declarations. “Unprecedented” attacks on the media.
“Unprecedented” is now the equivalent of the third exclamation points in “Super Sale!!!!! 50% Off!!!!!”
Don’t forget all the ‘unprecedented’ disrespect endured by St Barack of Obama.
Unprecedented deceit and evil from the Left.
Somehow the resolution condemning Rep King (by name) is not considered precedent….
Assuming Nancy gets to heaaven…
Uh oh wrong tweet…
Wow, she is looney. Not one sentence was coherent.
Nor is Omar being removed from commitees
AOC is new blood and she is going to stand with the other new bloods. The battle is between the old and new blood, just in time for election season.. I smell division.
This shift in the far Left to a growing antisemitic trend is very noticeable in the colleges as support for Islamic causes becomes the trendy position for young radicals.
What scumbags. Although with the number of illegals coming in, what do they care if they lose a few Jewish votes (which seems impossible)?
What disgusting people that clearly have zero respect for life. Life, they kill babies, they would kill Israel and anything else that doesn’t further their cause or line their pockets.
I’m beyond popcorn, I’ve lost my appetite.
All I see is a bunch of whereass’s that says nothing
This all leads up to another mild ‘slap on the wrist’. These extremists are content with shooting themselves in the foot. All the better for the re-election of President Trump with a Republican Congress and new judges.
If only Obama had another daughter…
If the world loses Israel goodbye USA
Democrats have really become trash.
Gu less ,spineless, Omar is one spooky woman I’d say she wouldn’t be above emptying
an AK-47 clip into the celing of the congress hall..
“Aloha Snackbar!”
Or walking into Congress hall with a back pack bomb on.
Point of fact, she did not say anything Anti-Semitic that caused this latest turmoil.
Why is it acceptable to allow dual citizens of Israel in Congress in the first place?
Would we allow German Americans to determine our German foreign policy?
A man can be a Jew or he can be a democrat, but he can’t legally be a Jew and be ademocrat … except in the usual way: one of the two with the mouth, the other with the heart. The spirit of Judaism proclaims the survival of Israel and the meaning of that has no longer been left to guesswork, but made tremendously definite … the Jew must fight all who would commit or enable another genocide or enslavement of the Jews. That is the spirit and the law of Judaism.
The democrats have their beliefs and actions and it is a perfectly definite set, there is no vagueness about it. They command that the Jew bow to the Muslim at every turn they do him hurt or threaten him and his children with death. Word it as softly as you please, the spirit of the democrats is the spirit of the evil shadowed specter of the Beast of Austria insidiously billowing in and building and building to ever more horrific heights. The moment there is a question about a boundary line or a building or some Muslim somewhere complaining about any matter, see the democrats rise, and see them spit at the Jew from the corner of their twisted forked mouths. The spirit of the democrats being in its nature narcissistic and selfish — it is in their line, it comes natural to them — they can fully live up to all of the teachings of Ilmar Omar or Louis Farrakhan and even of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi for the spirit of Judaism, indeed of decency itself, is entirely impossible to them.
Wasn’t it just last year that anti-semitism was a far-right problem? Our problem is we have become an oligarchy. Unless we fix the underlying economic problems that have caused this, somebody’s going to pay a price. Whether or not it’s the right people remains to be seen. I’m not a disclaimer kind of guy, but in this case I’m going to make an exception. I’ve grown up in South Florida around Jewish people my entire life. I deal with Jewish friends and colleagues everyday. Every single one of them is a Trump supporter. Every one of them is as sick of the state of the union as I am. But they feel it too. They know there’s a reckoning headed down the pike. An oligarchy and an armed constitutional republic are not compatible. One of the other forums that I participate in (The Burning Platform) gets barraged by anti-Semitic comments from time to time. It is a free speech site, and it gets vicious at times. So far we are winning. But it gets harder to refute some of the people as time goes on. Omar is a disgusting piece of work. But I wouldn’t underestimate her. She tore Elliott Abrams to pieces. Didn’t even break a sweat. Her comment that brought the current controversy on is a fairly legitimate question. And I hate to say, one that nobody is answering directly. That’s not how we are going to win. Blind allegiance to anything is a mistake. Separating Jewish and Israel might be part of the solution. One is a religion. One is a country. I’m actually pro-israel. But I don’t mind seeing tough questions get asked. The Clinton corporate Democratic Party is in trouble, much like the corporate Republican party was prior to President Trump running for office. There is no base for that kind of politics. The old grifters that have been running the party are trying desperately to hold onto power while appeasing a younger generation that wants them gone. They can’t have it both ways. They need the money from one side, and they need the votes from the other. Somebody’s going to win. And somebody’s going to lose. My bet is on the youth.
Re-read the commenting rules again. Specifically as they pertain to paragraphs.
Thanks.
In retrospect, it is interesting that HRC chose to publicly brand the “alt-right” in the latter stages of the 2016 campaign. Given the rapid rise of the anti-Semitic, pro-Sharia wing of the Democratic coalition in the ensuing two years, the move now reeks of the classic Clinton ploy of defense by projection.
I remember trying to point out to someone that the radical far left was at least as dangerous and destructive as the alt right (although HRC and the rest of the Democrats made every effort to brand EVERYONE right of center as alt-right.) I was immediately told to stop reading Nazi propaganda sites, because those riots weren’t really happening at all. Portland, Berkley etc. those were actually alt-righters trying to make those peace loving leftists look bad.
I’m sure initially the plan was try to ignore but Pelosi was shamed into action by the Jewish congress democrats. It is so much fun watching the dems eat each other and this is only the beginning going into the 2020 elections.
Seeing that historically over the last 10 years the Dems always manage to present a unified front, it is a thing of beauty to begin to see the fractures in their hypocrisies.
The sad thing is that American Jews will still vote DEMO CRAP. I guess they haven’t learned anything from WWII.
They could care less. They have their base and that base is going nowhere. The base is locked in tight. The Jewish people that support them now will support them in the future. This is a nothing burger.
I’m not so sure about that. Much depends on Pelosi’s ability to quell her fellow anti-Semite members of her party. With this new cast of charecters that she now has to deal with, it is not going to be easy. If she quoted the Hadiths regarding taqiyya in a private meeting, maybe they will
Omar’s interest is not Pelosi’s leftist anti-Trump, Socialist bloated big-government interest.
She has other fish to fry, not yet seen in American politics.
This is the first warning shot.
Isn’t that sweet…Omar would be able to EDIT the resolution….. Recusal anyone? NOPE
Insane that so many Jewish voters still register and vote Democrat!! The party of the KKK and Nazi Brownshirts has managed to lie to them for decades!!!! Wake up!!!!!
Why does this dem resolution remind me of:
“The louder he talked of his honor, the faster we counted our spoons.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson
The problem is pretty simple, and going to any first world / third world border like that between US and Mexico, Europe and Africa, and Palestine and Israel makes it abundantly clear. More people means more votes, but more people also means more poverty, crime, violence, etc. Democrats are addicted to the latter, but that way lies death. What then must we do? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSN__MSiqsM
The pre-“programming” is so transparent.
Can they send Ms. Omar to a Chinese re-education camp?
It is much more likely they would send *you* to re-education camp. After all, your comment shows a distinct lack of sensitivity. /s
“It’s not her fault!. Hating Jews is part and parcel of Islam and she is just an observant Muslim. A very observant Muslim.”
The DNC “Trope” defense!
What a big bag of bigotry.
Nazis do what Nazis do.
Time marches on.
