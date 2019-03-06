Democrats Have an Antisemitic Problem – The “Ilhan Omar Resolution” Will Not Remove It…

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is scheduling an Ilmar Omar resolution for Wednesday (full pdf of resolution below) in an attempt to protect her party and cover ongoing, bigoted and sustained antisemitic comments from Muslim freshman representative Ilmar Omar. However, Pelosi’s attempt to hide the inherent strain of anti-Jewish sentiment throughout her party is likely to fail.

Quite simply, Speaker Pelosi and her House leadership are once again putting their fingers in the cracks of a crumbling wall holding back the far-left hatred for Jews growing amid their base each year.

To further Pelosi’s anxiety, Ms. Omar has full-throated support from fellow freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI), the first Palestinian-American congresswoman, and the celeb progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y) who compares Omar’s attacks against Jewish people to the demands made by “civil rights icons” of years past.

There’s an ideological baseline here that cannot be overcome simply by putting political resolutions on the floor while Omar, Tlaib and AOC express their underlying desire for their preferred ‘final solution‘, to see the nation state of Israel destroyed. Apparently they too have a dream…

It is shameful that House Democrats won’t take a stronger stand against Anti-Semitism in their conference. Anti-Semitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it’s inconceivable they will not act to condemn it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2019

Here’s the House Resolution:

WASHINGTON DC – […] If the House moves ahead with the vote on Wednesday as planned, it would be an unprecedented public rebuke of Omar, who was sworn into office just over 60 days ago. Omar’s office declined to comment about the Democratic resolution on Monday. (read more)

