Senator Graham Discusses House Impeachment Effort and His Relationship With President Trump…

Posted on March 5, 2019 by

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham appears with UniParty apologist Martha MacCallum for a discussion about current political events and challenges for President Trump.

According to Senator Lindsey Graham, President Donald Trump and Senator Graham spent an hour-and-a-half discussing challenges including the ongoing border crisis.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Bill Barr, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Conspiracy ?, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, FBI, Legislation, media bias, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars, President Trump, TowerGate, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to Senator Graham Discusses House Impeachment Effort and His Relationship With President Trump…

    • Hoosier_Friend? says:
      March 5, 2019 at 11:21 pm

      Amazing, Sundance. And the picture of Nadler is as well! Who ties Nadlers shoes?!?! I ask because that fat bastard has the largest dickie do than I’ve seen in a very long time. Endormorphs are the scourge of the West.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      March 5, 2019 at 11:35 pm

      That’s some fancy clucking there. Does that mean he supports the President of the United States, a member of his own supposed party? I can’t tell any more. Maybe the bee pollen is clogging my mind. 😦

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • distracted2 says:
      March 5, 2019 at 11:41 pm

      For the life of me, I have never been more confused by two people. They are hot and cold from one day to the next. Baffling.

      That said, I agree with everything Gowdy said here.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • RJones says:
      March 5, 2019 at 11:43 pm

      Zero trust in Gowdy. 1/ you don’t leave high office mid-career for no reason. 2/ if Trump was an FBI asset helping sting Russian thugs in the casino business, one reason Comey may have had to go was the appearance of helping Trump win office. Gowdy’s comments here just further the narrative the Comey hates Trump narrative. Getting the Truth out of this guy is simply not possible. He’s swamp stink to the core.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      March 6, 2019 at 12:08 am

      Lat couple of videos I’ve seen on here with Gowdy he’s pushing back strongly. I welcome his defense of the president.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Troublemaker10 says:
      March 6, 2019 at 12:38 am

      Gowdy may not have ever been able to get anything done with his Congress into hearings….

      But his best talent was always being able to explain the legal process and issues effectively.

      Like

      Reply
  2. distracted2 says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    Ewwwww! I need eye bleach after seeing that photo of Nadler.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  3. freepetta says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:21 pm

    Hmmmmmm. When are y’all going to put the real criminals in prison. Can start with corrupt 44, Hil 🐷 corrupt Comey, 🐀 McCabe etc etc etc!!

    Time for all of those CRIMINALS to be locked up!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Herbert Kroll says:
      March 5, 2019 at 11:38 pm

      Has there ever been a poll asking people if they want Hillary Clinton to be prosecuted for the secret server and the emails, Uranium One etc..?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • freepetta says:
        March 5, 2019 at 11:58 pm

        They don’t ask valid important questions. Last interview I saw with the Hil 🐷 they were asking her what flavor of ice cream she liked. Oink 🐷 Oink 🐷 Oink 🐷
        So sick of this bs!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  4. delighteddeplorable says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    Martha, Martha, Martha, why the mad face? Things not going well for your team?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. California Joe says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    Wasn’t that guy the funny man in The Night They Raided Minsky’s?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. CNN_sucks says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    OMG. If the world will be inhabitant by likes of Nadler, end of the world as we know it cannot come quick enough. s/

    Like

    Reply
  7. Carson Napier says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    DJT better get something big for making Graham happy by saying a few hundred troops could stay in Syria and slowing down the escape from Afcrapistan..

    Like

    Reply
  8. Piggy says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    For those interested in the jurisdictions of the Senate Judiciary…

    https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/about/jurisdiction

    Like

    Reply
  9. jello333 says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    Okay, I try not to make fun of people’s looks, at least not if it’s something they have no control over. And that goes even for people I don’t like. But in Nadler’s case I gotta make an exception. Does he not even bother to look in a mirror before he goes out in public? No matter how the guy is built, there’s just no excuse for someone in his position (and with his wealth) to walk around looking like that. I actually did a Google search of the image to make sure it hadn’t been Photoshopped. Just sad, Jerry.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • McGuffin says:
      March 6, 2019 at 12:23 am

      I googled the picture too because I couldn’t believe it.

      Like

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      March 6, 2019 at 12:36 am

      Does anyone remember seeing see Jackie Gleason in real life or in some of his movies?
      “The Hustler”….or his normal show?

      Not the Honey Mooners role, but others and in real life.

      The man was overweight, but he looked good. Nice fitting clothes, neat, clean, classy.
      Anyone can look good, if they try……if…..they try….the key is feeling good about yourself.

      Like

      Reply
    • decisiontime16 says:
      March 6, 2019 at 12:40 am

      An unkempt slob. Disgusting.

      Like

      Reply
  10. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    That was a reasonably forthright defense of the President. I think Graham has come around, even if he’s not 100% reliable. I was pretty anti-Trump once and I came around. I now vastly prefer the President to all the two-bit phonies in DC like McConnell. Democrats sell us out for power. Mitch does it for money.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      March 5, 2019 at 11:58 pm

      Graham’s as close an ally from the mainstream GOP as you can get. Trump talks to him because he is helpful. Trump knows his character and likely knows he would like favors in return. As swampy as he is I don’t think he wants to see a republican president get impeached for nothing.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. trapper says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:47 pm

    Uh … what? How does Amazon know the date?
    Headline:
    “Amazon Is Already Selling Advance Copies of Mueller Report – Available on March 26th!?!!”

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/amazon-is-already-selling-advance-copies-of-mueller-report-available-on-march-26th/

    Here are the two versions for pre-order at Amazon, available March 26:

    and

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Cheesehead54016 says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    You can keep using that Nadler pic over and over for the next 18 months as it shows a very charasmatic, energetic, ready to do battle figurehead of the corrupt opposition.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Herbert Kroll says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    If Graham is a changed man for real, it must somehow be connected to McCain’s current fire-filled whereabouts…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. purpleibby says:
    March 5, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    THANK YOU LINDSEY GRAHAM! He spells out the crisis and throws his support behind the President on the NE declaration! THANK YOU SENATOR!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Tony D. says:
    March 6, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Little birdies are saying dems have muller reports and that’s why they are moving as fast as they can to get PDJT on something. They have NOTHING.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. jello333 says:
    March 6, 2019 at 12:14 am

    And by the way, that Nadler picture distracted me like it obviously did a lot of others. 😉 So, I just wanted to make sure I commented on the REAL subject of this post, the interview with Graham. All I can say is that for the most part I’m really liking this new Lindsey. He’s far from perfect, and I still don’t trust him 100%, but compared to where he used to be in his relationship with Trump, I’m real happy with what I’m seeing.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Sentient says:
    March 6, 2019 at 12:26 am

    If #OldNads starts training now, he might be able to do a sit-up by June.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Snow White says:
    March 6, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Eye bleach needed for the last picture. Ugh …

    Like

    Reply
  19. The Boss says:
    March 6, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Saw the last three minutes of MM’s show tonight. You’re too kind calling her an apologist SD. Out of respect for Ad Rem (and myself for a change) I’ll hold my tongue.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s