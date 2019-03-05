Senator Graham Discusses House Impeachment Effort and His Relationship With President Trump…

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham appears with UniParty apologist Martha MacCallum for a discussion about current political events and challenges for President Trump.
According to Senator Lindsey Graham, President Donald Trump and Senator Graham spent an hour-and-a-half discussing challenges including the ongoing border crisis.
Amazing, Sundance. And the picture of Nadler is as well! Who ties Nadlers shoes?!?! I ask because that fat bastard has the largest dickie do than I’ve seen in a very long time. Endormorphs are the scourge of the West.
One of his illegal alien serfs ties his shoes.
Restaurant small wares.
That’s some fancy clucking there. Does that mean he supports the President of the United States, a member of his own supposed party? I can’t tell any more. Maybe the bee pollen is clogging my mind. 😦
Graham is a public entrepreneur.
Only supports himself.
No bee pollen required.
For the life of me, I have never been more confused by two people. They are hot and cold from one day to the next. Baffling.
That said, I agree with everything Gowdy said here.
Zero trust in Gowdy. 1/ you don’t leave high office mid-career for no reason. 2/ if Trump was an FBI asset helping sting Russian thugs in the casino business, one reason Comey may have had to go was the appearance of helping Trump win office. Gowdy’s comments here just further the narrative the Comey hates Trump narrative. Getting the Truth out of this guy is simply not possible. He’s swamp stink to the core.
Lat couple of videos I’ve seen on here with Gowdy he’s pushing back strongly. I welcome his defense of the president.
Gowdy may not have ever been able to get anything done with his Congress into hearings….
But his best talent was always being able to explain the legal process and issues effectively.
*congressional hearings (not congress into hearings).
Ewwwww! I need eye bleach after seeing that photo of Nadler.
Sundance my poor poor grannie eyes — not nice. with the Nader picture
Stop y’all, that’s not what this topic is about!
Ok, I can’t think of anything else either, LOL! Going to bed now, hoping I don’t have nightmares. There are many good folk who have weight issues. Nadler has nad issues.
weight aside–its the way he is dressed.
H3ll I need to lose a few too by would not dress like that for public where people know me .
I’m guessing this picture is from when Jerrold was “in transition” from morbidly obese to something less. If you notice the waist of the pants, look like they’ve been taken in multiple, multiple times. Ditto the belt looks to be about a foot too long.
Ok, I can’t sleep now. What is up with that wrinkley hand, and the enormously long feet?
Don’t ask me–if it had been a 5 year I would have said how cute…
But Nader looked like he slept in his clothes.
His foot is as long as the length from the ground up to his knee! Is he wearing a clown shoe?
Men that age don’t dress that sloppy when they are going out in public.
I don’t and if I showed up at work like that a couple of times, I’d be sent home.
Like I said I have weight issues. That is how one dressers for working around the house, not for a public appearance.
#OldNads
LOL, NoNads?
If it had grown up, it would have made a dreadfully ugly child, but it makes rather a handsome pig, I think.
– Alice
And look how old his hands look! Like he’s a 120 year old corpse. I’ll bet even RBG has younger looking hands.
Nadler should shine his shoes once a year… he looks what he is. A wreck.
Those are restaurant staff shoes.
Nadler is trying to create the illusion of a waistline. In the not too distant future CNN will report that Rep. Nadler has strangled himself while tightening his belt. Buzzfeed will report that it has a copy of a receipt showing that Nadler once purchased a tie in The Trump Store. The Democrats will respond by opening a new investigation of Trump.
Hmmmmmm. When are y’all going to put the real criminals in prison. Can start with corrupt 44, Hil 🐷 corrupt Comey, 🐀 McCabe etc etc etc!!
Time for all of those CRIMINALS to be locked up!
Has there ever been a poll asking people if they want Hillary Clinton to be prosecuted for the secret server and the emails, Uranium One etc..?
They don’t ask valid important questions. Last interview I saw with the Hil 🐷 they were asking her what flavor of ice cream she liked. Oink 🐷 Oink 🐷 Oink 🐷
So sick of this bs!
Martha, Martha, Martha, why the mad face? Things not going well for your team?
Wasn’t that guy the funny man in The Night They Raided Minsky’s?
OMG. If the world will be inhabitant by likes of Nadler, end of the world as we know it cannot come quick enough. s/
DJT better get something big for making Graham happy by saying a few hundred troops could stay in Syria and slowing down the escape from Afcrapistan..
For those interested in the jurisdictions of the Senate Judiciary…
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/about/jurisdiction
Didn’t Pelosi rewrite the rules to cover the White House, etc?
Okay, I try not to make fun of people’s looks, at least not if it’s something they have no control over. And that goes even for people I don’t like. But in Nadler’s case I gotta make an exception. Does he not even bother to look in a mirror before he goes out in public? No matter how the guy is built, there’s just no excuse for someone in his position (and with his wealth) to walk around looking like that. I actually did a Google search of the image to make sure it hadn’t been Photoshopped. Just sad, Jerry.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I googled the picture too because I couldn’t believe it.
Does anyone remember seeing see Jackie Gleason in real life or in some of his movies?
“The Hustler”….or his normal show?
Not the Honey Mooners role, but others and in real life.
The man was overweight, but he looked good. Nice fitting clothes, neat, clean, classy.
Anyone can look good, if they try……if…..they try….the key is feeling good about yourself.
An unkempt slob. Disgusting.
That was a reasonably forthright defense of the President. I think Graham has come around, even if he’s not 100% reliable. I was pretty anti-Trump once and I came around. I now vastly prefer the President to all the two-bit phonies in DC like McConnell. Democrats sell us out for power. Mitch does it for money.
Graham’s as close an ally from the mainstream GOP as you can get. Trump talks to him because he is helpful. Trump knows his character and likely knows he would like favors in return. As swampy as he is I don’t think he wants to see a republican president get impeached for nothing.
Uh … what? How does Amazon know the date?
Headline:
“Amazon Is Already Selling Advance Copies of Mueller Report – Available on March 26th!?!!”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/03/amazon-is-already-selling-advance-copies-of-mueller-report-available-on-march-26th/
Here are the two versions for pre-order at Amazon, available March 26:
and
[Gasps]
You can keep using that Nadler pic over and over for the next 18 months as it shows a very charasmatic, energetic, ready to do battle figurehead of the corrupt opposition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Graham is a changed man for real, it must somehow be connected to McCain’s current fire-filled whereabouts…
THANK YOU LINDSEY GRAHAM! He spells out the crisis and throws his support behind the President on the NE declaration! THANK YOU SENATOR!
Little birdies are saying dems have muller reports and that’s why they are moving as fast as they can to get PDJT on something. They have NOTHING.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dems seem desperate to get something on Trump.
And by the way, that Nadler picture distracted me like it obviously did a lot of others. 😉 So, I just wanted to make sure I commented on the REAL subject of this post, the interview with Graham. All I can say is that for the most part I’m really liking this new Lindsey. He’s far from perfect, and I still don’t trust him 100%, but compared to where he used to be in his relationship with Trump, I’m real happy with what I’m seeing.
If #OldNads starts training now, he might be able to do a sit-up by June.
Eye bleach needed for the last picture. Ugh …
Saw the last three minutes of MM’s show tonight. You’re too kind calling her an apologist SD. Out of respect for Ad Rem (and myself for a change) I’ll hold my tongue.
