Sunday Talks: National Security Advisor John Bolton Discusses North Korea…

The administration’s media point person for discussions following the Hanoi Summit between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un is National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Ambassador Bolton appears on the Sunday talk circuit to discuss the ongoing negotiations. As anticipated none of the interviewers focused on the Chinese aspect at all. Don’t look for President Trump to respond to Chairman Kim directly; instead watch how President Trump’s entire team responds to China. Chairman Xi Jinping controls Kim Jong-un.

Likely Treasury (Mnuchin) and State (Pompeo) will focus on DPRK sanctions violations; likely USTR (Lighthizer) and Commerce (Ross) focus on hard-line trade position; likely USTR, Commerce and State focus on tech issues (Hauwei and 5G) and pressure allies. All of these targeted approaches rightly focus on China (cause), not North Korea (symptom).

Ambassador Bolton appears on Fox News:

Ambassador Bolton also appeared on CBS (below):

Ambassador Bolton also appeared on CNN:

