Sunday Talks: National Security Advisor John Bolton Discusses North Korea…

The administration’s media point person for discussions following the Hanoi Summit between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un is National Security Advisor John Bolton.
Ambassador Bolton appears on the Sunday talk circuit to discuss the ongoing negotiations. As anticipated none of the interviewers focused on the Chinese aspect at all. Don’t look for President Trump to respond to Chairman Kim directly; instead watch how President Trump’s entire team responds to China. Chairman Xi Jinping controls Kim Jong-un.
Likely Treasury (Mnuchin) and State (Pompeo) will focus on DPRK sanctions violations; likely USTR (Lighthizer) and Commerce (Ross) focus on hard-line trade position; likely USTR, Commerce and State focus on tech issues (Hauwei and 5G) and pressure allies. All of these targeted approaches rightly focus on China (cause), not North Korea (symptom).
Ambassador Bolton appears on Fox News:
Ambassador Bolton also appeared on CBS (below):
Ambassador Bolton also appeared on CNN:
Little Chrissy Wallace is vile…
Agreed snarky. Same emphasis as Tapper.
Wallace must be thinking about going to work for the Communist News Network.
OMG, starting out the interview with a snide, “Following the failed summit in Vietnam…” and then he adds his first question. What an obvious little *&(%#.
compare it to the Debbie Dingle interview…
Snarky, I just finished watching this vid, and I’m livid. Usually can take these so-called interviews with a grain of salt. Not today. Just too much.
I’d have slapped this little (starts with p, and rhymes with rick) down so many times, he’d NEVER want to debate me again. No one from this administration should EVER go on this %*#)@’s pathetic &*(@*show again!!!
Well, if none of these interviewers are focused on China, then what was the point of the interviews to begin with?
Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Industrial Policy, seems absent from these meetings, just as he was frozen out of the China talks. Mnuchin and gang are getting their way – soybeans for refrigerators and tvs – or how England loved the South when they grew and exported cotton and bought all their manufactured goods from the King of George.
Um, what? Yeah, I follow what you said, but about that brush you’re painting “Mnuchin and gang” with?
Fred makes no sense. We get TVs and refrigerators from S. Korea.
I remember all those factories we had in the 1700s. Don’t you
Nope—you didn’t READ what Sundance said. It is Lightheizer and Ross who are doing the tougher details of intellectual properties, enforcement etc. They are hard line–but less abrasive than Navarrow —and will not give an inch. You may want to read the intro before posting. This is NOT” Mnuchens” gang. It is “Lightheizer’s”.
My impression is that a whole lot gets done behind the scenes and given the you tube movie with Navarro from a few years ago believe that he is very much in the mix so it is not necessary to have him do face time on screen, that if that becomes necessary such a presence would presume a different signal is being sent to China negotiators (ala bringing the big gun into the mix). But, it’s just my personal armchair opinion, so there’s that.
President Trump invited TruNews to have a place at the NK press conference.
I don’t trust Bolton, he waffles.
Some details at the TruNews video not reported elsewhere including the comraderie of Trump with Hanoi which was very nice to see. Bolton is still a war hawk. This is important as we go forward…Bolton was not invited by POTUS to be at the NK summit. Pompeo on Fox News was saying that Hezbollah is making inroads into Venezuela. Read between the lines to find the truth.
Wanna see how the NY Post reports this interview? Go check. It’s insane. . ” Bolton distances himself from President on Wambier claim ” https://nypost.com/2019/03/03/bolton-distances-himself-from-trumps-comments-on-otto-warmbier/
Great headline, no? Except you read into the piece and they say that when asked, Bolton refused to answer. So refusing to comment is ” distancing “. Good grief, they are so dishonest.
You seem to be surprised?
Uncle Max, I don’t know how long you’ve been reading CTH but ayone who’s been a regular here for ~6 months or longer ought not be surprised by ANYTHING published or spoken by the MSM unless it is in full support of President Trump (that would be almost shocking).
Bolton did fine in all three interviews at challenging the negative false premises and defending POTUS, IMO
Wallace is a swamp RAT! Why should the WH respond to the Dem subpoenas? Haven’t we been waiting for subpoenaed material for months? I could be wrong but I think we have so to hell with their latest faux with hunt,
And all 3 interviews exactly alike, they had their talking points from the Dems fired up & ready to go. *yawn*
Yep. They all were working from the same “narrative”. I thought Bolton looked and sounded like he was very well prepared for that exact attack.
I think he should receive a combat pay allowance for these appearances..
Visage….So true!
M$M Malpractice 24/7/365.
But but but but. Christine Butt, just one of the many commie propagandists at Fox.
https://mobile.twitter.com/MarkDice/status/1101619309661446144
Lurking Lawyer here.
The question Bolton did not answer was whether or how the WH would respond to Cummings demand concerning the Kushner security clearance, given the unverified but widely reported rumors stoked by NYT that he only got one be ause PDJT directly intervened? I was very curious about the underlying legal situation so spent several hours a couple of days ago researching it. Bottom line is I predict WH will tell Cummings to stuff it. There are three separate lines of reasoning.
1. Cummings chairs the House Oversight and Reform committee, whose obersight charter is given explicilty by House Rule 10§1. It includes administration of the federal civil service, the Post Office, DC minicipal affairs, federal procurement, the national archives, the census, and so on. Nothing remotely related to security clearances.
Cummings might argue HR10§4(c)2, giving him ‘duplicate’ jurisdiction over any matter covered by another House standing committee. So, for example, Schiff’s HPSCI covers all intel agencies, and thereby their security clearance procedures—BUT NOT the White House.
2. Security clearance procedures are governed broadly by 50USC§3341. This law requires the requisite executive branches (e.g.state, DoD, Energy, DoJ, CIA) to each set up a similar security clearance process, accord each others clearances reciprocity, and so forth. Pure process, with results delegated to each entity’s mandated process. Nothing there for Cummings to hang his WH demand on.
3. The criteria for granting, extending, denying, or revoking security clearances are set forth only in Clinton’s 1995 EO12963, set forth at 60CFR§40245. Part 3 covers eligibility, 3.2 being approval criteria. I cannot see where Kushner does not meet them (no history of foreign entanglements, no blackmail grounds (alcohol, drugs, bad associations….). BUT even if there was something per some bureaucrat in the WH (technically the Executive Office of the President—EoP) Office of Security which administers the EOP portion of 50USC§3341), part 5(b) of EO12968 specifically says concerning the process for ‘fairly’ determining contested clearances (failure to grant, extend, or attempt to revoke) “Decision of the Agency head shall.be FINAL.”
The head of EOP is PDJT. So no matter what happened, PDJT was acting lawfully. Cummings is just trying to harass PDJT and his family. EOP should tell him to pound sand, IMO.
Thanks, Ristvan, for your research and report!
I replayed that particular Q&A twice to make sure I understood Bolton’s context and if he was implying anything by what he did not say. After watching three times, I inferred that Bolton was simply refusing to answer because of the ongoing investigation by Cummings (to coin a phrase used by all of the Muh Russia liars and perps). He rightly deferred to the WH lawyers on this one.
I for one am glad he didn’t answewr the question because there are risks that (a) he would misspeak, and (b) it would open the door to a flood of eneMedia questioning any and every person from the Administration about the issue. The eneMedia will likely do that anyway, but if WH Staff all take the same position as did Bolton, they won’t get any legitimate “red meat” to spin.
A Democrat harassing POTUS Trump? That’s never happened before! (sarc).
Seriously though, thank you for sharing your wisdom and experience.
Riatvan—did you by chance read the letter yesterday from WH counsel to Cummings?
They cited several codes stressing POTUS’ authority with regard to Security Clearances and (in a nutshell) that Congress had no business being involved in these matters.
It was a nice 2 page letter——telling Cummings to butt out! 🙂
I did not. Will go look it up now. TY.
Did the research on Friday, just commented from those hand written notes.
And please excuse one major typo. Controlling is EO12968, not 963. At least I iPadded the CFR correctly. D’oh!
Boy!, If you don’t think the media, including FOX, isn’t getting their marching orders from someone on the left you better think again.
Fox news has been desperate for acceptance by the left. Their “fair and balanced” network finds it necessary to behave like all the rest in affirmation. During the Obama years, the Democrats boycotted Fox, refusing to give interviews or let them on Airforce 1. They have been seeking “normalcy” ever since. They tolerate conservative opinion commentators as that is still their economic base, but their news division has turned decidedly LEFT, and progressives love it. No, they still don’t watch it anymore than Muslims would buy a pulled pork sandwich, but they are tickled knowing it’s driving conservatives MAD.
Christine is an insufferable tool.
All questions from Wallace BEGAN with a negative inference toward POTUS—–luckily Bolton refused the basic negative premise of the question AND SAID SO ! That is the only way to deal with those idiots, posing as real journalists.
