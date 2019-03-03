Sunday Talks: National Security Advisor John Bolton Discusses North Korea…

Posted on March 3, 2019 by

The administration’s media point person for discussions following the Hanoi Summit between President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un is National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Ambassador Bolton appears on the Sunday talk circuit to discuss the ongoing negotiations. As anticipated none of the interviewers focused on the Chinese aspect at all.  Don’t look for President Trump to respond to Chairman Kim directly; instead watch how President Trump’s entire team responds to China.  Chairman Xi Jinping controls Kim Jong-un.

Likely Treasury (Mnuchin) and State (Pompeo) will focus on DPRK sanctions violations; likely USTR (Lighthizer) and Commerce (Ross) focus on hard-line trade position; likely USTR, Commerce and State focus on tech issues (Hauwei and 5G) and pressure allies.  All of these targeted approaches rightly focus on China (cause), not North Korea (symptom).

Ambassador Bolton appears on Fox News:

.

Ambassador Bolton also appeared on CBS (below):

.

Ambassador Bolton also appeared on CNN:

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, N Korea, President Trump, Uncategorized, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

34 Responses to Sunday Talks: National Security Advisor John Bolton Discusses North Korea…

  1. USA First! says:
    March 3, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    God Bless Treepers!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. snarkybeach says:
    March 3, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Little Chrissy Wallace is vile…

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. DJSnyder says:
    March 3, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    Well, if none of these interviewers are focused on China, then what was the point of the interviews to begin with?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Fred Donaldson says:
    March 3, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Industrial Policy, seems absent from these meetings, just as he was frozen out of the China talks. Mnuchin and gang are getting their way – soybeans for refrigerators and tvs – or how England loved the South when they grew and exported cotton and bought all their manufactured goods from the King of George.

    Like

    Reply
    • Logger says:
      March 3, 2019 at 3:22 pm

      Um, what? Yeah, I follow what you said, but about that brush you’re painting “Mnuchin and gang” with?

      Like

      Reply
    • NC Patriot says:
      March 3, 2019 at 4:29 pm

      Nope—you didn’t READ what Sundance said. It is Lightheizer and Ross who are doing the tougher details of intellectual properties, enforcement etc. They are hard line–but less abrasive than Navarrow —and will not give an inch. You may want to read the intro before posting. This is NOT” Mnuchens” gang. It is “Lightheizer’s”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • bessie2003 says:
      March 3, 2019 at 4:30 pm

      My impression is that a whole lot gets done behind the scenes and given the you tube movie with Navarro from a few years ago believe that he is very much in the mix so it is not necessary to have him do face time on screen, that if that becomes necessary such a presence would presume a different signal is being sent to China negotiators (ala bringing the big gun into the mix). But, it’s just my personal armchair opinion, so there’s that.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. SmurfetteX says:
    March 3, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    President Trump invited TruNews to have a place at the NK press conference.

    I don’t trust Bolton, he waffles.

    Some details at the TruNews video not reported elsewhere including the comraderie of Trump with Hanoi which was very nice to see. Bolton is still a war hawk. This is important as we go forward…Bolton was not invited by POTUS to be at the NK summit. Pompeo on Fox News was saying that Hezbollah is making inroads into Venezuela. Read between the lines to find the truth.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Uncle Max says:
    March 3, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Wanna see how the NY Post reports this interview? Go check. It’s insane. . ” Bolton distances himself from President on Wambier claim ” https://nypost.com/2019/03/03/bolton-distances-himself-from-trumps-comments-on-otto-warmbier/

    Great headline, no? Except you read into the piece and they say that when asked, Bolton refused to answer. So refusing to comment is ” distancing “. Good grief, they are so dishonest.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      March 3, 2019 at 4:13 pm

      You seem to be surprised?

      Uncle Max, I don’t know how long you’ve been reading CTH but ayone who’s been a regular here for ~6 months or longer ought not be surprised by ANYTHING published or spoken by the MSM unless it is in full support of President Trump (that would be almost shocking).

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • NC Patriot says:
      March 3, 2019 at 4:32 pm

      Bolton did fine in all three interviews at challenging the negative false premises and defending POTUS, IMO

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. visage13 says:
    March 3, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Wallace is a swamp RAT! Why should the WH respond to the Dem subpoenas? Haven’t we been waiting for subpoenaed material for months? I could be wrong but I think we have so to hell with their latest faux with hunt,

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Psycho Monkee says:
    March 3, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    M$M Malpractice 24/7/365.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. ilcon says:
    March 3, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    But but but but. Christine Butt, just one of the many commie propagandists at Fox.
    https://mobile.twitter.com/MarkDice/status/1101619309661446144

    Like

    Reply
  10. ristvan says:
    March 3, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Lurking Lawyer here.
    The question Bolton did not answer was whether or how the WH would respond to Cummings demand concerning the Kushner security clearance, given the unverified but widely reported rumors stoked by NYT that he only got one be ause PDJT directly intervened? I was very curious about the underlying legal situation so spent several hours a couple of days ago researching it. Bottom line is I predict WH will tell Cummings to stuff it. There are three separate lines of reasoning.

    1. Cummings chairs the House Oversight and Reform committee, whose obersight charter is given explicilty by House Rule 10§1. It includes administration of the federal civil service, the Post Office, DC minicipal affairs, federal procurement, the national archives, the census, and so on. Nothing remotely related to security clearances.
    Cummings might argue HR10§4(c)2, giving him ‘duplicate’ jurisdiction over any matter covered by another House standing committee. So, for example, Schiff’s HPSCI covers all intel agencies, and thereby their security clearance procedures—BUT NOT the White House.

    2. Security clearance procedures are governed broadly by 50USC§3341. This law requires the requisite executive branches (e.g.state, DoD, Energy, DoJ, CIA) to each set up a similar security clearance process, accord each others clearances reciprocity, and so forth. Pure process, with results delegated to each entity’s mandated process. Nothing there for Cummings to hang his WH demand on.
    3. The criteria for granting, extending, denying, or revoking security clearances are set forth only in Clinton’s 1995 EO12963, set forth at 60CFR§40245. Part 3 covers eligibility, 3.2 being approval criteria. I cannot see where Kushner does not meet them (no history of foreign entanglements, no blackmail grounds (alcohol, drugs, bad associations….). BUT even if there was something per some bureaucrat in the WH (technically the Executive Office of the President—EoP) Office of Security which administers the EOP portion of 50USC§3341), part 5(b) of EO12968 specifically says concerning the process for ‘fairly’ determining contested clearances (failure to grant, extend, or attempt to revoke) “Decision of the Agency head shall.be FINAL.”

    The head of EOP is PDJT. So no matter what happened, PDJT was acting lawfully. Cummings is just trying to harass PDJT and his family. EOP should tell him to pound sand, IMO.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      March 3, 2019 at 4:33 pm

      Thanks, Ristvan, for your research and report!

      I replayed that particular Q&A twice to make sure I understood Bolton’s context and if he was implying anything by what he did not say. After watching three times, I inferred that Bolton was simply refusing to answer because of the ongoing investigation by Cummings (to coin a phrase used by all of the Muh Russia liars and perps). He rightly deferred to the WH lawyers on this one.

      I for one am glad he didn’t answewr the question because there are risks that (a) he would misspeak, and (b) it would open the door to a flood of eneMedia questioning any and every person from the Administration about the issue. The eneMedia will likely do that anyway, but if WH Staff all take the same position as did Bolton, they won’t get any legitimate “red meat” to spin.

      Like

      Reply
    • jmclever says:
      March 3, 2019 at 4:37 pm

      A Democrat harassing POTUS Trump? That’s never happened before! (sarc).
      Seriously though, thank you for sharing your wisdom and experience.

      Like

      Reply
    • NC Patriot says:
      March 3, 2019 at 4:40 pm

      Riatvan—did you by chance read the letter yesterday from WH counsel to Cummings?
      They cited several codes stressing POTUS’ authority with regard to Security Clearances and (in a nutshell) that Congress had no business being involved in these matters.

      It was a nice 2 page letter——telling Cummings to butt out! 🙂

      Like

      Reply
      • ristvan says:
        March 3, 2019 at 4:51 pm

        I did not. Will go look it up now. TY.
        Did the research on Friday, just commented from those hand written notes.
        And please excuse one major typo. Controlling is EO12968, not 963. At least I iPadded the CFR correctly. D’oh!

        Like

        Reply
  11. Bob says:
    March 3, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Boy!, If you don’t think the media, including FOX, isn’t getting their marching orders from someone on the left you better think again.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • madashellowell says:
      March 3, 2019 at 4:48 pm

      Fox news has been desperate for acceptance by the left. Their “fair and balanced” network finds it necessary to behave like all the rest in affirmation. During the Obama years, the Democrats boycotted Fox, refusing to give interviews or let them on Airforce 1. They have been seeking “normalcy” ever since. They tolerate conservative opinion commentators as that is still their economic base, but their news division has turned decidedly LEFT, and progressives love it. No, they still don’t watch it anymore than Muslims would buy a pulled pork sandwich, but they are tickled knowing it’s driving conservatives MAD.

      Like

      Reply
  12. delighteddeplorable says:
    March 3, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    Christine is an insufferable tool.

    Like

    Reply
  13. NC Patriot says:
    March 3, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    All questions from Wallace BEGAN with a negative inference toward POTUS—–luckily Bolton refused the basic negative premise of the question AND SAID SO ! That is the only way to deal with those idiots, posing as real journalists.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s