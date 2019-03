On Wednesday House Democrats organized a voted for legislation to increase federal background checks for gun purchases. House minority republicans offered a ‘motion to recommit‘ adding a minority amendment provision requiring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be notified if an illegal alien attempted to purchase a firearm.

Twenty-six moderate House Democrats voted in favor of the common sense minority amendment and added it to the bill which passed the house.

In response to the ICE amendment success, Speaker Nancy Pelosi angrily announced she would invoke a nuclear option, change the House rules and removing the ‘motion to recommit’ process that allows the voice of the minority to be heard.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was righteously angered by the threat of Speaker Pelosi to destroy a decades old institutional process that protects the voice and opinion of the minority. “Rather than reconcile the differences within their party that are driving this division, Democrats want to rig the rules and suppress the minority party’s speech on the House floor”, McCarthy said.

However, newly elected New York Democrat, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has another solution… Not accidentally similar to the ideology of the ultimate solution… Target the non-compliant representatives, provide violent activists a list of their names, and unleash the jackboots:

WASHINGTON DC – […] The progressive freshman representative suggested in a closed-door meeting of House Democrats that she would help liberal activists unseat moderate Democrats skirting the party line, a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez said according to the Washington Post . “She said that when activists ask her why she had to vote for a gun safety bill that also further empowers an agency that forcibly injects kids with psychotropic drugs, they’re going to want a list of names and she’s going to give it to them,” spokesperson Corbin Trent said, referring to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. (read more)

When people show you who they are, believe them… The Alinsky disciples killed off the moderate Blue Dog democrats in 2010… History is a circle.

