President Trump Tweets: “Watch Tucker Opening”, So Here’s The Video Replay…

President Trump draws attention to the Tucker Carlson opening segment:
Here is the segment:
I was thinking:
How many people think that President-Elect DJT first heard of the existence of the salacious and phony “dossier” when Comey and company first briefed him on it just prior to its release by Buzzfeed.
Moreover, if you don’t think that was the first time President-Elect DJT heard about it, then when would you guess he first heard of it.
Remember, this thing was circulating around news organization for a while prior to the election.
What are the ramifications of this? Did President-Elect DJT play it stupid when Comey briefed him? Was he onto Comey from day one? Or earlier?
Tucker , Laying it All Out !!!
Go Tucker Go !!!
Hilariously too!
With some minor tweaks, that whole Cohen testimony clip that Tucker presented could be a skit on SNL. Yet the narrative continues.
Ask yourself, do you really think all this is just for show?
Ask yourself, do you believe the Dems think the hearings alone, even with the help of the MSM, will be enough to cause the defeat of our POTUS in 2020?
The DS cannot, so will not, take the chance that POTUS wins in 2020. That means they cannot allow Trump to be in office so he can run for re-election
These hearings will lead to impeachment in the House and conviction in the Senate
Remember, as SD has said dozens of times, there are TRILLIONS at stake.
So we also need to ask ourselves, what are We the People going to do? Wait until Trump is removed from office? What’s left of this Republic cannot take that chance.
Wasn’t Admiral Rogers the one who alerted POTUS Trump prior to his being elected? Or was that just the FISA abuses? So much to keep up with…..sigh *
The Dems need to keeping pushing Russia, Russia, Russia, until 2020!
It is after all a winning strategy for Trump!
In the 1980s we where all worried because the Russians were coming, the Russians are coming, the Russians are coming!
After working 6 months in a Siberian coal mine in 1983, I completely stopped worrying about the Russians! I saw first hand how inept their country functioned!
So spare me any more of this Russian wolf, wolf, wolf, stuff, please!
It is very tiring!
The Russians only want to come and live here just like everybody else!
Tucker was great; better than I’ve seen him in a while. He did an excellent job summarizing how Cohen destroyed their Dossier and Muh Russia narratives – yet you would not know it by just reading or watchng the MSM.
Also today on Rush’s show, Rush played part of a Cohen speech from just before the 2016 election:
RUSH: Now, at this point in time he is the nominee. He is the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump. Here is a portion of Michael Cohen’s introduction of Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center church, September 2016.
COHEN: The word of the 2016 election somehow has become “racist.” And a racist is defined as a person who believes that all members of each race possess characteristics and abilities specific to that race, especially so as to distinguish it as inferior to another race. I’ve lost count as to how many times the disgusting liberal mainstream media have attempted to label Mr. Donald Trump a racist, a xenophobe, and a bigot. And let’s not forget sexist, misogynist, narcissist, Islamophobe, anti-Hispanic, anti-Semite, demagogue, and countless others. It’s disgraceful.”
So Cohen supposedly had a 180 degree shift in just two years. Sure he did.
GB
The audio or video of Cohen’s comment would be great to pass around the internet or show repeatedly on FNC etc. Thanks for posting it here.
This is the link to the audio/video about that 2016 Cohen speech thats on Rush’s 24/7 website. Not sure if its accessible if you’re not a 24/7 subscriber (I am) but here goes:
http://www.rushlimbaugh.com/videos/#!/37/89983
It is excellent! Tucker’s opening monologues are the best.
I hope someone on Twitter will send the link to the video above to Trump’s Twitter account or pass it on to his media people ASAP because his tweet doesn’t have the link. It would be great if sundance sent it to him and he linked to the CTH Twitter site.
Tucker SLAYED it.
Tucker C. is fed up with RussiaRussiaRussia and all of its subplots. We must be getting near the end of this, because Tucker is actually sounding giddy.
Don’t know if this was posted on another thread, but it’s so good it bears repeating.
https://dailycaller.com/2019/02/28/judge-overrules-steele-deposition/
Probably should be posted in the general Presidential Thread for Friday (today) which should be open shortly.
Impeaching Trump elects him in 2020. Go Dems!! And yes Tucker was at his best.
Cohen is from Long Island. I am originally from Brooklyn (I was born and raised there). I can guarantee you, Cohen has called Brooklyn a “Shit Hole” more than once, because you know, those from Long Island are far more superior than those of us from the city. If anybody called those “rough” neighborhoods in and around Chicago “Shit Holes”, I have no doubt it was Michael Cohen.
Side Note: I really like Tucker Carlson, and I love it when he calls Don Lemon “Don Le Mon”.
It makes me laugh every time!!
Lynn Patton says Michael Cohen is lying because Mueller threatened his wife with prison.
https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2019/02/27/heres-why-lynne-patton-is-at-todays-hearing-and-it-could-be-devastating-for-michael-cohen/
Mueller has certainly earned his nick name – Gestapo Bob.
Let’s hope Lynne Patton didn’t just sign a warrant to have her house raided.
That was awesome!
The demofascists have already launched their throwback to the Dark Ages House Inquisition.
The only way this country will survive its hard left press apparatus is for Trump to win in 2020. There is much work that needs be done…mainly because the RINO party is complicit in the decline of this country. They’ve stood mute, frightened of the press, frightened of the socialists, afraid to call anyone out because it might hurt them in their pocket-book.
It is the most craven of pols that send armies to fight wars overseas and yet do not rouse themselves to save their own country.
Lott I was so glade to see him leave office. Corrupt does not begin to describe Lott he was essentially the senator from the God Father part II.
Why are my comments never accepted. Publish my posts or let me off your site
Sent from my Verizon Motorola Smartphone
Treehouse Poet Laureate
