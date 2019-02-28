President Trump Tweets: “Watch Tucker Opening”, So Here’s The Video Replay…

Posted on February 28, 2019 by

President Trump draws attention to the Tucker Carlson opening segment:

Here is the segment:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Decepticons, Deep State, Dept Of Justice, FBI, IG Report FISA Abuse, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

25 Responses to President Trump Tweets: “Watch Tucker Opening”, So Here’s The Video Replay…

  1. JoeS says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    I was thinking:

    How many people think that President-Elect DJT first heard of the existence of the salacious and phony “dossier” when Comey and company first briefed him on it just prior to its release by Buzzfeed.

    Moreover, if you don’t think that was the first time President-Elect DJT heard about it, then when would you guess he first heard of it.

    Remember, this thing was circulating around news organization for a while prior to the election.

    What are the ramifications of this? Did President-Elect DJT play it stupid when Comey briefed him? Was he onto Comey from day one? Or earlier?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • RyderLee says:
      February 28, 2019 at 11:36 pm

      Tucker , Laying it All Out !!!
      Go Tucker Go !!!

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • JoeS says:
        March 1, 2019 at 12:03 am

        Hilariously too!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Mr. G says:
        March 1, 2019 at 12:12 am

        With some minor tweaks, that whole Cohen testimony clip that Tucker presented could be a skit on SNL. Yet the narrative continues.

        Ask yourself, do you really think all this is just for show?

        Ask yourself, do you believe the Dems think the hearings alone, even with the help of the MSM, will be enough to cause the defeat of our POTUS in 2020?

        The DS cannot, so will not, take the chance that POTUS wins in 2020. That means they cannot allow Trump to be in office so he can run for re-election

        These hearings will lead to impeachment in the House and conviction in the Senate

        Remember, as SD has said dozens of times, there are TRILLIONS at stake.

        So we also need to ask ourselves, what are We the People going to do? Wait until Trump is removed from office? What’s left of this Republic cannot take that chance.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Sara Legvold says:
      March 1, 2019 at 12:22 am

      Wasn’t Admiral Rogers the one who alerted POTUS Trump prior to his being elected? Or was that just the FISA abuses? So much to keep up with…..sigh *

      Like

      Reply
  2. WES says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    The Dems need to keeping pushing Russia, Russia, Russia, until 2020!

    It is after all a winning strategy for Trump!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • WES says:
      February 28, 2019 at 11:50 pm

      In the 1980s we where all worried because the Russians were coming, the Russians are coming, the Russians are coming!

      After working 6 months in a Siberian coal mine in 1983, I completely stopped worrying about the Russians! I saw first hand how inept their country functioned!

      So spare me any more of this Russian wolf, wolf, wolf, stuff, please!

      It is very tiring!

      The Russians only want to come and live here just like everybody else!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  3. GB Bari says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    Tucker was great; better than I’ve seen him in a while. He did an excellent job summarizing how Cohen destroyed their Dossier and Muh Russia narratives – yet you would not know it by just reading or watchng the MSM.

    Also today on Rush’s show, Rush played part of a Cohen speech from just before the 2016 election:

    RUSH: Now, at this point in time he is the nominee. He is the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump. Here is a portion of Michael Cohen’s introduction of Trump at the New Spirit Revival Center church, September 2016.

    COHEN: The word of the 2016 election somehow has become “racist.” And a racist is defined as a person who believes that all members of each race possess characteristics and abilities specific to that race, especially so as to distinguish it as inferior to another race. I’ve lost count as to how many times the disgusting liberal mainstream media have attempted to label Mr. Donald Trump a racist, a xenophobe, and a bigot. And let’s not forget sexist, misogynist, narcissist, Islamophobe, anti-Hispanic, anti-Semite, demagogue, and countless others. It’s disgraceful.”

    So Cohen supposedly had a 180 degree shift in just two years. Sure he did.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. GSparrow says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    It is excellent! Tucker’s opening monologues are the best.

    I hope someone on Twitter will send the link to the video above to Trump’s Twitter account or pass it on to his media people ASAP because his tweet doesn’t have the link. It would be great if sundance sent it to him and he linked to the CTH Twitter site.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. hoghead says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Tucker C. is fed up with RussiaRussiaRussia and all of its subplots. We must be getting near the end of this, because Tucker is actually sounding giddy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. cocamars says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:55 pm

    Don’t know if this was posted on another thread, but it’s so good it bears repeating.

    https://dailycaller.com/2019/02/28/judge-overrules-steele-deposition/

    Like

    Reply
  8. Neil M. Dunn says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    Impeaching Trump elects him in 2020. Go Dems!! And yes Tucker was at his best.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Honest Abbey says:
    February 28, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    Cohen is from Long Island. I am originally from Brooklyn (I was born and raised there). I can guarantee you, Cohen has called Brooklyn a “Shit Hole” more than once, because you know, those from Long Island are far more superior than those of us from the city. If anybody called those “rough” neighborhoods in and around Chicago “Shit Holes”, I have no doubt it was Michael Cohen.

    Side Note: I really like Tucker Carlson, and I love it when he calls Don Lemon “Don Le Mon”.
    It makes me laugh every time!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Kimmy K says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:05 am

    That was awesome!

    Like

    Reply
  12. Carson Napier says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:11 am

    The demofascists have already launched their throwback to the Dark Ages House Inquisition.

    Like

    Reply
  13. stats guy says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:11 am

    The only way this country will survive its hard left press apparatus is for Trump to win in 2020. There is much work that needs be done…mainly because the RINO party is complicit in the decline of this country. They’ve stood mute, frightened of the press, frightened of the socialists, afraid to call anyone out because it might hurt them in their pocket-book.

    It is the most craven of pols that send armies to fight wars overseas and yet do not rouse themselves to save their own country.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Francis Moran says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Why are my comments never accepted. Publish my posts or let me off your site

    Sent from my Verizon Motorola Smartphone

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s