Representative Jim Jordan Skewers Michael Cohen and Insufferable Hearing Scheme of Leading Democrats…

Ranking member of the House Oversight Committee Jim Jordan (R-OH) outlines the fraudulent basis of the testimony from convicted liar Michael Cohen.

In his opening statement during the hearing Jim Jordan outlines how political operative Lanny Davis, a Clinton loyalist, worked with House Democrats and Chairman Elijah Cummings to politicize the use of Michael Cohen’s testimony with specific intention to target President Donald Trump.

In his opening statement Jim Jordan brilliantly outlines the democrat playbook, and exposes the entire purpose of the hearing. In his second round of questioning (below) Jordan goes deeper into the Michael Cohen and Lanny Davis fraud.

