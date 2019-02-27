Representative Jim Jordan Skewers Michael Cohen and Insufferable Hearing Scheme of Leading Democrats…

Ranking member of the House Oversight Committee Jim Jordan (R-OH) outlines the fraudulent basis of the testimony from convicted liar Michael Cohen.
In his opening statement during the hearing Jim Jordan outlines how political operative Lanny Davis, a Clinton loyalist, worked with House Democrats and Chairman Elijah Cummings to politicize the use of Michael Cohen’s testimony with specific intention to target President Donald Trump.
.
In his opening statement Jim Jordan brilliantly outlines the democrat playbook, and exposes the entire purpose of the hearing. In his second round of questioning (below) Jordan goes deeper into the Michael Cohen and Lanny Davis fraud.
.
Let me translate this everyone – the Mueller Report has nothing on Trump.
For those legal citizens not yet adept with the English language…
Permítanme traducir este todos – el informe Mueller no tiene nada en Trump.
You may have to define “nothing” for the drone class.
Speaking of drones, I think they just busted 50 cousins (roofing, stucco and drywall guys heading to Southwest Florida; two lots down from me) of those non English speaking citizens mentioned above.
Even DiFi admitted that though it’s on her TV, she’s not watching because Cohen has a credibility problem. Going to prison for LYING.
But NOW: ‘you have to believe me and anyone who alludes to my lying is ….unfair…waaah waah waah’ (and that could just as easily have been scripted by the FBI intelligence who have crossed over to the dark side)
Incredible.
Jim Jordan … MY future President of the United States!!
Sorry, I cannot even dignify this hearing by watching any of it. I’ve truly never been so ashamed to have these filthy monsters running our government, and we just get to sit here and watch the train wreck they are sending us on. The only thing I believe in are the people in this country, well half of them, the good half.
Some of the other half will see the light. I know good people who are in absolute denial because they’ve been brainwashed by bullshit. They are lagging behind those who are “woke” and are #Blexiting or #WalkingAway.
Sad but true.
Unfortunately there are a lot of people so programmed by the left that they may never get over their Trump Derangement Syndrome. I wouldn’t believe it if I didn’t know so many myself, including 4 of my siblings. And they won’t shut up about it either. It’s getting so that I can hardly stand to be around them at family gatherings. The MSM has brainwashed half the country and is gaslighting the rest of us.
I think the term for these people is “useful Idiots’, first coined by Lenin. I actually know some of them.
Some of the other half will see the light.
I agree. The mafia dons called themselves the Merchants of Cool. The populace on the left HAVE NO IDEA what’s been done to them – media showbiz style. If they knew, We the People would join together as the majority center on the Bell curve. The AI programming that is Silicon Valley (google, twitter, yahoo..) has studied psychological operations (pay-ops) to the nth degree since the 1950s (or what Dr. Karlstrom calls smoke and mirrors or “psy-acts”).
For example, who is behind the rap music industry that turned black Motown (Michael Jackson genre) into gangsta’ rap promoting rape and death culture. Positive-lyric rap groups were denied and any effort to become independent was terminated by the Motown mob owners. Music like media is a strong mind bender, very subliminal and uses……you guessed it…….hypnotic pulses and beats. We need to understand the monopolistic control over our airwaves to understand how to beat the system.
(Look up “Who Controls the Music Industry” by Know More News). Skip the intro but the statistics are given. It’s absolutely stunning. Hint: Which producer financed 12 years a Slave? 100% of NBC, ABC, CNN, CBS owned by a cabal I was not aware.
I only watched a snippet and caught the questioning by California’s congress critter Jackie Speier who is the rep in my neighboring district. Had I already eaten my lunch I would have had to “give it up” when Speier asked about the love child. Unbelievable. I believe she is deep in the swamp but apparently it is more like the gutter.
I think Mark Meadows is making the kill shots.
Forced him to commit perjury.
Got him to admit to FARA violations.
Jim Jordan has been a bulldog tearing Cohen’s credibility to shreds. I wish more R members would yield their time to him.
One thing I noticed that some R should pick up on was that Cohen testified that Donald Trump is a person who has to win at any cost. Then he also said several times that Trump never thought he would win the presidency. So which one is it liar??
LikeLiked by 10 people
Posted elsewhere today and worth reporting here:
Last night I was mildly critical of Congressman Jordan’s remarks earlier this week about the democrat’s intentions. In those remarks, there were too many passive-aggressive statements.
Not today. In under 5 minutes Jordan called out Lanny Davis for the wormshit he is, Michael Cohen for the lying rat he is, Elijah Cummings for being the weak-minded “Yessum” man he is, and the democrats for the un-American cabal that they are.
There was no ambiguity today folks. This is an epic example of how a person with a spine acts. Bravo sir!
I don;t think Jim Jordan appreciated the Dems hit job
they tried to do on him with that wrestling stuff..? No Mr.
Nice guy from him.
Agreed! 😉🇺🇸😏
The only thing Jordan said that I disagreed with was “Mr. Chairman WE are better than that..”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t he say YOU are better than that? I may have misunderstood, but either way the chairman is a disgrace.
And if he didn’t think he would win the Presidency, and didn’t want to win the Presidency, only wanted to run as a publicity stunt, then why would Trump ever collude with Russia to try to win?
LikeLiked by 11 people
ATTN SHS: See, now you’re just being “difficult”.
I call BS on Cohen’s lie about him ‘not wanting to win’. I always remember Melania telling us that when Donald told her he was running for President she relied “You know you will win”.
He worked really hard that last month, he wanted to win and the real polls were close.
^^^^^^^THIS^^^^^^^
Because democrats, in order to believe one thing, have to ignore evidence on a lot of other things. It is how they make sense of their world.
One thing the past two years have done is train us to know BS and Kabuki theater when we see it.
These hearing no longer have the impact they once did. The expectations are in the cellar.
I saw Jim Jordan do his opening. I was proud of him. In fact, all the Repubs I saw were doing very very good in defending PT against these salacious lies.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What a take down by our grappler! Wow!
All to distract from nuclear disarmament talks in the far east. Democrats are the worst of the lowest
LikeLiked by 7 people
They seem to be having difficulty accepting the results of the election!!
Too bad, we won and thank God for that.
Is someone-ANYONE-on the Democratic side wondering why they called this guy in front of cameras? What an embarrassment.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Nope, not a one. You assume Democrats have a sense of shame. Be assured, they do not. Democrats are so used to their lying games winning, they’ve yet to realize their schtick is no longer working, not on us Deplorables, anyway.
Battered Conservative No More
Cohen wants to repair his reputation (not saying he is succeeding). Those asking the questions (both sides) are each playing to their own constituents, rather than fact-finding. Playing to the camera for the sake of “clips” is the downside of public hearings. To me it’s all puffery. I just want to examine the documents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aged to perfection, like a fine wine!
Cohen wouldn’t know the truth if it bit him in the @zz…
This guy will not fair well in prison……….
Those of us on here, know they game the Dems are running. Hopefully something will break in our favor and the indictments will begin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really hope President Trump starts to declassify after Mueller report done. And some snot nosed attorney in DOJ (Barr or anyone else) better not talk him out of it again. There is no obstruction and the democrats will NEVER stop their pursuit of our President! He must fight back now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone still believe we can just get out and vote to save this country?
Jim Jordan is one of the few exceptions. I can count about 10 patriots in the senate and house. But more than that, I would have to look it up to remember a few other names. And they are alone in this fight
We are beyond simply voting to fix our problems.
We are dealing with wide spread corruption, communist take over.
This is what a police state looks like!
Jim got one thing wrong, Dims are worse (not better) than this and you all haven’t seen anything yet. It’s just the beginning…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! I just posted that up thread. The Rat Party is off the rails and nothing will stop them from doing everything in their power to harm our POTUS – rule of law be damned.
Steyer gave millions to Dems yo impeach PTrump. Congress is just doing what they were paid off to do. Lobbyists still run the Dems. This will backfire.
https://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/431807-steyer-says-mueller-report-should-be-viewed-as-supporting-evidence
Openly admits to colluding with House dims against Trump
We are reporting/commenting on this SHAM committee on a Pro-Trump website and forum room, and I love the comments we are making here!
BUT
What will MSM broadcast for the next 48 hours , only a sound-bite that shows Cohen going after Trump and suggesting Trump needs to be impeached.
I hope the American People see the truth about Cohen, a backstabbing, lying convicted LIAR!
AOC will ask questions!!???
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect she will read questions someone else wrote for her.
She can read?!? Who knew?
We really need Jim Jordan as Speaker I’d the House when we win it back in 2020.
And we will.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hell yeah… and hopefully see a future Presidential run with him or DeSantis.
I wonder if the “rat” had a full ACR while he was having that surgery?….Put himself on the poo bag forever to avoid “back-door” issues while in the slam…. That way he doesn’t have to bend over so far to do the rectal impaction move with his head, eh?… Check-6
Thought all the Republicans did a fine job today. Not a good day for corrupt Dems/Cohen though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OUCH!
This Whole Cohen “Hearing” Is One Big Democrat Orchestrated And Scripted Propaganda Piece
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/rep-jorden-shreds-rat-liar-michael-cohen-even-cnn-viewers-dont-believe-cohen/
Add me to list of folks singing the praises of Rep Jordan. This is a stud who displayed courage and sincere outrage at the circus the Democrats are about to begin to the hallowed halls of our great House of Congress. Bravo Mr. Jordan!! May God bless you for doing your best to undermine Cohen’s ugly lies and deceit.
Unfortunately we don’t have a single person of Jordan’s caliber in the Senate. If the Senate Judiciary and Intelligence committees were doing their jobs properly this whole sham would collapse and many people in the DOJ and FBI would be heading to prison.
“I was extremely proud to serve as the president of the United States personal lawyer.” Eh, weird. he also said he would “take a bullet for trump.” Keeps saying ” I was protecting the trump family”
Cohen could do massive damage to the democrates in his position. And trump can pardon him. The swamp swallowed this guy before checking for hooks. when these people are hanging themselves you know trump is selling quality rope.
