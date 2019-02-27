President Trump Remarks During Working Lunch with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc…

President Trump and the U.S. delegation have a working lunch with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Lunch Menu:

Course 1: Fresh shredded green mango salad with scallops, mint leaves and cashew nuts served in a sweet vinaigrette dressing.

Course 2: deep fried Hanoi style spring rolls with shrimp, pork, vermicelli, and vegetables served with a side of sweet and sour fish sauce and red chillies.

Course 3: king crab meat and spinach in a light seafood-based broth

Course 4: grilled cod fish “cha ca”; roasted Wagyu beef medallions with foie gras and a semi-sweet fermented black rice sauce; sautéed “su su” vegetables with garlic (crispy green chayote stems and leaves); steamed sticky glutinous rice with shrimp wrapped in a lotus leaf.

Course 5: a traditional Vietnamese dessert consisting of lotus seeds, longans, and white wood-ear mushrooms served warm and in a light sugary syrup.

Advertisements