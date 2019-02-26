Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. Discuss Deplatforming and Manipulation by Big Tech…

Donald Trump Jr appears on Tucker Carlson to discuss the hot-button issue of leftist bias within the big tech industry, and how the results have significant impacts on the speech and platforms of their political opposition.
Mr. Trump is absolutely correct in the scale, scope and ramifications of the collaborative effort of Big Tech’s weaponization based on political views.
Donald Trump Jr. was on Fox & Friends yesterday morning talking about liberal social media bias and their censorship of conservatives, including himself.
Why are they called Big Tech? Their technology isn’t exactly rocket technology or medical technology. They seem more like simply Big Social Media with a quasi monopoly. . And even more like Big Brother Media or Fascist Media..
Maybe I will just call them – Big Fascism.
To the European Commission, Big Tech are Big Targets with Big Wallets. This socialist criminal enterprise will shake down the Big Targets like there’s no tomorrow. It’s what the EC does.
Perhaps Big Brother Tech. I miss twenty five years ago and the decentralized world wide web. Twitter and Facebook , among others, are now cancers.
Thanks Don Jr for trying to help bring this to light. The plus of it happening to you , is you can then relay the reality of it. Plus you totally get the “why?”. To shut down the viral (and growing) nature of the message. Keep fighting with us !
100%
Yes, the Libs and Dems want to censor all conservative political opinion well ahead of the 2020 election.
Big Thanks Jr.
Make this a mission going forward. Another thing not being explored is the fake likes and particularly views which drive advertising dollars to the preferred sites. This is called fraud and it’s going on on a massive scale now
