Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. Discuss Deplatforming and Manipulation by Big Tech…

Posted on February 26, 2019 by

Donald Trump Jr appears on Tucker Carlson to discuss the hot-button issue of leftist bias within the big tech industry, and how the results have significant impacts on the speech and platforms of their political opposition.

Mr. Trump is absolutely correct in the scale, scope and ramifications of the collaborative effort of Big Tech’s weaponization based on political views.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, First Amendment, media bias, Notorious Liars, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr. Discuss Deplatforming and Manipulation by Big Tech…

  1. andyocoregon says:
    February 26, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Donald Trump Jr. was on Fox & Friends yesterday morning talking about liberal social media bias and their censorship of conservatives, including himself.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Carson Napier says:
    February 26, 2019 at 9:37 pm

    Why are they called Big Tech? Their technology isn’t exactly rocket technology or medical technology. They seem more like simply Big Social Media with a quasi monopoly. . And even more like Big Brother Media or Fascist Media..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. LBB says:
    February 26, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Thanks Don Jr for trying to help bring this to light. The plus of it happening to you , is you can then relay the reality of it. Plus you totally get the “why?”. To shut down the viral (and growing) nature of the message. Keep fighting with us !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. ALEX says:
    February 26, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    Big Thanks Jr.

    Make this a mission going forward. Another thing not being explored is the fake likes and particularly views which drive advertising dollars to the preferred sites. This is called fraud and it’s going on on a massive scale now

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s