Jim Jordan Outlines Political Scheme of House Oversight Committee – Chairman Cummings Issuing Nonsense Subpoenas…

Earlier today ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Jim Jordan, delivered remarks outlining the political schemes of the committee led by Chairman Elijah Cummings.

In a brief 5 minute outline, Representative Jordan explains the motives, purposes, and narrative intents of the Pelosi plan to build a false impeachment premise. WATCH:

Jordan’s approach is spot-on. The baseline to deconstruct the insufferable plans of Pelosi’s three-headed cerberus (Schiff, Nadler and Cummings) is to expose the plan prior to the roll-out.

Once the electorate become aware of the Pelosi scheme, they can then see through the insufferable narrative engineering. It’s all a con; and all designed for maximum political value.

There is a unified plan amid the resistance movement to use the impeachment process for political gain. Part of that plan includes the exploitation of testimony from Michael Cohen to facilitate their designed sequencing of events. Following Cohen’s testimony Robert Mueller will deliver his final report on the Trump-Russia probe.

Again, there is very little doubt the approach has already been mapped out in post-election meetings between: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Democrat committee heads, allies in the lawfare community, political allies inside the executive branch (IC, DOJ, FBI etc.), along with feedback from political networks, DNC (Perez) and major resistance donors.

The baseline here is that everything the institutional-left does, is sequential and planned. This is what they do. This is all they do. None of the characters within the institutions of professional leftism create anything; build anything; have a life purpose for anything, other than organizing their efforts to exploit control of others via politics. This is all they know how to do. When you develop your skills to see their patterns you can then see the predictability behind it.

When we approach the term “impeachment” we are not discussing it as the technical and legal approach for removal of a President; but rather the political use of the process to damage President Donald Trump. The House Democrats and their allies writ large will use this process to try and stop President Trump’s reelection.

Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process; but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.

Optics and innuendo are key elements, tools per se’, in the Alinsky narrative engineering process. That’s why Pelosi, Schumer and the democrat machine are going bananas about getting a raw Mueller report and not a version from AG Barr {explained here}.

The Mueller report, written in full alignment with the resistance movement, will be structured to be as damaging to the president as possible. There is no actual Trump-Russia collusion; but the report will indicate a ‘willingness’ of the targets to participate in a collusionesque process. Don’t discount Mueller’s ability to fabricate appearances and have half the country believe it.

Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (House Oversight), and Jerry Nadler (House Judiciary) are working with Robert Mueller (team) and current DOJ officials on a very carefully constructed plan toward the goal of an impeachment vote against the sitting President.

The first phase events includes testimony by Michael Cohen and the public release of the Mueller report. There will be a press spectacle designed for maximum exposure. The tail end of that phase will lead to more hearings throughout March perhaps into early April with subpoenas based on the report framework.

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face” ~ Mike Tyson

WATCH:

