Jim Jordan Outlines Political Scheme of House Oversight Committee – Chairman Cummings Issuing Nonsense Subpoenas…

Earlier today ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, Jim Jordan, delivered remarks outlining the political schemes of the committee led by Chairman Elijah Cummings.
In a brief 5 minute outline, Representative Jordan explains the motives, purposes, and narrative intents of the Pelosi plan to build a false impeachment premise. WATCH:
.
Jordan’s approach is spot-on. The baseline to deconstruct the insufferable plans of Pelosi’s three-headed cerberus (Schiff, Nadler and Cummings) is to expose the plan prior to the roll-out.
Once the electorate become aware of the Pelosi scheme, they can then see through the insufferable narrative engineering. It’s all a con; and all designed for maximum political value.
There is a unified plan amid the resistance movement to use the impeachment process for political gain. Part of that plan includes the exploitation of testimony from Michael Cohen to facilitate their designed sequencing of events. Following Cohen’s testimony Robert Mueller will deliver his final report on the Trump-Russia probe.
Again, there is very little doubt the approach has already been mapped out in post-election meetings between: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, the Democrat committee heads, allies in the lawfare community, political allies inside the executive branch (IC, DOJ, FBI etc.), along with feedback from political networks, DNC (Perez) and major resistance donors.
The baseline here is that everything the institutional-left does, is sequential and planned. This is what they do. This is all they do. None of the characters within the institutions of professional leftism create anything; build anything; have a life purpose for anything, other than organizing their efforts to exploit control of others via politics. This is all they know how to do. When you develop your skills to see their patterns you can then see the predictability behind it.
When we approach the term “impeachment” we are not discussing it as the technical and legal approach for removal of a President; but rather the political use of the process to damage President Donald Trump. The House Democrats and their allies writ large will use this process to try and stop President Trump’s reelection.
Professional political Democrats would not be using “impeachment” in the constitutional sense of the process; but rather weaponizing the process –as a tool itself– to: •target the executive office; •diminish the presidency (“isolate”/”marginalize”, Alinsky rules); •and position themselves for 2020.
Optics and innuendo are key elements, tools per se’, in the Alinsky narrative engineering process. That’s why Pelosi, Schumer and the democrat machine are going bananas about getting a raw Mueller report and not a version from AG Barr {explained here}.
The Mueller report, written in full alignment with the resistance movement, will be structured to be as damaging to the president as possible. There is no actual Trump-Russia collusion; but the report will indicate a ‘willingness’ of the targets to participate in a collusionesque process. Don’t discount Mueller’s ability to fabricate appearances and have half the country believe it.
Speaker Pelosi, Adam Schiff (HPSCI), Elijah Cummings (House Oversight), and Jerry Nadler (House Judiciary) are working with Robert Mueller (team) and current DOJ officials on a very carefully constructed plan toward the goal of an impeachment vote against the sitting President.
The first phase events includes testimony by Michael Cohen and the public release of the Mueller report. There will be a press spectacle designed for maximum exposure. The tail end of that phase will lead to more hearings throughout March perhaps into early April with subpoenas based on the report framework.
“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face” ~ Mike Tyson
And Congress wonders why their approval rating is in the low teens!
Well, at least we know Rep Jim Jordan reads the Treehouse 🙂
You mean to say there are actually some people that approve of our congress? Who knew?
Oh, wait. They polled the dead Democrat voters. But still… only 16%?
Their approval rating in the low teens is not stopping them though……………
I’m generally pretty cynical. I never believed in the red Wave but the Dems are in fact blowing it. If they had stuck with Conor lamb and Doug Jones and just acted normal for the next two years, they had a good shot at winning in 2020. they are blowing it big time. I am much more confident the Trump gets re-elected in 2020 in the Republicans whittle away some of the games in the house
Congress and Senate do not care about their approval ratings.
The Marxists Demtards can’t have a hearing. It would give the opposition the chance to show the overwhelming evidence against their lunacy and moral corruption.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sigh, silly Cabal, Tricks are for kids. To quote one of the Cabal’s favorite Globalist Presidents, “Read my lips”, the OLD way of doing things to “politically damage” opponents (Alinsky) DO NOT work on Trump, nor will they EVER work on someone who emulates Trump.
Enough people are WISE to their ways, their schemes. That they are STILL going forward with this boondoggle, does nothing but SHOW their Desperation. They HAVE to know that ALL this will be shot down before it even gets started. They have to know that Barr knows what they did. They have to know that Trump will declass EVERYTHING, thereby providing Barr will ALL the ammo he needs to indict, try, and convict those responsible IN A COUP.
ALL the evidence is gathered, all that has to be done is to declass, un-redact, and release to the masses. They SURELY know this will end VERY badly for them, and yet they somehow, stupidly, believe that THIS TIME they have Trump. Wrong again While E Coyote. Beep Beep. This time ALL Trump is doing is LETTING these idiots spout off, and INDICT themselves.
Trump will give them ALL exactly just enough rope to hang themselves. Then the hammer drops. I mean, if they are so planned out, and it is so bad, at that point WHAT WOULD HE HAVE TO LOSE? Answer NOTHING. He WINS BIGLY. Getting ALL the coupist traitors ON record STILL trying to facilitate a coup based on innuendo and JUNK opposition research is the QUICKEST way I know to truly DRAIN the swamp, and rather quickly to.
I know some WILL be fooled by the Dem “circus” But what did Gallup show the other day only 25% of the COUNTRY identifies as liberal…that AINT enough as the other 75 % will be PISSED off and DEMAND justice for ALL this waste of time and money, not to mention justice for the attempted seditious treacherous COUP attempted by TRAITORS both foreign AND domestic. By Congress uniparty as well as the Previous opposition candidate, AND a predecessor President.
The MSM will ALSO go down with this burning garbage scowl, and it will be GLORIOUS. Tic toc, by all means feel free to load all 6 chambers, spin the barrel, and pull the trigger while pointing the gun at your head in the finest example of “polish” roulette EVER witnessed. We all will breathlessly await the greatest show on earth, AND the coming sequel of the Tribunals for the COUP. Must see TV.
Can anyone confirm if this is THE Omar Awan? If so, add that to the Arkancide body count. https://www.local10.com/news/florida/broward/tesla-that-burned-in-fatal-crash-in-davie-catches-fire-again-at-tow-yard
dems are hurrying so that they can do 2 things. 1) Fabricate an impeachment in time to be a major 2020 election issue. Only their socialist division has any campaign platform.
The everyday dems will need something besides racism to run on especially if black vote continues to move PDJT’s way). 2) Regardless of falsely narrated impeachment success it will be used as defense of their involvement in Spygate. Ultimately trying to protect their baby Jesus obama.
As long as PDJT’s approval rating is 45% plus dems are stymied.
Jordan spoke well here…
I’d sure love to see Jim Jordan as VP on Trump’s 2020 ticket.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mick Mulvaney Pres – Jim Jordan VP = 2024
Or Pompeo?
LikeLiked by 4 people
OHHHHHhhhh! That might be better! Pompeo Pres and Mulvaney or Jordan VP?
Sounds great to me!!
Mulvaney a good numbers guy but zero charisma.
Yeah very true. But Pence isn’t exactly “Mr Charisma” either. So maybe Mulvaney as VP? Jordan as Sec Of St?
I would prefer him as Speaker of the House.
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^^This^^^^
Jim Jordan needs to be the next Speaker of the House.
No question.
The democrats seem to keep forgetting, this isn’t W. Trump doesn’t just punch back. Sometimes he hits you first. And as president he and his people have access to all the dirt on all of them. How many have now crashed and burned on the side of Trump Mountain? Look, up in the sky, more coming!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yet the Dem plan is partially working. After all, they took back the House in the last election perhaps because of the impression of collusion and illegal activities by Trump.
Don’t be fooled, Mr. T. They took back the house due to the unusually high number of “resignations” that occurred in the GOP………THESE were the traitors, in my view. They knew that “open” seats had a much higher probability of turning to blue. Don’t forget also, that despite the protestations to the contrary……..President Trump was NOT on the ballot.
We have so few fighters with us like Mr. Jordan. Their plan is, actually, really good. Scare the crap out of the laymen voters out there (President is a Russian spy), convince them that he is a clear and present danger and then bring him up for impeachment.
It does not matter is they even vote on it. The process itself is what they need. They have GOT to do this prior to the next election. Innuendo with full media cooperation is all they need.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember the attempt to tar Mr. Jordan with the “knowledge of abuse” accusations by the former school wrestler. That didn’t work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Democrats proceed at their own peril. Trump will have the last laugh when he starts declassifying and airing Democrat dirty laundry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1. COHEN DISBARRED TODAY!
2. COHEN WILL CRY RACISM – OK
QUESTION: in all the hundreds of hours of secret audio recordings of businessman Trump, were there any racial epithets?
LikeLike
They have labeled POTUS as racist since he
took office. do they really think crying he is racist
is going to shock anyone. Thier base
believes it no matter what. POTUS base knows
it is not true and so do several people who have
known him for years who claim they have never
heard such talk.
Thanks for sharing that American story!
Unlike Slick Willie and Teddy K. commenting that ‘just a few years ago, Obama would have been serving them coffee…”
Or Hillary “Well, they all look alike”……
Cohen is a trap!
So the dems are going to rely on a disbarred attorney and convicted felon, known for his lies, to tell “the truth” about the POTUS? These people are insane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As the democrat controlled House goes about its nonsense agenda another illegal alien detained by ICE, this one in Massachusetts. She was recently arrested for attacked a guy for wearing his red MAGA cap.
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/02/massachusetts-woman-who-attacked-maga-hat-man-now-in-ice-custody-was-in-country-illegally/
TRUMP 2020
Does not the continued pointless occupation of Afghanistan contribute greatly to the separation of our soldiers’ families? Are only the children of illegal aliens worthy of Congressional attention?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The whole landscape will change when POTUS declassifies. It is coming !
LikeLike
Isn’t HR1 a political neutron bomb?
All of the above notwithstanding, these are dangerous times. Just because the “plotters” are evil and ill-intentioned does not mean that they cannot do extreme damage…to Trump, to the presidency, and to our republic. As you point out, Sundance, this is a well-planned and well-orchestrated scheme. The Dems have their troops, and those troops appear prepared to do battle. Do the Republicans have troops? Do they have a plan of battle? Will they, as they have so often in the past, just quake and quiver and fall aside to allow the Dems to work their nefarious wil, or will they mount a strong defense…perhaps even mount an offense? When will the DOJ?FBI miscreants be caked to account? Who will call them to account? Somebody? Anybody?
So my question is…….
One would assume impeachment would require real evidence of treason, high crimes and/or misdemeanors right?
So if the Dems in the house are making up charges based on no evidence, how is that any different than what the FBI and the dossier did on PT?
So can not PT open up a SC investigation into the house members who have falsely accused him and basically are again trying to frame and take down a sitting President via a frame job?
And if so and a new SC or Barr investigate the house members who pushing this fraud, can they not be arrested and charged with sedition?
I really don’t see any difference between Spygate and what the House committees are going to do?
Isn’t a frame job to take down a sitting President treason regardless were it comes from, such as FBI, House of Representatives, normal Joe citizen?
They will argue that it’s all in the name of “oversight”! I agree rational americans (not liberals) believe this is not how our country works! They have made a mockery of the Congress!
Better for A.G. Barr to do this….
We need to find a way to keep these congress criminals so busy addressing where all their money is coming from and answering for their own wrong doings that they don’t have time to obstruct the progress being made in this country. How do we do this and turn the tables on them. Do we need to collect money to file suit demanding where they are getting their money. What do we need to do? I don’t think I’m alone in being way past sick of this nonsense!
LikeLiked by 1 person
One can hope Barr will not allow Mueller to continue and support the effort to hurt PDT.
The loss of the House was not really a loss. It encourged the Dems to grossly overreach, as here, with more to come. Meanwhile, newbies like AOC are exposing the Dems for what they really are. The combination will be lethal for Dems in the 2020 election. The Walk Away movement will become an avalanche. The Wall will be ‘finished’. And PDJT still has two years to engineer more election cleanup in states like Texas, Arizona, and Florida.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thanks Ristvan, your legal knowledge and experience are greatly appreciated by many.
As a Canadian supporting PDJT input such a yours is invaluable.
The opinion of three PDJT supporters on our street, was that losing the house and getting rid of Ryan was a terrific thing. Short term pain, for long term gain and all that.
Cheers, and God bless PDJT
The Dems/Leftists spend almost all their time on Machiavellian machinations and convoluted schemes. I’ve met game-playing folks like this in business–who spend all their time “setting up” potential rivals or sucking up to “sponsors”. If they just spent 50% of their time on something substantive, much more would be accomplished. This is why the term “optics” always prompts me to be suspicious.
OTOH, perhaps better for the Dems/Left to be tied in knots by their lies and treachery, else they might actually be more effective in implementing their bad and evil policies. Jordan is terrific in calling out their time-wasting subpoenas here.
I’m surprised no one has placed a wire/bug or something on these key Anti-American ringleaders so next time they go into their secret “Get Trump Seance & Planning Meeting” they capture their recorded lies and frame job tactics and play it back for all Americans to hear, so the country can be done with these seditionist jokers once and for all.
Looks like the Democrats are due for another Wile E Coyote moment. I can’t wait to see their grand plan blow up in their faces.
I heartily suggest taking a look at this account by Bruce Bawer ay PJ Media of Tommy Robinson’s takedown of the BBC. It is beautiful what Tommy did. I very often exhort about fighting the Left and remain baffled why our side doesn’t understand how to do it. What Tommy did is balls-on text-book example of how you do it. He turns the table on the interrogator and destroys him TO HIS FACE. Very important, that last part. This MUST be personal. I guess that’s it — our side doesn’t want to make it personal. Too late for such outdated etiquette. War is very personal. They want us dead.
https://pjmedia.com/trending/sweeney-agonistes-tommy-robinson-turns-the-tables-on-the-bbc/
Is thee something going on in Viet Nam? I mean I was in my car and the top of the hour news came on and it was all Cohen all the time… Funny that…
LikeLike
There… darn auto-correct.. and of course I was being sarcastic
I suspect that the SDNY, rather than the SC, is now the principal legal and investigative home of the legal and investigative Resistance. I hope AG Barr has gotten fully up to speed on all that Robert Khuzami (an uber swamp creature — check his bio on Wikipedia for starters, including the timing — January 2018 — of his latest decision to leave lucrative private practice and return to “public” service in the SDNY) and his team of Preet Bharara prosecutors are doing. Barr must ASAP take control of this rogue operation and put a stop to any and all shenanigans (which I fear may be considerable.)
Another question…….
Let’s assume that Mueller’s report comes out and Barr tells all there is No Collusion and No Obstruction.
Then like we all think the Democrat led House Committees continue to harass PT with now stop subpoenas of his administration and possibly him.
At what point can PT sue specific members of Congress for Harrassment?
Bottom line if the SC has exonerated PT what legal options does PT have to end this fraud and frame job?
