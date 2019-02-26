Democrat House Oversight Subcommittee Schedules Hearing on Climate Change, Democrats Don’t Show Up…

You can’t make this stuff up if you tried.  All we ever needed to know about the purely political use of ‘climate change’ as a manufactured tool for electoral votes is visible in this one moment.  Democrats, led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal, have been claiming the world will end in twelve years if Climate Change is not addressed.

To highlight their commitment to the urgent need, Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a House subcommittee dedicated to selling the need for the Green New Deal.  To reinforce the urgency, the new House Oversight Subcommittee scheduled a hearing with the intent to target climate change deniers called: “The Denial Playbook”.   The hearing was today.

A panel was set to deliver testimonials and statements to advance the priorities of the Democrat congressional team selling the Green New Deal; except, well, the majority Democrats ran into a problem…. they didn’t show up for the hearing.

According to the position of Democrats and the GND supporters, the world is ending in less than twelve years.  Yet, no-one shows up for their Climate Change hearing?

With only two democrats showing up for the hearing; and highlighting the fraud that surrounds the entire premise of the effort; and with four sub-committee republicans who did show up, outnumbering the Democrat majority; ranking minority member Louie Gohmert made a motion to adjourn.  The adjournment motion passed 4 votes to 2 and the hearing was adjourned. WATCH BELOW:

The full video below.  [Prompted, just hit play]

.

  1. H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    I love PDJT………….and I’m beginning to hate Republicans. SAD

  2. sundance says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    • jack says:
      February 26, 2019 at 7:24 pm

      I sort of wonder if CNN will blast the Republicans for voting against the hearing on Climate Change! And in talking points leave out the part that only 2 dems showed up. You know how FAKE news puts their spin to it.

      • ILOT says:
        February 26, 2019 at 7:38 pm

        Republicans are lousy politicians. They should have seen it through to the end, brought up a number of motions etc etc. Adjourning early only serves up another talking point as evidenced by CNN. Love Louie but he blew an opportunity.

  3. emeraldcoaster says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    Too bad Gohmert et al couldn’t adjourn the whole GND joke.

  4. dogsmaw says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:22 pm

  5. thevalueofsparrows says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    It gets better and better every day.

  6. DJSnyder says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    EPIC FAIL XD

  7. nonameisme says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    George Carlin man many years ago explains global warming – climate change PERFECTLY

  8. Zoe says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    We are living in a world stranger than fiction that’s for sure. Makes for some entertainment though.

  9. CNN_sucks says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    That means demoncraps are just full of hotair and BS.

  10. Ray Runge says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    ALSO, a tactic that could be considered a play for the offense instead of simply a reactive adjournment, would be to schedule a knowledgeable Climatized Scientist. A climate Scientist able to critically appraise the garbage science that gets pawned off as gospel with the greenie faithful.

    Expose the garbage science as fanciful business and socialist fantasy to tax the sloths into a poverty stupor.

  11. Stringy theory says:
    February 26, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Heck, if the dumocraps really believed the world will end in 12 years, you would think they would have better things to do than sit through a dreary hearing.

