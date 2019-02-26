Democrat House Oversight Subcommittee Schedules Hearing on Climate Change, Democrats Don’t Show Up…

You can’t make this stuff up if you tried. All we ever needed to know about the purely political use of ‘climate change’ as a manufactured tool for electoral votes is visible in this one moment. Democrats, led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal, have been claiming the world will end in twelve years if Climate Change is not addressed.

To highlight their commitment to the urgent need, Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a House subcommittee dedicated to selling the need for the Green New Deal. To reinforce the urgency, the new House Oversight Subcommittee scheduled a hearing with the intent to target climate change deniers called: “The Denial Playbook”. The hearing was today.

A panel was set to deliver testimonials and statements to advance the priorities of the Democrat congressional team selling the Green New Deal; except, well, the majority Democrats ran into a problem…. they didn’t show up for the hearing.

According to the position of Democrats and the GND supporters, the world is ending in less than twelve years. Yet, no-one shows up for their Climate Change hearing?

With only two democrats showing up for the hearing; and highlighting the fraud that surrounds the entire premise of the effort; and with four sub-committee republicans who did show up, outnumbering the Democrat majority; ranking minority member Louie Gohmert made a motion to adjourn. The adjournment motion passed 4 votes to 2 and the hearing was adjourned. WATCH BELOW:

House Democrats scheduled a subcommittee hearing on climate change. Not enough of them showed up to outvote the Republicans.@replouiegohmert called to adjourn the meeting. The motion succeeded (4-2). The hearing adjourned. Full video: https://t.co/HzVP7pIJuW pic.twitter.com/0pPGV31Xuy — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) February 26, 2019

The full video below. [Prompted, just hit play]

.

Advertisements