Trey Gowdy Discusses Adam Schiff and The Vast Russian Conspiracy…

Posted on February 24, 2019 by

Former representative Trey Gowdy appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the evolution of Adam Schiff’s vast Russian conspiracy narrative amid a pending Mueller report.

.

The second part of the interview is below:

Fox didn’t release the second part of the interview but you can watch below at 31:30 [Prompted, just hit play]

everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face” ~ Mike Tyson

44 Responses to Trey Gowdy Discusses Adam Schiff and The Vast Russian Conspiracy…

  1. boogywstew says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Adam “Schiff For Brains” Schiff

  2. Chip Doctor says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    Never, ever, ever, ever trust Trey Gowdy. A real snake in the grass. Total swamp.

  3. principled says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Accountability…

    Be still my heart….

  4. william elbel says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    Democrats have been colluding with the Russians since the 1930s with their now well known Alger Hiss- it is a wonder to behold how on November 8, 2016 Hillary flipped a latch switch.

  5. Rock Knutne says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    So just what does the CoC have on Trey Gowdy??

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      February 24, 2019 at 6:42 pm

      Ol Trey left Congress ……..is leaving Congress, 4 million dollars richer and counting…..

      Chump change compared to Nancy and Diane……

      • L4grasshopper says:
        February 24, 2019 at 7:13 pm

        OK — I’ll bite.

        Where did the the $4 mil come from? Please specify, and tie it to his behavior in Congress.

        • dd_sc says:
          February 24, 2019 at 7:36 pm

          Most likely fake. A while back some people were trying to point out his net worth jumped from about $200,000 to $4 million. But it was bad accounting. The first number was just his salary as a member of the House; the $4 million includes his assets.

          $4 million net worth is about right for a House member and his high-powered lawyer wife.

          I have never seen proof that his bank account suddenly went from $200K to $4M.

        • 🍺Gunny66 says:
          February 24, 2019 at 7:40 pm

          Hey…..I don’t know…..and that is the point……Unless I missed it….it has never been explained…..

          But I do know this…….Is he going to write a book? ……….It’s one way these creatures get paid off…….they or someone writes a book….they get millions of dollars in advance…..then the book doesn’t sell enoough copies to make a good fire.

          Communist Cortez……$10 million dollars from Netflix for her story……McCabe doing all the MSM shows hawking his book….Comey…….he got an advance…..Has anyone but Comey read his book?

          It is always about the money……always……..

    • mimbler says:
      February 24, 2019 at 6:47 pm

      money

    • sickconservative says:
      February 24, 2019 at 7:03 pm

      Really being from NC so follow this it feels like some old southern political movers still control them.
      I have met a few of the old school at my business but most telling was at a wedding where the really stepfather of the bride and his friends in private after party nothing like a lot of expensive wine to get Lawyers talking.

    • dd_sc says:
      February 24, 2019 at 7:38 pm

      More like what they can do for him I’d he plays ball. His job has been to run interference – chaff and counter measures. Now he had a good paying lawyer job and a gig at Fox.

  6. technerd55 says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    Rooster Head is correct about Schitt never doing interviews that would contain any push back on his Russian delusions. The one time he did was with Tucker Carlson and the result was quite embarrassing for Schitt. Tucker made him look like an idiot and I don’t believe he has appeared on FNC since.

  7. Bennie Sprouse says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Democrats actually colluded with a GREATER ENEMY of the USA in the last election and for many elections for many years – the MEDIA!

    Liked by 4 people

    • As a man thinkth says:
      February 24, 2019 at 7:32 pm

      Don’t forget the dems did collude with millions of illegal Latinos voters and millions of illegal DACAs to subvert our elections….not to mention the millions of dollars in drug money donated to their cause in keeping the sanctuaries open and free from ICE/DEA interference….This crime is to big for the FBI to wrap their head around…so just call it “lack of candor, with a cherry on top”

      Liked by 1 person

  8. ALEX says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:44 pm

    What was promoted in the video by Sundance is the key. Those of us following the limited transcript disclosures have also noticed the actors in this are not keeping their stories straight as this entire thing unravels…ever so slowly…

    Another example

    • BigTalkers says:
      February 24, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      Anyone seriously thinking the President’s newly appointed Cabinet would declare him somehow “incapacitated” was DELUSIONARY.

      But then, the entire “Trump-Russia” caper was just as Delusionary, yet most of its principals have somehow avoided legal jeopardy despite having kept WRITTEN RECORDS, haven’t they…?

  9. grlangworth says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    Mr. Schifft is disassociating himself from competency, step by step. I say, good for him.

    • prognosticatasaurusrex says:
      February 24, 2019 at 7:34 pm

      Too late, he is complicit in the coup up to his bulging eyes. Nothing will save him from justice, no matter how much he bloviates, threatens or stalls. Tic toc Adam. Sleeping well? you look TIRED.

      • Blind no longer says:
        February 24, 2019 at 7:45 pm

        Schitt and Ed Buck’s ties will catch up to old Schitty one day in the near future…and boy will that be one hellofa story!!! I can hardly wait! Some black transgender male prostitute will tell all…

  10. Hebo Sabe says:
    February 24, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    An Hegelian synthesis of true/false & fact/opinion are at play here. Confusion is the result.

  11. CNY3 says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Same schiff, different day.

  12. Firefly says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Try Gowdy sue has an affinity for purple ties.

  13. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:33 pm

    I had great hopes for Gowdy in the beginning … then all of a sudden, he changed. Someone, somewhere, someway got to him and not only shut down his angry rhetoric, they forced him right out of Congress. THAT among so much else, needs to be looked into by someone with real TEETH!

  14. HBD says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    Gowdy mentioned tribunals, Maria didn’t question further. Tribunals?

  15. Sanj says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Some day soon, Schiff will have to use the ‘mental problems brought about by drug problems’ defense….heck it may work in Chicago.

