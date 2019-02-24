Trey Gowdy Discusses Adam Schiff and The Vast Russian Conspiracy…

Former representative Trey Gowdy appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the evolution of Adam Schiff’s vast Russian conspiracy narrative amid a pending Mueller report.
.
The second part of the interview is below:
Fox didn’t release the second part of the interview but you can watch below at 31:30 [Prompted, just hit play]
“everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face” ~ Mike Tyson
Adam “Schiff For Brains” Schiff
Very true! Because his real brains came out the exit port while attempting an interverted cranial rectumnitis maneuver.
mt…THAT IS THE BEST DESCRIPTION OF PULLING ONES HEAD OUT OF THEIR A$$!!!
Hope you don’y mind if I use it do you????
Never, ever, ever, ever trust Trey Gowdy. A real snake in the grass. Total swamp.
Bawk bawk cluck and squawk.
‘Ol Roosterhead
Don’t forget the dems did collude with millions of illegal Latinos voters and millions of illegal DACAs to subvert our elections….not to mention the millions of dollars in drug money donated to their cause in keeping the sanctuaries open and free from ICE/DEA interference….This crime is to big for the FBI to wrap their head around…so just call it “lack of candor, with a cherry on top”
Agreed!! Trey loved to talk tough on the Sunday morning circuit but folded like a cheap suit whenever he was actually in charge of any investigations!!
Bingo! Howdy Gowdy’s duty in Congress was to protect the swamp at all costs. Graham is/was/will be a Never Trumper!
so true! He screamed about consequences from Benghazi for years, and…nothing, He is employed to be a stall tactic, nothing more.
I don’t agree and here was a perfect example as why I don’t. Solid reasoning.
Where is Part 2 btw?
ICYMI: the link was under paty1
Tyvm.
For CTH tweeps who haven’t viewed this, take the time this is an incredible 40 minutes.
What was he supposed to do?
He was a congressman not a DOJ employee. I think the facts were brought out, by him and others. Congress cannot arrest or indict.
Remember this. Everybody else on TV this week got the memo. Purple ties are so last year. Somehow, Trey Gowdy didn’t get that memo. Want to know whether you can trust somebody in February 2019? There’s a clue flashing right in your eyes.
Yea his tie is purple, but my question was – What could he do about the criminals?” he brought it to our attention – it is in the books. Everyone blames him, but no one has an answer as to what they expected him to do.
Congress can make criminal referrals and Gowdy never did. In addition despite having seen unredacted documents and hearing classified testimony Gowdy continued to support the fraudulent Mueller probe.
Accountability…
Be still my heart….
Democrats have been colluding with the Russians since the 1930s with their now well known Alger Hiss- it is a wonder to behold how on November 8, 2016 Hillary flipped a latch switch.
So just what does the CoC have on Trey Gowdy??
Ol Trey left Congress ……..is leaving Congress, 4 million dollars richer and counting…..
Chump change compared to Nancy and Diane……
OK — I’ll bite.
Where did the the $4 mil come from? Please specify, and tie it to his behavior in Congress.
Most likely fake. A while back some people were trying to point out his net worth jumped from about $200,000 to $4 million. But it was bad accounting. The first number was just his salary as a member of the House; the $4 million includes his assets.
$4 million net worth is about right for a House member and his high-powered lawyer wife.
I have never seen proof that his bank account suddenly went from $200K to $4M.
Thanks for the explanation…..did not intend to spread any BS
Missed that information
Hey…..I don’t know…..and that is the point……Unless I missed it….it has never been explained…..
But I do know this…….Is he going to write a book? ……….It’s one way these creatures get paid off…….they or someone writes a book….they get millions of dollars in advance…..then the book doesn’t sell enoough copies to make a good fire.
Communist Cortez……$10 million dollars from Netflix for her story……McCabe doing all the MSM shows hawking his book….Comey…….he got an advance…..Has anyone but Comey read his book?
It is always about the money……always……..
money
Really being from NC so follow this it feels like some old southern political movers still control them.
I have met a few of the old school at my business but most telling was at a wedding where the really stepfather of the bride and his friends in private after party nothing like a lot of expensive wine to get Lawyers talking.
More like what they can do for him I’d he plays ball. His job has been to run interference – chaff and counter measures. Now he had a good paying lawyer job and a gig at Fox.
If he plays ball.
The auto correct on this phone is out of control.
If iphone: Go to:
Settings
System
Keyboard
Turn off auto correct
Rooster Head is correct about Schitt never doing interviews that would contain any push back on his Russian delusions. The one time he did was with Tucker Carlson and the result was quite embarrassing for Schitt. Tucker made him look like an idiot and I don’t believe he has appeared on FNC since.
Democrats actually colluded with a GREATER ENEMY of the USA in the last election and for many elections for many years – the MEDIA!
What was promoted in the video by Sundance is the key. Those of us following the limited transcript disclosures have also noticed the actors in this are not keeping their stories straight as this entire thing unravels…ever so slowly…
Another example
Anyone seriously thinking the President’s newly appointed Cabinet would declare him somehow “incapacitated” was DELUSIONARY.
But then, the entire “Trump-Russia” caper was just as Delusionary, yet most of its principals have somehow avoided legal jeopardy despite having kept WRITTEN RECORDS, haven’t they…?
Mr. Schifft is disassociating himself from competency, step by step. I say, good for him.
Too late, he is complicit in the coup up to his bulging eyes. Nothing will save him from justice, no matter how much he bloviates, threatens or stalls. Tic toc Adam. Sleeping well? you look TIRED.
Schitt and Ed Buck’s ties will catch up to old Schitty one day in the near future…and boy will that be one hellofa story!!! I can hardly wait! Some black transgender male prostitute will tell all…
An Hegelian synthesis of true/false & fact/opinion are at play here. Confusion is the result.
Same schiff, different day.
Try Gowdy sue has an affinity for purple ties.
I had great hopes for Gowdy in the beginning … then all of a sudden, he changed. Someone, somewhere, someway got to him and not only shut down his angry rhetoric, they forced him right out of Congress. THAT among so much else, needs to be looked into by someone with real TEETH!
Gowdy mentioned tribunals, Maria didn’t question further. Tribunals?
Some day soon, Schiff will have to use the ‘mental problems brought about by drug problems’ defense….heck it may work in Chicago.
