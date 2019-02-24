Sunday Talks: Senator Graham Discusses Congressional Plan to Block National Security Declaration and President Trump Veto…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the democrat plan for a bill to block President Trump’s national security declaration for border security. Senator Graham anticipates any resolution or bill will not survive a veto from the president.
Senator Graham has high praise for the foreign policy of President Trump as it pertains to Venezuela and Syria. The comments on Syria are enlightening.
Never, ever, ever, ever trust Lindsay Graham. Total snake in the grass. Swamp all the way.
Not to mention how he was mcStain’s lap poodle for YEARS!
Maybe. The goods McStain had on Lindsey are in the coffin.
Annie your comment led me to think about the note Huma slipped to Lindsey at the Mc funeral.
Is it just me, or was the gushing over President Trump a little too thick?
Its just you. Lindsey was shown the “light”. He was told HIS name is in the “ledger too”. Since then we have seen 180 Degrees difference.
I agree. Lindsay is not to be trusted which means he’s not the best spokesperson. If he is behind something, I question it. I sometimes think POTUS is completely surrounded. He used to hear us better when he had the time prior to election…now he is inundated with propaganda from vacillating decepticon shills like Lindsay. We have to continue to make our voices heard to POTUS if we suspect foul play. Case in example is POTUS trying to withdraw from Syria now. I remember a CTH commenter who went nutso early on over Syria. I don’t think Trump knew about the drone strike on an American’s 8 year old daughter after her father and 13 year old brother was killed.
Here is a swamp snake. Notice that is sports a red color.
I don’t trust any of them.
Can they even pass a bill against a national emergency?
Don’t put anything past the libs. They not only weaponized the agencies but the judicial branch as well. Barry did all he could to destroy us from the inside out.
Sure..They can pass whatever they want if they have a veto proof majority. Then it would go to the true lawmakers…the Courts.
Lurking Lawyer here.
Yes. The National Emergencies Act (NEA1976, 50USC§1601-1651) specifically provides that Congress may over rule the President by passing a joint resolution to that effect. Such a joint resolution has been introduced in both the House and Senate.
But such a joint resolution can be vetoed, making the overrule Presidential emergency declaration hurdle 2/3 in both houses rather than 51%. Aint gonna happen. Dem futility.
One would presume that a GOP run Senate would not override a GOP Presidential veto on the issue of border security.
Assuming all 47 Dems and Socialists vote to override, it would take 20 Republicans to join them.
I don’t think that will happen.
But I wouldn’t bet my house on it 🧐
Check which Senators are up for re-election before 2024. The ones up in 2020 are risking their seat if they vote against POTUS. The ones up before 2024 are also at risk but not quite as much, at this time. That can all change.
Even a bill passed by Congress can be declared unconstitutional. Ruthie needs to assume room temperature so black mailed Roberts becomes irrelevant.
I sure like Senator Graham a whole lot better since he jumped on the Trump bandwagon.
His interview was excellent and he’s one of the few who even make an effort to defend this President. I’m grateful for that…I can’t say that about more than a literal handful of republicans.
Agreed 100%
Careful of those closest to you…they have the ability to plunge the knife deep in the back. I wouldn’t trust him as far as I could throw him.
Understand what you mean. Just appreciate his support now but he can be a snake in the grass.
God Bless You For Serving Our Country. Thank You 🙏
Rascals and scoundrels. Cicero had a good quote in the Fall of the Roman Empire about evil in the hallways worse than the loud proclaimed enemies.
I have always had that very same view of Senator Graham, Ret USMC… After Senator McCain passed away, however, there seemed to be a marked difference in Graham’s demeanor and support of PDJT… Then he was fabulous in the Kavanaugh hearings… Now he is supporting the president (mostly) every time I turn on the TV… Is there ANY chance it is all legit and he really is a reliable ally… Or am I just whistling past the graveyard and should be bracing myself for the knife plunge? Semper Fi…
I like Senator Graham when he is up for reelection in a state that overwhelmingly supports President Trump.
And when do you think that happened? Think back to when McCain died.
Graham flipped long ago. Old news.
Old news? Graham said he loved McStain like a brother. He did a 360 degree turn after the traitor died.
Interesting comment; “He did a 360 degree turn after the traitor died.”
So he’s right back to the direction he started from? That’s what I’m afraid of!
(Dang, two sentences ending with a preposition! Good thing I did not also have a dangling participle!)
Worry about your own Grammar please.
If it makes you feel better, Paprika was commenting on his (or her) own grammar, not yours. However, Paprika was saying your mathematics is not up to snuff. I assume you meant Lindsey did a “180” (turned in the opposite direction), which if you did, sounds right.
Lindsey wanted to be president, and it seems POTUS is saying, “OK, if you are such a hot shot, tackle these problems….Syria, Russia hoax, etc” And it seems POTUS is doing the same for Rubio, with respect to Venezuela. Getting these “do-nothings” on-board sounds like a great strategy.
Get over yourself.
I’ve never liked family quarrels… 😉
Me neither. I’ve been here for years and I believe there are certain people who are plants.
Wow. WRB gave a nice explanation. After your response, it will just be easier to get over YOU.
I think your thoery is very plausible, since what you describe is or would be very Trumpian in strategy.
I don’t think PDJT has any illusions about loyalty from anyone in the Swamp.
But he knows how to get what he neeeds out of people over whom he has any leverage at all. And he does use a “panda mask” at times in order to accomplish his goals.
Senator Graham is one of the few who make an observation about the entire Russia Hoax that I’ve been mentioning since we first got wind of this sham witch hunt.
He made the point they immediately notified Senator Feinstein she had a Chinese spy on her staff and never treated her or her people as targets. He makes the point a counterintelligence Investigation is designed to protect American citizens.
He mentions what has been obvious from the beggining that no effort was ever made to notify the President of the Intelligence communities “concerns” on the Russia meddling nor to take any precautionary measures….instead they treated him and his campaign as targets and willing participants.
Snake in the grass may be true, but if our President is going to sustain a veto regarding border security, he had to make a deal with Sen. Graham on Syria. Its not a terrible trade either. Unfortunately, its President Trump vs the Uniparty, and so he has to make deals to get his priorities through. So far he’s gotten tax reform from Congress, the rest he’s basically done on his own, but he still needs transactional friends.
Uh HUM… He is up for re-election.
Wise words, Sanj, thank you.
I have been pleased by what seemed to be lots of support for President from Graham for months, but why did he switch mid stream here from saying “wall” to saying “barrier”?
He knows that for his idiot colleagues the term “wall” is a trigger bit “barrier” seems to soothe them. Personally, I don’t care what you call it as long as it’s built!
Whzt’s the latest on the El Chapo bill?
He doesn’t look massively hung over like he usually does. Maybe Trump is having a good effect on him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The non emergency funding tranches are $0.6 Treasury forfeiture and $2.8 billion under 10USC284, which Mulvaney says will be spent first on top of the ~$1.4 billion in the funding bill. That totals $4.8, ~85% of the requested $5.7. AND, the 14 miles of replacement 30’ bollard in San Diego was bid out at $101 million, or $7.2 million per mile. At that rate, the $4.8 buys 660 miles of ‘wall, when only 270 was planned with the $5.7 billion.
So as LG points out, the emergency repeal will pass the House Tuesday. It might pass the Senate, thanks to RINOs Collins an Murkowski. PDJT will ‘100%’ veto, and no way does the Senate override. DOA, just a futile and irrelevant political gesture.
And, the various anti emergency lawsuits do not even yet have standing because of the spending sequence. Plus a win for the in the 9th just sets up another SCOTUS confrontation AFTER at least 85% of the planned wall is built at all the 10 of 17 top priority corridors. All thatndoes is hand PDJT another terrific 2020 election issue.
I hope Sarah runs against MurkyWaters. She needs to be primaries with a conservative! Collins looks like her palsy is getting worse. About time for her to go out medically!
I hope we have primary challengers for all the Deep State GOP dogs. Time for them to go home. Someone needs to rent an apartment in AOC’s district. Two years in and even the Dims in her district will be hard pressed to pinch their noses and vote for her. She proved her mettle with her living quarters in the capital city! Poor pitiful little girl and her nouveau riche digs. What you folks see is what you elected. Jobs for your city——-bu-bye! Money for infrastructure—bu-bye! Green New Deal—kiss your greens bu-bye!!
No worries re: Commie Chick. NY is losing residents and thus will be losing a district and a Rep. Commie Chick’s district will be portioned out to other districts and poof! Commie Chick has no district and must run against a whole bunch of incumbents.
Bye bye Commie Chick.
Jean: What! Dems blowing green smoke up AOC’s *ss!
I don’t know if I’m taking my life in my hands, but I’m asking these questions of a group of liberals on a fb page. They do not like the dc apt, the South African jaunt, the Puerto Rican lobbyist trip, or the fact that Bernie has 3 houses and plenty of $$$ for an old socialist. They dont like the fact that hollyweird is so valuable that they deserve protection, but our school children do not. They know how hypocrital they are but cannot admit it. I am laying out the facts and asking them how the politicians run on democratic socialism yet do the exact opposite, and how can I trust them to use taxpayer money at their dreamed of 70%_90% tax rate when they spend other peoples money like this. I hope it opens some eyes.
Very informative comment!!
He may be a typical political opportunist, but he was awesome in the Kavanaugh hearings! He was the first to speak with a fire in his belly and I even appreciated his tough language!
The law itself allows for a Congressional over-ride. A 1980’s SCOTUS ruling affirms the Executive’s right to veto. There is probably not even a two-thirds supermajority in the House, let alone the Senate. So this is what Congress does best: futile grandstanding. And, as explained, the Emergency funds are only a part, and they come later, anyway. Since there is already a remedy in the Congressional over-ride, that should be the end of it. Except Hawaii judges.
A wall is good. Even better would be real laws. Even better would be two patriotic parties instead of half of one.
“Except Hawaii judges.”
This might be a good time to visit that. I recall Justice Thomas huffing about fed judges at the district level overruling the President…I think it was the dacca crap or the travel ban, but no matter…Thomas suggested at that time the district level needs to be reined in at some point because of the absurdity of it.
I like to envision this struggle as one over this first, preliminary barrier/fence/wall. Our President’s second term will show us the completion of the entire border roadway in-between this initial barrier and the next to come, huge secondary and final back-up WALL. Seen from our astronauts above : “oh look, there’s the Great Trump Gulf to Pacific Wall !”
Is a 5G product from a transnational corporation going to be any better? China would put 5G in their own country to spy on their people. Follow what Israel does …NO 5G matrix!
Time to put some real judges in the 9th Circus. There should be a revocation of your law license after being overturned so many times by the Supremes! Potential to wipe out the whole crowd in a month!!
Annie Ha! You are rocking it today🤛 That’s a results based job evaluation for tenure.
There’s no foundation to the Democrats. It’s all Trump Derangement Syndrome, cover our a$$es for Clinton-Obama era corruption, the ongoing insurance policy, bring in illegals in vast numbers, 12 years to climate Armegedon, identify politics, fake hoaxes, steadfastly backed up by fake news. We’re moving from “but Daddy, the Emperor doesn’t have any clothes on,” to general amusement, to: “Okay, get those naked perverts off the streets,” to general disgust.
“Democrats voted to be pro-national security for foreign countries by supplying them with American taxpayer money to build walls on their borders which will protect their citizens
Those same democrats came up with a plan to block President Trumps national security plans to build a wall here at home to protect those same American taxpayers who’re paying for everyone else’s walls
After realizing that fact, why would anyone in their right mind vote democrat?”
The above should be the rallying cry for every republican in 2020
Dems strategy is to cheat using MSM ability to shift opinion with fake news and fake polling combined with actual voter fraud. Because Americans are generally right minded and don’t vote for democrats
Why would people vote against walls that “protect American taxpayers”?
1) The people voting are not taxpayers
2) The people voting are not American
3) The people voting are rewarded for voting for dems.
For context: if it were not for immigration, dems would win very few local, let alone national elections. The dems are counting on “inevitable” demographic shift, as if our children mysteriously become non-white, socialist “minorities”. But of course they don’t, they are just being out-voted by a constant influx of new-comers.
John Roberts need to be impeached from the bench for his FISA court dereliction, and replaced with another reliable conservative justice.
Well hey, today Senator Graham sounded like a real, patriotic American; tomorrow he may sound like a traitor. Guess it just depends upon which side of the bed he wakes up on; as to his mood for the day.
However, it is best to never, ever completely trust him. Actions speak louder that words.
