President Trump Nominates Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft as U.N. Ambassador…

President Trump has nominated current U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Kelly Knight Craft, to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations replacing Nikki Haley.
Washington – […] Craft is set to succeed Nikki Haley, pending Senate confirmation, and is Trump’s second pick to replace Haley, who left the U.N. post at the end of last year. The president’s earlier candidate, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew from consideration last week.
Trump praised Craft’s tenure representing his administration in Ottawa as “outstanding” as he made the announcement on Twitter. (more)
Her husband a coal Billionaire.
They jumped from Rubio to Trump.
As was said in Dances with Wolves, “Good trade.”
I don’t care. As long as she is a tough MAGA voice in the UN.
She’s tough. Never forget she had to exert enormous patience with Canada’s Justin & Twinkle Girl Freeland.
If she can deal with Jussie Trudeau she can handle the UN.
PTrump wouldn’t have rewarded her with a coveted plum position, unless she were tough, talented, and accomplished something significant. It’s the gop tradition to reward only the best for such coveted positions.
Trump has turned a full UN Ambassador cabinet position into a sub-committee position. There are no longer any cabinet level UN appointments.
The UN Ambassadorships are now disconnected at the full cabinet level. While the MSM talk about her, they miss what he’s done.
Nikki held a full Cabinet level position at the UN and there are no more of those. If you want to talk to a cabinet level, then you go through the sub-committee.
MAGA
Bill Clinton was the first POTUS to make U.N. Ambassador a cabinet member. Obama did the same…. Nikki Haley wouldn’t take the job unless she was cabinet level. POTUS Trump is just going back to historic status for U.N. Ambassador.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we could go back to the historical status of the FBI and DOJ not being criminal Gestapo like agencies?
Globalist policies. UN Ambassador and every Ambassador is subordinate to the Dept. of State. In fact go one step lower and they should be subordinate to the Foreign Office of the DoS.
She could have been the Ambassador to BSR but I’m happy for her anyway. 😁
What happened to Heather Nauert? I thought she was Nikki’s replacement!
Heather turned the offer down due to family considerations…
She withdrew herself from consideration a few days ago.
Heather did not impress me when she greenlighted Turkey to attack the Kurds.
Yeah, she has/had a home as State Department spokesperson. And does/did it well.
