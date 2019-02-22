President Trump Nominates Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft as U.N. Ambassador…

President Trump has nominated current U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Kelly Knight Craft, to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations replacing Nikki Haley.

Washington – […]  Craft is set to succeed Nikki Haley, pending Senate confirmation, and is Trump’s second pick to replace Haley, who left the U.N. post at the end of last year. The president’s earlier candidate, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, withdrew from consideration last week.

Trump praised Craft’s tenure representing his administration in Ottawa as “outstanding” as he made the announcement on Twitter. (more)

17 Responses to President Trump Nominates Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft as U.N. Ambassador…

  1. Perot Conservative says:
    February 22, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Her husband a coal Billionaire.

  2. Hebo Sabe says:
    February 22, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Trump has turned a full UN Ambassador cabinet position into a sub-committee position. There are no longer any cabinet level UN appointments.

    The UN Ambassadorships are now disconnected at the full cabinet level. While the MSM talk about her, they miss what he’s done.

    Nikki held a full Cabinet level position at the UN and there are no more of those. If you want to talk to a cabinet level, then you go through the sub-committee.

    MAGA

  3. BSR says:
    February 22, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    She could have been the Ambassador to BSR but I’m happy for her anyway. 😁

  4. Mandy says:
    February 22, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    What happened to Heather Nauert? I thought she was Nikki’s replacement!

