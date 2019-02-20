Update: Smollett Indicted – Jussie Smollett Now Officially a Suspect in Staged Hate-Hoax Attack…

UPDATE 8:00pm EST – Jussie Smollett was charged Wednesday evening with felony disorderly conduct after allegedly filing a false police report about his assault in Chicago last month, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. “Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest.” (more from WaPo)
Jussie Smollett is now officially a suspect for filing a false police report claiming an alleged attack. Chicago police are delivering evidence to a grand jury and have announced that Smollett is suspected of organizing an elaborate attack against himself.
This development surfaces on the same day CBS Chicago has located CCTV video showing the two brothers Smollett hired purchasing a red hat and ski masks from a local store.
CHICAGO – “Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony),” Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote in a tweet. He added that detectives were “currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.” (read more)
CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 has obtained exclusive video of two men linked to the attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett buying a red hat and ski masks from a store the day before the assault.
The video shows what appears to be Ola and Abel Osundairo placing the masks and a hat on the counter. Smollett has claimed two men wearing a similar hat and masks attacked him on Jan. 29 in Streeterville, according to police. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar made multiple phone calls and visited several stores to obtain the video. (link)
Local Chicago reporter explains why he interviewed on Fox news—no other cable news channels asked him! This is worth reading:
https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2019/02/20/attn-cnn-chicago-reporter-covering-jusse-smollett-explains-why-he-only-did-interviews-on-fox-news/
Bias Of Omission.
It’s their sharpest tool in their Agenda Toolbox. It’s the sharpest cuz if you’re not really paying very close attention, it goes right under the radar and right into the collective conscience. It’s like Meta Narrative Shaping.
And when you read about the guy who says “it’s complicated”…..how often have we heard that before!
“It’s complicated”
Translation: the Non-Media Class just wouldn’t understand, so it’s not worth trying to explain it to them.
Cuz they think we’re stupid enough to actually BELIEVE that there is something “complicated” about any of it.
Brian Stelter is the epitome of the Ivory Tower Mainstream Media Blowhard. Which is why this clip is so priceless:
The MAGA Bros must be wondering why Jussie threw them under the bus. He has done NOTHING to protect them! He told the cops that they were the ones who attacked him. And now he’s saying, through his attorneys, that they are lying. They must feel completely scammed.
Unless there’s a GoFund Me for them and the Dems are donating.
They could only buy a red hat because they do not sell MAGA hats in Obama country. Plot foiled.
That is the one thing that progressive don’t seem to get through their thick skulls.
Once they are no longer useful to “the cause” their usefulness disappears. Quite often along with their bodies, as history has consistently shown.
Every. Single. Time.
“He told the cops that they were the ones who attacked him.”
Sort of
I followed the timeline quite closely when that happened and I think at the time he said “yeah, those are the guys”, they still were no more than fuzzy, indistinct shadowy figures on the surveillance cam photos.
I’m pretty sure he gave that interview the day BEFORE their identities were revealed, though the interview was broadcast the same day as revealed – maybe – I’m less clear on the broadcast time, but pretty sure he made the remark in interview before identities were revealed.
Therefore, at the time he fingered them, the scam was still in play in Smollett’s mind.
– We had Smollett’s tale of the attack
– We had 2 shadowy figures on cam (tho not the full attack video he hoped for from that cam he staged it under)
– And we had Smollett saying “yeah, that’s them” (“see, I said 2 guys and there are 2 guys”)
So my assessment is he fingered “2 shadowy figures”
I don’t think he fingered the Nigerians once they were known to be Nigerians and named
Yes. Jussie was shown the dark figures on the street and he said they were the guys before their identities were revealed. And he knew they were the Nigerian accomplices but since they were already in Nigeria, he figured the cops would never be able to trace their I.D., and even less their movements because the photo was so dark.
. . . and as Jussie discarded his two friends, he too will be discarded by his high-profile political and celebrity “friends.”
That’s how they roll.
Jussie, Jussie, Jussie. You could have been a contender but instead you are a pretender. Jail will deepen your character and humble your pretensions so you see what you have become, a brat. Maybe you will wake up.
Did you see that story about the bad things John Wayne said in a Playboy interview way back in 1971? See? Conservative, Republican white people are just as bad. /s
Fox News just reported Cook County has approved charges of Disorderly Conduct against Smollett. I’m betting more charges will follow, especially from the feds for the fake anthrax letter.
Hi Andy
I’d read the FBI charge could potentially be “use of a Federal carriage service for an attempted terrorist act” or something like that, given the suspicious white powder necessitating Hazmat clearance. I’m Aussie, so not familiar with this area of US law.
Fake Trump supporter Cesar Sayoc was charged with sending explosives in the mail (to CNN etc) despite the “bombs” being fake. So, it appears Smollet could certainly be charged as if the white powder was anthrax.
Two charges — disorderly conduct and filing a false police report.
And then the USPS would like to have a word with him regarding his unusual mailing practices.
🤔🤔
See what happens when we allow the LEFT to remove the 10 Commandments from our schools? Dipshits like Juzzy Smellsbatt never learn #9 … Thou shall NOT bear false witness against thy Neighbor. God thought it important enough to NOT create HOAX HATE CRIMES … that he included it in the Top 10.
When libs criticize religion I ask “What specifically about those pesky 10 Commandments do you have a problem with?”.
And bring people before congress to try to take out a potential SCOTUS justice with stories of
Still can’t believe that Democrats aren’t throwing Smollett under the bus. Crickets from those who totally supported his claims.
Now that would just be racist. Dare I say: The Left has put themselves behind the Eight Ball?
Oh snap. See what I did there?
The real question is: will Jussie Smollett be blacklisted by Hollywood?
Ohhhhh snnnnaap. I did it again.
Well, perhaps there’s hope.
This tweet today reports that Smollet has been removed as a guest speaker in a May tribute to Lionel Ritchie.
https://mobile.twitter.com/jarreauman/status/1098309351209488384
they finally took him off the show
Most likely because they’ve seen the success of holding the line in Virginia when it all goes bad.
Also, Smollett had help planning this sad hoax. That’s the really big story.
Do believe its connected to some other things
There was some type of anti-lynching bill going down with Harris, Waters, Cory…Interesting isn’t it.
Oh, definitely. The attack was specifically for the bill passage. Let’s queue up the trophy “accomplishments”.
I saw somewhere that Virginia wants to pass the ERA amendment?
Harris is full of you know what.
These clowns act like lynching is commonplace.
You know where she can put that nonsense.
The victims party lives in a different decade and in a different century.
Normal people don’t buy that BS.
ok decided to share
Because there is sooo much lynching going on and nobody cares.
I saw 2 lynchings on Main Street just yesterday and shoppers just sashayed on by. Shocking!
“Someone’s doing the lynching, Don …”
The Demosocialists staged a huge fraud in the Kavanaugh hearings. Among the participants were Spartacus Booker and Heels Up Harris. Harris even contributed a supposed additional accuser besides Blowsy Two Door Ford to the mix.
Now we have the Smollett fraud. Part of the fraud is Smollett with a rope around his neck. Booker and Harris both condemn the attack and the “modern day lynching”. Harris and Booker push for anti-lynching legislation. Sorely needed, there are so many lynchings /s. Pics of Smollett and Dem “star” politicians, including Harris, together all all over Twitter.
All for the purpose of the “Trump and his supporters are all racist” narrative.
Coincidence? Or another fraud with presidential candidates involved?
Its like how many times are they going to call wolf with people believing, other than the brain dead ones.
Does anyone know the date the photo that was posted on here couple-days-ago with Her and Smollett? Some group event photo.
Date of group photo, date of first event in Smollett’s scheme, and date of this/ her statement…??
Because if they throw him under the bus he’s gonna spill the beans that it was Kamala, Corey, and Don Lemonaids that told him to do it.
don’t forget about Waters…
Because he’s gayyyyyy … he is inoculated from any criticism. The gaysteppo has destroyed free speech and justice.
Gay Card, Race Card, , Muslim Card, Illegal Card—Damn where is my card.
We have the Trump card.
Sorry forgot that one…
They’re just waiting for a bigger bus!
First charge against Jussie the hoaxer is in: a felony disorderly conduct charge:
https://abc7chicago.com/jussie-smollet-a-suspect-in-criminal-investigation-for-filing-false-police-report-police-say/5147410/
Federal charges are expected next on the mailing of the fake letter.
Enjoy jail, Jussie.
I want a couple dozen agents storming his door……I wanna see a perp walk.
🤔🤔😮😮
I just heard on Fox that he is also being charged with FILING A FALSE REPORT.
Then we wait to find out if he gets charged for MAIL FRAUD. That is the big one.
“Reasonable surrender”??? Time to alert CNN, so their “instinct for the news” can be put on full display. And don’t spare the automatic weapons … big black Assault Rifles … Lots of em. I hear Jizzy Smallsett is a flight risk … and a crybaby, bawling grown man, risk.
… known to possess scissors, as well
(the cutout letters)
LikeLike
They ASKED him to come in for another interview and he refused. Now that he’s been indicted, where is the FBI goon squad? Waiting for the mail fraud charge?
Let’s see Roger Stone, handicapped wife, no passport, senior citizen required 27-29 highly armed SWAT agents to “bring him in”. OMG, Jussie will require AT LEAST 100 agents, maybe even a couple of tanks.
He just hired Garagos.
It was reported on Fox that Mr. Geragos is not licensed to practice law in Illinois. He is of course a Democrat.
Throng of “Free Jussie!!! #BLM!!! #RacistAmerica!!!” protesters outside the courthouse in 3… 2…
Normal, rational folk would just say: “You know, Jussie just be cra-cra, so let’s move on with our lives.” Watch how long this spectacle is dragged out by The Left… cuz they ain’t normal and they certainly ain’t rational.
Nah. Too cold out. Unless Smellit pays them enough.
I pray he’s sentenced to prison because then he’ll be sentenced to a minimum of 1 year and he’ll do 50% of that. And then there’s 1 year of supervised release after he gets out.
Pleasepleaseplease.
I think the hoax letter needs to be considered. This wasn’t just a fake attack. The guy also triggered a HAZMAT response and an FBI investigation.
Here’s the Illinois Statute regarding Class 4 felony: http://www.ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/fulltext.asp?DocName=073000050K5-4.5-45
I pray that this further exposes the Left, Democrats, Never Trumpers, Hollywood and Fake News…
Trump 2020 will be the best election ever!😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Interesting.
So Smolletts is denying! I’m 100% sure he now protects higher ups.
Fed charges on the letters would bring in more pressure!
The look and body language from Kamala Harris when questioned, panic and flight….
Tell me this CAN’T BE TRUE:
Dana Kozlov
Verified account @DanaCBS2
Breaking and Confirmed: Cook County State’s Attorney charges #JussieSmollett with disorderly conduct, a felony. In court tomorrow afternoon. @cbschicago @CharlieDeMar
It’s a class 4 felony. He can actually be sentenced to 1-3 years in prison for that. (He’ll only spend 50% of the sentence actually in the prison tho)
If they nail him for the letter it’s gonna get a lot worse for him.
It’s not his only time in trouble. He was arrested for DUI and used his brother’s name, not his own. Truly sick, no remorse. So he just might get convicted, just depends on the jury which are sometimes just as ignorant of real justice.
I’d contact the Cook County P.D. to warn them Smollett is said to commonly hide drugs up his backside, but he’d probably enjoy the enhanced strip search.
Smollett: “Is there a chance I could bunk with my hero Mumia Abu-Jamal?”
But maybe he’ll end up with this one:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best
e.v.e.r.
Black History FolliesMonth
I prefer to call him Wesley Cook, I don’t believe he ever legally changed it.
Oh!…..I see.. If you’re a demonrat lib you can have your attorneys negotiate the terms of your arrest, but if you’re a trump supporter you get a predawn raid by fully armed LEOs.
Hmmm…………
Gay Tupac?! So if he gets shot multiple times does that make him the gay 50 Cent?
He referred to himself as the gay Tupac. haha Someone else said he’s more like the gay Tawana Brawley.
Radio host Larry Elder
Cool…every night will be date night. Bless his heart.
Give him something to really cry about. That nonsense interview wasn’t cutting it.
Any actor can work up a few tears.
Hahahahahah!!!! She’s a bozo.
geez, easy on the potty-mouth, Alyssa
LOL, people can and have been far more hurtful than Jussie Smollett. What a sheltered, stupid little princess.
Well, truthfully, it was his party that is messing with you because all you are is a digestive tube.
Wrong….stupid.
Sorry, but I have to post this one also:
Poor Debra, that’s all I have to say.
Her list is indeed damning, but not in the way she thinks.
Well she’s an expert at gaslighting, being one of the worst victims herself.
Looks like no one was doing their job during the O admin.
What a mental degenerate.
Oh that’s brutal! And look at Shartpon hahah
One of the better memes.
I am simply here to help save the world. Nothing is more important than love. -JS
His Twitter Account quote.
Sad reality that his Twitter profile (if you call it that) is far from his truth. Oh, the irony.
People like Jussie make it very hard for real victims to be heard. He needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law allowed, as well as all others who lie about racial crimes………….so many of these claims turn out to be false…I never believe the first 48 hours of the news cycle on one of these events….I don’t feel one bit sorry for him…….or the people who bought into this “act” and slandered those of us who believe in the concept of MAGA…………..
I read some posts somewhere that it is all about making LGBT a protected class by connecting it with lynching.
MSM retaliates, promoting white nationalist terror…
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/i-am-dreaming-of-a-way-to-kill-almost-every-last-person-on-earth-a-self-proclaimed-white-nationalist-planned-a-mass-terrorist-attack-the-government-says/ar-BBTS5sH?ocid=spartanntp
lol
Hahaha!
I’m sure Mark Geragos doesn’t come cheap. He doesn’t have a license to practice in Illinois, but it’s been said he will be an adviser to the Smollett legal team.
Yeah I heard that too. Sounds like silly PR stuff.
He’s on the case Pro Boner.
Funny. Goes good with Ingraham’s tweet about the NY billboard.
https://twitter.com/IngrahamAngle?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
ha ha. Yep!
If the hats don’t fit,
you must acquit!
The Nigerians’ lawyer said “Jussiebell (I threw that “bell” in for effect) is lying and the TRUTH will SET HIM FREE”! Uh, NO – the TRUTH will put his liberass in PRISON for a while! The false FAKE CRIME is worth about THREE years and then the FEDERAL CHARGE for mailing a threat is good for up to FIVE years! Given the extraordinary exposure this has garnered, I think the MAXIMUM in EACH case is warranted. He can use his time in the slammer making “frens” and learning to identify WHITE men! We should be thankful this didn’t erupt into widespread violence against any white man wearing a MAGA hat! I guess now us white men will be looked at suspiciously when purchasing LAUNDRY bleach!!
All rope purchases will require background checks and a 3-day waiting period.
Next stop, rehab.
Do they have rehabs for serial liars?
It’s called the “Will Rogers Failed Actors Home” 🙂
Another liberal lie. Throw it on the growing mountainous pile.
Fake hate crimes.
Fake climate change.
Fake news.
Fake Native Americans.
Fake Mexicans.
Fake sniper fire victims.
Fake Vietnam vets.
Fake investigations.
Fake morals.
Fake educations.
There is NOTHING about the Democrats that isn’t evil. Nothing. It’s all societal ROT that these degenerates exploit for more power.
When will we here about the FBI mail fraud that Smollett committed?
Is this where the 5am raid happens?
Smolette was just charged by CPD.
We’d best lower our expectations now. He can get probation for this Class 4 felony “not to exceed 30 months”. The incident on its own, as high profile and hateful as it was, just does not rise to the level of a prison sentence, especially in Illinois with it’s overcrowding.
Not sure about the hoax letter though, that’s a lot more serious.
As for his career, I can’t imagine that any politician will want him on the stage again. So that’s a good thing. Empire SHOULD fire him and if they dont’ then we need to let Fox know that we don’t need to watch their channel any more. And perhaps the best thing, Jussie will never do this again. And I doubt anyone else will either, considering that it was such a flop.
How ironic if a Black man get taken down because of white powder in the mail..
I hate it when a comment goes into the black hole, sorry if the original appears later …
He’ll get probation for the false police report. Nobody was hurt, he doesn’t have a record, no aggravating factors, etc. Illinois statutes are here http://www.ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/fulltext.asp?DocName=073000050K5-4.5-45 http://www.ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/ilcs4.asp?DocName=073000050HCh%2E+V+Art%2E+5&ActID=1999&ChapterID=55&SeqStart=29600000&SeqEnd=31200000
Not sure about the hoax letter though, that is more serious.
But he does have a record. He has a previous conviction for DUII and lying to the police.
He was on probation for two years after giving cops his brother’s ID on a DUI stop and driving without a license in 2007. But he turned his life around… and has turned it around again.
Others have posted that he does have a record in Commiefornia. DUI and obstruction (lying to LEO)
Article says he could face more than 10 years in jail
Incredible that his TV show has not fired him yet. Roseanne wishes she were so lucky.
Ten years? By the time he’s released, there won’t be any more airplanes. No more cows. Only windmills and electric cars and trains. Homes will be heated only by wood stoves in the Winter. Ocasio-Cortez will be President. Oh, the humanity! 😦
LOL! I love it 🙂
will FBI raid his house now???
Manafort too!
The young minds of the Reagan Revolution:
I never heard of this guy until this incident. Hilarious! Race relations are so bad in America he had to hire thugs so he could incite racism?
THIS IS A HATE CRIME. Hope he goes down 🙌
““Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest.””
What ! No 29 member FBI assault team to take him?
(I haven’t read the other comments yet, but I’m guessing at least 25 people here have already said/asked similar)
Look at the people he ran around with..
Jussiet Too Funny
Abc7Chicago
Bond court hearing tomorrow 1:30pm for Smollett
What kills me is I am fairly certain that Smollett would have stood by and let the police arrest any number of unfortunate white males that happened to be on that CCTV footage, and he wouldn’t have said a word while their lives were being ruined.
No Swat Team ??
Two justice systems in this country. The D system and the R system.
Couldn’t be any clearer.
Paul Joseph Watson
The most shocking thing to me in all this is that there are actually Subway stores open 24 hours a day!! Not anywhere near St Louis. Turns out there’s are actually two Subways open 24/7 in Chicago.
Here’s a question:
How does this crayon-scrawled envelope get to its destination without being pulled out of the poastal stream for inspection?
This article describes its 1st discovery by a police sergeant being flagged down at the Empire studio, where it was on a desk, having been opened with gloves by Smollett and his producer.
With a return address of “MAGA”, no less.
Hey, Poastal Inspectors !
“Hold me down. They got some kind of threat through the mail”
http://www.cwbchicago.com/2019/02/hold-me-down-they-got-some-kind-of.html
The MAGAbros lawyer asks the question, how does Jessie Smollett sleep at night?
Biting his pillow.
I wonder what the D-Rats/media wing are working on to get rid of this? Perhaps another white shooter somewhere; I am seriously waiting. Something is gonna come, and soon.
