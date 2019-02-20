Update: Smollett Indicted – Jussie Smollett Now Officially a Suspect in Staged Hate-Hoax Attack…

UPDATE 8:00pm EST – Jussie Smollett was charged Wednesday evening with felony disorderly conduct after allegedly filing a false police report about his assault in Chicago last month, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. “Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest.” (more from WaPo)

Jussie Smollett is now officially a suspect for filing a false police report claiming an alleged attack. Chicago police are delivering evidence to a grand jury and have announced that Smollett is suspected of organizing an elaborate attack against himself.

This development surfaces on the same day CBS Chicago has located CCTV video showing the two brothers Smollett hired purchasing a red hat and ski masks from a local store.

CHICAGO – “Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony),” Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote in a tweet. He added that detectives were “currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.” (read more)

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 has obtained exclusive video of two men linked to the attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett buying a red hat and ski masks from a store the day before the assault. The video shows what appears to be Ola and Abel Osundairo placing the masks and a hat on the counter. Smollett has claimed two men wearing a similar hat and masks attacked him on Jan. 29 in Streeterville, according to police. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar made multiple phone calls and visited several stores to obtain the video. (link)

