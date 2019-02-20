Update: Smollett Indicted – Jussie Smollett Now Officially a Suspect in Staged Hate-Hoax Attack…

UPDATE 8:00pm EST – Jussie Smollett was charged Wednesday evening with felony disorderly conduct after allegedly filing a false police report about his assault in Chicago last month, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. “Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest.” (more from WaPo)

Jussie Smollett is now officially a suspect for filing a false police report claiming an alleged attack.  Chicago police are delivering evidence to a grand jury and have announced that Smollett is suspected of organizing an elaborate attack against himself.

This development surfaces on the same day CBS Chicago has located CCTV video showing the two brothers Smollett hired purchasing a red hat and ski masks from a local store.

CHICAGO – “Jussie Smollett is now officially classified as a suspect in a criminal investigation by #ChicagoPolice for filing a false police report (Class 4 felony),” Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote in a tweet. He added that detectives were “currently presenting evidence before a Cook County Grand Jury.” (read more)

CHICAGO (CBS) – CBS 2 has obtained exclusive video of two men linked to the attack on “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett buying a red hat and ski masks from a store the day before the assault.

The video shows what appears to be Ola and Abel Osundairo  placing the masks and a hat on the counter. Smollett has claimed two men wearing a similar hat and masks attacked him on Jan. 29 in Streeterville, according to police. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar made multiple phone calls and visited several stores to obtain the video. (link)

312 Responses to Update: Smollett Indicted – Jussie Smollett Now Officially a Suspect in Staged Hate-Hoax Attack…

  1. tuskyou says:
    February 20, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Local Chicago reporter explains why he interviewed on Fox news—no other cable news channels asked him! This is worth reading:
    https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2019/02/20/attn-cnn-chicago-reporter-covering-jusse-smollett-explains-why-he-only-did-interviews-on-fox-news/

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      February 20, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      Bias Of Omission.

      It’s their sharpest tool in their Agenda Toolbox. It’s the sharpest cuz if you’re not really paying very close attention, it goes right under the radar and right into the collective conscience. It’s like Meta Narrative Shaping.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • tuskyou says:
        February 20, 2019 at 8:09 pm

        And when you read about the guy who says “it’s complicated”…..how often have we heard that before!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • mr.piddles says:
          February 20, 2019 at 8:24 pm

          “It’s complicated”

          Translation: the Non-Media Class just wouldn’t understand, so it’s not worth trying to explain it to them.

          Cuz they think we’re stupid enough to actually BELIEVE that there is something “complicated” about any of it.

          Brian Stelter is the epitome of the Ivory Tower Mainstream Media Blowhard. Which is why this clip is so priceless:

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
  2. covfefe999 says:
    February 20, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    The MAGA Bros must be wondering why Jussie threw them under the bus. He has done NOTHING to protect them! He told the cops that they were the ones who attacked him. And now he’s saying, through his attorneys, that they are lying. They must feel completely scammed.

    Unless there’s a GoFund Me for them and the Dems are donating.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      February 20, 2019 at 8:18 pm

      They could only buy a red hat because they do not sell MAGA hats in Obama country. Plot foiled.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • 813.52Ran says:
      February 20, 2019 at 8:35 pm

      That is the one thing that progressive don’t seem to get through their thick skulls.
      Once they are no longer useful to “the cause” their usefulness disappears. Quite often along with their bodies, as history has consistently shown.
      Every. Single. Time.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      February 20, 2019 at 8:35 pm

      “He told the cops that they were the ones who attacked him.”

      Sort of

      I followed the timeline quite closely when that happened and I think at the time he said “yeah, those are the guys”, they still were no more than fuzzy, indistinct shadowy figures on the surveillance cam photos.

      I’m pretty sure he gave that interview the day BEFORE their identities were revealed, though the interview was broadcast the same day as revealed – maybe – I’m less clear on the broadcast time, but pretty sure he made the remark in interview before identities were revealed.

      Therefore, at the time he fingered them, the scam was still in play in Smollett’s mind.

      – We had Smollett’s tale of the attack
      – We had 2 shadowy figures on cam (tho not the full attack video he hoped for from that cam he staged it under)
      – And we had Smollett saying “yeah, that’s them” (“see, I said 2 guys and there are 2 guys”)

      So my assessment is he fingered “2 shadowy figures”
      I don’t think he fingered the Nigerians once they were known to be Nigerians and named

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sunshine says:
        February 20, 2019 at 9:43 pm

        Yes. Jussie was shown the dark figures on the street and he said they were the guys before their identities were revealed. And he knew they were the Nigerian accomplices but since they were already in Nigeria, he figured the cops would never be able to trace their I.D., and even less their movements because the photo was so dark.

        Like

        Reply
    • 813.52Ran says:
      February 20, 2019 at 8:37 pm

      . . . and as Jussie discarded his two friends, he too will be discarded by his high-profile political and celebrity “friends.”
      That’s how they roll.

      Like

      Reply
    • Linda K says:
      February 20, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      Jussie, Jussie, Jussie. You could have been a contender but instead you are a pretender. Jail will deepen your character and humble your pretensions so you see what you have become, a brat. Maybe you will wake up.

      Like

      Reply
  3. THOMAS CHASTEEN says:
    February 20, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Did you see that story about the bad things John Wayne said in a Playboy interview way back in 1971? See? Conservative, Republican white people are just as bad. /s

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. andyocoregon says:
    February 20, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Fox News just reported Cook County has approved charges of Disorderly Conduct against Smollett. I’m betting more charges will follow, especially from the feds for the fake anthrax letter.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      February 20, 2019 at 8:10 pm

      Hi Andy

      I’d read the FBI charge could potentially be “use of a Federal carriage service for an attempted terrorist act” or something like that, given the suspicious white powder necessitating Hazmat clearance. I’m Aussie, so not familiar with this area of US law.

      Fake Trump supporter Cesar Sayoc was charged with sending explosives in the mail (to CNN etc) despite the “bombs” being fake. So, it appears Smollet could certainly be charged as if the white powder was anthrax.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Florida_Frank says:
      February 20, 2019 at 8:13 pm

      Two charges — disorderly conduct and filing a false police report.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. Dan Dan says:
    February 20, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    🤔🤔

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      February 20, 2019 at 8:18 pm

      See what happens when we allow the LEFT to remove the 10 Commandments from our schools? Dipshits like Juzzy Smellsbatt never learn #9 … Thou shall NOT bear false witness against thy Neighbor. God thought it important enough to NOT create HOAX HATE CRIMES … that he included it in the Top 10.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 20, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    Still can’t believe that Democrats aren’t throwing Smollett under the bus. Crickets from those who totally supported his claims.

    Like

    Reply
  7. Will says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    First charge against Jussie the hoaxer is in: a felony disorderly conduct charge:

    https://abc7chicago.com/jussie-smollet-a-suspect-in-criminal-investigation-for-filing-false-police-report-police-say/5147410/

    Federal charges are expected next on the mailing of the fake letter.

    Enjoy jail, Jussie.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Dan Dan says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    🤔🤔😮😮

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Raffaella says:
      February 20, 2019 at 8:04 pm

      I just heard on Fox that he is also being charged with FILING A FALSE REPORT.

      Then we wait to find out if he gets charged for MAIL FRAUD. That is the big one.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
  9. Athena the Warrior says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Kenji says:
      February 20, 2019 at 8:25 pm

      “Reasonable surrender”??? Time to alert CNN, so their “instinct for the news” can be put on full display. And don’t spare the automatic weapons … big black Assault Rifles … Lots of em. I hear Jizzy Smallsett is a flight risk … and a crybaby, bawling grown man, risk.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • littleanniefannie says:
      February 20, 2019 at 9:50 pm

      They ASKED him to come in for another interview and he refused. Now that he’s been indicted, where is the FBI goon squad? Waiting for the mail fraud charge?
      Let’s see Roger Stone, handicapped wife, no passport, senior citizen required 27-29 highly armed SWAT agents to “bring him in”. OMG, Jussie will require AT LEAST 100 agents, maybe even a couple of tanks.

      Like

      Reply
  10. Dan Dan says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    Interesting.

    So Smolletts is denying! I’m 100% sure he now protects higher ups.
    Fed charges on the letters would bring in more pressure!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Sunshine says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    Tell me this CAN’T BE TRUE:

    Dana Kozlov
    ‏Verified account @DanaCBS2

    Breaking and Confirmed: Cook County State’s Attorney charges #JussieSmollett with disorderly conduct, a felony. In court tomorrow afternoon. @cbschicago @CharlieDeMar

    Like

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      February 20, 2019 at 8:24 pm

      It’s a class 4 felony. He can actually be sentenced to 1-3 years in prison for that. (He’ll only spend 50% of the sentence actually in the prison tho)

      If they nail him for the letter it’s gonna get a lot worse for him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • jebg says:
        February 20, 2019 at 9:22 pm

        It’s not his only time in trouble. He was arrested for DUI and used his brother’s name, not his own. Truly sick, no remorse. So he just might get convicted, just depends on the jury which are sometimes just as ignorant of real justice.

        Like

        Reply
  13. andyocoregon says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    I’d contact the Cook County P.D. to warn them Smollett is said to commonly hide drugs up his backside, but he’d probably enjoy the enhanced strip search.

    Like

    Reply
  14. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    Smollett: “Is there a chance I could bunk with my hero Mumia Abu-Jamal?”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. AloftWalt says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Oh!…..I see.. If you’re a demonrat lib you can have your attorneys negotiate the terms of your arrest, but if you’re a trump supporter you get a predawn raid by fully armed LEOs.
    Hmmm…………

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. WeThePeople2016 says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Robert Smith says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Robert Smith says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Sorry, but I have to post this one also:

    Like

    Reply
  19. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Attorney at Law says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    I am simply here to help save the world. Nothing is more important than love. -JS

    His Twitter Account quote.

    Sad reality that his Twitter profile (if you call it that) is far from his truth. Oh, the irony.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. pigletrios says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    People like Jussie make it very hard for real victims to be heard. He needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law allowed, as well as all others who lie about racial crimes………….so many of these claims turn out to be false…I never believe the first 48 hours of the news cycle on one of these events….I don’t feel one bit sorry for him…….or the people who bought into this “act” and slandered those of us who believe in the concept of MAGA…………..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    lol

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  25. paulmafinga says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    If the hats don’t fit,
    you must acquit!

    Like

    Reply
  26. Bennie Sprouse says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    The Nigerians’ lawyer said “Jussiebell (I threw that “bell” in for effect) is lying and the TRUTH will SET HIM FREE”! Uh, NO – the TRUTH will put his liberass in PRISON for a while! The false FAKE CRIME is worth about THREE years and then the FEDERAL CHARGE for mailing a threat is good for up to FIVE years! Given the extraordinary exposure this has garnered, I think the MAXIMUM in EACH case is warranted. He can use his time in the slammer making “frens” and learning to identify WHITE men! We should be thankful this didn’t erupt into widespread violence against any white man wearing a MAGA hat! I guess now us white men will be looked at suspiciously when purchasing LAUNDRY bleach!!

    Like

    Reply
  27. wmingpt says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    Next stop, rehab.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Justin Green says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:37 pm

    Another liberal lie. Throw it on the growing mountainous pile.
    Fake hate crimes.
    Fake climate change.
    Fake news.
    Fake Native Americans.
    Fake Mexicans.
    Fake sniper fire victims.
    Fake Vietnam vets.
    Fake investigations.
    Fake morals.
    Fake educations.

    There is NOTHING about the Democrats that isn’t evil. Nothing. It’s all societal ROT that these degenerates exploit for more power.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    When will we here about the FBI mail fraud that Smollett committed?
    Is this where the 5am raid happens?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Donzo says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:40 pm

    Smolette was just charged by CPD.

    Like

    Reply
  32. covfefef999 says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    We’d best lower our expectations now. He can get probation for this Class 4 felony “not to exceed 30 months”. The incident on its own, as high profile and hateful as it was, just does not rise to the level of a prison sentence, especially in Illinois with it’s overcrowding.

    Not sure about the hoax letter though, that’s a lot more serious.

    As for his career, I can’t imagine that any politician will want him on the stage again. So that’s a good thing. Empire SHOULD fire him and if they dont’ then we need to let Fox know that we don’t need to watch their channel any more. And perhaps the best thing, Jussie will never do this again. And I doubt anyone else will either, considering that it was such a flop.

    Like

    Reply
  33. burnett044 says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    How ironic if a Black man get taken down because of white powder in the mail..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. covfefe999 says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    I hate it when a comment goes into the black hole, sorry if the original appears later …

    He’ll get probation for the false police report. Nobody was hurt, he doesn’t have a record, no aggravating factors, etc. Illinois statutes are here http://www.ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/fulltext.asp?DocName=073000050K5-4.5-45 http://www.ilga.gov/legislation/ilcs/ilcs4.asp?DocName=073000050HCh%2E+V+Art%2E+5&ActID=1999&ChapterID=55&SeqStart=29600000&SeqEnd=31200000

    Not sure about the hoax letter though, that is more serious.

    Like

    Reply
  35. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    Article says he could face more than 10 years in jail

    Incredible that his TV show has not fired him yet. Roseanne wishes she were so lucky.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. Publius2016 says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    will FBI raid his house now???

    Like

    Reply
  37. frank field says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    I never heard of this guy until this incident. Hilarious! Race relations are so bad in America he had to hire thugs so he could incite racism?

    THIS IS A HATE CRIME. Hope he goes down 🙌

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  38. Carson Napier says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    ““Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest.””

    What ! No 29 member FBI assault team to take him?

    (I haven’t read the other comments yet, but I’m guessing at least 25 people here have already said/asked similar)

    Like

    Reply
  39. kinthenorthwest says:
    February 20, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Look at the people he ran around with..

    Like

    Reply
  41. LBB says:
    February 20, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    Abc7Chicago

    Bond court hearing tomorrow 1:30pm for Smollett

    Like

    Reply
  42. MAGADJT says:
    February 20, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    What kills me is I am fairly certain that Smollett would have stood by and let the police arrest any number of unfortunate white males that happened to be on that CCTV footage, and he wouldn’t have said a word while their lives were being ruined.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  43. wightmanfarm says:
    February 20, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    No Swat Team ??

    Two justice systems in this country. The D system and the R system.

    Couldn’t be any clearer.

    Like

    Reply
  44. citizen817 says:
    February 20, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Paul Joseph Watson

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  46. TRProst says:
    February 20, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    The most shocking thing to me in all this is that there are actually Subway stores open 24 hours a day!! Not anywhere near St Louis. Turns out there’s are actually two Subways open 24/7 in Chicago.

    Like

    Reply
  47. nimrodman says:
    February 20, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Here’s a question:
    How does this crayon-scrawled envelope get to its destination without being pulled out of the poastal stream for inspection?

    This article describes its 1st discovery by a police sergeant being flagged down at the Empire studio, where it was on a desk, having been opened with gloves by Smollett and his producer.

    With a return address of “MAGA”, no less.
    Hey, Poastal Inspectors !

    “Hold me down. They got some kind of threat through the mail”
    http://www.cwbchicago.com/2019/02/hold-me-down-they-got-some-kind-of.html

    Like

    Reply
  48. PInky1920 says:
    February 20, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    The MAGAbros lawyer asks the question, how does Jessie Smollett sleep at night?

    Biting his pillow.

    I wonder what the D-Rats/media wing are working on to get rid of this? Perhaps another white shooter somewhere; I am seriously waiting. Something is gonna come, and soon.

    Like

    Reply
