Reminder: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe Also Launched a Criminal Investigation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions…

As Andrew McCabe makes current media statements to confirm how he opened a counterintelligence investigation (July 31, 2016) against candidate Donald Trump, and a criminal investigation against President Donald Trump (May 10th, 2017), it is worth reminding ourselves that McCabe also launched a simultaneous criminal investigation against Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
It is also worth noting in both current and prior reporting that it was/is CBS announcing the revelations from Andrew McCabe and his Lawfare team:
FLASHBACK CBS Reports (March 2018) – […] The investigation was opened before special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed, Reid reports. A Justice Department official says Sessions was not aware of this investigation until he found out about it from reports.
ABC News first reported that McCabe had been in charge of the investigation into Sessions. Sessions’ testimony raised alarm bells, but this is the first time it has been reported that there was actually a criminal probe of Sessions’ actions. (read more)
In hindsight it would appear the criminal probe against AG Jeff Sessions was intended to create a firewall that would isolate the Attorney General and keep prying eyes away from the ‘soft coup’ efforts of the seditious small group.
These people must go down. Calling AG Barr…..are you going to save our country, or are you going to be a part of the coup? We are watching.
LikeLiked by 19 people
I am sure Whitaker was made aware of this, and he was loyal to Sessions. Whitaker will be working with AG Barr. I bet he will ensure Barr is brought “ up to speed “ on all these activities of the prior (and current anti-Trump) leadership at DOJ. We shall see what he chooses to do with this info.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Whitaker wasn’t going to do anything major as an acting AG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
,,, except to be the temp to remove RR from the case. Good enough.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good point.
LikeLike
That’s right. That was really his only purpose. He fulfilled it.
LikeLike
Is Whataker staying on as Barr’s COS returning to his prior position under AG Sessions? I haven’t heard on this issue. Anyone know?
LikeLike
AG Barr gets to pick his AAG.
LikeLike
He is being made counsel to someone or other in the hierarchy, so still with DoJ but not with Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whatever happened to Ezra Cohen Watkins ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
good question…
LikeLike
I don’t have any confidence in AG Barr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Based on what ?
LikeLike
Based on he’s a Bushie.
LikeLike
I have been so beat down by having “confidence” in any of these people that I just don’t trust them till I see factually what they do and if they are true. He’s also a Bushie…that rarely bodes well for MAGA Patriots.
LikeLike
The idea that Donald J Trump would let himself be used by anybody, much less the Russians, was preposterous from the beginning. Anyone can see that’s not who this man is.
The traitors should have to confront their worst fears – swat raid them in the middle of the night and throw them in prison a’ la Manafort and Stone.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Exactly.
However, I think the Dems realized that most wouldn’t buy that and they very quickly pivoted to a different path: suggesting Trump would do ANYTHING to make a name for himself because he had a huge ego and loved putting his name in large letters on anything he owned. Much of the public, they felt, would believe THAT.
LikeLike
Sounds like McCabe is trying to say that he was really really afraid of Trump and the Russians. I call BS. He was afraid of their dirty deeds being exposed. Terrible that this man had gained access to so much power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You have to wonder id he is still under investigation since he’s doing news shows and writing a book. Why no indictments??? He is as dirty as they come and there is plenty of evidence. Hell, he’s even admitted to trying to frame the President. That is sedition.
I fear the investigations. outside Mueller’s, is just Kabuki Theatre. Now they are just hoping for a Democrat President in 2020 and the entire attempted coup will be buried deep in the swamp.
LikeLike
Please let me soon see the first ( of many hopefully) in cuffs and orange jumpsuits. I need that visual to become reality
LikeLiked by 5 people
We need to build some tall Wall sections so we can hang these MFrs from the high point, after a brief trial.
LikeLike
…and that can explain Sessions continued weak handling of the DOJ. (Why he did not resign is of course another matter.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would Sessions have been better off not resigning if he was under investigation? Maybe he was staying for self preservation. Don’t know, just asking.
What a Big Heaping pile of ________.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It appears that every major move he did was for self-preservation — not for POTUS of USA.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What? You mean you didn’t “trust the plan”, MaineCoon? / sarc
LikeLike
What Session was able to do he did well….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just saw a clip of McCabe on the Rush Limbaugh CTH post. This guy is a total fag. Lispy little voice, beety eyes, emaciated thin- total creepy pervert. These seem to have infested the Fibs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok cool thanks for your input
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah I thought the same thing when I heard him. He’s another beta, comes across as an insecure, immature child. Someone like this should have never gotten anywhere near our supposed premier law enforcement agency.
And to anyone offended by the term “fag”, get over it. Homosexuality is a perverted, immoral and offensive lifestyle choice and there should be negative terms for those who adopt it, flaunt it, and shove it down others throats.
LikeLike
The problem is this type of discussion draws eyes and can be used against TCT. And it just isn’t appropriate these days. Calling him a Wussy or similar gets the job done.
LikeLike
McCabe also launched an investigation of the agent who accused him of discrimination. He ordered an investigation of Flynn who defended the accuser.
FBI Supervisory Agent Robyn Gritz
LikeLiked by 12 people
I wonder did McCabe find anything on Sessions, or did just the existence of the investigation keep Sessions subdued?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is nothing to be found on former AG Sessions, who is one of the most honorable people to ever grace DOJ’s doorway.
The forced recusal of AG Sessions kept AG Sessions subdued. AG Jeff is too honorable to do otherwise.
LikeLiked by 6 people
No honor for sessions. He was either part of it or stupid. The moment he felt he needed to recuse he should have resigned. Where’s his book? If he had any honor he would be out there talking about it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
These comments tend to tick me off. Session did a lot to clean up the DOJ- and was
diligent regarding immigration issues, 9,800 MS 13 DEPORTED under his directed raids. sex trafficking arrests, pedophile rings etc etc
He reversed questionable policies supported by the previous administration and began to take on large universities like Harvard over questionable definition, for example of “minority”. He reestablished strong relationships with law enforcement; and as the article outlined, addressed other issues that were either overlooked or corrupted in the previous 8 years.
Sessions was not part of “it’nor is he “stupid”. Sessions was operating with an inadequate staff and one hand tied behind his back and a coup bubbling in the background. Why not actually research what he actually did instead of pushing FALSEHOODS.
Whether Sessions needed to recuse himself is a debatable issue, with good legal arguments on both sides. Sessions took the safest route to ensure that there could be no question raised by anyone of undue or improper influence over the special counsel’s investigation. That would have been another stupid investigation. Because he is an honorable man, he did what he thought was right.
Sick of people demonizing good people. It’s wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Honorable my ASS!!
He back stabbed our president, and us in the doing. As far as I am concerned he is no better than Mccabe or comey.
There is just no way around that fact!
I am starting to believe the fbi has it in their heads it is their duty to open investigations on everyone in government. And I think that might be a good thing except for what is done with what they find.
Unfortunately it seems it is used to contril congress and our government rather than purge the evil doers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” — Edmund Burke
I personally put Sessions in the do nothing camp. I think that Sessions thought he could “wait out” the investigation, but it was all one big Catch-22. There was never any incentive to finish the investigation into Trump/Russia Collusion, because the investigation itself prevented the exposure of the unlawful spying against Trump’s campaign. In the end, Session’s inability to do ANYTHING led to his being fired.
LikeLike
I do not subscribe to the idea sessions was unable to do anything. In his home state he was known as the executioner. That is not the moniker of someone who suffers from an inability to act.
He was hobbled by the institutional corruption and as a result will live his life knowing he failed the test of courage his faith should have compelled him to act upon. Instead he hid behind his self ascribe lofty morals and turned himself into a mockery of the christian faith.
President Trump has come close to the courage we all need someone to demonstrate. He is God given for sure and not lacking courage. I for one would love him to take an hour or more and lay the corruption out for all Americans. No holds barred. We can take it, but a corrupt government may not be able to withstand the backlash.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Being an honorable person before entering DoJ should have carried over. Instead, his “forced” (victim mentality, imho; he had a choice) recusal lead to the President of the USA being target in on-going criminal and counterintel investigations for years. The honorable action once he saw the handwriting on the wall like the rest of us here at CTH would have been to honorably resign. He did not. Most feel he left in disgrace not honor. If for no other reason his strong faith (according to him) should have led him to resign given God’s Word on authority.
LikeLiked by 2 people
didn’t Sessions submit his resignation after recusal and the president declined? Also the traitorous senate said they won’t consider another nominee…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes he did and people forget that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sessions gave felon Lois Lerner a pass on her activities in the IRS.
He was not ‘passive.’
Criminal investigation? LOL. Want to see a real railroad job? Look at Roger Stone, etc. It was just a cover for the Trojan Horse, the ‘Insurance Policy’, Mr. Jeff Sessions. Get rid of Sessions and you get someone that would potentially clean out the septic tank.
Sessions was never a real target like Flynn…. for good reason.
LikeLike
His confirmation hearing should have told everyone what they needed to know….during which he stated that there would be no follow up on Clinton that the DOJ does not go after their political opposition. It would set a bad example moving forward when the other party was in power….paraphrasing…….By the way same was said by Graham …..These politicians think they live by a different set of rules……they intertwine prosecuting for policy differences with prosecuting for breaking the law. That is why Sessions did not charge Lerner with anything…..she was a political opponent Sessions could not seperate that from the fact that what she did was unlawful…..she was quilty of nothing more than political warfare. We did not need another politico in the DOJ office. But PT’s hands are tied because they would not confirm anyone who was not part of the big club. This is why I do not have much confidence in Barr actually doing what is right…INDICTMENTS
LikeLiked by 1 person
With respect, get your facts straight. Sessions did not give Lerner a pass. The Obama Administration’s gift to the former IRS tax-exempt chief came from U.S. Attorney District of Columbia Ron Machen. He informed the House of Representatives that he would not file charges on against Ms. Lerner. This absolution, which shields Ms. Lerner from a grand jury probe, came on Mr. Machen’s final day on the job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
we also don’t know who Obama pardoned on his way out the door.
LikeLike
Jeffy may be honourable, butt his stupidity ruled the day. He ask a libtard swamp creature for advise as to recusing himself from the “Russian” thing
LikeLike
I’d term it selfishness, maybe even cowardice. He couldn’t reclaim the Senate seat and he just couldn’t see resigning before he’d even begun at DOJ.
Perhaps I”ll add stupidity too: he should have understood the Deep State well enough to realize they were going to try to de-nut him and cause him to lose control not just of a tiny silver of an investigation but of a wide swath of things.
LikeLike
Again not true. He is not a stupid man.
LikeLike
Honorable?!!!! He should have fought back like a tiger…instead he slinked around like a terrified dog with his tail tucked and a deer in the headlights stare…worthless.
LikeLike
Sessions is compromised in some way as he was a Senator for years. Add to that a DOJ prosecutor- all ethically compromised.
LikeLike
Or there is some other big piece of this puzzle still missing.
LikeLike
The redaction in the “lock in” text, following SD’s premise, if I am, would be Sessions.
Lock him in, make him powerless.
Thanks for the illumination, SD.
LikeLiked by 6 people
that’s how I read it too.
LikeLike
Lock him up. Sedition, treason, and terrorism against the elected government of the people of the United States and the Constitution.
GITMO or ADX-Florence Colorado Supermax prison.
23 hour lockdown. Solitary confinement. Life without parole.
LikeLike
I’ve thought all along they had something on Sessions. Pedophile?
LikeLike
No, you should see the video of him knocking Biden’s hand away from his granddaughter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jealousy?
LikeLike
I don’t know. Maybe that was because he was “intimately” aware of what Biden was up to?
I don’t like having to accept that Sessions could be that dirty but there must be something real bad for him to completely back out and not resign. They would have wanted him to stay right where he was and give cover to Rosenstein.
LikeLike
Is this guy right? Who knows?:
http://market-ticker.org/akcs-www?post=235059
“I assert that you cannot ascend to any sort of high state or federal office without being able to be blackmailed. The major parties gatekeep their nomination and ballot access to prevent anyone who is “clean” from being able to run, and if they try to get by that process in some form or fashion they make something up to destroy them (e.g. Roy Moore), even going so far as to fabricate evidence of a felony offense.
Have you noticed that despite Roy Moore being accused of said felony no follow-up was ever performed once the election was over and, I might note, nobody was prosecuted on either side — not Roy for committing the act and not the people who I argue falsified the evidence either, despite the fact that both are serious offenses and one of them has to be true. As soon as he lost the election nobody cared anymore in our government as to whether he really was a creep or whether he was framed despite the fact that the allegation and way it was presented made clear that there was indeed a felony offense somewhere; either in his acts or those of his accusers.
Likewise Kavanaugh was accused of multiple serious, decades-long prison-term felonies in sworn statements and in sworn personal testimony before Congress. A false allegation of same, made in an official manner, is also a felony (perjury.) Yet despite multiple criminal referrals nobody has been charged either way — not Kavanaugh nor his accusers. As soon as the ability to actually deny him a seat was over so was any interest in making sure that the certain felony (by one party or the other) resulted in prosecution and imprisonment.
Does this mean Kavanaugh can’t be blackmailed? Of course not, and one must assume there is something that can in fact be used for exactly that purpose — and will be.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Roy actually has a legal case going against at least one of his accusers,
LikeLiked by 8 people
Good to hear!
LikeLike
BRAVO!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well SC Roberts sure acts like he’s being blackmailed.
LikeLike
LBJ surrounded himself with people who had a closet full of skeletons…and totally controlled them…and don’t forget…hillary harvested blackmail information on thousands of people from their FBI file for 8 years…while billy was serviced by interns and bimbos in the white house
LikeLike
Epstein’s Lolita Island was a bribery manufacturing operation. Drugs put into drinks and then video cameras would tape unsuspecting important officials invited to these soirees. Most didn’t know what was going on. Then one day when faced with making a judicial decision, they’re shown a tape. A lot of the mind control or sex perversion is done by a form of mind control either through drugs or other method. You see a lot of the news anchors freezing in mid-sentence not even blinking which cannot be faked.
One of the popular drugs is quoted by Dr. John Hall, Texas anesthesiologist who tried to help one of his patients is drug prohipnol (sp?)who wrote Guinea Pigs. Scalia was a victim after he spoke out against racial hoaxes.
Fear is their biggest psyops tactic. Patriots are fairly fearless so it’s a big problem, lol.
LikeLike
smurfette ~
They had dirt on Scalia too.
They used it on his family to have him immediately cremated. Catholics aren’t supposed to be cremated.
They murdered him and made sure they got rid of the evidence immediately.
LikeLike
NO! Why would you EVEN ask such a question?
Sessions is and always was an honorable man. He was overwhelmed and bullied into submission. He wasn’t strong enough to overcome the evil cabal.
No need to besmirch him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It wouldn’t need to be pedophilia for possible vulnerability. Note that now that the Mueller Russian collusion BS is winding down that the SDNY will be going after anything PDJT ever did business-wise.
LikeLike
Sandra there are a lot of stupid people saying stupid stuff! I agree with your comment! To bad we don’t have hundreds of Sandra’s here who can see through the BS!👍👏
LikeLike
I agree. It’s an awful thing to say about a guy. I’m no Sessions fan but sheesh I would never speculate something so horrible and unwarranted about him.
LikeLike
Cowardice is not a trait of an honorable man.
LikeLike
All Sessions had to do was tell the President he felt obliged to recuse himself. The Pres would then have selected someone else. Sessions behavior in THIS instance was dishonorable.
LikeLike
Sessions should have resigned either when he was forced to recuse or shortly thereafter, period. After that time he served no purpose other than facilitating the attempted takedown of the President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
AMEN!
LikeLike
Are you serious? Are you a pothead pissed off about his decades long antipathy to decriminalizing drugs? Sessions was the wrong man for the job and may have been more concerned with his so-called honor than doing his duty and defending MAGA but none of that compares to falsely intimating someone is a child molester.
LikeLike
I’ve got to hand it to the globalist elites. They sure know how to fill up our government with their leftist ideologue puppets
They get their main puppets in positions of power, and those puppets hire other puppets
Today our government institutions are basically crime syndicates, run by the “Orange Man Bad” Mafia
It becomes almost numbing when you realize almost our entire government is run by corrupt and criminal puppets, and those assigned to watch over them are puppets themselves
To watch this endless criminal conspiracy unfold day after day, while absolutely nothing is done about it, is incredibly sad, but what’s really sad is the fact 350 million Americans get spanked by a tiny group of globalist puppets every day, and so many don’t seem to care
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are “so many of them” infesting the Capital…that come SHTF day, it’ll make life so much easier for us trigger pullers…. You only have to keep track of the few good ones, eh?.. ALL THE OTHERS are in need of a dose of fast moving Pb…. Check-6
LikeLike
Dang these Deep State players are sneaky, conniving, dirty people. There needs to be a mechanism for pressing charges outside the DOJ, and the DOJ needs to justify its positions. Lord knows we’ve seen these words at the bottom of the press release too often, “The Department of Justice declined prosecution.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
My favorites from 8/6/16:
Page: “…you’re meant to protect the country from that menace (Trump)”
Strzok: “I can protect our country at many levels, not sure if that helps…”
Now who’s the menace?
LikeLike
Admission of guilt?
LikeLike
The narcissism is astounding.
Hey Pete and Lis, I can make my own voting decisions. Thanks for your consideration..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have you had enough of this made for Cable TV drama yet? First, the Deep State was so alarmed by Trump’s election. They told us they were going to investigate him. Next, McCabe is saying Sessions’ testimony raised alarm bells, so McCabe decides to open a criminal probe of Sessions’ actions?
Who in the hell do these DS people think they are? Clearly, they believe they are above the law.
Okay, two can play this game….open “criminal investigations” on all of the top 20 Obama team-members and also the top 20 Clinton team-members. Announce it, get it out there, that we are coming after them all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I like that idea. Only those “criminal investigations” would be based on crimes already committed not have the investigation to entrap for a process crime.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Would rather that the “announcements” came after all the DeepState perps experience the receiving end of some 3:00am jackboot raids, preferably simultaneously. Gather up the garbage and see what shakes out. They all know the routine; the first ones to spill the beans get immunity. They will start pointing fingers up the food chain and we will finally put an end to the globalists’ soft coup attempt.
LikeLike
MaCabe and Comey are quite the pair.. One gets nauseous
and wants to hide in curtains just talking to POTUS the other
gets so ‘Alarmed’ by thier behavior..WTH they are heading
the FBI who deals with Terrorists and Serial Killers and other
heinous people but POTUS (and meek, mild Jeff Session)
make them alarmed and nervous?
LikeLike
I wonder if knowledge of this led to Almost-an-Attorney-General Sessions recusing himself.
LikeLike
Something tells me Rosenstein has active investigations on Mattew Whitaker and William Barr.
LikeLike
From what I saw and heard in the hearings
I don;t see Barr as being a pushover or easily
intimidated..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who gave the orders to McCabe to open all of these investigations, or “reassured” him they were all on the way to go with the coup? It had to be a collaboration between McCabe and both the former President (the power source) and an Intelligence spymaster (CIA’s Brennan — I have previously called this whole complex effort a “CIA in-country regime change operation”). It doesn’t help to simply gawk open-mouth at McCabe’s strangely haughty one-man effort, we need to realize McCabe simply didn’t have the Intelligence — either personally or bureaucratically — to skate through these power moves alone. Obama-Jarrett and Brennan-Clapper were essential, to advise/direct and approve. It must always go directly back to Obama; “POTUS wants to know everything we’re doing”.
LikeLiked by 13 people
“CIA in-country regime change operation”
Nailed it as did your entire comment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
like
LikeLike
Perhaps Barr will enable a Special Prosecutor to investigate whether Obama and his scummy buds (we all know who they are)) had any ties to America. /s
LikeLike
You’re observations and conclusions are in concert with an increasingly aware number of Treepers and, I hope, people in the general population.
What remains frustrating so far is the conspicuous effort by the eneMedia to avoid tying Ozero or Jarret to this treason or even mention their names within the context of the scandal.
Hopefully the eneMedia will not be able to credibly spike those two names for much longer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe when Sessions had the press briefing to fire McCabe, it was the ultimate (how do you like me now) moment for Jeff Sessions. Payback.
I would have made all the talk shows talking about how McCabe was dishonorable and that his tenure at the FBI was being investigated with a fine tooth comb. I would have cherished every moment of it.
Mr. Sessions is definitely a better Christian than myself. If they had tried to destroy my life and the way I support my family, it would have been personal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
IF ME…..it would have gone medieval in about 13 nano sec….which I think is about 130 “shakes” when going nuclear chain reaction from stone-cold….
All 7 rounds out of my favorite Mod 1911 would have been found “center of McCabe”…
(Wonder if they got any of those ‘ol Thomson’s around with the snail mags….now, those fire sticks get the job done, even if you have to stand on it while pulling the trigger!)
LikeLike
Whitaker to stay at Justice Department following stint as acting AG 02/15/2019
“Whitaker, who served as chief of staff to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions until President Donald Trump tapped him for the acting role in November, is now a senior counselor in the associate attorney general’s office, a department spokesperson said Friday.”
“The Office of the Associate Attorney General, whose titular role is currently filled on an acting basis, oversees, among other things, the DOJ’s divisions on civil rights, antitrust, tax and the environment.”
https://www.politico.com/story/2019/02/15/whitaker-justice-department-attorney-general-counselor-1172109
LikeLiked by 1 person
The absence of other identifiers lead me to speculate high on Whittaker’s new priority list is running the Department’s United Way campaign.
LikeLike
Or a titular roll but remains a close advisor to William Barr as an insider and someone with all the dirt on FBI and DOJ corrupt actors? Whitaker’s hearing in front of dems was about as classic and entertaining as anything since election night 2016.
LikeLike
The opinion going around is that Sessions knew there is something above the Clintons in sadistic evil. The puppeteers is what he was going after with the drugs and child trafficking. Sessions knew America was in deep trouble. I don’t necessarily follow Q either as I think Q could be psyops deep state. It was started by some twitter guy called Microchip. Ugh.
LikeLike
Per SD: “In hindsight it would appear the criminal probe against AG Jeff Sessions was intended to create a firewall that would isolate the Attorney General and keep prying eyes away from the ‘soft coup’ efforts of the seditious small group.”
Could Jeff Sessions have had some “prying eyes” lurking around anyway? Maybe why he stayed around for so long?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The US military needs to be ordered to target kill all FBI – DOJ personal as terrorist enemy combatants, with “Candy” Barr being first on the list if he doesn’t proceed immediately with indictments against ALL the primary coup plotters.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not helpful…
LikeLike
That’s a bit too much, Barney. I’d rather have them fairly prosecuted. If the penalty is death, so be it.
LikeLike
CBS.
Run by Barry Advisor Benji Rhodes’ brother David.
Then we have spawn of Val-Jar, Laura at CNN:
Georgie Stuff-an-Octopus, Clinton War Room Consigliore at ABC.
And the entire staff at NBC.
LikeLike
I can’t wait to see public opinion leaning towards treason for these feces-heads!
By the exact letter of the law, are any of these exposed to capital punishment??
LikeLike
What a great way to compartmentalize the boss!
He’s not allowed to see anything because of the investigation of himself (even if he doesn’t know it), then he’s not allowed to see anything because of the investigation of his boss. Totally boxed in.
He had no clue who he was dealing with. They had him hog tied from day one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Frankly, I think Sessions was quite content to be like the 3 famous monkeys: See no evil, Hear no evil, Speak no evil.
I favored Sessions when he was appointed but he showed himself to be unequal to the job.
AND Sessions lacked the integrity to tell the President IMMEDIATELY that he felt obliged to recuse himself.
LikeLike
Oh Geeeez…here we go again with the great Session debate in the tree house…..
ya know eariler someone asked” Where is Howie”
well I have heard since he was sent so many crows to eat by the love Sessionist clan…but turns out he never had to eat em…so there he was stuck with all em darn crows..
some say he kept them and opened up a all -u-can eat fried crow cafe ..instead of a menu..he just has a Plan to follow..
hang tuff and carry on…
LikeLike
I miss Howie…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sandra…yeah me too alot
LikeLike
From the document above: “We need to lock In [redacted]. In a formal chargeable way soon.”
It’s hard to believe that these people have not been charged with Treason and executed. Much less walking around free and writing books.
I would also locate and charge the people responsible for redactions on the grounds of obstruction.
LikeLike
Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity, 0%.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. President please reconsider removing the redaction on this one document?
LikeLike
If there was ever a need to have a picture of what demon eyes would look like, that one above, of Stzrock sure would be the one to use. i do the sign of the Cross every time I see that thing 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the FBI was launching investigations just to protect themselves from getting fired.
LikeLiked by 1 person
they investigated Sessions too? the same Sessions who recused to save his own ass? holy hell the level of corruption…would make old Edgar Hoover smile.
LikeLike
Well now maybe all the people saying that Sessions was the “insurance policy” will shut up. I lost faith in him after about a year or so but I never thought he was actually part of the coup.
LikeLike
Sessions was the sentry at the gate who stood aside to allow the enemy to assassinate the king.
LikeLike
My point is he wasn’t the freaking “insurance policy”. By the way, Donald Trump is still President and Sessions is gone.
LikeLike
Baker said Sessions was one of two cabinet members who was contacted and approved of Trump’s Removal through 25th amendment.
LikeLike
This is interesting, what is the source for your information?
LikeLike
I don;t know if they were contacted but it was mentioned
the Rod thought he could get Sessions and John Kelly
to go along.. But even so you still need the VP to
go along..
LikeLike
Uhh, no he didn’t say that.
LikeLike
Baker said, that McCabe and Page said, that Rosenstein said that Sessions and Kelly might go along with it.
Yeah, that sounds credible.
In other news, Pinocchio said that the Boy Who Cried Wolf said that pigs might fly.
LikeLike
Quoting Sundance:
Also noting, during the previous administration,
per Maggiesnotebook 2013: White House and Media: Intermarriage, Spouses, Relatives, Congress: Shushing Scandal
LikeLike
As a Southerner I can tell you that one should never underestimate the “Ashley Wilkes Syndrome” . There is a certain “type” of Southern Gentleman that is just plain weak, wimpy, flaccid, and useless.They are raised to be a “gentleman” at the cost of standing for something- anything. They are trained by their mothers and their upper crust educators that “being nice” is job #1.
Assuming Beauregard was raised as such (he was) the very best thing one could conclude about him is that he is a coward.
Alternatively one could posit that he was a “member of the club” and self-preservation of the club members and membership was job #1.
No matter what one concludes the naked truth is that he was useless to VSGPDJT and therefore useless to the me- The Forgotten Man. Shame on him and good riddance!!
LikeLike
Sundance and Treepers, Andrew McCabe is the about the only person in the sordid mess that have even been referred for charges in my knowledge. We know the IG skated around bias and other stuff for someone like Swivel Head Strzok and James Wolfe, could have been charged for much worse than lying.
Who is the power that allowed McCabe to be referred for charges when almost no one else has been referred?
LikeLike
My Gawd! McCabe is one whiny so-and-so. It’s all about Andy and his feelings…
LikeLike
How is the FBI not breaking down the door of Rod Rosenstein after hearing this nonsense out of McCabe??
LikeLike
He is a liar
LikeLike