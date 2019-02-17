Andrew McCabe 60 Minutes Interview – Moments and Excerpts – Also: Did McCabe Leak The Michael Flynn Phone Call?…

McCabe “Duping Delight”

Tonight CBS broadcast a painstakingly edited interview between host Scott Pelley and former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

The transparently political CBS media corporation has skin-in-the-game when it comes to broadcast politics.

Former CBS Vice-President David Rhodes is the brother of President Obama’s senior White House adviser Ben Rhodes.  You might also remember when CBS 60 Minutes intentionally hid a quote from President Obama when Obama denied the Benghazi attack was carried out by “terrorists” [STORY HERE].

60 Minutes has a history of unethical journalistic conduct in covering for the Obama administration.  So it didn’t surprise anyone who follows politics to see Andrew McCabe’s first interview being carried out within this very specific propaganda machine.  Here’s a few “non broadcast” portions of the interview.

NOTE at 03:33 of this video snippet a characteristic called “duping delight“:  The pleasure of being able to manipulate someone, often made visible to others by flashing a smile at an inappropriate moment. [Watch the moment at precisely 03:33]

In this video segment Andrew McCabe says Rod Rosenstein asked him to contact James Comey for advice about appointing a special counsel — after Comey’s firing:

Expanded segment where McCabe describes Rod Rosenstein discussing how to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald J Trump:

Andrew McCabe: Duping Delight

Note from the Office of Inspector General invesgitation, Andrew McCabe has a history of lying to cover his tracks:

And don’t forget, Andrew McCabe was also likely the person who leaked the content of the Mike Flynn phone call between Flynn and Russian Abassador Kislyak.  A massive leak of classified information:

Within the case against Michael Flynn…. Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack filed a cover letter attempting to explain the reason for the Flynn interview on January 24th, 2017, and the official filing of the interview notes (FD-302) on February 15th, 2017, and then again on May 31st, 2017.

To explain the FBI delay, Van Grack claimed the FD-302 report “inadvertently” had a header saying “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL” (screen grab)

What the special counsel appears to be obfuscating to the court is there was factually a process of deliberation within the investigative unit, headed by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, surrounding the specific wording of the 302 report on the Flynn interview.

Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack was attempting to hide the length of the small group deliberations. It seemed he did not want the court to know Andrew McCabe was involved in shaping how the Flynn-302 was written.

We know there was a deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, because we can see the deliberations in text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok: See below (note the dates):

The text message conversation above is February 14th, 2017. The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per the report:

Obviously the interview took place on January 24th, 2017. The FD-302 was drafted on January 24th, and then later edited, shaped, and ultimately approved by McCabe, on February 14th, then entered into the official record on February 15th.

It was a deliberative document from the outset. Thanks to the Strzok/Page text messages we know the cover letter from the Special Counsel is misleading.  The Feb 15th, 2017, date was the day after McCabe approved it.

May 17th, 2017, Robert Mueller was assigned as special Counsel. Then, the FD-302 report was re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header; paving the way for Mueller’s team to use the content therein.

