Andrew McCabe 60 Minutes Interview – Moments and Excerpts – Also: Did McCabe Leak The Michael Flynn Phone Call?…

Tonight CBS broadcast a painstakingly edited interview between host Scott Pelley and former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.
The transparently political CBS media corporation has skin-in-the-game when it comes to broadcast politics.
Former CBS Vice-President David Rhodes is the brother of President Obama’s senior White House adviser Ben Rhodes. You might also remember when CBS 60 Minutes intentionally hid a quote from President Obama when Obama denied the Benghazi attack was carried out by “terrorists” [STORY HERE].
60 Minutes has a history of unethical journalistic conduct in covering for the Obama administration. So it didn’t surprise anyone who follows politics to see Andrew McCabe’s first interview being carried out within this very specific propaganda machine. Here’s a few “non broadcast” portions of the interview.
NOTE at 03:33 of this video snippet a characteristic called “duping delight“: The pleasure of being able to manipulate someone, often made visible to others by flashing a smile at an inappropriate moment. [Watch the moment at precisely 03:33]
In this video segment Andrew McCabe says Rod Rosenstein asked him to contact James Comey for advice about appointing a special counsel — after Comey’s firing:
.
Expanded segment where McCabe describes Rod Rosenstein discussing how to use the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald J Trump:
.
Andrew McCabe: Duping Delight
Note from the Office of Inspector General invesgitation, Andrew McCabe has a history of lying to cover his tracks:
.
And don’t forget, Andrew McCabe was also likely the person who leaked the content of the Mike Flynn phone call between Flynn and Russian Abassador Kislyak. A massive leak of classified information:
Within the case against Michael Flynn…. Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack filed a cover letter attempting to explain the reason for the Flynn interview on January 24th, 2017, and the official filing of the interview notes (FD-302) on February 15th, 2017, and then again on May 31st, 2017.
To explain the FBI delay, Van Grack claimed the FD-302 report “inadvertently” had a header saying “DRAFT DOCUMENT/DELIBERATIVE MATERIAL” (screen grab)
What the special counsel appears to be obfuscating to the court is there was factually a process of deliberation within the investigative unit, headed by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, surrounding the specific wording of the 302 report on the Flynn interview.
Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack was attempting to hide the length of the small group deliberations. It seemed he did not want the court to know Andrew McCabe was involved in shaping how the Flynn-302 was written.
We know there was a deliberative process in place, seemingly all about how to best position the narrative, because we can see the deliberations in text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok: See below (note the dates):
The text message conversation above is February 14th, 2017. The Michael Flynn FD-302 was officially entered into the record on February 15th, 2017, per the report:
Obviously the interview took place on January 24th, 2017. The FD-302 was drafted on January 24th, and then later edited, shaped, and ultimately approved by McCabe, on February 14th, then entered into the official record on February 15th.
It was a deliberative document from the outset. Thanks to the Strzok/Page text messages we know the cover letter from the Special Counsel is misleading. The Feb 15th, 2017, date was the day after McCabe approved it.
May 17th, 2017, Robert Mueller was assigned as special Counsel. Then, the FD-302 report was re-entered on May 31st, 2017, removing the header; paving the way for Mueller’s team to use the content therein.
.
.
Re: classified info exposure by McCabe – Jason Chaffetz just told Steve Hilton that McCabe also disclosed classified info in the 60 Minutes interview, specifically about info that had been given Pres Trump re: North Korea. Chaffetz was not happy.
McCabe is coming out to save himself from William Barr. He doesn’t want to go to prison without his hero, Jim Comey.
It’s too bad the FBI destroyed the rest of the text messages between Page, Strzok and others, I bet the pieces of the puzzle would have put them all in jail!! I believe nothing this corrupt lying POS peddling fiction and coverup has to say.
It sickens me to see his disgusting face again! In a JUST government, this asshole and the rest of his kind would already be in jail instead of being on TV selling books of lies!
don’t worry VSGDJT has his copy
Its sad that I dont even read the details of spygate anymore. I do, however, pray that someone who has the power to punish these traitors do read these details, if they dont already know them, and then will get the courage to do something about it.
Im pissed off that the only reason McCabe actually got fired was because he lied to one of the other traitors, Comey.
Mother (to 12 year old son): “Have you decided yet what you want to be when you grow up?”
Son: “I want to become an FBI Agent so I can get paid to commit all the crimes I want and get away with it!”
Someone should remind Andy that the OIG had ample reason for recommending termination. Like a dozen other questions nobody will ever ask. Didnt the OIG have a legitimate recommendation? Regardless of why McCabe thinks he was fired, unless McCabe is going to come out and say Comey told him to leak the info about the Clinton investigation, McCabe needs to own the fact that he tossed Lisa Page under the bus., and lied about it until the OIG confronted him.
Day after day, week after week, lie upon lie. I too am beyond sick of looking at this crap weasel scumbag and the rest of his miserable, traitorous colleagues.
As I watched as much of the “interview” as I could stomach, it struck me that most non-Deplorables watching the show probably believe that this creep is the “good guy” who tried to save the Country from our President Trump!
AND- it seems more and more possible that they will all just walk away, with or without their taxpayer funded pensions.
Meanwhile, poor Paul Manafort is rotting away in solitary confinement for doing something that was 1/1000th as bad as what the McCabe / Mueller Crime Family has gotten away with.
I wouldn’t feel sorry for Manafort – he’s a crook. The injustice is that he’s not sharing a cell with the Podestas who did exactly the same thing.
I don’t feel sorry for Manafort, but I believe McCabe’s crimes against America are far worse than Manafort’s crimes against America (tax evasion, money laundering).
I don’t think we should be too concerned with Manafort. I read the 60 page latest court filing on him. The judge had some pretty revealing things to say about Manafort. In my opinion the guy is a sleazy lying crook. Read about what solitary confinement really was in the first jail. Pretty nice accommodations. Then they asked to be transferred to another jail and when he found out it wasn’t as nice, he tried to backtrack, but they transferred him anyway. He never told to truth. Always equivocating. Or changing his story.
I’m with you Seneca…one set of standards to prosecute anybody who had anything to do with Donald Trump, and a get out of jail free card for Podesta’s, Clinton, McCabe and the rest of the Leftist traitors!
If we are talking about guilt, then a lot of Clinton connected POS are walking free when they should be in solitary too! Two tiered justice system on full display!
I believe the goal at this point is to wear down and mentally exhaust the American people on this whole subject. Therefore, when the inevitable day comes that we are asked to “turn the page and put this all behind us, so we can get on with the nation’s business,” a majority of the public will agree.
That’s where I sense this is going. I pray I’m wrong.
I hope you’re wrong too, Niagra, but that goal doesn’t seem unlikely. It’s been a long two years and Russiagate/Muellergate fatigue creeps in from time to time for even the most loyal AlwaysTrumpers.
However, the fight is important and necessary if our country is to survive. If POTUS can withstand the slings and arrows and maintain his happy warrior demeanor, who am I to complain? MAGA/KAG
Niagara: Sadly, I think you’re right.
Attorney General Barr?
We need you…..now.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump hasn’t yet had an AG since he’s been in office
Maybe by the end of his first term one will actually show up… maybe
LikeLiked by 4 people
A textbook example of a scripted fake interview by a fake news network.
Specifically intended to set and drive a specific narrative.
This was not a news interview. It was a rehearsed performance.
CBS is beyond embarrassment, of course.
Jussie Smollett may be a mediocre actor and very poor script writer, but he would fit in very well as an FBI Agent.
It’s part of their propaganda marketing strategy that Republicans “lie to the FBI” while McCabe and other Democrats “lack candor”. I cringe every time I hear it.
Does it bother anybody else that the 5 page Flynn 302 is OBVIOUSLY made from 2 different documents? Pages 1, 2 and 3 have different typeface than pages 4 and 5? This is consistent with all 5 pages being scanned in, then having pages 4 & 5 revised by typing new text into adobe.
Perhaps they recruited the Obama BC people or they never left the gov.
As if government employees secretly attempting a coup against a sitting President isn’t disgusting enough, what’s even more vile and disgusting is a so called media secretly aiding the coup and then aiding in it’s cover up as well
The MS Mind Control “Media” is truly despicable and truly an enemy of the people
McCabe needs to be introduced to about 5 tons of large granite chunks and told to make a few meters of crushed granite as a base for Governor Wortham’s new drive way.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every single time these arrogant people spout off is another opportunity for them to expose themselves. The reason he is doing this interview is not only for book sales, but because he knows he is sitting on the razor’s edge of 20 years in prison. All it will take is a single indictment of one of the small group, and that one will burn it all down. It will eventually happen. Get your popcorn ready. Arrogance is a dangerous thing when you are corrupt. They will make a fatal mistake.
Stunning – the incompetence and ignorance shown by Pelley in this interview. He clearly has no idea what “he has” with this interview. I can’t believe a journalist could be this uninformed about McCabe, McCabe’s firing, the use of a fake dossier that McCabe himself could not verify (despite what I’m sure were desperate attempts), the serious evidence that is required to fire an FBI employee. I’m simply flabbergasted.
Seriously, the man is interviewing one of the genesis players in the biggest corruption and treason scheme in US history and he’s completely clueless. Wow….
He was not uninformed.
He was following a script.
And the script specifically told him what NOT to ask.
Intentional incompetence and ignorance. Take issue with “genesis players” – Traitor McCabe is an idiot! Soon hildabeast will need to a lamb to sacrifice.
Pelley is scripted. He’s not incompetent or ignorant. He is told what to say and he says it for all the reasons you can imagine. The most apt description of him is: COWARD
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, since McCabe lies under oath, how do you plan on getting the truth out of him?
I suggest you bring McCabe & RR in together, sit them down, and ask the same question to both sitting side by side. When contrasting testimonies are given, then ask if they will agree to answering the same question hokked to a lie detector. Would love to see their responses.
Take them separately, let each know the other has spilled everything.
They need to be deposed in front of Barr, with a few outside citizen reps, as far as I am concerned.
Impatiently waiting for Rosey’s response…
Rosey has to ask his wife what to say after she talks to HRC.
Dear Lord in Heaven – I know that you are a just God. I also know that You said that vengeance is yours and you will repay. But can you please let your vengeance fall on these seditious traitors in my lifetime? President Trump doesn’t deserve this. The American people do not deserve this. Please cause to be exposed all of this evil and shine Your holy light on these crimes and cause those who have done this, to reap what they have sown. In spades. Hear my prayer oh Lord. Amen.
Amen and AMEN!!!
Of course he did. And it looks to me like it’s very possible Pence set Flynn up w the lying claim.
I’m thankful to see that #PenceRyanCoup is trending on twitter.
I wanted to be wrong about Pence but I wasn’t. And this is going to get FAR nastier before it’s over.
Pence, Priebus, Ryan and the entire FNI Cabal must answer for this w charges of treason, conspiracy and fraud along w any conspirators including those st the top like Obama.
Don’t see Pence on 2020 ticket. Time to choose MAGA replacement for 2024.
What a productiion this interview was.
typo in referring to the Special Counsel in the July 28 paragraph as SHE?
Like anyone in a huge problem, he chose to literally turn over Rosenstein as the main culprit which is a sneaky way to remove himself and his fellow members in the FBI to not being the really bad guys. I do think Rosenstein was always involved and perhaps Sessians was waiting for him to hang himself in all these attempts to take down our President which didn’t happen, and the fact that many of them were on the Clintons’ payroll. How sad to hate a great President and our country to do these horrid acts of hate still boggles my mind. When I looked into McCabe’s eyes, it was noteworthy that there were “dead eyes” or in other words, there was no soul in them. So many traitors breaks my heart.
I think I’d donate a kidney, if just one of these duplicitous back-stabbing bastards would do time.
I have to ‘sign in’ every time I post and none of my posts are showing up. ???
WP is really behaving badly and inconsistently. I cannot see my comments under the WP notification bell when I click it, and I cannot “Like” any article until I have posted several coments down below. I have to refresh the webpage mutliple times after loggoing in to WP and sometimes it doesn’t “take” for 20 to 30 minutes. Very strange indeed.
It was extremely tough to watch these three very short snippets of skilled liars creating a theatrical production that so many viewers will infer and absorb as credible, factual information from sober, patriotic individuals. But that interpretation couldn’t be much farther from the truth.
