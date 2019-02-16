Hate Hoax Update: Police Now Believe Jussie Smollett Paid Two Men to Stage Attack…

Posted on February 16, 2019 by

Details are now starting to surface that Empire actor Jussie Smollett not only fabricated a hate hoax crime, but that he actually staged the crime and paid assistants to help him.

Earlier today it was revealed that detectives discovered the two Nigerian brothers questioned by police had purchased the rope found around Smollett’s neck at an Ace hardware. The two co-conspirators are now cooperating with police who are investigating.

Adding more likelihood to the attack being staged, Mr. Smollett has hired high-priced defense attorney and former federal prosecutor Michael Monico to defend him.

(twitter linkstory link)

CHICAGO (CNN) – Two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that Chicago Police believe Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate the assault.

The brothers, who were arrested Wednesday, were released without charges Friday after Chicago police cited the discovery of “new evidence.” The sources told CNN that the two men are now cooperating fully with law enforcement.

The sources told CNN that there are records that show the two brothers purchased the rope found around Smollett’s neck at an Ace Hardware store in Chicago.

Smollett gave his first detailed account of what he says was a hate crime against him, and the aftermath, in an interview with “Good Morning America” that aired Thursday. During the interview he expressed frustration at not being believed. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Conspiracy ?, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Notorious Liars, Police action, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

259 Responses to Hate Hoax Update: Police Now Believe Jussie Smollett Paid Two Men to Stage Attack…

Older Comments
  1. Carson Napier says:
    February 16, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    His Black Privilege almost guarantees he will never spend even a month behind bars.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      February 16, 2019 at 9:03 pm

      Since he is half white, he must be a mess.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Deb says:
      February 16, 2019 at 9:39 pm

      I’ll bet he isn’t even fired. His lawyer will have him give an interview talking about how he was just trying to teach others about how hard life is for black/gay man in America. He’ll cry and talk about being bullied as a child. The media will tell us we should all feel sorry for him, and the network won’t dare to fire him.

      This is a great opportunity for us to bring up the fact that Dems rely on these hoaxes to further their agenda. Tawana Brawley, Ferguson, the UVA rape hoax, the Covington Catholic hit job. Remember back to the 2016 election, when Bob Creamer (a major Dem operative who had weekly visits to the Obama White House) was caught on camera talking about how Dems hire unstable people to disrupt Republican events? This is how the left roles. And the fake news assists them every time.

      Liked by 10 people

      Reply
    • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
      February 16, 2019 at 10:05 pm

      “COLLUSION”
      I demand a Special Counsel”
      The Empire must be investigated.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Linda K. says:
      February 16, 2019 at 10:53 pm

      Why are the stupid, so stupid?

      Like

      Reply
    • Kenji says:
      February 16, 2019 at 11:13 pm

      I would chalk-up any potential skating on the crime to his LGBT privilege. Gays are soooooo victimized doncha know …

      Meanwhile, we straights just don’t care. And nothing will MAKE us care.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Dave casper says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    Looks like Judgment is coming very fast from God these days.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. technerd55 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    I can hardly wait for the retractions to start from news outlets that pushed this narrative without any evidence based solely on the word of the “victim”…/sarcoff

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • BroMole says:
      February 16, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      I actually think Trump should weigh in, and not in a browbeating way. Use it as an opportunity to lament and ask why the “love trumps hate” crowd is so willing to do this over and over again. Reach out and tell the world that normal everyday “white people” are not the enemy, despite how eager some are to portray it that way. The people so desperate to create division are all on one side. He can make this point brilliantly and in a conciliatory manner that is protective of people who are behind him – it would shock the media. Because make no mistake, this smear by Smollett is about his followers, not about Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Scarlet says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    What a Dick.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. gingergal says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    It only took one month for them to confirm what we already knew.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      February 16, 2019 at 9:31 pm

      Most of us knew it the minute we heard it. I guess he thought the police hate Trump as much as he does so they would have just accepted his story and not carry out an actual investigation.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  6. Blind no longer says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Now charge his lying ass with false report of a crime, lying to investigators and defamation on every Trump supporter out there!

    These leftist idiots want someone to do something so they can further their narrative about discrimination on race, sexual orientation, etc…when no one does, they fake it to keep the narrative going…helps them stay in power and relevant.

    Sick Sick People!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  7. Carson Napier says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    BTW, the Nazis liked to stage false attacks too. Today’s democrats are so much like Nazis. Kit and kin.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. CNY3 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Now why would an “innocent victim”, who is supposedly telling the truth, need to hire the “best” defense lawyer in the country, let alone a defense lawyer??

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  10. Rynn69 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    The Department of Injustice is directly responsible (and the corrupt FBI under it). The failure to prosecute the criminals involved in the coup and witch hunt that constituted multiple crimes of varying degrees has brought out fearlessness and reckless abandon of unhinged leftists and political activists who think the law does not apply to them. Not to mention the failure to investigate and charge those involved in the attempt to take down a Supreme Court Justice nomination. Fix. It. Mr. President.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Vito Romano says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    Social Justice Nightmare

    The CPD can file charges against Jussie Smollett BUT the charges must be approved by the Crook County felony review made up of social justice prosecutors. Thousands of righteous felony charges are brought forth by the CPD every year only to be downgraded to misdemeanors by the felony review.

    CPD files charges -> Crook County felony review -> refuse or move forward with felony prosecution.

    “Kimberly M. Foxx is the first African American woman to lead the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office – the second largest prosecutor’s office in the country. She was the lead architect of the county’s criminal justice reform agenda to address racial disparities in the criminal and juvenile justice systems.”

    “Kim has taken the lead on prioritizing resources away from low-level offenses, including raising the threshold for approving felony charges for retail theft to $1,000, and declining to prosecute misdemeanor traffic offenses for failure to pay tickets and fines.”

    https://www.cookcountystatesattorney.org/about/kimberly-foxx

    The good news is that the FEDS may prosecute for federal violations i.e the letter -> mail postal statutes.

    I’m a Former Chicagoan and familiar with Crook County shenanigans.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      February 16, 2019 at 9:26 pm

      Will be fun to watch her on this one. No downside here.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Dances with Wolverines says:
      February 16, 2019 at 9:31 pm

      Because this was being pursued as a hate crime, and investigated by the crooked FBI, Federal charges should be awaiting, circumventing the local, crooked prosecutors.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Vito Romano says:
        February 16, 2019 at 9:59 pm

        Dances with Wolverines,
        Initially the hate crime was pursued under Illinois hate crime statute. Filing a false police report falls under IL statutes , Crook County prosecutors bid for the state.

        Yes, the Feds got involved probably at the request of Special Ed at CPD and Fox CCSA office…they want this to go away…pass the buck to the FEDS.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • oncefired says:
        February 16, 2019 at 10:25 pm

        Not a lot faith in the FBI these days, that does include the “Rank & File” unfortunately!

        Like

        Reply
    • ATheoK says:
      February 16, 2019 at 9:56 pm

      Your descriptions remind me of a songwriter/singer named Steve Goodman and the Lincoln Park Pirates.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      February 16, 2019 at 10:10 pm

      Feds got involved because of this letter.
      Also a comment on this tweet said police listed a magazine on bird cage as evidence they took from apartment raid. Probably looking for cut out letters.

      Like

      Reply
      • Vito Romano says:
        February 16, 2019 at 10:22 pm

        ATheoK,
        The video brings back memories.
        When I was seventeen my car was towed. I went to pay the extortion fee at the tow yard and my expensive radio was missing.

        At the time I was an Amateur Boxer at Chicago Park district. I gave the tow yard manager a lesson in torso anatomy…I tuned him up.

        A half hour later my radio was re-installed and I was on my way.

        I’m sure the manager thought of me every time he sneezed or coughed the following weeks. 🙂

        Like

        Reply
    • cthulhu says:
      February 16, 2019 at 10:21 pm

      If local criminal charges are blocked because of the corrupt local system, the local PD should file a civil suit to recoup the money that they wasted on this BS……All Of It. Every minute of everyone involved.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    I am shocked. Shocked I tell you…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. otd says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    Again having to straighten this audience out!

    Todays Democrats are Communists! Not Nazis!

    Nazis fought the Communists!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Kent says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    ….jail sentence for maybe thirty days…he can get a ‘job’ for ‘good time’ and cut it to ten or twelve days…just put him through book-in, assign him to a dorm of low levels…for a few days…snoring, farting, lying…outstanding cuisine and attentive staff…all the jail stuff…dudes a ‘tard….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    The radical leftist politicians that run Chicago don’t want to give the narrative up, but the fairy tale is just too absurd for that

    OK, that night it was around 35 below zero with wind chills approaching 55 below zero. I was out in it, trying to get a door unstuck. I had to run back in after 5 minutes, even though I was bundled up heavily

    Now, in a city where being a Trump supporter puts your life in danger, and considering the neighborhood where Smollett lives is half gay and half black, he’s telling us two Trump supporters are just hanging around in life threatening weather, carrying bleach and a noose, waiting to attack someone

    The Trump supporters see an actor from a show no Trump supporter would ever watch, recognize him even while he must have been bundled up like an Eskimo, yell “this is MAGA country” and attack him

    The absurdity is beyond the pale

    This brainless racist race pimp better be charged and made to pay, and the Mayor and police Superintendent should be punished as well for all the manpower and resources they wasted on this obvious hoax while leaving all the real crimes unattended to

    And believing that has any chance of happening is more absurd than Smollett’s fairy tale

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • oncefired says:
      February 16, 2019 at 10:32 pm

      Lets not forget after your explanation of the weather conditions that bleach freezes at 18 degrees, so throwing bleach on him doesn’t hold water (excuse the pun), so the question is if they threw the gallon of bleach at him it would have been frozen solid and would have knocked him out, caused a concussion or brain damage, not to mention major bruising or cuts

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. fred5678 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    I knew he was faking right away, ‘cuz I always take the noose off when I get home before I call the police.

    I find it gets very itchy if I leave it on too long.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. recoverydotgod says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    Like

    Reply
  18. Area Man says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    My shocked face: let me show you it.

    😐

    Like

    Reply
    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      February 16, 2019 at 9:49 pm

      It looks like Tucker’s surprised face 😎

      Like

      Reply
      • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
        February 16, 2019 at 11:02 pm

        Tuckers laugh is addictive and his shocked face is priceless.
        Second only to Maria’s “suspicious cat” expression.
        Jesse Watters gets honorable mention for his uncanny ability to keep a straight face when owning the leftist turd in his face.

        Like

        Reply
  19. Carson Napier says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:48 pm

    I have developed a theory. Jussie Smollett was actually auditioning to be an FBI agent and he passed with flying colors as he is just what the FBI wants these days in their agents. They had best hurry to sign him up before Mueller beats them to it.

    Like

    Reply
  20. covfefe999 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    The police want to talk to Jussie again. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Janie M. says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    He was allegedly going to be cut from the cast. Why is that? A cost factor? Poor audience reviews of his performance? Poor acting skills? Seriously, who would stage an asinine “crime” like this? For sympathy so he would be kept on? Now, I would think any production company would be hesitant to hire him for any roles… too much potential liability.

    Like

    Reply
    • Janie M. says:
      February 16, 2019 at 9:53 pm

      P.S. I’ve never watched that show. Once upon a time when I watched TV – it was for “Better Call Saul” or “Blacklist.” But I missed so many episodes, I tried cramming sessions and gave up.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • snarkybeach says:
        February 16, 2019 at 10:07 pm

        Blacklist was good in the first couple seasons (mainly because James Spader is riveting as the superior bad guy) but now it’s plot lines are tired…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • Janie M. says:
          February 16, 2019 at 10:21 pm

          Sorry to know that snarky. I absolutely loved him in that role. I think the young woman he often partners with is his daughter (one episode sort of alluded to this). I am a James Spader fan – had seen him in a few brat pack movies but first took notice of his acting abilities in an adult role in “White Palace. ”

          Like

          Reply
    • Rileytrips says:
      February 16, 2019 at 10:03 pm

      He didn’t play his part well enough to fool the audience. Also, he is not intelligent or savvy enough to know that there are cameras recording EVERYWHERE now in major urban cities, and he didn’t plan for that. Jussie is not a great liar/actor, not too bright – – just filled up with hate.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. CorwinAmber says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    I hate these stupid “hate” crime laws. That being said, I think anytime one of these “laws” is passed, it should include a provision that states “if you fake a hate crime, your punishment will be increased in the same proportion as if a hate crime was actually perpetrated”…or whatever gobbledygook is necessary for legal purposes.

    Like

    Reply
  23. covfefe999 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    It’s good to see blacks are upset by this too. Some are disappointed in Jussie, some are condemning him, some are condemning the media handling. An example of the latter is this: https://www.vibe.com/2019/01/straight-black-mens-silence-jussie-smolletts-dangerous

    Op-Ed: Straight Black Men’s Silence On Jussie Smollett’s Homophobic And Racist Attack Is Dangerous

    Maybe those straight black men were silent because they knew Jussie was lying.

    Like

    Reply
  24. The Gipper Lives says:
    February 16, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    I don’t like “hate crimes” because no one has ever explained to me what a love crime is. Besides Corey Booker’s love life, I mean. Seriously, it creates “important” assaults and unimportant assaults. If it was someone you loved, you wouldn’t want an identical crime treated as less important.

    That said, a fake hate crime is itself a hate crime. It is a false police report meant to smear, stir up hatred and in some cases, even terrorize. In this case, the victims were meant to be Trump supporters.

    Jussie Smollett is not a hate crime victim–he’s a hate crime perpetrator.

    Like

    Reply
  26. MIKE says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Gawd I hope the paid for beatings continue until morale improves…

    Like

    Reply
  27. deqwik2 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Jussie’s hate for Trump makes it seem like he thinks Obama could have been ruler forever but Trump forced him out.

    Like

    Reply
  28. covfefe999 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Like

    Reply
  29. Mike says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    If this had really happened, it would have been a misdemeanor battery with a possible hate crimes penalty enhancer.

    Yet it appears the Chicago PD investigated it like a homicide, committing homicide plus, resources.

    How many black Chicago citizens were murdered during the time frame of this investigation?
    Did any of THOSE victims get the same investigative resources allotted to Jussie’s case?

    Since this “victim” is a celebrity, and a politically correct one (being black, gay, and most important a liberal Trump hater) were more investigative resources directed to Jussie’s case than some unknown African American murder victim? Asking for said murder victim’s family.

    Like

    Reply
    • Vito Romano says:
      February 16, 2019 at 10:58 pm

      Mike,
      “Yet it appears the Chicago PD investigated it like a homicide”

      The 2018 Homicide Clearance Rate was 15.7 %

      In 2017, the police solved 114 of the 650 murders that occurred in that same year — just 17.5 percent, according to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis of police data.

      Folks be poppin people be droppin (vice a versa)

      If you ventilate someone in Chicago the probability of you voting in the 2020 election is great. The ventilatee will definitely vote from the grave.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Mike says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    If this had really happened, it would have been a misdemeanor battery with a possible hate crimes penalty enhancer.

    Yet it appears the Chicago PD investigated it like a homicide, committing homicide plus, resources.

    How many black Chicago citizens were murdered during the time frame of this investigation?
    Did any of THOSE victims get the same investigative resources allotted to Jussie’s case?

    Since this “victim” is a celebrity, and a politically correct one (being black, gay, and most important a liberal Trump hater) were more investigative resources directed to Jussie’s case than some unknown African American murder victim? Asking for said murder victim’s family.

    Like

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      February 16, 2019 at 10:46 pm

      They do investigate the murders but unfortunately deep in the ‘hoods nobody wants to talk and there’s probably little or no useful evidence.

      Like

      Reply
      • Mike says:
        February 16, 2019 at 11:22 pm

        covfe
        Although I did not work in Chicago I can relate to your point.

        My point is how many detectives were assigned? From what I read they checked the video of EVERY possible video source in the area of the “attack”.

        I seriously doubt Chicago PD does that for every misdemeanor battery.

        My second point is all these resources devoted to this “crime” could have been better allocated to the investigation of a HOMICIDE.

        My third point is this politically correct “victim” drew resources from real African American victims, who the MSNM and the rest of the virtue signaling libs really don’t give rats ass about.

        Like

        Reply
  31. recoverydotgod says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Like

    Reply
  32. covfefe999 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    [video src="https://caching.grabien.com/c/streams/0558/udBe6m9Z77tBnQ2IIhPzVQ/1550417807/558175.mp4" /]

    Like

    Reply
  33. Rodney Plonker says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:43 pm

    A new expression for racial hate falsehood: grabbing us by the Jussie.

    Like

    Reply
  34. nwtex says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    At first glance I winced. However…….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. John says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    And whose fault is it that race relations in this country are so bad???

    Like

    Reply
  36. Ken Maritch says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Is there a site where these Democrat hate crimes are documented?

    Like

    Reply
  37. Ken Maritch says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Is there a site where these Democrat hate crimes are documented?

    Like

    Reply
  39. nwtex says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    I don’t like posting this sort of darkness, it hurts to see such ugliness directed at such a wonderful man, but will due to it’s pertinence. To carry and express this much hate is not healthy or natural imo.

    Like

    Reply
  40. covfefe999 says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:59 pm

    ROFL!!!

    Like

    Reply
  42. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 16, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    “Self Hate” is a disease cured only by bottled unicorn farts and Ovaltine enemas.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s