Hate Hoax Update: Police Now Believe Jussie Smollett Paid Two Men to Stage Attack…

Details are now starting to surface that Empire actor Jussie Smollett not only fabricated a hate hoax crime, but that he actually staged the crime and paid assistants to help him.

Earlier today it was revealed that detectives discovered the two Nigerian brothers questioned by police had purchased the rope found around Smollett’s neck at an Ace hardware. The two co-conspirators are now cooperating with police who are investigating.

Adding more likelihood to the attack being staged, Mr. Smollett has hired high-priced defense attorney and former federal prosecutor Michael Monico to defend him.

CHICAGO (CNN) – Two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that Chicago Police believe Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate the assault. The brothers, who were arrested Wednesday, were released without charges Friday after Chicago police cited the discovery of “new evidence.” The sources told CNN that the two men are now cooperating fully with law enforcement.

The sources told CNN that there are records that show the two brothers purchased the rope found around Smollett’s neck at an Ace Hardware store in Chicago. Smollett gave his first detailed account of what he says was a hate crime against him, and the aftermath, in an interview with “Good Morning America” that aired Thursday. During the interview he expressed frustration at not being believed. (read more)

Jussie Smollett Reportedly Paid Brothers to Stage 'Attack' https://t.co/Rqc1onDEfA — TMZ (@TMZ) February 17, 2019

High-profile #Chicago defense attorney Michael Monico let it be known he was representing #JussieSmollett on @RoeConn radio show today. Monico also represents #MichaelCohen. He's considered one of the best defense lawyers in the country. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 16, 2019

whether Smollett made up the story after police threatened to charge them with battery. The brothers attorney said both brothers knew Smollett. There are unconfirmed reports that Smollett paid the two brothers to perform the alleged scheme. (2/2). — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 16, 2019

