EPIC – President Trump Tweets Carpe Donktum SOU Mashup….

Posted on February 15, 2019 by

CTH shared this hilarious video on February 6th; today President Trump shared it with the world.  Epic and hilarious:

The look on Mitt Romney’s face is, well, priceless…. Too Funny:

.

Credit: Carpe Donktum Twitter
Carpe Donktum Facebook
Carpe Donktum YouTube

8 Responses to EPIC – President Trump Tweets Carpe Donktum SOU Mashup….

  2. Trump Voter in MN CD 2👌👌👌👌 (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    I got banned from Facebook for 30 days for sharing this. I shared it right after it came out.

  3. nkmommy says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    This has democrats on Twitter so triggered!😂

  5. cocomama says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:39 pm

    Wall costs less than Obamacare website which didn’t even work. LOL

  6. Rick says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Add to this great video:

    With the greatest respect to women everywhere….Ann Coulter can KMA! I’ve had enough of her grandstanding.

  7. Margaret Berger says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Punch back twice as hard! Love our President.

  8. duchess01 says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    Astonishing – they all have the same ‘sour puss’ – did they practice together? Socialist Bernie almost stuck that pen up his nose – LOL

