A Resistance Perspective – The State of Our Union….

Posted on February 6, 2019 by

The look on Mitt Romney’s face is, well, priceless….  Too Funny:

.

Credit: Carpe Donktum Twitter
Carpe Donktum Facebook
Carpe Donktum YouTube

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Humor & Quizzes, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

145 Responses to A Resistance Perspective – The State of Our Union….

  1. 17CatsInTN says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    These people are so small. They lack character. They lack common decency. They lack common courtesy. It is so patently obvious they are nothing but robotic tools and fools. Well paid tools and fools. But they will not win in the end. I’ve read the end of the Book. We win.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      February 6, 2019 at 12:45 pm

      Well said. They have excelled in the wrong character traits – greed, covetness, dishonestly to name a few and in this world many call that success, but I’ve read the Book. Indeed, we win.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Bill says:
      February 6, 2019 at 1:06 pm

      Why do Americans elect people like this to be their leaders?!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • 17CatsInTN says:
        February 6, 2019 at 1:14 pm

        Several reasons:

        Always vote D
        No discernment it’s no longer D but S/C/M/T
        Brainwashed
        Brain dead
        No understanding of history
        Dumber than a box of rocks
        Loss of cognitive thinking
        Psychotic
        Luv gubmint handouts
        Ideologically blind
        Driven by misplaced passion

        Etc.

        Like

        Reply
      • Please says:
        February 6, 2019 at 1:14 pm

        We are allowed few choices, and they are controlled by the uniparty.

        That will change….

        Like

        Reply
      • RKEESX says:
        February 6, 2019 at 1:14 pm

        LIBERALISM IS TRULY A DISEASE.

        Like

        Reply
        • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
          February 6, 2019 at 1:33 pm

          Having suffered under it for years, I can personally attest to that. You are literally throwing away any use of your curiosity and common decency. The result is that you will reject any viewpoint that is counter to yours and what is more the person who delivers it. With no exposure to the long term consequences of pie in the sky compassion and charity, there is no ability to see that what you are supporting is ultimately the ruin of humanity through the rejection of adversity and knowledge and remorse.

          Your conscience gets turned off and that effectively makes you a walking and talking beast, slave to your own comfort and moods.

          It is the path to despair and it is no wonder so many are addicts.

          AS that D.C. pharmacist said several years ago, if America knew how many of our representatives were on dangerous medicines we would be terrified.

          Like

          Reply
      • dr D says:
        February 6, 2019 at 1:17 pm

        My guess is too many voters are uninformed or misinformed and vote based on superficial crap like appearance, skin color, supposed charisma, etc.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
          February 6, 2019 at 1:28 pm

          You’ve got it.
          Identity politics. Division. Confusion. Prevarication. Pride. Greed.

          Gosh….who is tied to all of these and has used them over and over through history?

          Oh, that’s right. Just a made up nobody. No harm in completely ignoring every warning through all of time about following that playbook to ruin.

          Tower of Babel. Identity politics is the U.S. tower of Babel. A zillion languages, identities, ‘butt hurt’ causes.

          As we squabble, the door is wide open for those who instigate this to come in and take over….and we’ve not taught how that is EXaCTLY what happened to every nation that suffered under socialism, nazism, marxism, atheist tyranny last century.

          Like

          Reply
          • Zaza says:
            February 6, 2019 at 1:53 pm

            It all boils down to selling the basic belief that the reason you are NOT incredibly successful is because somebody else stole your sunshine. Selling jealousy is the easiest and thus most used form of creating a wedge for group identity.

            e.g. “We are ALL Americans”

            “SEE, you HATE refugees and undocumented aliens!”

            works all day every day.

            Like

            Reply
      • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
        February 6, 2019 at 1:23 pm

        Oh I think that their resistance to opposition having any voice and their insistence on rejecting voter i.d. tells you that it’s not ‘why’ but how.

        For example, it keeps getting glossed over that Governor Brown handed out 2 to 3 MILLION licenses/auto permission to vote right before the presidential election and Hillary supposedly won by …how many?

        Dumbed down education, atheist attitude toward not just God, but humanity (if you don’t have a Judeo/Christian viewpoint of humanity, slavery, eugenics and class oppression are all on the table for your ‘morality’. America’s opportunity is DIRECTLY tied to its belief that our freedoms come to us from conception, from God. THIS makes it impossible and illegal to take away our freedoms through government.
        If you make God disappear…freedom does too.
        It’s common sense, but that too is biblical.

        the golden rule is not socialist, communist, feminist or identity politics.

        The golden rule, if followed, would singularly restore family, community, courtesy, common sense, charity,….and on and on into infinity of good.

        We teach blame and vengeance now.

        And all of history supports how this is the opposite of ‘advanced’, ‘educated’, or enlightened.

        It is the prescription for cultural suicide.

        And there are enough people that reject these new, ‘enlightened’ values. Enough to be proactive.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • InAz says:
        February 6, 2019 at 1:45 pm

        The Uniparty puts in splitter candidates. Also the commie demoncraps cheat and steal votes. The repukes let the demoncraps win by not challenging, not campaigning, etc.

        Like

        Reply
    • Jederman says:
      February 6, 2019 at 1:29 pm

      They lack honor.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
        February 6, 2019 at 1:35 pm

        It has been redefined for them. They ‘honor’ animal rescue and grand gestures by people who are neutral enough to be supported.

        and mostly they honor themselves…the very definition of DISHONOR, as anyone who has ever been charged with dishonor turns out to have been out for themselves.

        Like

        Reply
    • fuzzi says:
      February 6, 2019 at 1:59 pm

      They are petulant children, spoiled rotten, rude, and never had anyone tell them “no” before. Waah waah waah.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. signfollies says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Looks like Romney wanted to cry.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. DeWalt says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Mitt had to come back and finish himself off.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. jeans2nd says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Chided myself last night for enjoying Romney’s face. Still laughed and enjoyed it. Still laughing… lolol

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. DeWalt says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    It’s like the bounty hunter scene in Josey Wales.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. jkcinsalem says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Captain America is muttering, “that should be me up there”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      February 6, 2019 at 12:46 pm

      That was just what I was thinking!! Well, Willard, you had your shot and you were afraid to take it – you have no one but yourself to blame! He is definitely the “new” John McCain of the Senate…petulant and pissy because they COULD have been contenders but showed themselves to only be pretenders so now they are determined to thwart the man who actually DID what they were too afraid to do!

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
  7. DeWalt says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Mitt: I had to come back.
    Trump: I know.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. McGuffin says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Nice music but I don’t think those ugly people “feel” hurt….they cant feel anything but hate.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. susandyer1962 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Priceless!!🇺🇸😂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Bluto says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    I see Pelosi got a crystal goblet set for her drinking water.
    Pence got an old jelly jar.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. sunnydaze says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Can’t tell if Romney looks 1) defeated or 2) contrite.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Blind no longer says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:51 pm

    Mittens and Mitch both looked like they just ate a shit sandwich last night. Mitt- I still want my vote back.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. fanbeav says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    So now that the ratings are out and President Trump killed it on the SOTU, will the RINO’s start to realize that they are slowly going to fade off in the distance as the GOP is now the party of Trump?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Vernon Miller says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    Romney appears to be deep in mental anguish.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Marygrace Powers says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    Liberal tears/ BEST RENDITION 😂😂😂

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Mike says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    MAGA!

    Suck it Mitt.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. PatriotGalNC says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    The make-up artists at these events must work HOURS! Lol!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Lulu says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    This is fabulous.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Blind no longer says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    Everybody hurts….sometime! HAhahahaha beautiful! It’s hard to be a smug arrogant condescending member of the club- Never Trumper!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Julia Adams says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    Right on cue. Narrative redirection!

    Well, so much for the unity and greatness messages in the SOTU address, I heard that Schiff announced today he is re-opening and expanding a new investigation into Trump, Russia collusion, Trump’s finances and Trump’s family. The time, Mr President, to declassify is now.

    Like

    Reply
    • fanbeav says:
      February 6, 2019 at 1:31 pm

      It will never stop. Pure harassment but it will only excite their base and liberal media. The rest of the country has moved on!

      Like

      Reply
      • mikeyboo says:
        February 6, 2019 at 2:11 pm

        I suspect that the rest of the country is actually becoming irritated. The witch hunt has been going on for a looong time without credible evidence against Pres Trump. I think the swamp will only do further damage to itself by continuing to pursue this. Most of the US now sees it for the BS it is.

        Like

        Reply
    • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
      February 6, 2019 at 1:51 pm

      Remember that he said that people would be shocked by WHO was involved in all of this? I think that if he was to disclose now, so far from 2020, before the media has sunk even further into complete self-destruction, it could fade away….

      As someone said yesterday, Trump always has other plays to make in this chess game.

      and even Laura Ingraham admitted that Trump had been smarter than she and all those saying to have the SOTU elsewhere. He held his own and was able to hold it there, where a gravitas is leant to it as nowhere else. His instincts are sharp and his intention is not muddled by pride and hate and fear….all of the maladies from which the left suffers….terminally.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  21. peakae says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    You just know Mitt is thinking “That should have been me giving the SOTU.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Mark L. says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    Priceless

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. Peoria Jones says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:20 pm

    Thank you SO MUCH for this, Sundance – great find! I’ll be passing this one along.

    I so wish all our elected officials could see this. Maybe they’d see just what they really look like to the rest of us. Do they have any idea that we laugh at them? Have no respect for them?

    For those of you who have Twatter or Fakebook, perhaps you could share this with them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Well, Pelosi gets a mention too…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Carrie2 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:29 pm

    Yes, the entry was not a nice one from the leftists, but during and after the SOTU, during which even some democrats stood and applaused him, and those females in white (could that not be a KKK color or showing white supremacy?) stood up and danced around because he stated that women were now more in Congress. The best speech ever, and chiding with nice remarks about all that we need to have done and not be blocked. Pelosi with her usual smirk, ditto Schumer, and Adam Schiff shown by CNN when Trump mentioned any non-essential investigation. That was hilarious! In any case, it appears that at least some democrats do have brains and have to satify their voters who do want the wall, etc. As to April, a strange background of non-persons looking weird. Schumar chose her and that was and is a serious mistake by him. Pelosi definitely needs to get the false teeth fixed, and she forced herself to stand grudgingly. Insulting to be reading something that some think was Trump’s speech and again proving she is a nothing and up for impeachment by the Petition of more than 130K for it. All in all, a great evening for 76% of listeners!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Becky Pacey says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:32 pm

    As I watched they would pan to Chuckie Schumer and it made me feel like this cat, having to get that ole hairball up. Wanted to wipe that stupid smile off his face. Ugh. I do not know how to put pictures up on here, but here is the link to that poor kitty. https://youtu.be/y7JOBVqcAsw?t=10

    Like

    Reply
  27. Kathy says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    Heavenly Father … Please forgive me for all the gloating I’ve done today — and am apt to do all week.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Zaza says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    Was struck by the sick smirk on smirkin schmucky chucky’s face and the remorseful chagrin of the Romulan impostor.

    It’s taken two full years for the Deep States embedded scum of establishment traitors to come to the realization they actually lost. The daily barrage of election stealing Russinbots and the collusion delusion of fake news is not working WE KNOW THE TRUTH.

    Rejoice but also beware the ides of march, these whores of politics are now becoming even more desperate. As we saw from the recent McCuckle post from Sundance:

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/05/senator-mitch-mcconnell-announces-he-is-especially-proud-of-legislation-rebuking-president-trump/

    The DC scum would rather double down on their treachery than join our Patriot Express with Engineer MAGA at the throttle.

    Like

    Reply
  29. calbear84 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    President Trump hoisted the Uniparty by its own petard last night!
    Smirks, scowls and confusion was all I saw on the faces of the “resistance.” Poor old Bernie looked like you could fry an egg on his head. Pelosi embarrassed herself with her disgraceful display of discourtesy to our president. Occasional Cortex looked like she was going to stroke out when our VSG said America will never be a socialist country! God I love our president!!
    BTW – does anyone know where Clarence Thomas was?

    Like

    Reply
  30. 0670Mach says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    Why does Nancy look like she’s constantly chewing on and adjusting her dentures!?! Surely she has enough money. Why doesn’t she buy herself some implants!?😕

    Like

    Reply
    • Zaza says:
      February 6, 2019 at 2:05 pm

      “Why does Nancy look like she’s constantly chewing”

      my theory, she has to keep moving her face or it will permanently freeze in place.

      Like

      Reply
  31. recoverydotgod says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    The look on Mitt Romney’s face is, well, priceless….priceless like: “I’m the president of the Alfalfa Club, not the real president.”

    Like

    Reply
  32. Tl Howard says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:43 pm

    Mitt and McConnell looked pissed, very pissed. We have to make it known they had better not stab our POTUS or we’re going after them.

    Blackface? Hell, we’ll find something on them!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Zaza says:
      February 6, 2019 at 2:09 pm

      If we could only convince the redstate radio parrots to start blaming THE REAL hacks, ie the republiCONS instead of constantly riding the DEMLIBS who are just doing what DEMLIBS do, Getting rid of the globalist BUSHIE republiCONS is the REAL FIX for Congress. Not replacing the Demlibs with more of these establishment traitor Repukes.

      Like

      Reply
  33. txjohn says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:48 pm

    Mittens…like Hillary, will NEVER BE PRESIDENT.
    Thank you God for President Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  34. BlackKnightRides says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    President Trump’s SHOT across the EU’s SOCIALIST Bow:

    • “We will NEVER be a SOCIALIST country.”
    • The moment after he NAILED SOCIALIST Venezuela for its misery and tyranny.
    • The same week that EU countries JOINED in condemning SOCIALIST Venezuela.
    • Just in time to undermine the UK Government’s EMBRACE of EU Socialism
    … with BREXIT Delays and Poison Pills.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Polish Rifle says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:57 pm

    McConnell looked like an embalmed cadaver. Pelosi made 114 duck faces. Loose dentures? Or a bad taste in her mouth from Schumer’s bodily fluids?

    Like

    Reply
  36. Sgt Stryker says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:13 pm

    Mittens….
    “but, but, but I coulda been soomeone; I coulda been a contender……sob, sob, sob.”

    Like

    Reply
  37. eric says:
    February 6, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    these swamp-haggs are incapable of happiness and suffer from a serious lack of talent.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s