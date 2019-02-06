A Resistance Perspective – The State of Our Union….

The look on Mitt Romney’s face is, well, priceless…. Too Funny:
.
Credit: Carpe Donktum Twitter
Carpe Donktum Facebook
Carpe Donktum YouTube
These people are so small. They lack character. They lack common decency. They lack common courtesy. It is so patently obvious they are nothing but robotic tools and fools. Well paid tools and fools. But they will not win in the end. I’ve read the end of the Book. We win.
Well said. They have excelled in the wrong character traits – greed, covetness, dishonestly to name a few and in this world many call that success, but I’ve read the Book. Indeed, we win.
“Have you ever seen a more punchable face?”
LIKE TO INCLUDE “MURDER”.
My pity is roused when I realize that if their conscience nudges them, they are so far into the death cults of Planned Parenthood, Drug Cartels, Human Trafficking and Regulatory Malfeasance that if they even want to leave they are looking at assassination of themselves, their families, ruination and prison. That’s a fearsome thing and they have all the money in the world to distract themselves from accepting the inevitable conclusion of their Faustian bargain
Why do Americans elect people like this to be their leaders?!
Several reasons:
Always vote D
No discernment it’s no longer D but S/C/M/T
Brainwashed
Brain dead
No understanding of history
Dumber than a box of rocks
Loss of cognitive thinking
Psychotic
Luv gubmint handouts
Ideologically blind
Driven by misplaced passion
Etc.
21st Century education.
We are allowed few choices, and they are controlled by the uniparty.
That will change….
LIBERALISM IS TRULY A DISEASE.
Having suffered under it for years, I can personally attest to that. You are literally throwing away any use of your curiosity and common decency. The result is that you will reject any viewpoint that is counter to yours and what is more the person who delivers it. With no exposure to the long term consequences of pie in the sky compassion and charity, there is no ability to see that what you are supporting is ultimately the ruin of humanity through the rejection of adversity and knowledge and remorse.
Your conscience gets turned off and that effectively makes you a walking and talking beast, slave to your own comfort and moods.
It is the path to despair and it is no wonder so many are addicts.
AS that D.C. pharmacist said several years ago, if America knew how many of our representatives were on dangerous medicines we would be terrified.
My guess is too many voters are uninformed or misinformed and vote based on superficial crap like appearance, skin color, supposed charisma, etc.
You’ve got it.
Identity politics. Division. Confusion. Prevarication. Pride. Greed.
Gosh….who is tied to all of these and has used them over and over through history?
Oh, that’s right. Just a made up nobody. No harm in completely ignoring every warning through all of time about following that playbook to ruin.
Tower of Babel. Identity politics is the U.S. tower of Babel. A zillion languages, identities, ‘butt hurt’ causes.
As we squabble, the door is wide open for those who instigate this to come in and take over….and we’ve not taught how that is EXaCTLY what happened to every nation that suffered under socialism, nazism, marxism, atheist tyranny last century.
It all boils down to selling the basic belief that the reason you are NOT incredibly successful is because somebody else stole your sunshine. Selling jealousy is the easiest and thus most used form of creating a wedge for group identity.
e.g. “We are ALL Americans”
“SEE, you HATE refugees and undocumented aliens!”
works all day every day.
Oh I think that their resistance to opposition having any voice and their insistence on rejecting voter i.d. tells you that it’s not ‘why’ but how.
For example, it keeps getting glossed over that Governor Brown handed out 2 to 3 MILLION licenses/auto permission to vote right before the presidential election and Hillary supposedly won by …how many?
Dumbed down education, atheist attitude toward not just God, but humanity (if you don’t have a Judeo/Christian viewpoint of humanity, slavery, eugenics and class oppression are all on the table for your ‘morality’. America’s opportunity is DIRECTLY tied to its belief that our freedoms come to us from conception, from God. THIS makes it impossible and illegal to take away our freedoms through government.
If you make God disappear…freedom does too.
It’s common sense, but that too is biblical.
the golden rule is not socialist, communist, feminist or identity politics.
The golden rule, if followed, would singularly restore family, community, courtesy, common sense, charity,….and on and on into infinity of good.
We teach blame and vengeance now.
And all of history supports how this is the opposite of ‘advanced’, ‘educated’, or enlightened.
It is the prescription for cultural suicide.
And there are enough people that reject these new, ‘enlightened’ values. Enough to be proactive.
The Uniparty puts in splitter candidates. Also the commie demoncraps cheat and steal votes. The repukes let the demoncraps win by not challenging, not campaigning, etc.
They lack honor.
It has been redefined for them. They ‘honor’ animal rescue and grand gestures by people who are neutral enough to be supported.
and mostly they honor themselves…the very definition of DISHONOR, as anyone who has ever been charged with dishonor turns out to have been out for themselves.
They are petulant children, spoiled rotten, rude, and never had anyone tell them “no” before. Waah waah waah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like Romney wanted to cry.
If he had the sense God gave him he would cry .. 🤨 .. he’s not nice 😠
LikeLiked by 3 people
I watched the video .. I was not very nice as I watched, I mumbled .. uhhhhh … stuff and it’s possible I may have flipped a few people off … dadgummit .. 😖 🤫
LikeLiked by 1 person
You could not have been any ruder than that old bat sitting behind The President of the United States, attempting to communicate with his citizens, who kept ruffling and reshuffling some pile of papers. Was that her attempt at distracting us from his gorgeous words? Didn’t work out for you, old girl!
LikeLiked by 3 people
THOSE PAPERS ARE COPIES OF THE SPEECH.
LikeLike
Can you please put this in bold? I can’t read it…
LikeLiked by 1 person
My hope is that it’ll catch up to her … 😖👎🏻
😃👍❤️‼️
I’m learning, I guess, because I laughed at the predictability of them all!
🙂👍❤️ someone has to be good, it sure wasn’t me … 😬
nikkichico7, I had the Same Reaction Also ,,,
Last Night AND Watching the video !
My *Must Rise Above* mantra temporarily Escaped me ,
as I must admit , Like You , I followed through Verbally and Physically 😂
*Back to Our Regularly Scheduled Program* now !
Those people ……. 😛
Need a dose of Mr. Rogers, “it’s a beau8day in the neighborhoods🎶🎵🎵🎵🎶
Oh I am ashamed to say that I did that as I watched Pelosi, nearly biting her lip and making all sorts of incredibly inappropriate expressions.
Kept thinking how many evil people have been the source of her wealth and how many she has to serve instead of us if she wants to stay alive.
I just learned last week that our new California governor is her nephew. That gives new meaning to the kind of power she has.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah it’s just so frustrating … they’re traitors to the US of A …. don’t like them .. 😠
LikeLike
I don’t like them either. I ‘love’ them in the sense that I pray for their souls and wish them to be rescued from the hell they have contributed to and will reap if they don’t relent; but i don’t want to get within a million miles of them and I want them stripped of all influence and power.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said jkash … I will too .. God bless you and thank you 🙂❤️😉
do mormons believe in God? I mean, God NOT on a picture plate dug up outside of KCMO.
Scientologists and Mormons should be laughed out of any sane society.
Joseph Smith and some supernatural form of human….it’s got some awfully good goals…but a secrecy and self-interest that always ends up hurting those who get into power.
LikeLike
I’m from the church of the giant purple holy toad, Big Purp as I like to refer to him hails from planet Mizar 5 as ordained in the scripture of The Dan, (Steely not Tana) the one and only major sin … Don’t run over yea brethern with the lawn mower.
Works for me.
God gives every man/woman freewill, to choose on their own to follow Him, or idols, or their own stupidity (self). I don’t laugh at people like Romney, as they are deceived, and to a certain extent, should be pitied.
Sign – that is exactly what I was going to say. Willard looked like he was ready to burst into tears! Too funny, indeed! Smug Basturds – the whole lot of them….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Even Willard, at that moment, wanted to be part of the uplifting and good. However, he knew he had sold out and could not. He is resistance and he knows we know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes – great observation!!
Oh I doubt he knows he sold out. He has virtue signaled himself into the delusion of a beast and a tyrant.
his wealth may have once been legitimately earned but no more. Just like Gates.
Well, Romney and his pal Ev McMuffin had grand plans to run some Primary presidential GOPe opposition in 2020. Those big ideas were falling apart as time went by last night and Mittster had a sad.
Yes,, WAAAMney was almost in tears and not from joy!
Mitt had to come back and finish himself off.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes. No where to go but down. He let his pride take hold. Should have just stayed away.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep.
Hahahaha, good one!
It makes no sense. After having run for President to become a junior Senator at almost 70 is a huge step down.
He’s there for obstruction for the COC and the war mongers.
Oh, but the MONEY….you have zero idea how much drug, trafficking and special interest money he is into now that he is back in the swamp
Oh, he’s not in it for the money, that’s for sure.
Chided myself last night for enjoying Romney’s face. Still laughed and enjoyed it. Still laughing… lolol
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s like the bounty hunter scene in Josey Wales.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DeWalt – now I have to go watch that movie again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Dyin’ ain’t much of a livin’, boy…”
LikeLike
Captain America is muttering, “that should be me up there”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was just what I was thinking!! Well, Willard, you had your shot and you were afraid to take it – you have no one but yourself to blame! He is definitely the “new” John McCain of the Senate…petulant and pissy because they COULD have been contenders but showed themselves to only be pretenders so now they are determined to thwart the man who actually DID what they were too afraid to do!
LikeLiked by 12 people
VM – That was an absolutely excellent analysis of good old Willard’s dilemma – Thank you!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mitt: I had to come back.
Trump: I know.
LikeLiked by 8 people
hahaha!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
DeWalt – Oh, Bwhahahaha – so funny!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice music but I don’t think those ugly people “feel” hurt….they cant feel anything but hate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is true. I was a lib once. Your feelings are limited to projecting the worst of yourself upon others and scurrying away as fast as you can from self-examination of your own character.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Priceless!!🇺🇸😂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see Pelosi got a crystal goblet set for her drinking water.
Pence got an old jelly jar.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh !!! Hahaha , I thought that was her *Crown* sitting there ! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Crown Royal?
LikeLike
WonkoTheSane , ^^^Like😄^^^ !
LikeLike
Nothing but the best will do for her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was wondering what that was!!🙃🙃
LikeLike
👑 😂😉
Actually the symbolism of the crystal goblet set vs the plain glass to me is very striking… Elitist, entitled, self-anointed royalty, wasteful extra expense, and let them eat cake… vs down to earth conservative values. I hope many others took that away too
Can’t tell if Romney looks 1) defeated or 2) contrite.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Which is probably one of the ways this guy was able to get so far in Politics.
People can look at him and see whatever they want to see.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Needs Beeno
LikeLiked by 2 people
….. #3 …..
sunny – I believe the term “sore loser” would be an accurate description.
LikeLiked by 3 people
* The Face When- You realize Trump is 10 times the President you ever would have been
I think he’s going to need a tissue..
LikeLike
3) constipated
contrite is no longer in his wheelhouse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mittens and Mitch both looked like they just ate a shit sandwich last night. Mitt- I still want my vote back.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So now that the ratings are out and President Trump killed it on the SOTU, will the RINO’s start to realize that they are slowly going to fade off in the distance as the GOP is now the party of Trump?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t wait for 2022 to vote AGAINST Senator Toomey here in PA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drug cartels and sex trafficking are their primary reason for resistance, even more than the ignorant voters. you have seen the murderous rampage of drug cartels. Make the mafia look like amateurs.
They cannot cross them or every bit of safety they delude themselves they have is gone.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Romney appears to be deep in mental anguish.
LikeLiked by 3 people
VM – Willard looked about as sad and downcast as I have ever seen him. Poor baby!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He looks as pissed off as the dog probably was in the car carrier on his car’s roof.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…except that he has no access to depth. He is a career politician. The only thing deep about them is the swamp where they wallow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Liberal tears/ BEST RENDITION 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Liberal tears/RHINO tears, what’s the difference? We still need to do more work putting the RHINOs, though….
LikeLike
We need some brilliantly researched bios on these crime lords..and that is all this wealthy group of ‘public servants’ are.
LikeLike
Indeed PoCoNoMO, the answer isn’t replacing one uniparty D with a uniparty R, it’s replacing the massive herd of “rinos” with MAGA patriots.
LikeLike
MAGA!
Suck it Mitt.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The make-up artists at these events must work HOURS! Lol!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah – on AOC lipstick alone…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Kamala Harris’ face who looks like the beginnings of a Pelosi. Those shiny plastic looking faces….sumthin’ ain’t right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all the botox and fillers – tends to start to look like that after awhile. Easy to spot….Just look at Laura Ingraham, for instance. She can hardly move her lips or smile anymore.
LikeLike
Better to grow old naturally…….
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s what I keep telling myself!!!:)
Me too! One day they will be avoiding mirrors…….LOL! 🙂
I disagree. There are two groups. The CA group go over the top but there is a NY group (and this is about the only thing nice I’ll say about NY) that is into preserving and enhancing, not altering. I’ve seen Laura Ingraham get mad and seen her face scrunch. That is literally not doable.
For the amount of filler that Botox Pelosi has had her face should not be able to register the revulsion and animus it does. That tells you how much evil is embedded in that walking mummy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To clarify: there are two groups of doctors who ‘fix’ faces.
This is fabulous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everybody hurts….sometime! HAhahahaha beautiful! It’s hard to be a smug arrogant condescending member of the club- Never Trumper!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Right on cue. Narrative redirection!
Well, so much for the unity and greatness messages in the SOTU address, I heard that Schiff announced today he is re-opening and expanding a new investigation into Trump, Russia collusion, Trump’s finances and Trump’s family. The time, Mr President, to declassify is now.
It will never stop. Pure harassment but it will only excite their base and liberal media. The rest of the country has moved on!
I suspect that the rest of the country is actually becoming irritated. The witch hunt has been going on for a looong time without credible evidence against Pres Trump. I think the swamp will only do further damage to itself by continuing to pursue this. Most of the US now sees it for the BS it is.
Remember that he said that people would be shocked by WHO was involved in all of this? I think that if he was to disclose now, so far from 2020, before the media has sunk even further into complete self-destruction, it could fade away….
As someone said yesterday, Trump always has other plays to make in this chess game.
and even Laura Ingraham admitted that Trump had been smarter than she and all those saying to have the SOTU elsewhere. He held his own and was able to hold it there, where a gravitas is leant to it as nowhere else. His instincts are sharp and his intention is not muddled by pride and hate and fear….all of the maladies from which the left suffers….terminally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is waiting for the left to prove that in these 3 weeks they made zero plans to work on the wall.
You just know Mitt is thinking “That should have been me giving the SOTU.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think that he has moved beyond that and now he is thinking ‘how much longer until he is gone…alive or dead’.
Priceless
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you SO MUCH for this, Sundance – great find! I’ll be passing this one along.
I so wish all our elected officials could see this. Maybe they’d see just what they really look like to the rest of us. Do they have any idea that we laugh at them? Have no respect for them?
For those of you who have Twatter or Fakebook, perhaps you could share this with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, Pelosi gets a mention too…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Darn, I thought the gif would show in the post above. Check it out though, it’s pretty hysterical
LikeLiked by 1 person
I laughed, hard…bad, bad, bad…
Yes, the entry was not a nice one from the leftists, but during and after the SOTU, during which even some democrats stood and applaused him, and those females in white (could that not be a KKK color or showing white supremacy?) stood up and danced around because he stated that women were now more in Congress. The best speech ever, and chiding with nice remarks about all that we need to have done and not be blocked. Pelosi with her usual smirk, ditto Schumer, and Adam Schiff shown by CNN when Trump mentioned any non-essential investigation. That was hilarious! In any case, it appears that at least some democrats do have brains and have to satify their voters who do want the wall, etc. As to April, a strange background of non-persons looking weird. Schumar chose her and that was and is a serious mistake by him. Pelosi definitely needs to get the false teeth fixed, and she forced herself to stand grudgingly. Insulting to be reading something that some think was Trump’s speech and again proving she is a nothing and up for impeachment by the Petition of more than 130K for it. All in all, a great evening for 76% of listeners!
LikeLiked by 1 person
THe white was for the suffragette movement anniversary. That is why he twice alluded to progress of women.
No one really cares what “the white was for”.
They looked like escapees from a mental institution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks. I had no idea what new idiocy they were signifying with the white uniform display… reminiscent of a mental hospital.
As I watched they would pan to Chuckie Schumer and it made me feel like this cat, having to get that ole hairball up. Wanted to wipe that stupid smile off his face. Ugh. I do not know how to put pictures up on here, but here is the link to that poor kitty. https://youtu.be/y7JOBVqcAsw?t=10
Every time I see Schumer, I think of Batman:
Heavenly Father … Please forgive me for all the gloating I’ve done today — and am apt to do all week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gloat away Kathy! They deserve it.
Was struck by the sick smirk on smirkin schmucky chucky’s face and the remorseful chagrin of the Romulan impostor.
It’s taken two full years for the Deep States embedded scum of establishment traitors to come to the realization they actually lost. The daily barrage of election stealing Russinbots and the collusion delusion of fake news is not working WE KNOW THE TRUTH.
Rejoice but also beware the ides of march, these whores of politics are now becoming even more desperate. As we saw from the recent McCuckle post from Sundance:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/02/05/senator-mitch-mcconnell-announces-he-is-especially-proud-of-legislation-rebuking-president-trump/
The DC scum would rather double down on their treachery than join our Patriot Express with Engineer MAGA at the throttle.
And just yesterday I read the story of the woman who had been ready to offer proof of obama’s phony birth certificate. THere was a flood or something and everyone but her was rescued.
Plane landed in the ocean, everyone was fine, then suddenly she wasn’t there. Found her drowned. Suspicious.
President Trump hoisted the Uniparty by its own petard last night!
Smirks, scowls and confusion was all I saw on the faces of the “resistance.” Poor old Bernie looked like you could fry an egg on his head. Pelosi embarrassed herself with her disgraceful display of discourtesy to our president. Occasional Cortex looked like she was going to stroke out when our VSG said America will never be a socialist country! God I love our president!!
BTW – does anyone know where Clarence Thomas was?
Oh didn’t you know? He was there at the concert honoring RGB!!! 😉
The old Bern may be a kook but he’s not a truly one of the “insiders” thus his own party made sure he never sniffed a chance by using the “Her turn” super delegates. By their own standards the Dems are a laughable joke.
https://www.newsmax.com/politics/supreme-court-members-skip-state-of-the-union/2018/01/30/id/840362/
Why does Nancy look like she’s constantly chewing on and adjusting her dentures!?! Surely she has enough money. Why doesn’t she buy herself some implants!?😕
“Why does Nancy look like she’s constantly chewing”
my theory, she has to keep moving her face or it will permanently freeze in place.
The look on Mitt Romney’s face is, well, priceless….priceless like: “I’m the president of the Alfalfa Club, not the real president.”
Mitt and McConnell looked pissed, very pissed. We have to make it known they had better not stab our POTUS or we’re going after them.
Blackface? Hell, we’ll find something on them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If we could only convince the redstate radio parrots to start blaming THE REAL hacks, ie the republiCONS instead of constantly riding the DEMLIBS who are just doing what DEMLIBS do, Getting rid of the globalist BUSHIE republiCONS is the REAL FIX for Congress. Not replacing the Demlibs with more of these establishment traitor Repukes.
Mittens…like Hillary, will NEVER BE PRESIDENT.
Thank you God for President Trump.
President Trump’s SHOT across the EU’s SOCIALIST Bow:
• “We will NEVER be a SOCIALIST country.”
• The moment after he NAILED SOCIALIST Venezuela for its misery and tyranny.
• The same week that EU countries JOINED in condemning SOCIALIST Venezuela.
• Just in time to undermine the UK Government’s EMBRACE of EU Socialism
… with BREXIT Delays and Poison Pills.
McConnell looked like an embalmed cadaver. Pelosi made 114 duck faces. Loose dentures? Or a bad taste in her mouth from Schumer’s bodily fluids?
Rifle shot: “Duck Face”
Mittens….
“but, but, but I coulda been soomeone; I coulda been a contender……sob, sob, sob.”
these swamp-haggs are incapable of happiness and suffer from a serious lack of talent.
