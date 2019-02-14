William Barr Confirmed to Attorney General Position, 54-45 Senate Vote…

U.S. Attorney General nominee William Barr has been confirmed by the senate. The vote was 54-45 with three democrats voting to support Barr: Kyrsten Sinema (AZ), Doug Jones (AL) and Joe Manchin (WV); with one republican, senator Rand Paul (KY), voting against the nomination.
Now that he is confirmed Barr is officially supervising the special counsel probe of Robert Mueller. It is also likely that after a transition period Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein will depart.
One of Barr’s responsibilities will be to determine what, if anything, to tell congress about the Mueller probe once it is completed. Perhaps the best way to think about the Mueller report is to think about your local police department (detective or DA) doing an investigation on a subject and completing that task.
At the conclusion of the inquiry, perhaps using a grand jury, if there is no determination of criminal wrongdoing – the investigator does not outline the investigation in a report to the general public.
The basic premise behind this standard process is simple. Everyone is innocent unless they can be proven to be guilty.
If everyone who was ever investigated had the internal investigative material made public it would be profoundly unfair to the target. It would be even more unfair if the investigator was allowed to frame a public report, with their own internal biases and innuendo, in lieu of their ability to find criminal wrongdoing.
Now amplify that simple fairness issue x 1,000 and consider how severely political federal investigators might produce such a document against their opposition. It is easy to see how such a report can be weaponized for political benefit. The weaponization and benefit is the goal of the current Democrat leadership.
However, specifically to address these issues, and in an attempt to remove the political weaponization possible within the special counsel statute, the DOJ framed the ending of a special counsel investigation such that a summary of investigative finding is delivered to the U.S. Attorney General, who then puts out a public statement (of sorts) describing the conclusion (the finding).
(WaPo) […] The special-counsel regulations call for Mueller to provide the attorney general with a “confidential report” explaining who he did and did not decide to prosecute, and for Barr to notify Congress of the investigation’s end and of any steps Mueller wanted to take that were vetoed.
The regulations give Barr some latitude to release information publicly, though Barr noted at his confirmation hearing that under normal circumstances, prosecutors would not reveal information about those they choose not to charge. (more)
Pelosi, Schumer and the Democrats do not want William Barr to be able to write a summary, a public statement, based on the report delivered to him by Robert Mueller.
Instead, the Democrats want the report from Mueller, including all the investigative trails that were exhausted, so they can exploit aspects of the inquiry that were not able to be proven. That allows them to weaponize “innuendo” and “possibility” for political benefit.
Barr’s son in law is being hired to advise PTrump and his daughter is going to FinCen (treasury crimes). The areticke below discusses how they could be involved in russia issues. In my opinion it could be Clinton issues too.
My prediction: Either this will be an epic roundup of bad ones – or an epic cleanup/fix it on Hilllary and Mueller stuff they’ve done. The son in law was a marine and worked for a solid top law firm (mueller was a marine but worked in a known corrupt law firm). The nepotism is troubling – but could be good if the intentions are good. Barr past with Clintons and Bush drug running is troubling – but I could see a fed up with the Clintons corruption from Barr. Barr and Mueller go back to even taking down Noriega.
Whatever Barr ends up doing, good or bad, he won’t screw up. Hope he genuinely cleans house for our constitutional republic’s sake.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/02/william-barr-son-in-law-white-house
LikeLike
The actions being taken are to AVOID nepotism, as both the daughter and son in law are currently in the DOJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was suggested the Barr kids/son in law work elsewhere than DOJ. I read that yesterday.
LikeLike
It’s a clean up on Trump’s terms. It’s a deal between establishment and Trump.
Trump could’ve destroyed D.C. in revealing everything and anything 2 years ago. Would’ve had a lot of collateral and very possible due to the following chaos made him into a 1 term President.
This way he can get a lot done with the leverage.
While Democrats complete agenda is destroyed thanks to Trump the Neocon globalist Republicans just hope that they can crawl back out in 2 or 6 years.
In the end everything is on the American people and voting for a congress that is America first.
LikeLike
Barr’s confirmation is just an intermission. Nobody knows what the final act will entail.
LikeLike
Just heard Joe DiGenova on Howie Carr Show and he was super emphatic that Barr will aggressively pursue criminal charges against all the thugs in the FBI and DOJ. Repeatedly said “there’s a new sheriff in town”. Howie, who has a lot of experience seeing the FBI literally get away with murder in Boston, was skeptical. So am I. But hopeful.
LikeLike
I sure hope so. If Barr doesn’t have as one of his top 3 “things to do” the complete cleanup of the rotten upper echelons in DOJ and the FBI, then why bother with an AG at all?
LikeLike
Doesn’t Nanny State Pelosi seem to basically hold all positions in government anyway?
LikeLike
She thinks she’s co-equal with God.
She’s 180 degrees off on that supposition.
LikeLike
Apparently Joe and his wife used to work for Barr, and he helped advance both their careers. They could be saying this merely out of loyalty? Who knows.
LikeLike
His first case may be the border wall. Hope POTUS got assurance of where he stood.
LikeLike
Barr will not hurt our President he endorsed him. Yeah he did some bad things but sometimes you need a swamp rat that people fear to get rid of the rest. Rand is a Diva he voted for that trade deal too and then changed his position.
LikeLike
If CTH were to write a letter to our new AG which we could send separately or collectively outlining the FUBAR nature of this charade I would sign it
I am also willing to fly to DC and take part in a Walk On The Swamp March
Our Civil Society hangs in the balance
Barr must be made to see just how tenuous peace is.
No Justice! No Peace!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
this guy Barr has one heck of a sh*t eating grin
LikeLike
Well, at this point, with all the corruption out there, it makes sense the swamp will engage in a superficial clean-up operation so save face.
If they convince the sheep they are cleaning up corruption and abuse of power so it never happens again, then they win.
They will say, No one deserves to go jail over what happened, because they just used a system that was broken but its all fixed now. Trust us!
Barr cleaned up everything…it will never happen again!
But, the players will continue to work behind the scenes and the sheep will move on.
Barr is the damage control guy.
LikeLike
McCabe and Rosenstien starting to fight today seems oddly suspicious. Not sure I’m convinced Barr is a white-hat, but it’s a bit reassuring at least. Small hopes.
LikeLike