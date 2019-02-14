Summary of Negotiated Budget Appropriations W/ Limits on Border Security and No Funding for Border Agents or ICE Agents (full pdf)….

$415 million for humanitarian aide

$77 million for opioid equipment

1,200 new Customs and Border Patrol Agents (retain current levels)

The bill expands Catch and Release by reducing the number of border beds from 49,060 to 40,520.

No funding for additional enforcement and removal field personnel. – that means no more ICE agents to deport people already in the country.

Expands the Alternatives to Detention program from 82,000 to 100,000… so instead of housing family units at the border- they get moved into the interior where they almost always stay in the country permanently.

Provides $40 million for additional ICE staffing dedicated to overall ATD (Alternatives to Detention) case management, particularly for asylum seekers… so no new ICE agents, but money to ICE to help illegal aliens settle in a non-detention center in the country.

The bill gives over $1 billion for the Smithsonian.

$3.4 billion in refugee assistance – $74 million more than last year.

$4.4 billion in international disaster assistance – $100 million more than last year.

Does not eliminate any foundations that Trump wanted to get rid of including: The Asia Foundation, the U.S. African Development Foundation, the Inter-American Foundation, and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency.

Israel, Ukraine, and Jordan receive $5.3 billion for border security fencing.