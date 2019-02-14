Summary of Negotiated Budget Appropriations W/ Limits on Border Security and No Funding for Border Agents or ICE Agents (full pdf)….

The actual budget appropriations bill is seven compartments consisting of more than 5,000 pages. However, here is the 29 page summary outlining the key elements as negotiated by congress.
WARNING: This is a bad deal, but it reflects the UniParty reality within congress. Take a deep breath; don’t lash out. Remember, there are very few MAGA minded representatives. This was negotiated by two wings of the same corporate bird and both want open borders.
.
- Provides $1.375 billion, or $4.325 billion less than the $5.7 billion the Trump administration requested, for a very limited 55 miles of physical barrier that can only be placed along the southern border in *only* the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.
- Contains language allowing only fencing designs in use as of 2017.
- No funding for new border patrol agents above the current on board levels.
- Does not fund the Administration’s request for joint detention facilities.
- No funding for additional enforcement and removal field personnel.
(Via Ryan James Girdusky) Border wall bill is out, here are some highlights:
Other highlights:
$415 million for humanitarian aide
$77 million for opioid equipment
1,200 new Customs and Border Patrol Agents (retain current levels)
The bill expands Catch and Release by reducing the number of border beds from 49,060 to 40,520.
No funding for additional enforcement and removal field personnel. – that means no more ICE agents to deport people already in the country.
Expands the Alternatives to Detention program from 82,000 to 100,000… so instead of housing family units at the border- they get moved into the interior where they almost always stay in the country permanently.
Provides $40 million for additional ICE staffing dedicated to overall ATD (Alternatives to Detention) case management, particularly for asylum seekers… so no new ICE agents, but money to ICE to help illegal aliens settle in a non-detention center in the country.
The bill gives over $1 billion for the Smithsonian.
$3.4 billion in refugee assistance – $74 million more than last year.
$4.4 billion in international disaster assistance – $100 million more than last year.
Does not eliminate any foundations that Trump wanted to get rid of including: The Asia Foundation, the U.S. African Development Foundation, the Inter-American Foundation, and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency.
Israel, Ukraine, and Jordan receive $5.3 billion for border security fencing.
Shut her down Mr. President, shut her down.
The swamp will never be drained if you don’t stand up to it on it’s flagrant spending – shut her down.
We need yellow vests for that odd couple, -ing of Pelosi and Mitch
Pitch Mitch !
Thanks for providing these run-downs/summaries.
I’m assuming that the President and his Chief of Staff-in waiting Mulvaney have already prepared for the next shut down activities..
Do not sign this bill Mr. President!
Do not let the cartels win.
That 5.3 billion for the border security of other countries is what really sticks in my throat.
And it’s designed to. It’s a slap in the face. VETO!
Same here!
Shut it down. Go full disclosure after Barr terminates Mueller….
Great reporting!
Build new Smithsonian annex right on the border with a new Wall for their $1 B +.
This bill is so patently a slap in the face to Americans, especially Angel Moms/Dads.
I SO want the Corps of Engineers to get going using whatever can be put togetehr outside of this disgrace.
I just sent link to this post to F+F
Pitiful. Most of the nation understands the serious need for a secured border. This is pure arrogance and rebelliousness on the part of, sadly, the Uniparty. All masks are off and we now see exactly who they are and where their loyalty is. Give them their Valentine’s Day wish, Mr. President.. Shut it down! Call in our US Military.. We the People support you, sir. Prayers for our nation!
Like this was a surprise. There is nothing new here. Did anybody think that the swamp can be drained 2 years. Let Trump do his thing and stop getting freaked out every 5 minutes.
Concur. After seeing the list of Decepticon “negotiators” assigned to the committee, this bill meets expectations of the committees’ common pimp – Tom Donohue.
Didn’t read it. Don’t want to rage stroke at this time of night… if it does have provisions forbidding the president to build a border wall wherever the local yokels overrule him, on That basis he should veto it.
I really wish he and the freedom caucus good guys would be more emphatic about hanging the dead albatross bad policy around the Democrats’ necks. they should be yelling from the rooftops that the Democrats voted down giving a checks to the government workers. That the Democrats want to throw open our doors and let all these foreigners in to rape and plunder and pillage and mooch and take our jobs. That the Democrats are anti-American, anti-Christian, anti Western Civilization, and they want to overthrow all of the benefits of the industrial revolution. See the insane Green New deal.
They really are demonic.
I really didn’t want another government shut-down. And, as bad as I knew it would be, I didn’t think it would be this bad. After seeing the details, I hope he doesn’t sign it.
I’m thinking the only way to effect change among the uni-party is to treat them like teenagers and ground them. Otherwise, they’ll just think they can continue to get away with this.
one step forward. If you want to beat your opponent who is “hiding”, you need to provoke reaktions. That’s the only way to defeat them. We now know the full scale of corruption and the globalist/marxist/communist/mafia structure. And not only you in the USA, but others in Europe and Asia too.
I imagine that Lincoln had the same strategy back then (“I can’t force you to tell the truth, but i can bring you to lie more outrageous.”). It works all the time and is a winning strategy.
People who lie need to maintain the lie. People who tell the truth can just move forward. This is passive/defensive against active.
People who do criminal things only earn money because it is illegal. It is the nature of the criminals that they don’t want a “full destroyed order” because they need the order to misuse it.
Criminals destroy each other. They have an non sustainable structure by design.
This are advantages and the civilian people, citizen journalists, anti corruption initiatives, patriotic and pro-border movements have a big psychological, cultural and technical advantage. We just need to cut them back, to pull them into the light, to use law to change their behaviour and so on.
Criminals who are maintaining their control in the light of truth – need a huge amount of energy to survive. You can “DDoS” (IT Term, “Distributed Denial of Services”) their operatives -> “force them to lie more outrageous lies”). And the blunt brute force of the US and Patriots is stronger then any Mafia. Especially if there are worldwide movements against corruption and oligarchy like Poland, Hungary, Italy, England, France, Ukraine, Germany, Iran and so on.
We will win.
Good post guy. The Lincoln quote makes the point so aptly,
“WARNING: This is a bad deal, but it reflects the UniParty reality within congress. Take a deep breath; don’t lash out. “
Don’t lash out? If not now, when? If not over this, over what? They will destroy us if we keep “remaining calm”. Did our ancestors remain calm under British rule? After Pear Harbor? Remaining calm is highly overrated and in cases like this likely terminal.
This is a complete and total crock of dung. 5,3 billion for other countries fences?
1Billion for the Smithsonian?
Creates a law against the wall in al but one area
Provides billions for illegals to settle in this country.
I have totally supported our President, but this bill is not even about the money any more. The signing of this bill would completely open up our Southern. Border and virtually eliminating any future opportunity to secure our Southern Border.
No matter how much money the President can raise, this bill would make it unlawful to secure the border
He cannot sign this bill.
I kinda meant “don’t lash out at eachother”…. like here, at CTH.
😦
Sundance and Friends
What should the president do? Sign the bill or not?
It seems congress has Trump over a barrel with both parties going against the Presidents Southern Border and Security concerns.
Shutdown or Cave in to these GOPe traitors and Leftist Scum ?
If he signs the bill, it has in the bill ways to stop the wall through lawfare.
Wow, Trump’s signature promise after coming down the elevator in 2016 was Immigration crisis and the Bill is “Open Borders”.
Will the American People understand what Congress is doing to America?
Will media outlets expose this scam by congress?
Hang every bloody one of the arrogant traitors. Use their rotting carcasses as part of the mortar in the Wall.
He wasn’t born to walk on water
He wasn’t born to sack and slaughter
But on his soul, he wasn’t born
To stoop and knuckle under
He can again throw some thunder
He can again work some wonder
There was a dream, maybe now a dying ember
There was a dream, he must now fully remember
And now that the gauntlet’s down
Trump must rise and climb the sky
Yes, he grows weary but his soul remains alive
Let his heart now grow colder and as bitter as a falcon in the dive! .
Nobody expected much from this committee to begin with. House Republicans called it a joke off the bat & recent hopes among some that something good might come of it were wishful-thinking. Oh well Now when it gets vetoed everyone on both sides can tell their people “we tried”
For real I can’t see a payoff to this other than that, “we tried”
Problems:
Pork: Sec 6, Rep Walter Jones widow gets $174,000.
Geographic limitations: WHY are Democrats HIGHLY LIMITING where new barriers go? (All in Texas.) Do they know something we don’t?
Border Fee Blocked: micromanaging, F em. Remove it.
Time Delays – Section 232 ?: Adds potentially a Year Delay? This is an Emergency!!! No!!
1. Up to 7 months to confer with local authorities.
2. Then up to another 150 days for comments –
60 days and 90 days.
That is potentially a one year delay!
