President Trump and First Lady Melania Welcome Colombia President Iván Duque Márquez and First Lady Ruiz Sandoval…

Posted on February 13, 2019 by

Earlier today U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Colombia President Iván Duque Márquez and First Lady Ruiz Sandoval to the White House for an official state visit.

The continuing crisis in neighboring Venezuela was the primary focus for both presidents during the visit.

  1. Monadnock says:
    February 13, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    A couple of Alpha’s – pretty wives – what’s not to like!

  2. The Boss says:
    February 13, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    The little “meet the press” availability was a great show of the good chemistry between the two presidents.

  3. Golden Advice says:
    February 13, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Thanks for the multiple links showing different camera angles.

  4. fanbeav says:
    February 13, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Melania looks spectacular in pink! Then again she looks spectacular in anything!

  5. Mr. Hogpork says:
    February 13, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    He’ll lose in 2020 if he doesn’t build the wall and drain the swamp and I don’t think he’ll get either done. Or even started. It seems like he’s more concerned with bragging than actually achieving.

  6. TwoLaine says:
    February 13, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Their Oval Office interviews with the Press Pool.

  7. Coast says:
    February 13, 2019 at 5:26 pm

    First Lady Ruiz looks to be wearing a fly suit.

