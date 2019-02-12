The Beginning of The End – MSNBC Reporting Senate Democrats Agree No Russian Collusion….

Mark the calendars; today is an important date. CTH has noted, repeatedly, how extremely difficult it would be for the media to walk-back over three years of false reporting on the insufferable and manufactured “Muh Russia” collusion narrative.

However, remarkably, today that process actually begins. WATCH:

There’s way more to this shift. WAY more. ABC News, home of the resistance insider operative George Stephanopoulos, is also starting to use an atypical process to control distribution of the let-down as they back toward the ‘muh Russia’ exits.

