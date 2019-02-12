The Beginning of The End – MSNBC Reporting Senate Democrats Agree No Russian Collusion….

Mark the calendars; today is an important date. CTH has noted, repeatedly, how extremely difficult it would be for the media to walk-back over three years of false reporting on the insufferable and manufactured “Muh Russia” collusion narrative.
However, remarkably, today that process actually begins. WATCH:
There’s way more to this shift. WAY more. ABC News, home of the resistance insider operative George Stephanopoulos, is also starting to use an atypical process to control distribution of the let-down as they back toward the ‘muh Russia’ exits.
So the committee is going to release the report in 6-7 months and let the people decide if there was collusion. 6-7 months. During the election season…… As the Church Lady would say “Now isn’t that special.”
“6 – 7 months” was what the lying MSNBC liar lied to weaken the impact of the (D)s on the panel agreeing with the (R)s. I expect a report will be released much sooner, to get in front of the Robber MuleEar report.
They figure it’ll take 4-5 months for SDNY and Adam Schiff to come up with the next wave of assault narratives. Figure 2 months for a transition and we will be off down the next rabbit hole. Russia will be old news by then.
No, by then Trump will now have POLITICAL reason to shut it down, since there have been nothing on him personally and drumhead tactics are illegal.
They pay back the money they wasted on this nonsense and fund the wall with it.
What about the money their victims wasted on it? What about holding an old man in solitary for procedural BS because if he could talk to people that would make them look bad? What about jackbooting a guy with 29 armed agents and a CNN camera crew?
How moronic they sound. They can’t handle the reality that they wasted 2 yrs and millions of tax payer $$$ and they never got their “gotcha” moment. There’s no evidence of collusion, but he still might be guilty because they don’t like him?? And the report will
Of course be dragged out until the 2020 election. Those lying FBI/DOJ MOFUs should all be sent to the electric chair.
Trump’s settlement with Barr will have to include Barr muzzling and hogtying the SDNY. Trump will have no reason to settle otherwise. He’ll find ways to screw Deep State and the Swamp, and they know it, and Barr knows it, and doesn’t want his AG term marred by messiness. Barr is going to deliver a clean bill of health. Clean. And zero investigations to follow. That’s the settlement.
The State of New York can prosecute to their heart’s content, but everybody will know that’s bogus. Trump’s got a meeting scheduled with Cuomo right now, in fact. I’m sure the topic will come up. The next tax bill can screw New York even worse than the first one, and Cuomo knows it. I can see New York State putting aside all their investigations as well, now that I think of it. Trump might even just screw the Amazon guy and the New York City deal he just cooked up. Hardball is a fun game, and I suspect Trump knows how to play it as well as any other New Yorker, especially in New York.
That one is pure politics, it will backfire on them.
PMSNBC: the network you tune in if CNN is too intellectually challenging for you.
“However, remarkably, today that process actually begins.”
Well, some of us having been praying for things like this.
Mark 9:23 Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.
Philippians 4:6 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.
7 And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
Ephesians 1:11 In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will:
Ephesians 1:19 And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power,
Ephesians 5:13 But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.
Yes and take of your purse or sell your cloak for a sword. There is a reason for the sword.
Interesting talking point by the reporter…it’s how do we interpret all the contacts with Russians, even though there is no evidence of collusion.
So that’s how they’ve intended to play it all along, innuendo and suspicion.
The media has known since day one there was no collusion, because they were all part of the collusion set up and Deep State coup! We see you fake news!
Now is the time to create the massive list of Russians the Clintons have contact with as well as all of the Russian donations. Then move on to China. Then the list of undercover agents killed in China because of her treasonous server, used to sell out the US to Russia and China.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Swamp has received assurances from Barr that he will not pursue any criminal investigations against former Obama Administration officials nor any of the DOJ/FBI co-conspirators in the coup attempt. Further, there will be no significant revelations nor criminal accountability for the fraud committed against the FISC in the Page warrant. Rather, they will all circle the wagons and throw up a smokescreen of faux outrage and token rule changes, and pitch it as a big fix. Don’t be fooled and don’t buy any of it. It’s all a sham, and it will be business as usual behind closed doors.
Our only hope for redemption can occur if patriotic Americans choose to rally in a Yellow Vest type movement and descend upon DC later this Spring to protest loudly and persistently.
If true, he is unfit for office. He can not accept a position with any pre-conditions or mental reservations.
Then Trump will again be guilty of hiring a swamp creature and selling justice and the American people down the river. And for those that say his main priority is the stock market, there are not a lot of main street working class people who benefit from stock market gains, a market puffed up by money printing and debt strapped to the backs of future Americans.
Seriously? Links please!
Troll Tag Teams are commonly used ……..
They are pretty easy to spot these days.
Thanks.
Prove what you are saying is true…
The job of the AG has always been Fixer to the President and the Deep State, and Barr is perhaps the best Fixer around. A few sacrificial Strzok’s and Ohr’s will be held up for public flogging and that’s about it. If that’s what it takes to keep MAGA rolling, I’m reluctantly in – but I’ll still buy my Yellow Vest and a plane ticket to D.C.
The only real solution to the Uniparty exfiltration of wealth is to get $ out of politics.
We’ve had a Whiskey Rebellion, Jayhawkers in “bleeding Kansas”, anti-Reconstruction terrorists such as Nathan Bedford Forrest’s rampaging KKK. But this country is too large for penny-ante French street-barricades. Whatever form a nationwide, Constitutionalist “resistance” tranche might take, it either delegitimizes DC’s Deep State mealworms front-and-center or, like the admirably well-meaning Tea Party, folds its tents and fades away.
I am just hoping and praying and waiting for this Donald Trump to show up.
“Get even with people. If they screw you screw them back ten times as hard. I really believe that.”
I’m thinking he can only do that after he is re-elected. Then it will be no holds barred. We MUST make sure he is elected again.
I’m with you on that! I am well stocked on popcorn waiting for that day!
Trump is prosperity driven. Don’t see him slowing down for a season of revenge.
He will just get some more people fired and keep up fighting tariffs.
Revenge is not his call but damned sure is the People’s call!
” five stages, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance are a part of the framework that makes up our learning to live with loss.”
…………Just because they don’t have a contract and direct evidence doesn’t mean there wasn’t collusion
Media is in denial phase. Media lost headline moneys
If there was ever a time for Americans to rise up in their righteous anger it is now! This whole s**t show has been a travesty of Justice against the 65 million voters who choose Trump as their president, and it is a travesty of justice against the president, and the high office he holds. The time has come to hold the Dems accountable, and if America wants to remain a democratic republic, it will do so promptly!
Brennan mouthing off again about various things Trump said and did that makes him guilty of non crimes lol . Brennan needs to be locked up with a straight jacket 🧥 on .
What a corrupt arse.
If they found “criminal conspiracy” they would have referred it to DOJ, it would have leaked to the NYT, and they wouldn’t have said they found “no collusion”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOLOLOL Ring- suicide hotline..please hold we are experiencing an unusual high volume of calls right now…LOLOLOL
“Look. This is nonsense. We are being used by a cabal in the F.B.I. to get even.”
Did you catch that quote?!
