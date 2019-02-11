President Trump Delivers Border Security Remarks Departing White House for El Paso, Texas…

President Trump met with Homeland Security officials and national law enforcement earlier today prior to departing the White House for a speech in El Paso, Texas.
The president paused to discuss the issues surrounding the need for border security. Additionally, President Trump outlined the scale of criminal aliens being held in detention prior to deportation, and gave examples of some of the criminal actions as outlined by the DHS.
Dallas Morning News trying their best to undermine President Trump’s visit to El Paso:
“A tense El Paso braces for Trump with a message: We’re a diverse, safe city and have been for decades “
The DMN has been virulently anti-Trump since day one. This paper has me beat. The editors are all socialists. You’d think that entire city was composed of Gay, Trans, Hispanic, Black, and everything not straight white families. Hard not to feel resentful at the unrelenting coverage of SJW issues, not to mention South Dallas.
That was not always the case. Things went from kind of center to far left when the Belo Family tried to sell out to Gannett and they have never looked back.
The local TV stations are hyping the Beto event as well. Yet, they comically have their reporters broadcasting from the location of the President’s rally.
No limits as to how many criminal illegals can be detained at any one time.
Remember ALL illegals are criminals!
I am so proud of our VSG PDJT! Mr. President, never back down from nor give in to our enemies from the outside or our enemies within!
Well said! I feel same. I’m in Texas and so appreciate his sincere concern. He is a man of truth & courage and Texas loves him! Clueless Beto doesn’t know yet who or what he wants to be when he grows up. I guess his handlers will tell him.
Prayers for our wonderful POTUS.. that he is well & safe and that he opens more eyes and ears tonight.. with God’s help. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
A10 Warthogs ASAP
I had to learn about this plane. Thank you, Trump Train.
Here is a site for information about the A10:
https://militarymachine.com/a-10-facts/
Drop tear gas from them.
Or maybe scent of skunk.
Banned again. Such is life.
Or not. Whatever.
Bad ass bit of kit.
Hard to believe that they wanted to eliminate the A 10 and try to use the F 35 instead.
Monumentally stupid.
So far it hasn’t happen.
A10 is a tank killer. Wrong CAS for this mission. AC 130 gunships aka “Hammer” should be patrolling our border. A few shots from the 105 with proximity fuse would wipe out most of the military aged males as these caravans approach our border. The 20mm Gatling guns and 40mm Bofors would finish off the rest. AH-6 little bird gunships aka “Killerbees” could be used for the smaller jobs with the mini guns and 2.75 rockets. Best two CAS platforms for anti-personnel work.
These are JSOC CAS platforms. President Trump needs to pull JSOC out of Afghanistan and Iraq and put JSOC onto the border and deploy them within Central and South America. JSOC is the most efficient terrorist killing machine in the history of mankind. 4 months before the highly advertised “surges” by conventional troops in Afghanistan or Irag, JSOC was there and has already killed 90% of the enemy. It makes our incompetent, corrupt and treasonous Generals look like they know what they are doing.
President Trump should be utilizing JSOC and CJSOTF to completely seal the border and to systematically track down and kill all of the cartels and aspiring socialist regimes within Central and South America. ISIS is literally on the other side of the planet. The true threat are these caravans, the cartels and the Socialists on both sides of the border.
We can stop them without the terrible optics of ripping them apart with an AC 130.
Anyone not familiar find some AC 130 clips on youtube.
Amazing.
California governor says they are dismissing military from their border. Good-they can have all of the illegals and we’ll take them out of the USA. They suck anyway. Stupid is not a patriotic value.
LikeLiked by 7 people
That would be only the National Guard. He has no authority over Federal troops
LikeLiked by 14 people
I believe POTUS could also “nationalize” the States National Guard if he needed them. This was done to Gov. George Wallace during the Civil Rights battles.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Yes you are correct
👍
I don’t think it’s good at all. I’m right next door in Arizona and they go through here on their way East. Any illegal in any State is a bad thing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Army will take over. No problem. For those of you on the way here, “No problema.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
National Guard are employees of their state. Most are paid hourly wages and can earn overtime. They work for state governors.
Active duty is federal. Salary. POTUS is the boss.
And by the way the POTUS can call up the National Guard and Federalize them. No more governor calling them back.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, this leftwing idiot is copying what the idiot Governor of New Mexico just did when she ordered their National Guard away from the Mexican border.
New Mexico governor did the same…..remove National Guard from the border….. because there is no need.
I heard a caller to Hannity’s radio show suggest that the Governor of Texas, Abbott, a Republican and Conservative, call a State of Emergency and request that PDJT send troops to build the border wall. That way, if its challenged it would be in a Texas State Court which would ultimately go to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals rather than the 9th Circuit- a wholly different and more receptive appellate court. (The Dems always challenge in Hawaii or another 9th Circuit state.) Texas has 65 % of the border. After Texas, Arizona has 20% and another Republican Governor who perhaps could be persuaded to do the same. Between Texas and Arizona, you have 85% of the border.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amazing how Congress continues to work against the American People.
LikeLiked by 14 people
They are Enemies of the State.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Common sense is so obvious yet so lacking with Democrats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mamet Principle.
Mark – remember, Liberalism is a disease – a “mental” disease. No common sense available.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need to add to the lack of common sense excess greed, willingness to sell out the country, and possibly a double scoop of blackmail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I truly hope that when Calif gets its next big mess going on and call on the President to give them money that he just tells them Not just NO but Hell NO and go straight to there and stay there
I pray that PTs Rally tonight goes well and if Beto causes him any real trouble hope the people will take him down a few pegs..
LikeLiked by 3 people
We cannot fight hate with hate. We cannot banish the darkness with more darkness, only light will do. There are still many good, honorable Americans living in California – I don’t think our President will abandon them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Either of them……
“…We cannot fight hate with hate…..”
Yeah, but we do not have to PAY FOR IT.
If they dug the hole let them dig themselves out of it. I for one am sick of the no consequences for bad actions mentality.
Time for them to ‘run into the electric fence’ and get zapped good and hard! Maybe next time their decision making will be better.
“Socialism is great until you run out of other people’s money….” so let’s make them run out of other people’s money ASAP!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who, Beta? Fugeddabout it. The kid’s a threat in his mind only. #lightweight#flavoroftheweek#AOCboyfriend
I cannot believe our representatives in Congress do not care about our safety – however – I know they do not run for office to represent us – the run for office to enrich themselves – ‘that other guy’ already let so many into our country – with a free ride to anywhere in the nation – for that alone – he should be made accountable – for everything he has done to undermine our military and our nation – well – there is only one punishment – for treason – and we all know what that is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rats truly believe that the Latinos will come here in the millions and lie down peacefully to form a voting bridge for everlasting Rat power. Black Rat reps around here are all welcoming the illegals, as they have been for years as they believe the Latinos will join hands with them and form an unstoppable Rat bloc.
Let’s see what they’ll say when they outnumber the black voters and push their own agendas. Maybe then the white plurality can’t rent itself out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought there was dissension between them for taking their jobs, czar –
There’s been a huge black/Latino ruckus in California for years, Latinos are pushing black residents out of what have been historically black communities. I can remember getting a bulletin that in contested areas the Bloods and Crips had put aside their differences to confront the Latino encroachment.
Tats traditionally have had a deep sense of denial, I think it’s part of their initiation oath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting, czar – Thanks for the info
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-blacks-latinos-south-la-20170228-story.html
https://www.latimes.com/local/wattsriots/la-me-watts-riots-latinos-20150809-story.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, czar – you the best!
The state of Virginia just added treasons acts to the qualifications for governor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am certain those who are guilty of treason do not all reside in VA, poca.
That’s true. But I think would Northam would rather admit to treason than have the sheet pulled off his head or refuse Planned Parenthood’s money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If he admits to treason, poca – he is a dead duck! I mean like grave yard dead!
Little brag, the Sheriff to Trump’s left is mine. Sheriff ‘Bunny’ Welsh. She a real Trump support who will not be running for re-election in our County next year. The Democrats are already out to get her for her support of Trump, who she voted for four times.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Four times = primary, convention delegate, election and electoral college!
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s mine too and I am very sorry to see her go. She headed up our Trump campaign in Chester Co in 2016. Maybe she’s going to have a position with him after she is finished?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know what she’s going to do. If she was a Democrat, they would be singing her praises on how much she has done as a ‘woman’. She isn’t as young as she looks and she deserves a great retirement or whatever she wants to do. http://www.ccsk9.org/home/sheriff-carolyn-b-welsch
Carolyn was smart enough to know that she couldn’t bury her nickname in politics so she kept it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that he is punishing the Dems on this. Backed by SOTU and 52% Rasmussen pop. Trump Rally gonna be lit
LikeLiked by 6 people
Why is “Beto luck next time” holding a rally at a tiny high school gym? I bet he can’t eve fill it
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trying to start a riot. Plain and simple
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh my, I hope no kids will be at the gymnasium then.
LikeLike
They are hoping to try and cause an incident. They would like nothing more for their to be a problem at a Trump Rally. Lamestream media would run it 24/7
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hasn’t been a problem at a rally yet. 💯
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, San Jose was a problem. I hope their **ses are sued off concerning the problem there.
LikeLike
I should have specified that since Trump became President, their have been no issues at a rally. 👍🏼
LikeLike
Tiff – The hired professional protestor crowd will fit in nicely. Also, Beta is so cool – the high school kids and their parents can all hang out with him and trade F-bombs and skateboards. Cool, man – like a really awesome high school rally.
LikeLiked by 2 people
older, like a really awesome Presidential Candidate.
he’s never going to fly..
i’m convinced he got do many votes in TX bc Ted was such a lame candidate., and nobody thought beto could win..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Off topic but hopefully this is a little uplifting. Our younger son and a friend is visiting N.Y. from our home in Vancouver B.C. and just sent us a text, with pictures from Trump Tower.
They had a delicious three course luncheon includingI believe a Trump burger, all in for $28.00. The service was fantastic and the mood was terrific.
They bought a souvenir deck of playing cards, PDJT is the King, FLOTUS is Queen, P44 is a 2 ( cuz he is useless) Tom Brady a 10 and HRC the Joker.
They are now looking for a location to watch the rally.
Go bless PDJT
Is that true about the cards??!!!! Hilarious!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Landslide,.
That what they text says. They are a gift for me, and they return on the weekend.
LikeLike
Superb!!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Art of War, I would think so. Our sons seem to get all kinds of PDJT gear, and they are on line types.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dekester – so funny! Thanks for the personal story. You’re the best!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheers O21,
What a deal too. $28.00 for a delicious three course meal in a truly iconic location.
The bride and I have that on our to do list.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dek – on my bucket list is Trump Int’l in D.C. while Trump is still President. Wanna come?
LikeLike
O21,
Sorry for the delay. I was up at the pool, and am just watching the rally.
I sure would..what a blast that would be.
LikeLike
OK – I am going to do a little research on the best time to be there, etc., hotel availability, weather and such and then get back to you. Several treepers have talked about the greatness of such a gathering. Let’s make it happen!!
LikeLike
OH Wow!
Can’t you just see Treepers picking a date and we ALL show up in MAGA gear?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It would be a great day out. We were at two PDJT rally’s in 2016 in Washington State. It would be terrific to attend another similar event.
They were truly fantastic events. Great weather, great crowds, and standing with the protesters for a bit was entertaining. They were utter trash, dangerous in a pack. But pitiful one on one.
LikeLike
G. Combs – let’s do it! I will pick a date and commit to that – I have always wanted to meet other Treepers. Let me do a little research. I am thinking next fall might be agreat time to visit. Need to check out reservation prices at the hotel, etc…I will post what I find out. Best thing evah!!!
LikeLike
8 years of bathhouse barry wasn’t enough. Now we are putting up with the radical commies idiotic display of ineptitude, This is an invasion into our country evident enough to warrant shutting the boarder until the wall is complete and deporting all the criminals in the “beds” so the DemonRats can have their empty beds. Personally, I am sick and tired of these treasonous Rats that are destroying our sovereignty, security and peace. A pox on both their houses & the Corrupt Corporate Media & Silicone Valley too
LikeLiked by 4 people
Media’s already reporting that Trump’s not welcome, according to ‘polls’, in communities along the border. Wonder how many folks who don’t have to ‘presiona uno para Espanol’?
LikeLiked by 3 people
If Pelosi and Schumer and their No Borders Gang aren’t being paid by the Drug Cartels, what would they be doing differently if they were?
LikeLiked by 4 people
So the committee has rejected the recommendations of the experts. Wish that surprised me, but it doesn’t. They are not interested in listening to any experts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is the intellectual argument for not building a wall or barrier?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It hurts people’s feelings.
It really is that simple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, no – that’s the “emotional” argument. I don’t think an “intellectual” one exists.
LikeLike
“What is the intellectual argument for not building a wall or barrier?”
It would seriously cut into the bribe money paid by the Cartel to our politicians.
(Makes you wonder WHY Whittaker was in NYC at the end of the El Chapo trial Hmmm…)
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Pelosi, Schumer and their No Borders Gang aren’t being paid by the Drug Cartels, what would they be doing differently if they were?
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are. Along with many others.
https://www.infowars.com/is-el-paso-really-a-safe-city-narco-terror-partnership-w-dirty-cops-controls-the-region/
LikeLiked by 2 people
What time does the speech start and who is carrying it live?
7, but I think that’s Texas time. Right Side Broadcasting already has video up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the speech is at 9pm Eastern as RSB claims, that’s 8pm Central (Texas time).
LikeLike
El Paso is in the Mountain Time Zone.
LikeLike
Thank you sir!
folls gold…its always posted here at CTH in at least 3 variations/networks.
I was thinking about all those “empty” containers/cans that have to be shipped back to China empty, ie: dead head weight… otherwise there’s not enough for all that next month’s Wally World shipments… AND,
how we could just fit maybe 100 head of standing criminals out of those “beds” they are so worried about…and….how those cans could sure break free about 3 or 4 days out of port…
BUT….then…. I got to thinking….WHY go to all that trouble….?
Just load them in nice and tight, standing room only….
Ship them off to China….
Let Xi open his Easter Egg present when they arrive…. Panda can be a meat eater, can’t he?
nice panda…enjoy your meatsickles… Dragon can just huff and puff for all we care! Check-6
We are in a WAR. Wish more people would realize it. Maybe they will. Hope so before it’s lost.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s so true what that Sheriff (I think) standing directly behind President Trump’s right shoulder said. “What happens at the border doesn’t stay at the border”.
Illegal aliens end up in all the U.S. states. And they cause problems everywhere they go. Crime follows them around like flies on poop.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Andy – so true – here in Utah, any time there is a fatal collision of some sort, you can bet it involves an illegal drunk/high alien, probably at least 90% of the time. Lots of good lives destroyed by people who shouldn’t be here in the first place. It’s very sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for recognizing the sheriff who handed President Trump the letter. He’s my sheriff, Sam Page, and is outstanding.
LikeLike
When is the rally eastern standard time?
LikeLike
Email –
Bikers for Trump is riding to El Paso, Texas TONIGHT for President Donald Trump’s huge Rally for the Wall – and I’m stopping to get a hold of our strongest supporters to see if you’re still fired up to Build the Wall and keep our America First Agenda moving forward!
Tonight we’ll be there to support the President, and then TOMORROW the Bikers and I will be at the border to bring meals to the courageous and hard-pressed officers of the Customs and Border Patrol who need that wall!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. From a Harley Driver in SC!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
America need only look at Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and Miami’s prison population and crime levels and clearance rates (solved crimes) to see what catch-and-release and sanctuary cities have been doing to America.
Walls work.
Just ask Rob Reiner, Nancy Pelosi and other Liberals who have fences or walls around their homes (or public beachfronts).
First Liberals attempted to gaslight people that illegal aliens were a net benefit.
Now after tens of thousands of the illegals that continued to be bad actors by stealing, assaulting by any number of means, kidnapping or killing Americans, the Liberals want the bad actors to be let loose upon America.
Likewise, first, the Liberals gaslighted much of America in to believing a beating heart in the wok was not a person.
Now the Liberals are trying to brainwash America that a beating heart outside the womb is not a person!
This aggression cannot stand!
American’s need to wake up.
These people are killers.
If they gain power they won’t think twice about taking out anyone who stands in their way.
They prove that in everything they have been doing and with every anti-2A action they take.
“If they gain power they won’t think twice about taking out anyone who stands in their way.”
So true, that is how it started out in the 1930 in Germany with the Nazi (national socialist party) and bang you know what followed. Be alert!
It’s live on c-span2! No interruptions!
Here is an action alert from FAIR (Federation for American Immigration Reform) I just received on the HS Conference Committee deal:
“Late last night, members of the Homeland Security conference committee announced an agreement in principle to stave off another government shutdown.
And guess what? It sounds like a TERRIBLE deal.
Negotiators agreed to fund $1.375 billion in new border barriers—well short of what President Trump requested. In exchange for this small amount of funding, Democrats will receive a 17 percent decrease in current detention space—a tactic undoubtedly designed to perpetuate wide scale catch and release. Further, negotiators are supposedly united in agreement to reverse asylum changes made by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
This initial agreement must be stopped. Detention beds are absolutely crucial – reducing them incentivizes more illegal immigration and undercuts any border barrier funding.
But the fight is not over! Negotiators are currently putting the agreement into actual text. Then, it must be passed by both the House and Senate before making its way to President Trump.
Here is what I need you to do:
CALL the four main members of the conference committee today and tell them:
DO NOT decrease detention beds. A reduction in detention beds will result in the immediate release of illegal aliens – including those with criminal records – into American communities.
DO NOT block implementation of Jeff Sessions-backed changes to the “credible fear” standard. The weaker standard has been the engine of the border crisis by causing a spike in frivolous asylum claims.
The Trump administration has made legitimate progress in minimizing catch and release policies and addressing asylum loopholes that were bolstered by previous administrations. We cannot let Congress reverse that progress in exchange for 55 miles of border fencing.
Here are the lawmakers you need to call:
Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.): (202) 224-5744
Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.): (202) 224-4242
Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas): (202) 225-5071
Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.): (202) 225-6506
Call all FOUR of them. Then, make the same points on social media.
We need you NOW – time is of the essence!
Sincerely,
RJ Hauman
Government Relations Director”
LikeLike