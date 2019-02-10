Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses Border Negotiations, William Barr and Upcoming Senate FISA Inquiry…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss border security negotiations, the upcoming full senate confirmation vote for AG William Barr and his Senate Judiciary Committee intent toward investigating FISA abuse.

Adding evidence that Nancy Pelosi is attempting to create another shutdown, republican Senator Richard Shelby stated earlier today talks had stalled over immigrant detention policies and democrat demands that criminal aliens be allowed to leave detention. No additional talks have been scheduled.

