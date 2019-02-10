Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses Border Negotiations, William Barr and Upcoming Senate FISA Inquiry…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss border security negotiations, the upcoming full senate confirmation vote for AG William Barr and his Senate Judiciary Committee intent toward investigating FISA abuse.
Adding evidence that Nancy Pelosi is attempting to create another shutdown, republican Senator Richard Shelby stated earlier today talks had stalled over immigrant detention policies and democrat demands that criminal aliens be allowed to leave detention. No additional talks have been scheduled.
They’re nuts?
They are, again, overplaying their hand.
Really. They keep winning. Reps go on Fox and whine. The red wave never happened…
Those around here who were touting a “red wave” were delusional given that about 50 GOP House members either retired or quit.
But the blue wave was a ripple as well. Hapless GOP gained a couple seats in the Senate, while being rid of a couple terrible RINOs in Corker and Flake.
No JoD, they are not nuts. They are used to rolling Republicans and calling the shots no matter whether they win elections or not. A Republican president is supposed to cave under threat of a shutdown…which POTUS did because the Republican Senate was going to side with the Democrats as they ALWAYS do. The Dems know this so know all they have to do is hang tough.
We need a bona fide second party. Until we get one, the Democrats remain in control even when they control neither House, Senate OR presidency as qas proved in 2017 and 2018. EVERYTHING POTUS has accomplished he has accomplishes IN SPITE of the Democrats and the feckless Republicans.
Am beginning to wonder if it’s past time to start asking which members of Congress are receiving monies from cartels.
Is there any way to legally investigate the campaign and in-kind contributions to members of Congress and their staff to see if there is any collusion with cartel and people traffickers and Congressional folks, even family members?
This is not negotiation..
It is simply putting items into the talks that they (Usurpers) KNOW will be a Non-Starter.
1) Demanding that Murders walk free…
🤔 (What RATIONAL PERSON does this?)
2) Demanding this of “The Law and Order President”.
3) Do THIS or….. Something bad gonna happen. Snicker…
🤔 Somethin Bad Gonna Happen, Alright…
Wonder🤔… What could happen as a result of a 2nd (Obviously engineered) shutdown…
That didn’t happen because of the 1st (He said She said) shut-down?
Let’s see what happens..
I just can’t watch Lindsay Graham. Every time I see his face a bad taste wells in my mouth and I immediately think cane toad. Huge problem here in Queensland.
What’s really sad is that half the electorate is going to support the Dems no matter what crazy positions they take, apparently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. And we scratch our heads and think we’re in a parallel universe…
Ever see that show about Scientology ? No need to scratch any more…
Concertina wire is fine with me. Make it a mile thick and put it on the entire border, even in the mountains. People can just climb over a wall.
The legacy medi will give the Dems a pass on this outrageous behavior, as usual. We must have loud voices and draw a distinction between our view of proper border security and theirs. And we must repeat it constantly so that the differences become embedded in the minds of voters. Our messaging always seems lacking, this issue is too important to not get it right.
All of the media, including FOX, will give the Dems a pass on everything. Our messaging doesn’t matter because it is ignored by all of them. Nancy is getting orders from her Soros handlers and the media will say whatever Nancy says is true.
Exactly! We have no one front and center on the shows debating this. The ones that go on shows go to Fox. They need to be loud about this. They won’t do it. 1/2 of them don’t want a wall! We have no representation.
Nancy has gotten a lot of kudos for her performances so far…truly a thrill up the legs for the leftist types, esp. for those mega-donors in Hollywood.
I think her game is to force Trump to do various things an then add them to the list articles of impeachment
Like what? Building a wall is impeachable? Nonsense.
If the dems are able to shut down the Gov to blame PT this time then I am going to blame
Graham loud and clear every day because this situation would be different if not for Him, and he needs to shut up along with Cristy and a few other people who just want to throw jabs at the President Well Graham got what he wanted by this 3 week nonsense and now he should be the one that is screaming from the roof tops the Dems lied and lied some more and
its time for PT to stop playing around with these Dems and just build the dam wall..
People are questioning his skills as a negotiator and if he stands down again hoping the dems will give him what he wants they will not do anything to help him and he better get that in his mind and just do what is he right thing to do before we have 5 million Illegals running for the border
Rusty. I do agree w you about Senator Graham. He always tells President Trump the way it should be rather than stipulates the Senate behind President Trump. Today was no different.
The Swamp fears shutdowns above all else. Trump took ownership of the first one, but this one becomes Pelosi’s by default. Let’s try it for another months and see how it goes.
In the very near future it won’t matter. Build the wall now or we’re finished.
Graham has likely talked to IG Horowitz. The statute of limitations is 5 years per 18USC3262 for the felony 18USC1018, false official attestation. Between the two of them, they can easily nail Comey, Yates, and Lynch before the 2020 election. Not perfect, but sufficient after Barr is in place to insure these miscreants (and McCabe) are indeed finally indicted and tried.
