Mick Mulvaney Discusses Possible Shutdown and Border Security Negotiations…

Acting White House chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News to discuss the ongoing political efforts of the resistance movement, Nancy Pelosi’s faux-negotiation strategy, and the larger objective to secure the southern border.

In the distant background, President Trump is already building enhanced fencing to secure the U.S-Mexico border and the larger conversation is about the politics of funding. Mulvaney notes the funding for border security can come from a variety of mechanisms available to the President, so the issue of direct funding for a border wall is essentially a political argument where democrats must maintain the optics of resistance.

All of that said, it appears President Trump is guiding the resistance toward the brightest exposure on their radical agenda items.

