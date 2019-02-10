Mick Mulvaney Discusses Possible Shutdown and Border Security Negotiations…

Posted on February 10, 2019 by

Acting White House chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News to discuss the ongoing political efforts of the resistance movement, Nancy Pelosi’s faux-negotiation strategy, and the larger objective to secure the southern border.

In the distant background, President Trump is already building enhanced fencing to secure the U.S-Mexico border and the larger conversation is about the politics of funding. Mulvaney notes the funding for border security can come from a variety of mechanisms available to the President, so the issue of direct funding for a border wall is essentially a political argument where democrats must maintain the optics of resistance.

All of that said, it appears President Trump is guiding the resistance toward the brightest exposure on their radical agenda items.

47 Responses to Mick Mulvaney Discusses Possible Shutdown and Border Security Negotiations…

  1. Bullseye says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Monday night PTrump from El Paso 9pm central Laura Ingraham show Fox news

  2. Zorro says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    AOC has hastened the exposure of their radical agenda. The radical agenda I was, heretofore, cloaked for consumption by the more sane. But even AOC has had to walk back the “unwilling to work” stuff but she can’t bury it, like the old days, because the internet is watching and recording.

    • EJS says:
      February 10, 2019 at 5:18 pm

      Dig into the commie ( or whatever collectivist name you prefer) chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, the brains behind AOC. These people are hell bent on destroying the very foundation of this nation.

  3. Elric VIII says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    “Brightest exposure on their radical agenda items,” indeed. All the clown makeup can’t cover their hypocrisy now, and the clown shoes just make the Democrats fall all over themselves in their race for the nomination.

  4. Bigly says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    Mick is most competent but he sure doesn’t hit hard, more like a tap. Disappointed he couldn’t broadly laugh at Chris for digging up “hypocrisy” of trump hiring illegals. Gimmie a break – how about the hyprocricy of running for gov in state of virginia calling your republican opponent a racist while you and the top 3 leaders are now wrapped in blackface or metoo scandals? And trump hiring illegals from waPo why not go after Washington post – like – how can we trust it? He just ran from the fight. Weak.

    • ristvan says:
      February 10, 2019 at 4:03 pm

      MM gave the proper answer on the Bedford Golf club illegals. Its not a WH issue, it is a Trump organization issue. And, PDJT is not running the Trump organization; Dems made sure of that.

    • Nomadic100 says:
      February 10, 2019 at 4:35 pm

      Entirely disagree! Mulvaney is brilliant and smooth. He countered Wallace effectively at every turn and presented a polished view of the administration which the public at large wants. I love Trump but he has very rough edges and those rub some people the wrong way. Wallace conceded that he had met his intellectual match at the end of the interview. Well done!

    • anthohmy says:
      February 10, 2019 at 5:01 pm

      How about the illegality of presenting false credentials in order to get a job. Whose social security numbers did they steal to do it? Is anybody going to prosecute this?

  5. Publius2016 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    its the magnet of BENEFITS!

  6. ALEX says:
    February 10, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    “All of that said, it appears President Trump is guiding the resistance toward the brightest exposure on their radical agenda items”.

    Indeed Sundance.

    It’s frustrating to some extent, but many of the fourty newly elected democrats didn’t run on pure obstruction and I can guarantee the “moderate’s “ who flipped a few seats around me didn’t run on some Green New Deal and the wacko birds pushing it…..

  7. Akindole says:
    February 10, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    La tee daaa…La tee daaa…
    It will leave a mark.

  8. NC Patriot says:
    February 10, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    I think Mick is one of OUTUS’ MOST effective spokesmen. He is clear, easy to understand, refuses to engage in Chrissy’s traps—and stands his ground politely and with clarity.

  9. ristvan says:
    February 10, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Mulvaney did something very nice here. He pointed out PDJT wanted a congressional resolution to the wall issue, but not at any cost (‘depends whats in the final bill’). PDJT has other legal options, some not requiring declaring a national emergency. As VP Pence said and as PDJT has said, the wall is getting done one way or the other.

    What that whole line of thinking does is put max pressure on the Dems this week, after their attempt this weekend to hobble ICE. If it really is 50/50 on some PDJT acceptable deal, then if it doesn’t happen Pelosi owns the new shutdown and Trump proceeds on wall without declaring national emergency.

  10. USA First! says:
    February 10, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    I’m really tired of these games by the politicians. The American people spoke, We elected President Donald J Trump to secure our border. My cold anger is turning into hot fury.

    • Carrie2 says:
      February 10, 2019 at 5:00 pm

      USA First!, and never forget we hired/elected each and every one of the 2 parties in 1 and both fighting against our President. So let’s drain the Congress swamp if we want to actually have a Congress of patriots for our country and not wanting all those donor dollars via lobbyists. We stop lobbyists and lifetime benefits, 2 assistants max as they are hired to do the work and not an assistant, 2 terms for the Senate MAX and 3 terms for the House MAX, and more working days repealing the non-Constitutional laws, and we move the Congress meeting to another area but never again in DC the cesspool of cesspools. Or as one new republican said: each candidate works in their home state, does business via real time LIVE videos, copies of which we will all have to keep the hired representative in either House not going beyond what their job is, etc., etc. None of the 3 departments are government but actually our employees. We have allowed them to con us that they are the government, but now to remind them they are employees via hiring/electing them. It appears that the upcoming shutdown is a great time to remove them. There are a few good in Congress and we can allow them to run as a candidate, but no more of the other 99.4% ever again in a Congress. We were ignorant before but are not now!

  11. duchess01 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    Round and round we go – where we stop – nobody knows – Wally is just plain dumb – what part of what Mick My Man said – do you not understand – I like Mick – but, Wally is annoying – gotcha questions do not work with Mick – he knows his place – and what is acceptable to discuss – what questions he can answer – and – what questions he cannot – you can either work on legislation or you can waste time doing investigations – you cannot do both – very difficult to be both – socialism – is that the center of gravity in the Democrat Party – Mick handled himself quite well in light of the nonsensical questions Wally asked – obviously – Wally knows not what the Chief of Staff does.

  12. andyocoregon says:
    February 10, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    Sunday Musings:

    (1) Isn’t it weird that in America our flag and our culture offend so many people, but our benefits don’t?
    (2) How can the federal government ask U.S. citizens to pay back student loans, when illegal aliens are receiving a free education?
    (3) Only in America are legal citizens labeled “racists” and “Nazis,” but illegal aliens are called “Dreamers.”
    (4) Liberals say, “If confiscating all guns saves just one life, it’s worth it.” Well then, if deporting all illegals saves just one life, wouldn’t that be worth it?
    (5) I can’t quite figure out how you can proudly wave the flag of another country but consider it punishment to be sent back there.
    (6) The Constitution: It doesn’t need to be rewritten; it needs to be reread .
    (7) William F. Buckley said: “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other points of view and are then shocked and offended when they discover there are other points of view.”
    (8) Joseph Sobran said: “‘Need’ now means wanting someone else’s money. ‘Greed’ means wanting to keep your own. ‘Compassion’ is when a politician arranges the transfer.”
    (9) Florida has had 119 hurricanes since 1850, but some people still insist the last one was due to climate change.
    You can’t fix stupid, no matter how much duct tape you use!

    • logger says:
      February 10, 2019 at 4:51 pm

      A solid list of “moral hazards.” Thank you for this.

    • nimrodman says:
      February 10, 2019 at 4:54 pm

      And from one of our own:

      “In a nutshell ‘Progressive Values’ is the art of telling people what’s good for them, then calling them intolerant when they say no it’s not.”

      — Treehouse commenter Weeper, 2017 April 20, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    • Carrie2 says:
      February 10, 2019 at 5:02 pm

      andyocoregon, thank you for one of the best lists ever – real, pertinent, and clear. Hope everyone like me will copy and send to those we know who want each and every mess they try to make for our President reflects on them 100%. Then again they proved that 100% at the SOTU, didn’t they?

    • JC says:
      February 10, 2019 at 5:05 pm

      Excellent, andy.

    • Irisheyes says:
      February 10, 2019 at 5:20 pm

      You may or may not be aware of this, Andy, but those are some super “meme” lines! Someone needs to plaster those one at a time on some relevant pics and send them out on the internet. As shown during the ’16 election, memes work wonders at getting through to people.

  13. Archie says:
    February 10, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    It is pretty easy to fire a federal worker if they violate a law. When they come to work you take their credentials and march them out of the office. They can appeal but that is years down the road. I have taken training on this specific topic in the federal gov.

    • Carrie2 says:
      February 10, 2019 at 5:07 pm

      Archie, and each and every senator and representative are just that: federal workers and we can see more and more their violating our Constitutional laws and Bill of Rights. So, let’s do it to this Congress and let them fuss about it for years and by then many of the elder will have passed away (or been marched to the gallows for treason). Keep us informed about what we do – invading the two parties while in Congress? Or. Need to know so we can get this underway asap.

  14. Carson Napier says:
    February 10, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    My own view is that the democrat party is being used as a lunatic asylum and dumping ground by a superior civilization, to get rid of the most undesirable and unfit. I can’t prove it, but no one can disprove it either and the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming.
    – Christopher Hitchens

  15. littleflower481 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Chris Wallace is so unlikable.

