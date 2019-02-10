Mick Mulvaney Discusses Possible Shutdown and Border Security Negotiations…

Acting White House chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney appears on Fox News to discuss the ongoing political efforts of the resistance movement, Nancy Pelosi’s faux-negotiation strategy, and the larger objective to secure the southern border.
In the distant background, President Trump is already building enhanced fencing to secure the U.S-Mexico border and the larger conversation is about the politics of funding. Mulvaney notes the funding for border security can come from a variety of mechanisms available to the President, so the issue of direct funding for a border wall is essentially a political argument where democrats must maintain the optics of resistance.
All of that said, it appears President Trump is guiding the resistance toward the brightest exposure on their radical agenda items.
Monday night PTrump from El Paso 9pm central Laura Ingraham show Fox news
Also the completely organic Beta O’Dourke counter rally.
In a high school gymnasium, I think, at 5 pm local time. Since most parents get off work around that time, I figure there will be a lot of high school students.
Sunshine – yeah – maybe they can all skateboard to the event and then drop lots of F-bombs while they are there listening to Beta. Pathetic.
Zorro – will The Oprah and Obozo be in attendance? Isn’t Beta their new pet project?
Beta O’Rourke. Every time I see a picture of him I can’t help but think, left wing “Beta Male.”
AOC has hastened the exposure of their radical agenda. The radical agenda I was, heretofore, cloaked for consumption by the more sane. But even AOC has had to walk back the “unwilling to work” stuff but she can’t bury it, like the old days, because the internet is watching and recording.
Dig into the commie ( or whatever collectivist name you prefer) chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, the brains behind AOC. These people are hell bent on destroying the very foundation of this nation.
“Brightest exposure on their radical agenda items,” indeed. All the clown makeup can’t cover their hypocrisy now, and the clown shoes just make the Democrats fall all over themselves in their race for the nomination.
Mick is most competent but he sure doesn’t hit hard, more like a tap. Disappointed he couldn’t broadly laugh at Chris for digging up “hypocrisy” of trump hiring illegals. Gimmie a break – how about the hyprocricy of running for gov in state of virginia calling your republican opponent a racist while you and the top 3 leaders are now wrapped in blackface or metoo scandals? And trump hiring illegals from waPo why not go after Washington post – like – how can we trust it? He just ran from the fight. Weak.
MM gave the proper answer on the Bedford Golf club illegals. Its not a WH issue, it is a Trump organization issue. And, PDJT is not running the Trump organization; Dems made sure of that.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Eric and Donald Trump Jr. run the golf club. And they fired the 10 illegals after doing a records check. They had submitted false documents to get their jobs. And one of them had the temerity to say, “I did nothing wrong. I only worked hard.” LOL!
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/trump-golf-club-fired-12-workers-living-u-s-illegally-n963341
Yes, and I am sure Chrissy knows this but felt “compelled” to bring it up anyway. Total shill for the demonrats. Seriously, could these guys be any more obvious? I wonder exactly when people like Wallace decided that their legitimacy as a journalist with some integrity and objectivity became unimportant/undesirable.
Entirely disagree! Mulvaney is brilliant and smooth. He countered Wallace effectively at every turn and presented a polished view of the administration which the public at large wants. I love Trump but he has very rough edges and those rub some people the wrong way. Wallace conceded that he had met his intellectual match at the end of the interview. Well done!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“match”, hell!
Wallace met his intellectual superior
just sayin’
Exactly, love ya nimrod
Yes to both, nimrodman and Nomafic. MM, as always, deftly combined superior intellect and eloquence, with that charming-and-disarming undercurrent of a wry smirk.
What an asset he is to this administration, to our President and to our country.
Mulvaney is head and shoulders impressive above anyone in the administration, IMHO. If you look at all he has done, sometimes 2 jobs at once! And how effective he has been! He is one amazing, impressive guy.
How about the illegality of presenting false credentials in order to get a job. Whose social security numbers did they steal to do it? Is anybody going to prosecute this?
its the magnet of BENEFITS!
Paid jobs and citizenship for children are 2 other Very Strong magnets
“All of that said, it appears President Trump is guiding the resistance toward the brightest exposure on their radical agenda items”.
Indeed Sundance.
It’s frustrating to some extent, but many of the fourty newly elected democrats didn’t run on pure obstruction and I can guarantee the “moderate’s “ who flipped a few seats around me didn’t run on some Green New Deal and the wacko birds pushing it…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Alex – “forty” refers to the number 40. Just FYI…..good comment, though.
La tee daaa…La tee daaa…
It will leave a mark.
Would prefer the fence itself be replaced but this upgrade will still help them be more effective. Thank you for posting…so encouaging!
Is it a big beautiful wall? No.
But it is Far more than we would have gotten with Any other ‘16 candidate!
And we know why he hasnt built…not his fault and not for lack of trying so certainly not a promise broken! Trump 2020!
KM, my view is slightly different. We need more barrier. Where an existing barrier can be hardened by simply welding support angles and then stringing concertina, is inexpensive, very fast, and good enough. That way more funding goes to new barrier where there is none. IMO, Pelosi’s Normandy barriers equal none because they do not stop foot traffic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get it done Army!
https://goo.gl/images/c2MtTw
I think Mick is one of OUTUS’ MOST effective spokesmen. He is clear, easy to understand, refuses to engage in Chrissy’s traps—and stands his ground politely and with clarity.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agree! Mick is one of the most hard working and effective individuals that we have in Washington. He is a rare breed in this day and age!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Mulvaney did something very nice here. He pointed out PDJT wanted a congressional resolution to the wall issue, but not at any cost (‘depends whats in the final bill’). PDJT has other legal options, some not requiring declaring a national emergency. As VP Pence said and as PDJT has said, the wall is getting done one way or the other.
What that whole line of thinking does is put max pressure on the Dems this week, after their attempt this weekend to hobble ICE. If it really is 50/50 on some PDJT acceptable deal, then if it doesn’t happen Pelosi owns the new shutdown and Trump proceeds on wall without declaring national emergency.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m really tired of these games by the politicians. The American people spoke, We elected President Donald J Trump to secure our border. My cold anger is turning into hot fury.
LikeLiked by 8 people
USA First!, and never forget we hired/elected each and every one of the 2 parties in 1 and both fighting against our President. So let’s drain the Congress swamp if we want to actually have a Congress of patriots for our country and not wanting all those donor dollars via lobbyists. We stop lobbyists and lifetime benefits, 2 assistants max as they are hired to do the work and not an assistant, 2 terms for the Senate MAX and 3 terms for the House MAX, and more working days repealing the non-Constitutional laws, and we move the Congress meeting to another area but never again in DC the cesspool of cesspools. Or as one new republican said: each candidate works in their home state, does business via real time LIVE videos, copies of which we will all have to keep the hired representative in either House not going beyond what their job is, etc., etc. None of the 3 departments are government but actually our employees. We have allowed them to con us that they are the government, but now to remind them they are employees via hiring/electing them. It appears that the upcoming shutdown is a great time to remove them. There are a few good in Congress and we can allow them to run as a candidate, but no more of the other 99.4% ever again in a Congress. We were ignorant before but are not now!
Round and round we go – where we stop – nobody knows – Wally is just plain dumb – what part of what Mick My Man said – do you not understand – I like Mick – but, Wally is annoying – gotcha questions do not work with Mick – he knows his place – and what is acceptable to discuss – what questions he can answer – and – what questions he cannot – you can either work on legislation or you can waste time doing investigations – you cannot do both – very difficult to be both – socialism – is that the center of gravity in the Democrat Party – Mick handled himself quite well in light of the nonsensical questions Wally asked – obviously – Wally knows not what the Chief of Staff does.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sunday Musings:
(1) Isn’t it weird that in America our flag and our culture offend so many people, but our benefits don’t?
(2) How can the federal government ask U.S. citizens to pay back student loans, when illegal aliens are receiving a free education?
(3) Only in America are legal citizens labeled “racists” and “Nazis,” but illegal aliens are called “Dreamers.”
(4) Liberals say, “If confiscating all guns saves just one life, it’s worth it.” Well then, if deporting all illegals saves just one life, wouldn’t that be worth it?
(5) I can’t quite figure out how you can proudly wave the flag of another country but consider it punishment to be sent back there.
(6) The Constitution: It doesn’t need to be rewritten; it needs to be reread .
(7) William F. Buckley said: “Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other points of view and are then shocked and offended when they discover there are other points of view.”
(8) Joseph Sobran said: “‘Need’ now means wanting someone else’s money. ‘Greed’ means wanting to keep your own. ‘Compassion’ is when a politician arranges the transfer.”
(9) Florida has had 119 hurricanes since 1850, but some people still insist the last one was due to climate change.
You can’t fix stupid, no matter how much duct tape you use!
A solid list of “moral hazards.” Thank you for this.
And from one of our own:
“In a nutshell ‘Progressive Values’ is the art of telling people what’s good for them, then calling them intolerant when they say no it’s not.”
— Treehouse commenter Weeper, 2017 April 20, 2017 at 6:27 pm
LikeLiked by 3 people
andyocoregon, thank you for one of the best lists ever – real, pertinent, and clear. Hope everyone like me will copy and send to those we know who want each and every mess they try to make for our President reflects on them 100%. Then again they proved that 100% at the SOTU, didn’t they?
Excellent, andy.
You may or may not be aware of this, Andy, but those are some super “meme” lines! Someone needs to plaster those one at a time on some relevant pics and send them out on the internet. As shown during the ’16 election, memes work wonders at getting through to people.
It is pretty easy to fire a federal worker if they violate a law. When they come to work you take their credentials and march them out of the office. They can appeal but that is years down the road. I have taken training on this specific topic in the federal gov.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Archie, and each and every senator and representative are just that: federal workers and we can see more and more their violating our Constitutional laws and Bill of Rights. So, let’s do it to this Congress and let them fuss about it for years and by then many of the elder will have passed away (or been marched to the gallows for treason). Keep us informed about what we do – invading the two parties while in Congress? Or. Need to know so we can get this underway asap.
My own view is that the democrat party is being used as a lunatic asylum and dumping ground by a superior civilization, to get rid of the most undesirable and unfit. I can’t prove it, but no one can disprove it either and the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming.
– Christopher Hitchens
Chris Wallace is so unlikable.
100%, littleflower. Unlikable and unbearable. I never watch him anymore unless Mick Mulvaney is the interviewee.
Arrogant shill……
Wallace is a sniveling pecksniffian rodent like his daddy.
