President Trump Delivers Remarks During National Prayer Breakfast (W/ Transcript)…

[ Interestingly, AAG Matt Whitaker was attending the prayer breakfast with President Trump and administration officials. Hours later, he made an announcement. ]
President Trump delivers remarks today during the National Prayer Breakfast.
.
[Transcript] Washington Hilton, Washington, D.C. – 9:23 A.M. EST
THE PRESIDENT: I will never let you down. I can say that. Never. (Applause.) Thank you. I am honored to be here with leaders from across the country and all around the world who are all united by a shared belief in the glory of God and the power of prayer.
I want to thank Senator Coons and Senator Lankford for the introduction and for carrying on this wonderful and uplifting bipartisan tradition. Thank you both very much. Thank you, Senators. Senators, thank you very much. (Applause.)
We’re thrilled to be joined by our tremendous Vice President Mike Pence, along with our incredible Second Lady Karen Pence. And, by the way — (applause) — by the way, I’ve gotten to know Karen so well. She is a Marine Corps mom, a tremendous woman, a proud supporter of military families, and she just recently went back to teaching art classes at a Christian school. (Applause.) Thank you. Thank you, Karen. Terrific woman.
We’re also thankful to be joined by the countless faith leaders, foreign dignitaries, and members of Congress, along with many members of my cabinet, including Secretary Mike Pompeo, Sonny Perdue, Alex Acosta, Alex Azar, Ben Carson, Betsy DeVos, and Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker. Thank you all for being here. Thank you very much. (Applause.)
And thanks also to Gary Haugen for those very powerful words and for rescuing people around the world from the bondage of human trafficking. You are truly doing the Lord’s work, and, as you know, our administration is doing everything we can to make your work easier. We’re working very closely together. Thank you very much. Thank you, Gary. (Applause.)
On Tuesday, it was my profound honor to address the nation from the House Chamber of the State of the Union. And our union, as you heard me say, is very, very strong. (Applause.) As I said in my address, there is no limit to what we can achieve if we follow the path of cooperation, compromise, and the common good. America’s potential is unlimited because our extraordinary people are just something that is number one, no matter where you go. We have people — they love our country and they love their faith.
We are graced by those extraordinary heroes from Tuesday night:
The SWAT Officer Timothy Matson, who raced and raced through a very, very bullet-filled doorway. He was shot many, many times. He has been operated on many times, and, unfortunately, he is going back for more. But he was really stopped from having something as bad as it was. The Tree of Life synagogue was a horrible, horrible event, and he really did do a job. He made it so much better. It was so good to see him. I saw him in the hospital, and he was suffering, and he’s still suffering. But he told me the other night he is so proud to have been a part. He was just a great, great gentleman. We introduced him the other night.
The wonderful, young girl Grace, who overcame brain cancer — had no idea this was going to happen to her — and bravely rallied an entire community.
And the intrepid soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy in the Allied liberation of Europe. On D-Day, all those warriors set out on their mission of liberation; President Franklin Delano Roosevelt led our nation in prayer. In a national radio address, President Roosevelt began with these solemn words: “Almighty God: Our sons, the pride of our Nation, on this day have set upon a mighty endeavor, a struggle to preserve our Republic, our religion, and our civilization.”
Since the founding of our nation, many of our greatest strides — from gaining our independence, to abolition, [DEL: of :DEL] [to] civil rights, to extending the vote for women — have been led by people of faith and started in prayer.
When we open our hearts to faith, we fill our hearts with love. Many of the people in this room lead and support the charities and faith-based institutions that bring hope to the lives of our citizens, comfort to those in despair, and solace to those in grief, aid to those in need, and a helping hand to the struggling people all around the world, of which there are so many.
With us today are leaders involved with Prison Fellowship, started by the late Chuck Colson — a man transformed by leaders of this breakfast. Today, Prison Fellowship ministers to more than 300,000 prisoners across America to help others like Alice Johnson and Matthew Charles, who we saw Tuesday night, transform their lives through the mercy and grace of God.
And faith leaders helped us achieve historic bipartisan criminal justice reform. (Applause.) They’ve been wanting to do that for many, many years, and we all together got it done. We just passed the FIRST STEP Act into law. So thank you very much, everybody in the room, for that help. That was a very big thing for our country. (Applause.)
America is a nation that believes in redemption. Every day, the people in this room demonstrate the power of faith to transform lives, heal communities, and lift up the forgotten.
Some of those in this room are among the Muslim and Christian faith leaders from Minnesota who partnered to send millions of meals to Somalia last year.
Also with us today are Catholics, Evangelicals, and members of the Jewish faith who help build homes for our fellow citizens through Habitat for Humanity.
As President, I will always cherish, honor, and protect the believers who uplift our communities and sustain our nation.
To ensure that people of faith can always contribute to our society, my administration has taken historic action to protect religious liberty. (Applause.)
Here with us this morning are Melissa and Chad Buck from Holt, Michigan. In 2009, they decided to adopt. Soon, they got a call about three young siblings in a terribly abusive home. Melissa and Chad had only a few minutes to decide, and they said yes to all three. Today, the Bucks have five beautiful adopted children. As Melissa has said, “They are the sweetest, most lovable children. They have the most unique gifts.” Two of them have joined us for this breakfast: 10-year-old Max and 9-year-old Liz.
To Max, Liz, and the entire Buck family, thank you for inspiring us all. (Applause.) Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Thank you very much. Thank you.
Unfortunately, the Michigan adoption charity that brought the Buck family together is now defending itself in court for living by the values of its Catholic faith. We will always protect our country’s long and proud tradition of faith-based adoption. (Applause.) My administration is working to ensure that faith-based adoption agencies are able to help vulnerable children find their forever families, while following their deeply held beliefs. (Applause.)
My administration is also speaking out against religious persecution around the world, including against religious minorities, Christians, and the Jewish community. (Applause.)
This week, I appointed a new Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism, and with us — thank you very much — Elon Carr. Thank you. Thank you very much. (Applause.) A very effective person.
The courageous Holocaust survivors in the gallery on Tuesday night powerfully remind us, and remind us all, of our solemn pledge: Never again. (Applause.)
My administration is also continuing to fight for American hostages who have been imprisoned overseas for their religious beliefs. Last October, we reached an agreement with Turkey to release Pastor Andrew Brunson, who is now free and joins us here this morning. Where is Andrew? (Applause.) He was there for a long time before I got there, and I said, “You’ve got to let him out.” (Laughter.) “You better let him out.” And they let you out. (Laughter.) It was a miracle. (Applause.) Right? We spent a lot of time together. Terrific man. Terrific family. Thank you very much, Andrew.
This Saturday, Pastor Brunson will walk his daughter down the aisle. Wow, that’s great. Congratulations. Was I invited? I don’t know. Was I invited? (Laughter.) He said, “Yes.” Thank you. (Laughter.)
To protect the dignity and worth of every person, my administration has taken historic action to combat human trafficking.
Last year, I directed the State Department to cut off development aid to nations that do not demonstrate a commitment to ending human trafficking in their own countries. (Applause.) And we are fighting every day to stop the tragedy of human trafficking all along our southern border.
Together, we will end the scourge of modern-day slavery that, because of the Internet, is at levels that nobody can believe. The Internet came along, and some good things happened. But some very bad things happened, and this is one of them.
As part of our commitment to building a just and loving society, we must build a culture that cherishes the dignity and sanctity of innocent human life. (Applause.) All children, born and unborn, are made in the holy image of God. (Applause.) Thank you.
Every life is sacred, and every soul is a precious gift from Heaven. As the Lord says in Jeremiah, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you… Before you were born, I set you apart.”
Here with us today are Nikki and Tyler Watkinson. Our wonderful First Lady Melania, who is right now working very hard with a group of people and saying a few words on opioids — she’s very much involved; she wanted to be here so badly, but she’ll be here with us next year — recently met with them and, when she visited them at Children’s Hospital, was so impressed.
Last year, Nikki went into early labor during a blizzard. As she and Tyler were driving to the hospital, their son Grayson was born in the front seat. He was born four months premature, and weighed only 1 pound and 11 ounces. But he let out little, tiny cries, and he made it to the hospital alive. Nikki and [DEL: Taylor’s :DEL] [Tyler’s] entire community began to lift up Grayson in their prayers, and, to the surprise of doctors, he kept on improving, improving, improving. After four months in the hospital, Nikki and Tyler brought home their beautiful baby boy. Just a few weeks ago, Grayson celebrated his first birthday. He is a beautiful, happy, healthy guy. (Applause.)
Are they here? Where? Oh, good. (Applause.) Good. That’s great. Beautiful. That’s great. Thank you.
As his mom, Nikki, has said, “He was put on this Earth to do big things.” He may be here someday — right here. Nikki, he already has and he will do more and more as he grows older.
As Jesus promises in the Bible, “Ask and you will receive, and your joy will be complete.” We are blessed to live in a land of faith where all things are possible. Our only limits are those we place on ourselves. So true.
On Tuesday, I asked Americans to choose greatness. And everybody in that room stood and applauded. We asked for greatness — it’s greatness for our country — and to renew our love and loyalty to one another — as friends, as citizens, as neighbors, as patriots, and as Americans.
There could be no better way to begin this exciting national adventure than the way America has always begun our greatest adventures: by coming together in prayer.
So today, and every day, let us pray for the future of our country. Let us pray for the courage to pursue justice and the wisdom to forge peace. Let us pray for a future where every child has a warm, safe, and loving home. Let us come together for the good of our people, for the strength of our families, for the safety of our citizens, for the fulfillment of our deepest hopes and our highest potential. And let us always give thanks for the miracle of life, the majesty of creation, and the grace of Almighty God.
Thank you. It is an honor to be with you. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank you very much. Thank you. (Applause.)
I’m more concerned with us letting him down.
How come no march on the FBI Headquarters?
We don’t do that unless pushed to-however as is witnessed in the last few days-God is in control. we will and -are- seeing a move of God-directed at the Democrat Murder party..
Ok. So just let Trump fight it out alone. No help. Got it.
Joe, my wife and I vote, contribute to Project Veritas and to Save The Storks. I’m open to other suggestions. MAGA/KAG!!!
Not what i said… It is when righteous anger (cold anger) is aroused in Americans. Marching on the FBI won’t do any good and the MSM calls us wingnutz. .There are times are places tot ochose to fight. we can and will…
“Cold anger” is history, or should be. The term should be summarily retired.
Judicial Watch is doing great things, they survive on donations. If you need to be represented by good activism, they’re your team.
As JFK said, “here on earth, God’s work must truly be our own.”
Joe, I agree. 100%
Thank you, Lolli.
From where the sun now stands, I will fight for the American people forever.
– Chief Thunder Rolling Down from the Mountains
Well Done.
DCP
I have several friends who are relatives including a descendant of Chief Joseph.
Ilike the use of those words.
If you never lived in the area of the Nez Pierce Indians- i. -“thunder rolling down the mountains- ” is a true statement..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exiled from his beloved Wallowa Valley, Joseph is buried in a Colville tribal cemetery at Nespelem, Wash., where he lived after his surrender in the Nez Perce war in 1877.
Joseph died Sept. 21, 1904, at the age of about 60.
While sitting before the fire in his lodge, he fell over on his face and was gone. The doctor on duty listed the cause of death as “a broken heart.”
Joseph is famous for leading 800 members of his tribe on a strategic retreat from Oregon to northeast Montana in the summer of 1877. After outwitting the U.S. Army for 1,800 miles, he surrendered 50 miles short of security in Canada because he would not abandon invalids in his care.
Historians debate the role Joseph played as a war chief, but there is no doubt about his integrity and moral courage during his 27 years in exile.
A 7-1/2-foot-high white marble shaft and concrete pedestal marks his grave, 20 miles north of Grand Coulee Dam in north-central Washington. The monument, which still draws tribal and nontribal visitors, is inscribed with his tribal name, Hin-mah-too-yah-lat-kekt (Thunder Rolling Down the Mountain).
Yep, Been to old Chief Joseph’s burial site on the shore of Wallowa lake many times. The Nez pierce got screwed badly-and they didn’t deserve it…
There is a book on the surveying the Nez Pierce Rez in Idaho. Nothing is more dangerous than a bureaucrat that “means well’. Stripping them of their cattle and
horses. My wife and I are both Cherokee-me by blood her by her Grandmother on her mom’s side. Me on my dad’s side-One of my Nez Pierce friends has o his pickup-“Trust the Government ‘-ask an Indian…
I remember in grade school at Nespelem, Washington, there was a guy named Joseph who had reverse Jay Leno hair. That is all black but with a gray patch. There was also a Redthunder family that was descended for one of Joseph’s brothers, I think. I remember being at their house once. It was split log with just dirt for a floor. I don’t think it had electricity then. There was inside water, but it was just a hand pump that would normally have been outside. I’m almost sure they just had an outhouse then.
Chief Joseph was called “The Red Napoleon” because of the Nez Perce’s battle skills (300 warriors against almost 2,000 U.S. Army troops) recognized by even the Indian hater William Tecumseh Sherman.
POTUS makes the National Prayer very concrete outlining human trafficking as one of the biggest threats to the nation-states. This is a crime practiced in the Book of Satan. It’s a key ingredient. In Wikileaks #1433, it was revealed that Cheryl Mills wrote to Hillary Clinton on the eve of an important event that she would sacrifice a chicken in the backyard to Moloch. A chicken decoded by the FBI is a boy. According to Paul McGuire, it’s not just symbolic. These rituals actually give them some kind of power. It’s a domino effect. The other elites see this power and start practicing too. Hence, the multiplicity of visual and word symbols everywhere we turn. In architecture, ads, logos, HW movies, clouds even, songs… That Lagarde woman of the IMF, there’s a clip of her actually promoting the magick of the number 7 in an official speech. This is how far gone it’s become! WWIII REALLY IS SPIRITUAL WARFARE.
Ephesians 6:12 12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
In conclusion in regards to President Trump, I am of the opinion that like most who become politicians or presidents such as JFK and Eisenhower, they suddenly find themselves in Moloch’s world. Moloch is a new word for me, it means Satan basically. He’s learning as he goes.
Fortunately, during a gathering of pastors early on in the Trump administration, President Trump was gifted with this book “The Babylon Code: Solving the Bible’s Greatest End-Times Mystery”.
Lucifer, son of satan and works against Jesus, the son of God.
Absolutely Smurfette!
Perhaps in the effort and legislation to end human trafficking, they could include ending the trafficking of fetal tissue and organs from abortions.
Like!
Just unreal.
I so wish there was an edit button, I should have wrote
THIS^^^ NOT LIKE!!!
I “like” a comment from someone for the time and trouble they went through to bring it to my attention. Most times I also like the gist of their comment but even if they are alerting me to something horrible, I will still ‘like” their comment.
All in due time, lady – when God begins a good work in you – He will finish it!
Interesting idea! Wouldn’t it be neat if the EO that is so tough on prosecuting human trafficking one day helped prosecute the buyers and sellers of aborted human bodies?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Republicans proposed an amendment, offered by Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, to add Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — a familiar target of the GOP given his past oversight of the Mueller probe — to Nadler’s subpoena, which was rejected by Democrats.
Several Republicans on the committee pushed for former Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, to subpoena Rosenstein in the last Congress, though he ultimately did not appear.
I’m so sick of the double standard I could just puke.
It really is the UNIPARTY because Repubs only seem to push back.
While the democrats play hardball, the repubs play softball.
I figured Whitaker would be smart enough not to testify for that circus sideshow prior to Barr taking over. If they budge he can just stick to what he is there for and let them act as silly as they want for people to see.
Yep, so far I’m reading this as:
Congress DemonRat Critters: “You must do our bidding!”
Whitaker: “Make me.”
More like “Feeling lucky?”
This nation does not deserve PDJT. We were given a chance at redemption and ended up putting that Pelosi back in power. I don’t know where we go from here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the Lord may have set the dems up for destruction like Korah’s rebellion against Moses…
with similar results..
I hope so. Always like that ending.
Marching two by two??
I have to believe that the dems took the House back by cheating.Otherwise,I would have to believe that there are enough foolish people to have voted these idiots in to office. That is a hard concept to wrap my head around!
Ground-level voting participation reports suggest that fraud was widespread across the entire country. Many a straight-ticket R voter out there left scratching his head at the results. The House was stolen, not won.
It wasn’t us who put Ms Pelosi back in power.
I couldn’t believe the results myself.
They cheated, blatantly cheated.
I think we let em cheat. And now have a boatload of evidence.
There’s a report coming out soon.
Should be fun.
TomF, well the liberals are now famous for cheating, lying, murdering, (baby killers), demonizing and now one of the worse is smirking(sorry i had to say it).
As our courageous tireless president says ‘with God all things are possible’-even winning re-election in 2020 in this unworthy but incredibly blessed country. Prayer is the key as Trump just said. We can out pray the resistance and move this country closer to God.
This^
Thank God for PDJT.
May he bless us again in 2020!
At the risk of sounding corny, I love being in this Country.
We came here when I was a young teenager and it was a huge change from the Old World.
Socioeconomically it was a step down, BUT the sense of freedom -individual, political, physical, economic, etc…- is a heady thing to have. Perhaps people born here just don’t see what a gift it truly is.
My late cousin, my age, used to go on two week trips to the antipodes of Home. He told me: “Tony, I was born, live and work in this neighborhood. Our family was born, lived and worked here forever. When I get my vacation, I get as far away as I can. Just like you did, except you really left!”
Of all my cousins, he was the only one to have come here to visit, when we were 22, and we spent a great month listening to the Grateful Dead, smoking *** and drinking beer.
He knew what we had here. I know what we have. It’s really special: “We The People”… Not “L’etat, c’est nous”… 180 degrees different.
The USA is based on the acknowledgement that The Individual is the sole and root source of all powers. Think about how fundamentally deep that thought must have been in the 17th Century and even today. That makes the American mind set very different from, say, a Chinese. Even the Chinese I work with, they lack that sense of awareness of the self, that notion that relationships are made by individuals, not mandated by the mass. And these are the most enterprising Chinese, the ones that left China to go elsewhere, just like the Europeans that came here. No wonder the Mainland Chinese are so politically tame.
The USA is a nation of the most enterprising, most risk taking individuals in the whole wide World. Whereas people like my cousin stayed put, some of us said, “Screw This” and took the risk. When I grew up, my cousins and I went to very fine private schools. We knew about the political significance of the US Constitution. But, we were in the land of our ancestors, with family businesses and connections to respect, nurture and continue. Something to hand over to our children from our parents. Our own culture and language.
Do you know how hard it is to leave the land of your birthright, family, language, dropping it all and just… LEAVE to the USA? God it was hard. I assure you, it was really hard. Before the Internet you were really cutting ALL bonds. But here we stayed, we never thought of going back. It turned out to be a wonderful journey, still is. Met my wife, an immigrant from yet another continent. A wonderful, beautiful thing.
We learned American English too. Although I did not Americanize my first name when I became a US Citizen, much to the annoyment of the clerk who “assumed” and had to redo the paperwork in the era of carbon copies. 🙂 I mean, I got a very nice Christian name, why change it. Cleopatra loved it, I hear.
And, hey, even those starving Irish, do you think that first generation had a life of pleasure in the USA? Nope! All the USA offered was a chance to make it on your own. Want to work? You’ll make ends meet.
Anyhow, to cut this short. I voted for Trump and will do so again. He could speak nicer, but honestly, I want a President who can deal with the Unions, speak frankly and Do The Right Thing… for Americans… because if you do the Right Thing for Americans, you’ll do the Right Thing For America.
Loved the speech.
BTW. Why did those Democrat Freshman Female Reps wear white? Wasn’t that racist? 🙂
BTWII. We need to do something about the politics of Calimexistan. We had the State and the Elections stolen from under us.
Immigrants appreciate the USA more than native born in my experience. You fit right in.
Your comment is wonderful to read and makes it just a bit more important to fight for what attracted you to come here. We will survive these losers, though the wait for victory is far too long for me.
Though I was born in the US I have a great appreciation and gratitude for the immense benefit of being a citizen in this great country. Experience traveling overseas and living in another country have given a perspective that mirrors what you wrote.
It leaves me unable to take for granted the freedom and opportunity that every American has a right to enjoy. Life has taught me that it’s not “free stuff” that brings genuine reward. Rather it’s the exercise of independent initiative and hard work that leads to accomplishment and sometimes, success. No other place gives the chance to succeed as exists in the USA.
People who emigrate to the US and surmount the struggle to make it their home have my greatest admiration. The “melting pot” idea has become “old-fashioned” in the current era, but to me remains a powerful vision of what America is about. The energy and enthusiasm of newly minted Americans is refreshing. Indeed immigrants have contributed tremendously to the nation, just checking the record of the last 150 years confirms how important they have been.
The divisiveness of the last decades is unfortunate but can be rectified. President Trump is doing his utmost to bring that about. It’s up to us to support his efforts, we need to pressure our elected officials to support the President’s agenda which is after all, really our own.
The Freaks of the House wore white supposedly to pay homage to the suffragettes, the women’s rights movement of a hundred-ish years ago, but more obviously to claim for themselves virtuousness that they never have nor will possess.
Racist? Looks like. But more aptly they designated themselves as the High Priestesses of Infanticide. Their symbolically “pure” clothing makes their vile bloody sacrament all the more shocking and revolting and impossible to hide, apropos for those who “shout” their murders.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful post. My ancestors came over on the Mayflower, and I still appreciate the US. That’s why I fight ! We will NEVER be a socialist country if I can help it !
Oh, we’re glad you’re here ! We need more like you !
add 2008 + 2012 thought they had 2016, but, keep having to find new ways. 2018.
Best be prepared for 2020…
Sorry. Was replying to “Fedup2themax” above statement and comments below…
Sitting here in tears over the beautiful miracle of Grayson. Such a strong brave little fighter, I hope he has all the blessings in the world.
Just got confirmed today that our own little one-year-old has a sibling on the way. Gonna get dated next week, on the 14th. That’s our Valentine’s present.
Congratulations! It just doesn’t get any better than that…it’s God’s way of sending his love to us❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
The most disappointing thing about this talk, though, is the concept of self-defense is not even mentioned at least once. This video, however, brings to home the point that we won’t be safe even if the law enforcement is up to par. Gary thought 10 minutes is a good time, but many of us know it is too long. And this Oregon woman, oh my! Every point made in this video stresses to me the need for the right to self-defense.
I think a better solution is that every poor family be given a gun and some ammos, a neighborhood protection service be established, a person be selected to be a leader (sheriff), and then the protection service be provided by and rotated among a trustworthy and honest man from each family (deputy). This was how we did it in America in 1700s and 1800s. If a person filed a complaint with a sheriff, the sheriff would call for the volunteer deputies to come and arrest. If such a neighborhood protection service has existed then, Venus would be able to get her property back from Brutus, and Brutus would be arrested and handled over to the national police.
Anyway, here is a food for thought regarding the everyday violence as presented by Gary Haugen, whom P. Trump pointed out this morning.
Oh, NOES!!
He said both “God” and “prayer”! (In front of a camera no less.)
Double-plus ungood.
My mother and father are both in their late 80s.
After spending 5 years in a “holding camp” Dad, his family and my grandparents arrived in 1948; Mom arrived solo in 1950 and each lived with a “sponsor family” for the first 90 days until they could find work and their own places to live.
After meeting each other at an after-church gathering for coffee, they dated for one year and were married.
Since they both escaped communist/fascist rulers, they always professed their faith and belief in God. Their faith was central in their lives. It helped them adapt to America as they learned English, worked hard, got married and became citizens.
Present to this day, they passed their gift of faith to me, my brother and our families! Each day, everyone in our family (living in separate households about 20 miles apart) pray for President Trump, his family, his safety, his cabinet, our family and our 9 grandchildren!
It is so wonderful to see our great VSGPOTUS and hear his words at the SOTU, the Prayer Breakfast and where ever he appears!
His leadership is exactly what the Good Lord ordered and we remain so thankful for this…And yes, perhaps the VSGPOTUS can lead the country back to faith in God!
