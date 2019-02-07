Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals Ridiculous “Green New Deal” – Multiple Immediate Backfires…

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, aka “Occasional Cortex“, revealed an energy and social justice plan today called “The Green New Deal“, promising a massive transformation of American society. However, the substance (full pdf below) is so ridiculous, there are many people now wondering if she and her allies were set-up by political opponents to make themselves look like fools.
.
The goal is to have all Americans eating sustainable algae cakes and sitting around campfires, barefoot, picking parasites off each other…. or something.
Advertisements
This is a direct product of public education being taken over by the Democrat Socialist Agenda. They are training them mentally to be devoted Democrats driven by emotions not historical facts. The tipping point has already happened and our days are numbered. The corruption is too deep to resolve by elections anymore. I hope I am wrong but I fear I am not. I hope people are getting prepared. I know I am. God Bless You American Patriots and God Bless President Trump and his beautiful family. He has saved us for a while. Trump 2020!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Wizard of Tez
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sandy’s World.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Cortez does need to be set up by political opponents. She is more than capable of making herself look like a fool on her own.
LikeLike
Should be Cortez does NOT need …
LikeLike
That last scene is Occasional cortex and her buddies admiring a new Galaxy Note 8.
LikeLike
It’s not that easy being green;
Having to spend each day the color of the leaves.
When I think it could be nicer being red, or yellow or gold-
or something much more colorful like that.
It’s not easy being green.
It seems you blend in with so many other ordinary things.
And people tend to pass you over ’cause you’re not standing out like flashy sparkles in the water-
or stars in the sky.
But green’s the color of Spring.
And green can be cool and friendly-like.
And green can be big like the ocean, or important like a mountain, or tall like a tree.
When green is all there is to be
It could make you wonder why, but why wonder? Why Wonder, I am green and it’ll do fine, it’s beautiful!
And I think it’s what I want to be.
LikeLike
Occasional Kotek’s “Green Dream” is actually a Green Wet Dream she had while doing some homie in da Bronx.
LikeLike
Milton Friedman won the Nobel Prize in Economics for his proof that currency behaves like any commodity, following the law of supply and demand. When too many dollars chase too few commodities and services. inflation ensues. Sound monetary policy is to keep the supply of dollars tied to the size of the economy, in order to keep prices stable.
AOC took her B.A. in Econ, and pronounced that she would pay for The New Green Deal by having the US print more money. She says that newly created non-government banks would be allowed to print money as well.
Hyper-Inflation, here we come! Unless these socialist idiots are shut down!
LikeLike
She got her Econ degree in Venezuela.
LikeLike