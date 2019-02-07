Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals Ridiculous “Green New Deal” – Multiple Immediate Backfires…

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, aka “Occasional Cortex“, revealed an energy and social justice plan today called “The Green New Deal“, promising a massive transformation of American society. However, the substance (full pdf below) is so ridiculous, there are many people now wondering if she and her allies were set-up by political opponents to make themselves look like fools.

The goal is to have all Americans eating sustainable algae cakes and sitting around campfires, barefoot, picking parasites off each other…. or something.

2) See Ron Bailey for look at sheer number of turbines, solar panels, facilities necessary just for the "renewable electricity" bit. Wud need 500k square km, bigger than California. Also note, govt will pay for these–not private sector. https://t.co/wQ0C6wonha — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 7, 2019

4)Somehow, government-run healthcare, "family sustainable" wages, paid leave, and "affordable" housing are also "required" for a clean economy. I would love to understand this logic. (And imagine what wages will need to be to pay for billion-dollar-per-kilowatt electricity) — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 7, 2019

6) Planes run on fossil fuel. No fossil fuel, no visits to granny. Cows produce methane, why alarmists want to get rid of livestock. She can't do it "fully" in 10 years, but AOC is coming after ur air miles and bacon. This is honesty about how Ds wud micromanage private life. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 7, 2019

8) Ok. Back to laughing. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) February 7, 2019

The #GreenNewDeal FAQ page has been taken down. pic.twitter.com/5IT5UosVwz — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) February 7, 2019

