Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Discusses Upcoming Summit With President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un…

Last night President Trump announced he will be meeting with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in Vietnam on February 27th and 28th. [Note: remember the deadline for China trade deal is March 2nd] Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo to fill in some details:
.
In the segment below Secretary Pompeo discusses China:
.
I can only hope PDJT does what he committed to do; that is if he wants to be successful. Make damn sure he takes Da Nang dick with him, since he knows the ropes.
Ha! He should invite him!
Well rested after a great SOTU, i woke up to the Pompeo interview this morning. Starting off the day winning! How could I ever be tired?
Pompeo has become my FAVORITE Sec. of State of ALL TIME! Finally, looking out for US … not some other nasty little hellhole.
Pompeo could be an excellent President at some point in time. I’m still looking forward to the next several years of Trumpism.
Be SAFE in VietNam, Mr. President! The place wasn’t too safe for 50k Americans
Waiting for a new article about VA Atty Genl blackface admission…
VA state govt line of succession —
1 gov (D) — blackface
2 lt gov (D) — sexual assault
3 att genl (D) — blackface
4 republican head of legislature
Gee, I guess nobody can resign now.
Yep … safety in numbers … they’re all giving cover to Gov. Racist
Some of the only good news left on television. I like Maria.
What a great National asset Mike Pompeo is. I never realized what a capable individual could accomplish in that position. It’s been a long talent dry spell for SOS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Growl – surely you remember James Taylor??? oh, wait……
I’m puzzled by the scheduling of another summit with Kim so soon. Is it connected to the China trade deadline? Will South Korea’s President be there as well? If so, I wonder whether there are some well-hidden developments that will be revealed at the summit—maybe even a working agreement for Korean unification? /LEJ
You know it is. Can’t have one without the other IMHO.
I’m sure everything is connected. The leverage of crippling tariffs on the table with China, makes it very risky for China to interfere with little Korea, whom China is using to disguise its Dragon. They want to bring their Panda to negotiations with the U.S. and manipulate Kim to be their bad boy with nukes. Kim has to decide: Can the U.S. protect me from China and the visible and invisible representatives infiltrating my country, and give us the hope that my people want; or do I remain a slave for China, who also hasn’t been treating us well and continue to experience (along with China) the crippling sanctions of the U.S. and its allies.
China has to show good faith to end the coming crippling tarrifs and they are already hurting. They cannot negotiate honestly and effectively for that, if Kim cowers under the fear of China and doesn’t denuclearize and open the country to sunlight.
I smell winnamins coming.
Kenji, I worry about POTUS every time he goes overseas. There are too many people worldwide that want to take him out. I also worry about him going to El Paso. Another thing to pray about. Be safe, PDJT. We need you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hell, I worry about him hanging around DC – where MOST of our enemies are hanging about.
My thoughts as well. All of the past presidents were shot here not overseas.
I would guess its almost time to lift sanctions and resume/begin trade……………..Here comes Micky D’s!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s doing a great job and is diligently working to carry out PDT’s agenda in keeping US safe and working toward peace for the whole world. Love that man!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hypothetically, down the road we can look forward to this…
President Trump and Secretary Pompeo strike a deal with Kim & his Chinese benefactors to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons. The treaty includes realistic verification language.
However, in order to guarantee a successful conclusion to this agreement PDT has to remove the US (combat ready) troops deployed in South Korea.
From the recent reactions to PDJT & SoS Pompeo discussing (1) Reducing our NATO involvement and (2) Reducing our participation in Mid-East wars, how many here at CTH think President Trump will be hammered (for ending a nuclear stand-off) by the media, the House & 99% of the REPUBLICAN CONTROLLED Senate?
After McConnell’s despicable behavior earlier this week, maybe some of us American citizens can learn a thing or two from ANTIFA about introducing ourselves to Mitch in a DC or Kentucky restaurant and raising our voices a little.
Where are there collections of patriots to share ideas, that would be effective? Unlike Antifa, we want to respect law, preserve our government, respect those in uniform representing our constitution which keeps us free. Enemies are:
1. Those who control the legislature
2. Those who control the DOJ
3. Those who control the FBI/CIA, and Military
4. Those who control our banks
5. Those leeches/Pigs feeding at the trough where the wealth of the working class is being diverted
The people have the power on paper but are not aware and organized
The people have the power through the 2nd amendment, but it is questionable about when and how to use it. The enemy has been like a python snake, suffocating us, but masquerading as a comforter.
Vietnam as site is a big time move in my mind. What better new manufacturing partner for Kim to work with, launch his fledgling economy apart from China, than the ChiCom-hating hungry for success country that is Vietnam. I see Vietnam healing old wounds by embracing Trump and his
