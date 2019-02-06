Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Discusses Upcoming Summit With President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong-un…

Posted on February 6, 2019 by

Last night President Trump announced he will be meeting with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un in Vietnam on February 27th and 28th.  [Note: remember the deadline for China trade deal is March 2nd]   Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appears on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo to fill in some details:

.

In the segment below Secretary Pompeo discusses China:

.

  1. Remington says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    I can only hope PDJT does what he committed to do; that is if he wants to be successful. Make damn sure he takes Da Nang dick with him, since he knows the ropes.

  2. The Boss says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    Well rested after a great SOTU, i woke up to the Pompeo interview this morning. Starting off the day winning! How could I ever be tired?

  3. Kenji says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    Be SAFE in VietNam, Mr. President! The place wasn’t too safe for 50k Americans

  4. everywhereguyy says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    Waiting for a new article about VA Atty Genl blackface admission…

    VA state govt line of succession —

    1 gov (D) — blackface
    2 lt gov (D) — sexual assault
    3 att genl (D) — blackface
    4 republican head of legislature

    Gee, I guess nobody can resign now.

  5. notfaded1 says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    Some of the only good news left on television. I like Maria.

  6. growltiggerknits says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    What a great National asset Mike Pompeo is. I never realized what a capable individual could accomplish in that position. It’s been a long talent dry spell for SOS.

  7. L. E. Joiner says:
    February 6, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    I’m puzzled by the scheduling of another summit with Kim so soon. Is it connected to the China trade deadline? Will South Korea’s President be there as well? If so, I wonder whether there are some well-hidden developments that will be revealed at the summit—maybe even a working agreement for Korean unification? /LEJ

    • Fools Gold says:
      February 6, 2019 at 1:27 pm

      You know it is. Can’t have one without the other IMHO.

    • CountryDoc says:
      February 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm

      I’m sure everything is connected. The leverage of crippling tariffs on the table with China, makes it very risky for China to interfere with little Korea, whom China is using to disguise its Dragon. They want to bring their Panda to negotiations with the U.S. and manipulate Kim to be their bad boy with nukes. Kim has to decide: Can the U.S. protect me from China and the visible and invisible representatives infiltrating my country, and give us the hope that my people want; or do I remain a slave for China, who also hasn’t been treating us well and continue to experience (along with China) the crippling sanctions of the U.S. and its allies.

      China has to show good faith to end the coming crippling tarrifs and they are already hurting. They cannot negotiate honestly and effectively for that, if Kim cowers under the fear of China and doesn’t denuclearize and open the country to sunlight.

      I smell winnamins coming.

  8. Chip Doctor says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    Kenji, I worry about POTUS every time he goes overseas. There are too many people worldwide that want to take him out. I also worry about him going to El Paso. Another thing to pray about. Be safe, PDJT. We need you.

    Liked by 1 person

  9. davidb says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:02 pm

    I would guess its almost time to lift sanctions and resume/begin trade……………..Here comes Micky D’s!!!

    Liked by 1 person

  10. no-nonsence-nancy says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    He’s doing a great job and is diligently working to carry out PDT’s agenda in keeping US safe and working toward peace for the whole world. Love that man!

    Liked by 1 person

  11. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    Hypothetically, down the road we can look forward to this…

    President Trump and Secretary Pompeo strike a deal with Kim & his Chinese benefactors to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons. The treaty includes realistic verification language.

    However, in order to guarantee a successful conclusion to this agreement PDT has to remove the US (combat ready) troops deployed in South Korea.

    From the recent reactions to PDJT & SoS Pompeo discussing (1) Reducing our NATO involvement and (2) Reducing our participation in Mid-East wars, how many here at CTH think President Trump will be hammered (for ending a nuclear stand-off) by the media, the House & 99% of the REPUBLICAN CONTROLLED Senate?

    After McConnell’s despicable behavior earlier this week, maybe some of us American citizens can learn a thing or two from ANTIFA about introducing ourselves to Mitch in a DC or Kentucky restaurant and raising our voices a little.

    • CountryDoc says:
      February 6, 2019 at 1:55 pm

      Where are there collections of patriots to share ideas, that would be effective? Unlike Antifa, we want to respect law, preserve our government, respect those in uniform representing our constitution which keeps us free. Enemies are:
      1. Those who control the legislature
      2. Those who control the DOJ
      3. Those who control the FBI/CIA, and Military
      4. Those who control our banks
      5. Those leeches/Pigs feeding at the trough where the wealth of the working class is being diverted

      The people have the power on paper but are not aware and organized
      The people have the power through the 2nd amendment, but it is questionable about when and how to use it. The enemy has been like a python snake, suffocating us, but masquerading as a comforter.

  12. Sparty says:
    February 6, 2019 at 1:35 pm

    Vietnam as site is a big time move in my mind. What better new manufacturing partner for Kim to work with, launch his fledgling economy apart from China, than the ChiCom-hating hungry for success country that is Vietnam. I see Vietnam healing old wounds by embracing Trump and his

