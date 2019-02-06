Liawatha Still Trying to Explain Why She Listed Herself as American Indian…

Senator Elizabeth Warren answered questions today after evidence surfaced showing she listed herself as an American Indian on a Texas Bar registration form.
Despite several minutes of answering/not answering questions, she’s still no better off than the moments before she approached the cameras. All goofy. She’s toast.
Advertisements
Stolen Feathers listed herself as American Indian to take advantage of ‘Affirmative Action’ for American Indians of which there was a whole lot.
And it started before it was even called “Affirmative Action”. I saw it first hand back as a High School Freshman when I lived on an Indian Reservation out in the middle of nowhere.
The High School I went to was feed by two grade schools, one all white (we will call that grade school “A”), the other 90% Indian (we will call that grade school “B”). They didn’t want to say, “All Indians go to room whatever, so they said, “All those from grade school “B” go to room whatever”.
Someone from the Federal Government talked for a while and then apparently notice a couple of the students there looked rather white. She then left the room and came back a couple of minutes later with one of the teachers or the principle, and that person told the other white student and myself we weren’t needed there. But it was too late to keep us from hearing all the students there would get a full scholarship to College with a only a mere 2.0 GPA. Of course, that didn’t mean us as though we had both gone to grade school B, the 90% American Indian Grade School, we were white, e.g. less than 1/4 Indian.
LikeLike