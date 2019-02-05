CBS State of Union Poll: 72% of Viewers Agree With President Trump Ideas on Immigration…

It is going to be harder for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to work against funding border security after tonight. President Donald Trump’s State of The Union speech was measured by CBS after delivery. The results were initally tweeted:
♦ 76 percent of CBS viewers approved of what they heard in President. Trump’s SOTU speech;
♦ 72 percent of CBS viewers said they approved of President Trump’s SOTU ideas for immigration.
[Full Poll Results Here]
Advertisements
CNN SOTU poll: 70% Positive (48% VERY Positive)
https://hotair.com/archives/2018/01/31/cnn-poll-grudgingly-admits-viewers-liked-trumps-sotu-speech/
LikeLike
LikeLike