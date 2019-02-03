Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan Part 1 – The Fraudulent Border Security Negotiations…

Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Schumer are pushing the border conflict/government shutdown deadline (Feb 15th) to align with pre-planned public congressional committee testimony that is intended to undermine the White House.
Once we accept that no actual negotiations are taking place; and once we accept that congress (Pelosi/Schumer) have already pre-planned the calendar of resistance narratives to undermine the office of the president; things start to make more sense. Cue Representative Jim Jordan for the first part of his interview today:
SAD! good thing 45 is ahead of the game…SOTU will have a SURPRISE!
Isn’t this the 4th time in a month we have been told that THIS is the time PT will REALLY pull the trigger….then NOTHING? I’ll believe it when I see it…..and I’m a DIEHARD Trump supporter.
The surprise might very well be that the wall is already being built to completion; the attempts at negotiation is simply a feint.
Sorry lying Jordan. You had two years to do all of this but the Freedumb Caucus was too busy blocking the presidents domestic agenda. #batteredconservativesyndrome
BTW, why is he pushing the risky National Emergency strategy? that will be tied up in the courts until 2020? The CRS says that Trump can build the wall with existing funds without such a declaration.
In the mean time the failed FL governor (that was partially responsible for the school shooting) Rick Scott is warning the president not to do the National Emergency declaration. UniParty all the way.
I think Rick Scott makes more sense than does Lindsay Graham saying that the president should declare an emergency. Graham knows that building the wall under an emergency declaration (or any other presidential re-purposing of funds) will be tied up in the courts (just like the Muslim ban) for years. Notwithstanding what he says, Graham wants the wall about as much as McCain did. We’d all love an easy way to get the Wall. That’s why the emergency declaration sounds appealing, but the sad fact is that we’ll probably have to have another long shutdown in order to extract funding from an unwilling congress. An emergency declaration is a tar baby. (Can we say that?)
Sentient, the “Muslim ban” – which was NEVER a Muslim ban – was NOT “tied up in the courts for years”. This wall must be built….if it takes litigation, then so be it. The case will quickly move through the courts as has the travel ban and now DACA.
Paul Ryan was blocking MAGA in the House the past two years. So were the likes of Goodlatte and Gowdy. May they all burn in hell.
I know everyone says Rooster is all crow and no cock but what did Gowdy vote against this time?
Indeed they were. But here’s how I see it, they (McConnel, Ryan, Gowdy etc etc…) have every right to try and block PT. Being sneaky and duplicitous about it is the reason they should turn in hell.
Someday, somehow there needs to be a living, constantly updated .gov document that provides a list of donations, how much and from whom every elected rep receives. If Mcconnell et al are working for the CoC or anybody but their voters it needs to be out in the open.
Not sure there would be many surprises on the R side but I bet donations to the Ds would raise some eyebrows.
Indeed. The Freedom Caucus has about 3 dozen people at this point. Previously, not good odds when up against the dipwad RINO/Uniparty. That very same dipwad RINO/Uniparty contributed to many of the losses in 2018.
I refer everyone to the dipwad/RINO/Uniparty campaign manager that intentionally let VA go.
Archie, did you totally miss Paul Ryan? Bills can be written but if the Speaker doesn’t agree, they don’t get to the floor. Lyin’ Ryan did everything in his power to take down our President. I’m glad he’s gone. Sad but we’re better off in the minority than being led by a Swamp Critter who lied constantly to the President all the while being in bed with Nancy. Can you imagine anything more disgusting?
Had the Freedom Caucus been in charge, at least the President would have had a chance to get the wall during the first two years. At least the Saints only had a couple of refs going against them, PDJT has an army of swamp bottom feeders!
“….while being in bed with Nancy. Can you imagine anything more disgusting?” YES. Being in bed with obama or Waters (which Treason-ist Ryan has been there and done that). Early in history if one burned our flag — they were executed. Why not now?
I’ve ask the same question? Typical Pharisees behavior.
It confused me when Jordan spoke of the Emergency Order but then went on to rattle of US Code 10 Section 284 that says the military can build barriers in drug corridors.
I am seriously wondering if no one has told POTUS about this law since Graham keeps talking about the EO, too. OR is PDJT going to surprise us all and the EO talk is some sort of head fake?
what has happened to LAW AND ORDER in this country ??
I do not
think PT will announce a emergency at SOTU…because he has given them until the 15th..but no matter what he does the scum will never stop trying to peach 45…..
no national emergency…its setup as Humanitarian Emergency…
Publius..thanks but still think he will let the Congress prove that can not come to an agreement…sure hope i am wrong and he nukes em all….enuff is enuff
agree…read where 45 can use regular law to build fence…
“Enough fentanyl to kill 57-million Americans.” Hmmm. Sounds like an emergency to me.
And that’s just the fentanyl that was discovered and seized. Plenty gets through.
That’s what crossed at a port of entry. How much is walked across daily?
That’s the fentanyl that was seized in JUST this past raid alone – you know, the one that happened AFTER the shutdown because Dem’s won’t allow America to protect its own citizens with a wall.
Just thinking out loud. We’ll see. 🙂
Of course, to the Demosocialists that could just be the means to 57 million post-birth “decisions”.
Hopefully, the SOTU address will be well written and be on point. This will be the last major chance for the President to speak before an national audience of both parties that can make a difference before he leaves office.
What?
And what is with this particular new username coming along and liking every single comment? I’ve seen that before with strange accounts, which have never commented here and don’t appear to be MAGA, but “like” all comments on a page or thread – without commenting.
You got the inside track on POTUS leaving office?
There will be a SOTU in 2020
doncha know👍.
As well as anytime VSGPDJT wishes to speak to us directly, through tweets and the Oval Office.
Zorro, that’s complete nonsense.
Noooooo! Not mi Maria!
Ask anyone in congress and they are gonna tell you congress has to approve whatever the President does outside of filling dinner guest lists for the Whitehouse.
It’s full swamp season and the usual suspects will tell you they are ALL IN on the MAGA agenda and a real border barrier. I’m sure they’re telling us the truth…. THIS TIME.
Yes. Congress says they have to approve everything the president does, and the SC says they have to approve everything Congress does….lots of clucking.
President Trump is not leaving office. The repubs better support the President.
Now that the swamp rat repubs no longer have McCaint to step up for them and take the hit, we will see who comes through as a MAGA patriot and who goes down with the SS Uniparty. I expect no less than half the sitting repubs to turn out as traitors, they would rather lose their re-election bids and take cush jobs on K-street for the globalists that own them.
all day!
fyi..
https://www.rt.com/usa/450512-troops-border-mexico-pentagon/
Maria Bartiromo is the only person at foxnews that is worth listening to.
It is amazing that they still let her tell the truth, and function as a real
newscaster. I appreciate Sundance posting her segments here,
otherwise I would not have the opportunity to view them.
Her and Catherine Herridge.
“Catherine Herridge”… yet another FOX news shrew I wouldn’t mind taming.
I like Catherine Herridge. She’s very knowledgeable and just reports the facts.
Ok. If the President orders a national emergency-there is darn little the courts can do
if he uses the military. Do not discount a Humanitarian Disaster declaration-as in flood hurricane, fire, etc.
Eeyores here at like Pres.Trump hasn’t though this one out…
or worse he is stupid..
Fentanyl is a humanitarian crisis.
IMO, the exposed corrupt DNC should immediately do a one-eighty send a wall funding bill to the McConnell RNC swamp. That will turn their argument into a plus and finally expose the lying McConnell swamp.
In regard to the DNC allowing illegal immigrants to vote! Are they installing voting machines in foreign territories to capture votes of the illegals turned back. If not why not?
You can not fix stupid, replace it 2020 KAG President Trump one more time🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🙏
RNC Is not corrupt?
LikeLike
It is time for PT to call on Americans to come down and help him build the wall. Declare the emergency and make this an American cause to secure our country and save children from sex traffickers, families from destruction via Fentanyl and the invasion of our country by illegals.
If he calls, millions of MAGA supporters will show upIMO. Give us the site’s so we spread out and with the military by our side, what are they going to do lock up 3 million American families who show up?
Imagine the picture of an American getting cuffed on the border while in the background of the picture there is an illegal slipping by. At some point 62M Americans are going to say, enough is enough!
Bogey: Actually digging and installing wall sections only requires about 6-8 people at the most! More people would actually slow everything down!
Much better to have multiple small crews working separately spread out to speed up wall installation.
And mean while this happened,
Kevin McAleenan
Verified account @CBP_McAleenan
5h5 hours ago
Last night, while on duty, United States Border Patrol Agent Donna Doss lost her life in Abilene, Texas. Agent Doss of Class 569 served for nearly 16 years. On behalf of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, my deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.
And this is referring to LEGAL immigration:
“Other countries must be laughing their heads off at us. Our “family reunification” policies mean that being related to a recent immigrant from Pakistan trumps being a surgeon from Denmark. That’s how we got gems like the “Octomom,” the unemployed single mother on welfare who had fourteen children in the United States via in-vitro fertilization; Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who bombed the Boston Marathon, killing three and injuring hundreds, a few years after slitting the throats of three American Jews; and all those “homegrown” terrorists flying from Minnesota to fight with ISIS. Family reunification isn’t about admitting the spouses and minor children of immigrants we’re dying to get. We’re bringing in grandparents, second cousins, and brothers-in-law of Afghan pushcart operators—who then bring in their grandparents, second cousins, and brothers-in-law until we have entire tribes of people, illiterate in their own language, never mind ours, collecting welfare in America. We wouldn’t want our immigrants to be illiterate, unskilled, AND lonesome.” – Ann Coulter, ¡Adios, America!: The Left’s Plan to Turn Our Country into a Third World Hellhole
We gots some major problems going on in this country. On the Jim J interview did anybody notice occasional cortex poster on the podium? Looks like a Castro reprint with her on it.
Pathetic B.S.! Clinton and Bush were in favor of giving money for border security only because they knew full well it wasn’t going to be implemented. Just like the GOPe was trying to repeal Obamacare with Obama in office 10,000 times in a row, but the moment Donald Trump was elected they suddenly were having second thoughts…
I believe Jim Jordan is partly right, and partly confused.
1. Yes, I believe we’ve heard numerous Congress people and lawyers say he can build fencing, roads, and barriers to stop drug smuggling! No emergency declaration needed. I believe that’s US Code 10 Section 284.
2. Current barrier construction: I believe what is being built now is from prior funding, including the recent $1.6B or $2.6 B. Gov’t takes time.
3. Yes, I believe President Trump can access the Homeland Security money Jordan referenced, AND up to $10 B in unspent Defense Department funds!
President Trump may have hinted at this when he said “emergencies or other measures” – something like that.
President Trump has also said we’ve acquired a lot of land the past 2 years. I believe there are TEN SECTIONS OF BARRIER OR REDONE BARRIER planned right now for 100-120 miles.
