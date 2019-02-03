Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan Part 1 – The Fraudulent Border Security Negotiations…

Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Schumer are pushing the border conflict/government shutdown deadline (Feb 15th) to align with pre-planned public congressional committee testimony that is intended to undermine the White House.

Once we accept that no actual negotiations are taking place; and once we accept that congress (Pelosi/Schumer) have already pre-planned the calendar of resistance narratives to undermine the office of the president; things start to make more sense. Cue Representative Jim Jordan for the first part of his interview today:

