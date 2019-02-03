Sunday Talks: Jim Jordan Part 1 – The Fraudulent Border Security Negotiations…

Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Schumer are pushing the border conflict/government shutdown deadline (Feb 15th) to align with pre-planned public congressional committee testimony that is intended to undermine the White House.

Once we accept that no actual negotiations are taking place; and once we accept that congress (Pelosi/Schumer) have already pre-planned the calendar of resistance narratives to undermine the office of the president; things start to make more sense. Cue Representative Jim Jordan for the first part of his interview today:

  1. Publius2016 says:
    February 3, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    SAD! good thing 45 is ahead of the game…SOTU will have a SURPRISE!

  2. Archie says:
    February 3, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    Sorry lying Jordan. You had two years to do all of this but the Freedumb Caucus was too busy blocking the presidents domestic agenda. #batteredconservativesyndrome
    BTW, why is he pushing the risky National Emergency strategy? that will be tied up in the courts until 2020? The CRS says that Trump can build the wall with existing funds without such a declaration.

    • Archie says:
      February 3, 2019 at 3:23 pm

      In the mean time the failed FL governor (that was partially responsible for the school shooting) Rick Scott is warning the president not to do the National Emergency declaration. UniParty all the way.

      • Sentient says:
        February 3, 2019 at 3:38 pm

        I think Rick Scott makes more sense than does Lindsay Graham saying that the president should declare an emergency. Graham knows that building the wall under an emergency declaration (or any other presidential re-purposing of funds) will be tied up in the courts (just like the Muslim ban) for years. Notwithstanding what he says, Graham wants the wall about as much as McCain did. We’d all love an easy way to get the Wall. That’s why the emergency declaration sounds appealing, but the sad fact is that we’ll probably have to have another long shutdown in order to extract funding from an unwilling congress. An emergency declaration is a tar baby. (Can we say that?)

        • law4lifeblog says:
          February 3, 2019 at 4:51 pm

          Sentient, the “Muslim ban” – which was NEVER a Muslim ban – was NOT “tied up in the courts for years”. This wall must be built….if it takes litigation, then so be it. The case will quickly move through the courts as has the travel ban and now DACA.

    • The Boss says:
      February 3, 2019 at 3:31 pm

      Paul Ryan was blocking MAGA in the House the past two years. So were the likes of Goodlatte and Gowdy. May they all burn in hell.

      • Zaza says:
        February 3, 2019 at 3:36 pm

        I know everyone says Rooster is all crow and no cock but what did Gowdy vote against this time?

      • Jederman says:
        February 3, 2019 at 4:28 pm

        Indeed they were. But here’s how I see it, they (McConnel, Ryan, Gowdy etc etc…) have every right to try and block PT. Being sneaky and duplicitous about it is the reason they should turn in hell.

        Someday, somehow there needs to be a living, constantly updated .gov document that provides a list of donations, how much and from whom every elected rep receives. If Mcconnell et al are working for the CoC or anybody but their voters it needs to be out in the open.

        Not sure there would be many surprises on the R side but I bet donations to the Ds would raise some eyebrows.

      • Akindole says:
        February 3, 2019 at 5:10 pm

        Indeed. The Freedom Caucus has about 3 dozen people at this point. Previously, not good odds when up against the dipwad RINO/Uniparty. That very same dipwad RINO/Uniparty contributed to many of the losses in 2018.

        I refer everyone to the dipwad/RINO/Uniparty campaign manager that intentionally let VA go.

    • anniefannie says:
      February 3, 2019 at 3:37 pm

      Archie, did you totally miss Paul Ryan? Bills can be written but if the Speaker doesn’t agree, they don’t get to the floor. Lyin’ Ryan did everything in his power to take down our President. I’m glad he’s gone. Sad but we’re better off in the minority than being led by a Swamp Critter who lied constantly to the President all the while being in bed with Nancy. Can you imagine anything more disgusting?
      Had the Freedom Caucus been in charge, at least the President would have had a chance to get the wall during the first two years. At least the Saints only had a couple of refs going against them, PDJT has an army of swamp bottom feeders!

      • robert williams says:
        February 3, 2019 at 5:41 pm

        “….while being in bed with Nancy. Can you imagine anything more disgusting?” YES. Being in bed with obama or Waters (which Treason-ist Ryan has been there and done that). Early in history if one burned our flag — they were executed. Why not now?

        Like

    • lela says:
      February 3, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      I’ve ask the same question? Typical Pharisees behavior.

      Liked by 1 person

    • BitterC says:
      February 3, 2019 at 4:34 pm

      It confused me when Jordan spoke of the Emergency Order but then went on to rattle of US Code 10 Section 284 that says the military can build barriers in drug corridors.

      I am seriously wondering if no one has told POTUS about this law since Graham keeps talking about the EO, too. OR is PDJT going to surprise us all and the EO talk is some sort of head fake?

  3. smiley2 says:
    February 3, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    what has happened to LAW AND ORDER in this country ??

  4. burnett044 says:
    February 3, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    I do not
    think PT will announce a emergency at SOTU…because he has given them until the 15th..but no matter what he does the scum will never stop trying to peach 45…..

  5. Peoria Jones says:
    February 3, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    “Enough fentanyl to kill 57-million Americans.” Hmmm. Sounds like an emergency to me.

  6. Zorro says:
    February 3, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Hopefully, the SOTU address will be well written and be on point. This will be the last major chance for the President to speak before an national audience of both parties that can make a difference before he leaves office.

  7. Zaza says:
    February 3, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Noooooo! Not mi Maria!

    Ask anyone in congress and they are gonna tell you congress has to approve whatever the President does outside of filling dinner guest lists for the Whitehouse.

    It’s full swamp season and the usual suspects will tell you they are ALL IN on the MAGA agenda and a real border barrier. I’m sure they’re telling us the truth…. THIS TIME.

    • Amy2 says:
      February 3, 2019 at 5:01 pm

      Yes. Congress says they have to approve everything the president does, and the SC says they have to approve everything Congress does….lots of clucking.

  8. Too Real says:
    February 3, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    President Trump is not leaving office. The repubs better support the President.

    • Zaza says:
      February 3, 2019 at 4:38 pm

      Now that the swamp rat repubs no longer have McCaint to step up for them and take the hit, we will see who comes through as a MAGA patriot and who goes down with the SS Uniparty. I expect no less than half the sitting repubs to turn out as traitors, they would rather lose their re-election bids and take cush jobs on K-street for the globalists that own them.

  9. Zaza says:
    February 3, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    all day!

  11. 335blues says:
    February 3, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Maria Bartiromo is the only person at foxnews that is worth listening to.
    It is amazing that they still let her tell the truth, and function as a real
    newscaster. I appreciate Sundance posting her segments here,
    otherwise I would not have the opportunity to view them.

  12. 4EDouglas says:
    February 3, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Ok. If the President orders a national emergency-there is darn little the courts can do
    if he uses the military. Do not discount a Humanitarian Disaster declaration-as in flood hurricane, fire, etc.
    Eeyores here at like Pres.Trump hasn’t though this one out…
    or worse he is stupid..

  13. litlbit2 says:
    February 3, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    IMO, the exposed corrupt DNC should immediately do a one-eighty send a wall funding bill to the McConnell RNC swamp. That will turn their argument into a plus and finally expose the lying McConnell swamp.

    In regard to the DNC allowing illegal immigrants to vote! Are they installing voting machines in foreign territories to capture votes of the illegals turned back. If not why not?

    You can not fix stupid, replace it 2020 KAG President Trump one more time🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🙏

  15. Bogeyfree says:
    February 3, 2019 at 4:08 pm

    It is time for PT to call on Americans to come down and help him build the wall. Declare the emergency and make this an American cause to secure our country and save children from sex traffickers, families from destruction via Fentanyl and the invasion of our country by illegals.

    If he calls, millions of MAGA supporters will show upIMO. Give us the site’s so we spread out and with the military by our side, what are they going to do lock up 3 million American families who show up?

    Imagine the picture of an American getting cuffed on the border while in the background of the picture there is an illegal slipping by. At some point 62M Americans are going to say, enough is enough!

    • WES says:
      February 3, 2019 at 4:51 pm

      Bogey: Actually digging and installing wall sections only requires about 6-8 people at the most! More people would actually slow everything down!

      Much better to have multiple small crews working separately spread out to speed up wall installation.

  17. Dennis Leonard says:
    February 3, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    And mean while this happened,

    Kevin McAleenan
    ‏Verified account @CBP_McAleenan
    5h5 hours ago

    Last night, while on duty, United States Border Patrol Agent Donna Doss lost her life in Abilene, Texas. Agent Doss of Class 569 served for nearly 16 years. On behalf of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, my deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.

  18. Zippy says:
    February 3, 2019 at 4:57 pm

    And this is referring to LEGAL immigration:

    “Other countries must be laughing their heads off at us. Our “family reunification” policies mean that being related to a recent immigrant from Pakistan trumps being a surgeon from Denmark. That’s how we got gems like the “Octomom,” the unemployed single mother on welfare who had fourteen children in the United States via in-vitro fertilization; Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who bombed the Boston Marathon, killing three and injuring hundreds, a few years after slitting the throats of three American Jews; and all those “homegrown” terrorists flying from Minnesota to fight with ISIS. Family reunification isn’t about admitting the spouses and minor children of immigrants we’re dying to get. We’re bringing in grandparents, second cousins, and brothers-in-law of Afghan pushcart operators—who then bring in their grandparents, second cousins, and brothers-in-law until we have entire tribes of people, illiterate in their own language, never mind ours, collecting welfare in America. We wouldn’t want our immigrants to be illiterate, unskilled, AND lonesome.” – Ann Coulter, ¡Adios, America!: The Left’s Plan to Turn Our Country into a Third World Hellhole

  19. Pale rider says:
    February 3, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    We gots some major problems going on in this country. On the Jim J interview did anybody notice occasional cortex poster on the podium? Looks like a Castro reprint with her on it.

  20. iPack says:
    February 3, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Pathetic B.S.! Clinton and Bush were in favor of giving money for border security only because they knew full well it wasn’t going to be implemented. Just like the GOPe was trying to repeal Obamacare with Obama in office 10,000 times in a row, but the moment Donald Trump was elected they suddenly were having second thoughts…

  21. Perot Conservative says:
    February 3, 2019 at 5:47 pm

    I believe Jim Jordan is partly right, and partly confused.

    1. Yes, I believe we’ve heard numerous Congress people and lawyers say he can build fencing, roads, and barriers to stop drug smuggling! No emergency declaration needed. I believe that’s US Code 10 Section 284.

    2. Current barrier construction: I believe what is being built now is from prior funding, including the recent $1.6B or $2.6 B. Gov’t takes time.

    3. Yes, I believe President Trump can access the Homeland Security money Jordan referenced, AND up to $10 B in unspent Defense Department funds!

    President Trump may have hinted at this when he said “emergencies or other measures” – something like that.

    President Trump has also said we’ve acquired a lot of land the past 2 years. I believe there are TEN SECTIONS OF BARRIER OR REDONE BARRIER planned right now for 100-120 miles.

    FYI

