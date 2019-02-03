Pentagon Sending Additional 3,750 U.S. Troops to Secure Southern Border….

The Pentagon has announced today they are sending an additional 3,750 military troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to bolster the efforts of DHS and Border Patrol.
WASHINGTON – The Defense Department will deploy about 3,750 additional U.S. forces to the southwest border with Mexico, raising the number of active-duty troops at the border to about 4,350, the Pentagon said on Sunday.
The troops will provide support to U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations, including a mobile surveillance capability through the end of September, and they will lay about 150 miles (241 km) of concertina wire between ports of entry, the Defense Department said in a statement.
“Additional units are being deployed for 90 days, and we will continue to evaluate the force composition required to meet the mission to protect and secure the southern border,” the Pentagon said. Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan approved the additional border support on Jan. 11. (more)
Yeah!!! Be safe all. Praying for everyone!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, praying for their safety and wisdom!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you, Mr. President for caring about and protecting our families. Thank you for upholding your sacred Oath of Office. Thank you, United States Military. We can sleep better with each you on the job. God bless, one and all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AMEN.
LikeLike
When my wife and I went to Cancun Mexico maybe a decade ago, we arrived at the customs inspection hall at the airport and no one was there except us. The hall was filled with rope barriers that forced you to walk back and forth, outside wall to outside wall, over and over again to make your way up to the inspection desk. No one was in the room but the two of us so we started “the walk”. After a few circuits of that I decided it was just easier and faster to step over the rope partitions and made my way to the front in a more direct route. The wife, well, she joined me at the front some good time later.
When she got to the front two Mexican police came to the desk and it was VERY apparent they were not at all pleased with us. After a very pissed off policeman read me the riot act and threatened me with jail and after my profuse apologies, they let us go.
The point is, if the American side was as firm and tough as the Mexican side we would not be having these problems.
Frankly if we shot a couple of them trying to break into our house, the problem would be over.
ps We will never go back to mexico.
LikeLiked by 5 people
WE WILL NEVER FORGET how they treated our Marine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glad to hear many, many more going to the border’s other parts and for the interim putting up a nasty fence. Also hope they will be walking along the fenced areas to be sure and not allow anyone to attempt to crawl under or over and shove them back onto Mexican soil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interlocking fields of fire…oh the memories of combat engineering.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Enfilade and defilade! Hoorah!
LikeLike
70,000 American deaths annually from Mexican Drugs crossing the border.
Let’s get it over with.
Declare a HOT War against the Drug Cartels.
• Militarize a 5-mile wide Border Security Zone.
• Rules of Engagement to shoot to kill anything that breaches the border barrier.
… The Invasion stops in a week.
LikeLike
Ya think the parents of these soldiers would rather have their children in:
A. Afghanistan
B. US/Mexican border
??
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m also pretty sure the soldiers would rather be here doing what the can for the country directly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t speak for “the parents” but whenever can I have struck up a convo w/ a young active duty I always tell them “my plan” is to get us out of the mid-east and if need be put them on duty at our borders. Time to stop defending other countries and defend our own I say and EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM has agreed vehemently. The fact we have these kids should give us hope for the future.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Secure the border by any means necessary!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is really sad that it has come down to this. The American people are just not a “special interest group” to our members of Congress. Both sides of the aisle disgust me for the most part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You need to blame voters. Voters allowed the Dems to regain the majority in the House. Voters retained or even elected new some of the worst RINOs (ROMNEY!). We must stop voting these people into office. We are at fault.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Voters also elected all the UniParty-GOP, GOPe, RINO’s, establishment GOP or whatever other descriptor you chose to use. Here is who the voters chose to elect for the presidency: Nixon, Goldwater, Nixon, Ford, Reagan, Bush I, Dole!, Bush II, McCain, Romney, and Trump. Hardly a stellar record.
LikeLike
And all the Senators President Trump worked so hard to get elected already voted against him. That swamp must be filled with a dangerous intoxicating brew.
LikeLike
3 best going back a half century,
Eisenhower
Reagan
Nixon
Indeed it has been a long dry spell.
LikeLike
Didn’t know Dole ever ascended to the throne? Lol
LikeLike
Guess I should add McStain and Mittens to my previous statement.
LikeLike
Add voter fraud to the reason for the RATs taking the House. LA County had to wipe 1.5 million off their voter rolls because Judicial Watch went after them. Texas, Pennsylvania, and others are slowly admitting their voter fraud. Isn’t there an upcoming DHS report being released on voter fraud found that took place during the midterms? I believe the Marxist DemonRATs organized the midterm voter fraud. Add to that the “ballot harvesting” in CA that Piglosi wants to spread over the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well I did all I could do. My family and I voted in mid-term for who President Trump endorsed. I myself influenced numerous friends and fellow employees to vote which they did. I am not much into the blame game. I, like President Trump want what is best for America.
LikeLike
Wonder if these 3,750 military are engineers…able to build walls.
Perhaps material (concrete, rebar, steel barrier, etc. Slready on order or otherwise prepositioned.
President Trump address this at SOTU.
Congress won’t play nice.
Emergency could get tied up in court. Or maybe it’s an undesirable precedent.
Don’t know.
IMHO, logical the military deploying are engineers…builders…
LikeLike
If any court interferes with a legitimate command decision, throw the whole court in the brig.
LikeLike
The entire border should be militarized per the same “perimeter security” concept as Area 51 or any other secured location of private or public property where entry requires “legal” authorization.
Electrified fences have an extra measure of “convincing” just like bug zappers.
Unwelcome “aliens” or trespassers of whatever sort should receive a hot reception of the sort that is “convincing” in the same way as an alligator hunter “convinces” any stubborn alligator to get in the boat, after a polite request is ignored.
America is like a bank where now the bank robbers are arriving as “caravans” of “clever” trespassers.
It needs to be “explained” to those dumb ass border jumping “gangs” that Wells Fargo isn’t going to have any of that garbage……by being just as convincing about that “No Entry” as necessary.
When one of the slow learners is hanging in the wires burning ……bring marshmallows.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with the militarization. They could relocate bases to strategic gaps on the border.
LikeLike
Eminent domain a border zone “right of way” strip a quarter mile wide with four parallel fences and an access road down the middle with “smart mine” strips on either side.
Then there won’t be any more border incursions. Everywhere it is tried to breach the perimeter there will be a loud noise and a smoking hole to identify where the failed attempt occurred. Aerial drones called buzzards can manage routine cleanup operations.
LikeLike
Imagine that… The UNITED STATES MILITARY would actually be utilized on United States borders versus having them shipped everywhere else other than securing the Homeland…
Seems these alleged “Journalists” would/should have been on-top of this simple logic. Figuring out why the MILITARY of the United States is shipped off to “protect” the borders of other Nations but never used to protect the Nation (the people), they represent… Think about it…
With the money spent, the technology accrued, the manpower – The United States of America should truly have ZERO Illegal Aliens within its borders….but we have 20+ Million of them!
LikeLike
I remember years ago the number was 40-50-60 million. I’m not sure how it got shrunk to 11 million.
LikeLike
Kuwait protests. Who will defend Kuwaits border /sarc
LikeLike
Perfect timing, perfect optics for the SOTU.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A good first step. Now cut off all remittances until the wall is built. If that doesn’t work, start deporting anyone who is here illegally, including DACA parents. Listening to a Democrat on Fox and Friends in DVR who says they will negotiate (so long as they get their way). Don’t shut down the gov. Shut down foreign aid and remittances.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I think we all know negotiate means never or under unreasonable terms. Always American citizens an taxpayers last with Democrats and mist Republicans.
LikeLike
Brilliant, msAnne—-don’t shut down our government, shut down THEIR governments by defunding every country sending, aiding and abetting caravans!
LikeLike
*sniffffff
Smells like MAGA
LikeLike
So an average of 2 soldiers every mile of southern border. Well, it’s a start and at least they will be able to tell their grand kids they helped to defend America.
LikeLike
It’s harder to get into the stupidbowl stadium than it is our country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You would like to think this will help keep terrorists out but any that want can most likely just buy an airline ticket and come in.
LikeLike
Every time Mexicans throw rocks over the border at our guys, Mexico becomes smaller.
LikeLike
Thank you, one and all. Thank you, Mr. President. Our military protecting and securing our borders.
LikeLike
What the hell is this:
“Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan approved the additional border support on Jan. 11.”
Like our unelected Obama-Appointee Generals are elevating themselves to “approve” the directives of their elected Commander in Chief?
LikeLike
I believe we could station them along the border about a mile apart and each would have a personal drone. https://www.cnet.com/news/heres-the-tiny-drone-the-us-army-just-purchased-for-soldiers/
LikeLike
Yet one more example of how our President shows his love and compassion for our Nation. Thank you, sir. And Godspeed to every one of our troops.
How do you spell ‘wall’? ‘U.S. Armed Forces’. Ooh — friggin’ — rah!!!
LikeLike
Acosta, Cooper, and that fellow Madow are all getting fitted for blue helmets (extra large for their giant brains.). Then it’s off to the battle lines, or maybe only as far as Austin.
LikeLike