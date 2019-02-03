Pentagon Sending Additional 3,750 U.S. Troops to Secure Southern Border….

The Pentagon has announced today they are sending an additional 3,750 military troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to bolster the efforts of DHS and Border Patrol.

WASHINGTON – The Defense Department will deploy about 3,750 additional U.S. forces to the southwest border with Mexico, raising the number of active-duty troops at the border to about 4,350, the Pentagon said on Sunday.

The troops will provide support to U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations, including a mobile surveillance capability through the end of September, and they will lay about 150 miles (241 km) of concertina wire between ports of entry, the Defense Department said in a statement.