Lawyer Representing Defamation Case of Covington High School Victim Nick Sandmann Presents Video Case…

Lin Wood is the primary lawyer for the defamation case against those who attacked Covington High School student Nick Sandmann. As the letters notifying those who will be targeted in the lawsuit are sent, the law office of Lin Wood presents the following:
“Two weeks ago, the mainstream media, politicians, church officials, commentators, & celebrities rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten, disparage & vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on a few seconds of an out-of-context video clip. It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth.” Here it is:
I hope they win their case. I ain’t holding my breath. Justice in America is dead.
We’ll see. This case is the “worst case scenario” for #FakeNews Big Media:
1. Plaintiffs are not “public figures”.
2. There’s clear video evidence supporting their claim.
3. Kentucky does not have anti-SLAPP law.
4. Plaintiffs & their families have to pursue this to win their good names back for the rest of their lives.
5. Plaintiffs are very well represented legally.
Need to add another very important factor that may mitigate the flakey court system, the key plaintiffs are minors. Even the most flakey courts take a very dim view of Celebrity adults publicly assaulting minors.
Good!! The boys, and the nation, need this.
Don’t worry. They will. Their cause is righteous.
Especially after the America hating neocommunists go “judge shopping” to insure their “collective” interests are best represented…..
If this was D.C. I’d agree, but this was done when the boys were in Kentucky. A leftist judge in that state will run from this.
What is terrific about this is that it should hurt those that gain–$$ and “fame”–from publicizing these fake stories. Hopefully they will lose a lot of money as a result of the lawsuit, which might help reduce the incidence of similar non-story witch-hunts.
Aren’t we all sick of Identity Politics. I’ve begun preemptively taking it off the table in conversations–which sometimes takes others aback but at least removes it as a point of discussion.
GI Geronimo and Lieawatha … making our teepees safe again.
I am so glad that FINALLY someone is standing up instead of apologizing and hiding. We need more of this! Hold the MSM responsible for the bile they spread.
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!!
McMurtry is with the law firm of Hemmer Defrank Wessels and has practiced law in Greater Cincinnati since 1991. He said a team of seven lawyers has been working full-time to review the media accounts of what happened.
This week they have prepared documentation preservation letters addressed to organizations and individuals they believe may have defamed or libeled Nick with false reporting, McMurtry said.
McMurtry said the following organizations and people are those who can expect to receive the letters, which were all sent by the close of business on Friday.
The Washington Post
The New York Times
Cable News Network, Inc. (CNN)
The Guardian
National Public Radio
TMZ
Atlantic Media Inc.
Capitol Hill Publishing Corp.
Diocese of Covington
Diocese of Lexington
Archdiocese of Louisville
Diocese of Baltimore
Ana Cabrera
Sara Sidner
Erin Burnett
S.E. Cupp
Elliot C. McLaughlin
Amanda Watts
Emanuella Grinberg
Michelle Boorstein
Cleve R. Wootson Jr.
Antonio Olivo
Joe Heim
Michael E. Miller
Eli Rosenberg
Isaac Stanley-Becker
Kristine Phillips
Sarah Mervosh
Emily S. Rueb
Maggie Haberman
David Brooks
Shannon Doyne
Kurt Eichenwald
Andrea Mitchell
Savannah Guthrie
Joy Reid
Chuck Todd
Noah Berlatsky
Elisha Fieldstadt
Eun Kyung Kim
HBO
Bill Maher
Warner Media
Conde Nast
GQ
Heavy.com
The Hill
The Atlantic
Bustle.com
Ilhan Omar
Elizabeth Warren
Kathy Griffin
Alyssa Milano
Jim Carrey
https://www.cincinnati.com/story/news/2019/02/01/sandmanns-lawyer-media-they-know-they-crossed-line/2745272002/
Lots of names missing off of that list, but it’s a good start.
They need to ad the names of conservative media who did it as well, like National Review.
And no, I don’t care if they apologized and/or retracted anything.
I don’t agree with you on adding the people who apologized and retracted their incorrect reporting. Sincerely apologizing for a mistake and doing your best to reverse/fix the consequences of one’s error is the civilized thing to do. That’s how the world is supposed to work. I’m no Bible expert, I’ve actually never read it from cover to cover, but I’ve been reading the Books of Moses every now and then lately (they’re the first stories and I haven’t yet progressed further). But I do remember having read about a rule of what a person has to do to make amends if they falsely accuse somebody. They have to try to repair the damage in some way, the method of reparation depending on the actual situation.
A retraction is a way of trying to fix the issue. If the retraction has been made in a sufficiently public way (ie. not hidden on a back page but given as much attention as the original faulty story) and the false accusations have been removed, I’d say the commenter in question has acted honorably. No need to drag those people to court, they’ve already admitted they were wrong and tried their best to remedy the situation. We shouldn’t punish people when they do the right thing. That’s the surest way to discourage proper behavior.
Dragging to court should be limited to only the unrepentant people who stick to the lies or did a partial correction in a way that virtually assures nobody will see the retraction. Those people are acting maliciously and they should be taught the consequences of their dishonesty by a judge.
Sorry, the damage was done with initial reporting. Saying one is sorry doesn’t mitigate the damage done regardless of what the Bible says.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep. Damages will be determined in court. And I hope it’s a lot – from all of them!
“We shouldn’t punish people when they (try to) do the right thing. That’s the surest way to discourage proper behavior.”
I stand corrected, and am not afraid to say so. I agree and retract my previous comment.
😉
It will be very difficult to prove malice for those that gave prominent retractions. Personally, I think they were just sloppy, and spring loaded to believe something against MAGA.
Those that persisted after the true film emerged, I think will find themselves paying large punitive damages.
There are different degrees of culpability. Dependencies are viciousness of attacks, calls or reference to physical violence, timing of retraction if any, etc. Hopefully the courts will make those kids richer than the POTUS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Malice, per NYT v Sullivan, is only a necessary element against a public figure.
The Covington High boys are by definition not. Malice is not a case element. Only ordinary negligence. And by requesting retraction/apology before suing, negligence is almost automatically established. Lots of folks fonna pay up a lot.
I disagree. There’s not a ONE OF them that used journalistic training in resisting a rush to judgement. They all used a tiny little piece of video, I took my first journalism class in the 7th grade and it was drilled into us not to do what they did.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL I don’t pick nits like that, bible or no bible.
I disagree with you. Saying that you are sorry that you slandered someone does not erase the damages that the slander caused. I recall a story about a man in town who slandered the local Rabbi. The man eventually was very sorry for what he did so he asked the Rabbi for forgiveness. The Rabbi told him to take a large sack full of feathers to the top of the local hill to release the feathers. The wind took the feathers everywhere. The man came back to the Rabbi all proud earning forgiveness. Now the Rabbi said to the man, “Go back to the hill and pick up each one of those feathers.” The man cried that it was impossible to get those feathers back. The Rabbi responded with, “You cannot restore my reputation because your slanderous words have already done damage and cannot be taken back.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
We may not care whether they apologized/retracted, but it’s my understanding that they were contact by Sandmann’s counsel that they could either apologize/retract OR face legal action.
Yep. Bill Kristol is not on the list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also Hugh Hewitt took his shots at these kids, even after the truth came out. Disgusting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was just the opening salvo.
Yep. Trevor Noah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And What’shisname Rappaport.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope they bury that white POS.
LikeLike
especially Rappaport..he was really vile….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeff Bezos thought his wife’s divorce was gonna be tough?
Congrats on that WaPo purchase …
The Covington Kids Case will look like they won the Mega Millions Lottery.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s good to see a fake conservative, S.E. Cupp on the list. If she were a he, I would say cuck. Lots of other cucks could have been on this list, but at least one is better than none.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, pleased to see her. Made me chuckle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She should have known better. Maybe next time she will think before she opens her mouth.
LikeLike
Unless I’m mistaken, I believe she started her career with Glenn Beck or on The Blaze.
LikeLike
That’s what I would call it…The Winning List.
Let’s get them all and take them down. They don’t deserve a second chance. They knew what they were doing….and they all are despicable….and evil.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I guess he’ll find out soon enough if white people have the same legal rights as minorities, gays, transgender, illegal immigrants, Muslims and criminals!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I sincerely hope these plaintiffs knock that sickening smirk off Bill Maher’s face. He is one EVIL … depraved … individual.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Yes. That name was one I was especially glad to see on the list. Sorry Phillips wasn’t on it as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Diocese of Covington
Diocese of Lexington
Archdiocese of Louisville
Diocese of Baltimore”
These are going to be the really “interesting” ones.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Diocese of Covington“ …
what about his own HS? Didn’t they BURN him and pile on too? Plus name the HS principal personally? They’re a disgusting lot … treating their OWN pupil as a pawn in their political game of HATE Trump
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think the Diocese runs that school. It’s a Catholic school.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it a private or diocesan school. Private schools are not always bound by the diocese.
LikeLike
Yes, and as I perceived it the HS proper supported the kids, but the Diocese threw them under the bus.
LikeLike
I’m sure this will get near zero to zero coverage in the MSM.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a sad indictment of Christian Churches captured by the Left, that 3 Diocese + an Archdiocese are being sued.
But it warms the little cockles of my heart, that Kurt “tentacle porn” Eichenwald (google it if you don’t know!) + Alyssa Milano are named.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well … Norte Dame is excommunicating Christopher Columbus from campus in a “heroic” moment of virtue signaling … BURNING a good, well-raised, kid of their own on the pyre of PC “white colonialist” HATE … IS nothing for the church … nothing. A church DESPERATE to undo the self-inflicted damage of pedophilic priests. What is it about the Catholic Church screwing their own little boys? Make them ALL PAY!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
the children we are talking about are also Catholic. do they pay too? what is the difference between your injustice and the one we are talking about? None.
LikeLike
WRONG! One is born of ACTUAL offenses … the other is in defense of an innocent kid. Sorry … but the Catholic Church, empowered by a Pope “Gods official Representative” has destroyed the church I once admired. Now it is a pathetic wreck of social justice pandering.
LikeLike
Kenji,
you need to get the story straight.this is homosexual not pedo.all victims were boys who had reached puberty,just like the young seminarians who were molested.
LikeLike
Alyssa Milano is ignorant, stupid and full of herself. She deserves a major slap down.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ditto Bill Maher and Chuck Todd.
LikeLiked by 3 people
jack, I always enjoyed it when we knew we were in the right and putting every name of people or companies on the complaint. This is justice needed and must be addressed and the nasties sued up the gazoo! I agree that if no complaint filed and served on all those who immediately pounced on the young man without paying attention to the problem maker.
LikeLike
Have you ever seen more punchable faces than the individuals on that list?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Emulate your heroes not your villains.
LikeLike
So very glad to see this….thank you for posting it.
LikeLike
My faves for legal action against them.
Ilhan Omar
Elizabeth Warren
Kathy Griffin
Alyssa Milano
Jim Carrey
And that NBC b*tch who interviewed both Nick and #IdiotWithDrum.
Savannah Guthrie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s a nice bunch of deep pockets. Go for it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! Let them reap the whirlwind .
LikeLike
Why not National Review? Their coverage of the story was despicable, and they merely removed offensive posts without a full apology.
LikeLike
It’s a slam dunk case of defamation. The jury award is going to be brutal.
.
Jury AwardS … hundreds of em.
LikeLiked by 4 people
From your mouth to the good Lord’s up-raised handed commanding it to be so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
*hand
Thing is, I’m no longer interested in peaceful resolution or getting along with the left in any way, shape or form. They have gone too far too many times.
We need to get this done, and we won’t be talking out way out of it.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Rudy. Amen! Remember, THEY are not interested in peaceful solutions. They want us dead and or imprisoned including our children.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree.
Me either…
I want to see them absolutely decimated and destroyed both personally as well as professionally and socially… pariahs,
LikeLiked by 7 people
…and broke…’so that their kind can never rise again’.
LikeLiked by 12 people
They have been “redistributing wealth” for too many decades. It’s time to reverse course.
LikeLiked by 3 people
….and on the other side of the grass…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
And make the rubble bounce!
LikeLike
Absodamnlutely – Fix Bayonets!
LikeLiked by 1 person
@ Rudy
👍👍!!!!!!!!!!
‘our’ way
I have never seen this video of the Israelites spouting off, but if they wanted a racism video, this one was it. Did the media miss the real story or what?
LikeLiked by 4 people
The blind can only see what they want. They are not only blind but deaf, DUMB, and entitled.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Did the media BURY the real story or what?”
The OMISSION of the Israelites Racist Group demonstrates REDOUBLED Malice Aforethought.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Making them look like Co-Conspirators?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly! And I suspect that a lawsuit is coming that addresses this very thing. Attention is on the “defamation” issue now, but I have a feeling there is a “not talked about” suit in the works along these very lines.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There’s plenty of prior evidence of the hate speech that comes out of the mouths of the Black Israelites. They camp out on a prime corner of Center City Philadelphia literally every Friday during the summer and spout off their nonsense. Apparently it is protected as “peaceful protest”, I’m assuming only because they don’t assault anyone.
http://www.philly.com/news/black-hebrew-israelites-maga-hat-teens-lincoln-memorial-street-preaching-20190122.html
https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/politics/Religious-Protesters-Black-Israelite-Liberty-Place-Shops-216206931.html
Same in downtown Dallas on Saturday afternoons. I engaged them a few times, but they’re idiots. They don’t know their Scripture or their history, and everything devolves into “white devil” talk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Are their ranks filled primarily through prison converts, much like Farrah-con’s nation of islam-mo-fascists? Their regional imman, Khalid Abdul Ramadanni, also known as Clarence Smith. loudly and obscenely berated the rabbi who tried to debate the Hebrew scriptures……
LikeLike
Let’s hope they include this bunch in the lawsuit.
LikeLike
No, they didn’t miss it – they hid it. Quite a difference, but I know what you mean,
LikeLike
The MSM very purposely hid the real story, ginger.
Didn’t “miss” it.
LikeLike
The guilty parties deserve all that is coming to them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The only thing Nathan Phillips has going for him is an idolized view of American Indians that only someone who has never lived on an Indian Reservation could possibly have. And this was before Nathan “Lies Oozing from the Ground” Philips came along.
LikeLiked by 6 people
His stolen valor even extends to recounting a PERSONAL story of a “blonde hippie girl” spitting on him and calling him a baby killer when he returned home from Nam. I think he’s been watching too many Jane Fonda movies. I doubt this EVER happened to him. I doubt he EVER wore his uniform off base.
He’s much more likely to have thrown his Purple Heart (earned from the Freon burn received while charging an air conditioner) over the White House fence with John F. Kerry
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well, that and maybe People Magazine will name him “Sexiest Indian Alive (who looks almost dead.)”. Gotta keep him boosted up for the Libs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ginger, I’m sure they didn’t miss it. It just didn’t fit their narrative.
LikeLike
Good to hear about this.
I’m sure the Fake News Media won’t have much to say about these lawsuits but I’m hoping they will turn out to be more then just a bunch of empty threats.
Many of the so-called actors involved in this smear job are mostly unknown losers looking for some press & maybe a boost to their dead-in-the-water careers. One of the most vocal critics of President Trump & his supporters is Alyssa Milano, who is little more than a trivia question as her only claim to fame was a bit part in the movie COMMANDO. An ancient comical Schwarzenegger action flick from the eighties.
I would love to see just one of these phonies taken to the cleaners.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I was so angry that I had to NOT post my first comment. What have we become as a Nation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slip, slidin’ away ………..
LikeLiked by 2 people
The answer to your question may reside in the New York abortion legislation.
LikeLike
Alonzo- this article answers your question:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/02/is_americas_fate_sealed.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.linwoodlaw.com
The indian guy is on vendetta mission to deny those boys of their future like enrolling in good colleges. Good that lawsuit will proceed. What he did is evil.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The first sign that he is a Democrat – He lies with such ease.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Chief Recon-Refridgerator-Repair-Guy
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍😂👍
Now we see an example of how the Trump hate got started, blown out of proportion and continuing until today. …..Even when faced with the facts ….the haters will not stop…..SICK…..They are truly sick.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Now we know why the Senate win during the mid-terms was more important to President Trump than the House win! It’s a D5 chess move.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Depends if they stack the jury with #DemScum
Dumb and dumber
who r those so called ” Black Isrealites ” ? who paiys them ?
Palestinians ?
When all is said and done, Nick will be one of AOC’s tippy-toppers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good news is he will not be taxed on his award 🙂
Wikipedia says Phillips was born in Lincoln, Nebraska. That’s not even an Indian Reservation. Did he ever even live on one?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Phillips has another name. Stanard? He may have been adopted out is what I’m thinking.
LikeLike
Rep. Deb Haaland needs to be added to that list. Sue her for everything she has, or ever hopes to have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a disgrace the native American indian was. Wah a liar just like his distance, very distance, cousin, Pocahontas.
You mean Fauxahontas (aka Elizabeth “gett me a beer” Warren 🥴) I think…
LikeLiked by 1 person
“fauxahontas and crying wolf” sounds like a good ticket for the dem party.
I am so hopeful that these cases are NOT settled out of court, with signed NDA’s. I want discovery, public airing of the actual facts in this case, and the offenders to be thoroughly exposed and decimated in the court of public opinion. If these cases are settled before court dates, the left will run with the “it was cheaper to settle than to spend millions to fight” narrative, aided by a complicit media (with a stake in the perception). Please, make this lawsuit hurt, and cause these liars to think twice before they decide to smear another innocent person.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Sandmann is my spirit animal.
MAGA for life!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It will be interesting to learn who posted the original edited video that started the whole lynching, and who disseminated it first.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good comment, who did post that first video? Was it someone from Philips’ group?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Newsweek: he Twitter account that launched a viral video of a high school Catholic student wearing a pro-Trump cap confronting a drum-beating Native American got suspended on Monday. CNN Business first reported that, after so many media requests regarding the account, Twitter suspended the account of @2020fight, which posted the original video with this inscription. “This MAGA loser gleefully bothering a Native American protester at the Indigenous Peoples March,” @2020fight stated. […]
According to the report, @2020fight seems to be the property of a California school teacher. But a CNN report indicates the photo is from a blogger in Brazil.
Hmmm. “2020fight” seems more like the name of someone in the US, not Brazil. Anyone know any info about this? I hope it is a California school teacher and I hope he/she loses his/her job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Google cache still has remnants. Like this: https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:badHrbxn7hYJ:https://twitter.com/2020fight/status/833442768223547393+&cd=12&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=us
Account owner’s name is allegedly Talia, says “Teacher and Advocate” in California. She’s definitely anti-Trump.
NBC: After an anonymous Twitter account amplified a viral video of high school boys in Make America Great Again hats and a Native American elder, there was an immediate outcry on social media. Even a few experts subscribed to an emerging theory: that the post was suspiciously similar to foreign misinformation campaigns during the 2016 election.
But it appears that the account, @2020fight, was run not by a foreign operative trying to fan America’s political divisions but rather by a woman who described herself as a San Francisco Bay Area teacher and advocated liberal causes — and, to all appearances, did not expect to find herself at the center of a media firestorm.
The account, which had over 41,000 followers, was run by a woman who identified herself as “Talia” and used a fake profile photo, belonging to a Brazilian blogger and model. Talia tweeted criticism of President Donald Trump and also used the account to sell teaching materials.
I hope attorney Wood locates her and adds her to his lawsuit target list.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Link to NBC article that has lots of info: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/twitter-account-amplified-covington-catholic-d-c-march-video-appears-n961981
LikeLiked by 1 person
I belong to a Genizaro group on Facebook and the Indians were on it right away saying some kids disrespected their elder. There was great anger. That’s where I heard about it first.
LikeLike
tinamina, I had never heard “Genizaro” before… I’m looking it up, and for some reason my computer is acting up so I can’t post a link? But what I am getting from the search page is that “Genizaros” were captive slaves of the Comanches, many of them from Plains Indian tribes.
Thanks for something new … a visit to the Treehouse always teaches me something
LikeLike
That was EXCELLENT. I continue to be shocked by this debacle. It’s even worse than I knew. I highly recommend everyone watch the video if you didn’t already do it. I saw some new things. I didn’t realize that the group of blacks was harassing the native Americans as well as the white students. I also didn’t know that Nathan Philips had in 2015 made a similar false claim of harassment by whites. Wow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
DemMSM purposely hid all that stuff that you missed.
I knew it pretty quick, but ONLY because of the internet.
And I *do* mean it was purposeful. If you search “Nathan Phillips”, there’s a ton of YTs on him from local stations, and where he’s acting in different vids.. And the Black Isralites are a known hate group.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nathan Phillips does nothing but harass Caucasians and then makes false claims that he, Phillips, was harassed and attacked by the Caucasians….. typical Alinsky tactics.
Phillips is associated with several Soros Communist thug groups.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A red line has been crossed – and we are seeing a reply. Brilliant video by Lin Wood. Looks like these boys and families are in good hands.
I hope the the legal action breaks the most vile of the people/organizations on that list, but this is also to protect the futures of the young men from Covimgton Catholic. It’s a shot across the bow of prospective colleges/universities/employers who would otherwise deny them entry as any institution attempts to virtue signal. Wish they could figure out a legal angle for defamation on the stolen valor clown, but tactically may be wise to wait to avoid the risk of turning him into a martyr for the left. Others have done a good job of pulling the rug out from under him and exposing his lies already.
In a few years, I’d love to have that courageous young man Nick Sandmann on my team.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We all know this was a “set up” the goal was to sully Catholics, especially pro-life ones with the prospect of RGB not coming down for breakfast, and Amy Coney Barret on deck. With that said, they messed up big time, who was it that had the footage of the hanger-on-er’s of Drum guy taking about getting it on film and more on film. My point is this, Will the Left and the “organized that are organized” try a stunt like this again? I.E. create a tempest in a teapot, how many times have they done it in the last 20,30,40 years? It is getting harder with everyone having a camera on their phone. Will they try it again if they loose Millions I mean Hundreds of Millions in this lawsuit? Tangent to this, will many in America get the Left is not organic? These kids were just like the Tea Party minding their business. Until Drum-Guy got in their grill, now how is that gonna work out for all of them
LikeLiked by 2 people
The date of RBG’s purported last public appearance is uncertain–59 days since Supreme Court arguments, 40 days since NPR interview.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…Presents…
😎
It’s the only way to stop fake news. They aren’t principled enough to do it themselves. I say GOOD FOR THEM! Just wish Roy Moore and Kavanaugh could sue…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent speaker here:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it!!!
Dear defendants,
Wanna settle?
Not without a clear and definitive public statement of guilt detailing how and why you were wrong, a public retraction of all comments, a sincere and public apology to both the defendants as well as the public at large, a public declaration welcoming civil and criminal prosecution if you ever engage in such behavior again, and a binding, legal commitment that BOTH your prior comments and your statements of remission & apology will remain public across all the platforms upon which they were originally made public.
Otherwise, we’ll let the jury into your pocketbook,…after they see what you are willing to do to children.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go for the jugular!
LikeLike
No settlement without significant $$. These folks care a LOT about their pocketbooks. They need to pay where it hurts
LikeLike
It was obvious that Nick was startled and confused, trying to think how to manage a situation that made him very uncomfortable. He simply looks like a polite young man completely caught off guard by a very rude and aggressive person, and uncertain as to what he should do.
I hope both the attorneys and the young men who were attacked make a bundle of cash as a result of this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s a 4 minute YouTube video called “Who’s Smiling Now?” that has a different perspective on Nick Sandmann’s reaction: After years of conditioning white men to cower before the politically correct crowd, Nick stands looking at Nathan Phillips with confidence and without hate. Nick broke his chains.
The video is hard to watch because it illustrates this brainwashing by Democrats with video of chained elephants being beaten into submission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree and have thought that from the beginning. People have to remember that he is a kid—and having an elderly man confront you unexpectedly, and having the pressure of a crowd of people with camera phones and people screaming—it’s a moment most people would freeze—let alone a kid who has no world experience.
It’s such BS that he was judged and attacked by anyone, let alone so many adults from every side. All I saw was a shocked and terrified kid running through every option in his mind of what to do in this blindsided situation. The smile on his face, I believe was his way of trying to keep it respectful while he figured out what to do. Kids don’t want to be hated, they want to be accepted. Even if he was doing the evil he was being accused of (which he was NOT!), he’d still be coming from a place as a kid wanting to be accepted-just from the wrong people. But, hey, what do I know?
LikeLike
My agreement was with comment from Sharon about him being startled.
These people are evil. This isn’t normal. Joy Behar said it best. This keeps happening because they hate President Trump so much they’ll do whatever it takes to get him out of office. They are spawn of the Father of Lies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Behar didn’t realize how terrible her comment was (and is).
Totally damning in every way.
This seems very simple: Nathan Phillips and the Black Israelites are full of chit. The boys behaved with admirable restraint. At the very least, Nick Sandmann deserves an apology from Phillips for his intentional lie and from members of the media for their vicious malpractice.
I hope we start going after every lie and liar in the press. Expose the organized campaigns of dis-information, expose the authors as treasonous. Free speech is good. Lies are not. Campaigns to promote lies are not. We need to make people as a whole think carefully about their words. Early in the history or this country it was nearly acceptable to shoot a man who called you a liar. Justice needs to be swift.
Problem is, most lawyers are liberal. I would like to see stats, on political leanings of the profession as a whole, and divided in subcategories of legal sub specialty.
Standby for groveling and gofundme. I noticed the Clintons never weighed in and piled on with the rest. They got the real story at the start. But it looks like a lot of these cases will be going to trial around election time.
I hope they will go after Twitter for their part in promoting the false narrative. They were up to their usual tactics to censor the truth & conservatives, while pushing the latest agenda for the Left.
The worst of which was their refusal to take action on reported tweets that called for violence, or threats of against the students & school. Among other offensive material that were all clearly in violation of their supposed policies. Several documented cases of Twitter’s denial in response were circulated during that time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The video is excellent. I would include the request for judgement to be not only monetary, but that the networks had to play this video in it’s entirety at least 3 times; all the other offenders had to share it multiple times across all their social media! THAT is the only thing that will begin to break through the fog of lies that the media and the online evil jackals brought down to those boys.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Convert, I like your idea… because that way the truth can be disseminated across the same lines of communication where the original lies were spread. I hope this happens
LikeLike
Make that three times DURING PRIME TIME and not at 3:00am or what ever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There may be troubled water ahead for the above list and a lot more who threatened and harrassed and doxed these kids on line. There are simple and direct Federal and State laws against exactly this action(s). And the penalties can add up. Felony Harassment can get you 5 years in the Federal Penitentiary, plus fines. Per Incident. Multiply that by the 2,000 kids in the school that was threatened, you have yourself quite a case.
https://barrjoneslegal.com/practices/criminal-defense/menacing/
et al
I find this video confusing. The “elder’ is allowed to narrate his version of what happened (i.e., that he was not the aggressor) without explanation that it was not what the video shows…that he was the aggressor. Could have been a better presented display of the facts .. in this case the lawyer should stick to the law not to producing videos.
LikeLike
