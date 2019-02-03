Lawyer Representing Defamation Case of Covington High School Victim Nick Sandmann Presents Video Case…

Lin Wood is the primary lawyer for the defamation case against those who attacked Covington High School student Nick Sandmann. As the letters notifying those who will be targeted in the lawsuit are sent, the law office of Lin Wood presents the following:

“Two weeks ago, the mainstream media, politicians, church officials, commentators, & celebrities rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten, disparage & vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on a few seconds of an out-of-context video clip. It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth.” Here it is:

Advertisements