President Trump Tweets, Governor “Coonman” Career Ends, Wind-tester Clinton Finally Surfaces…

President Trump tweets about the controversy surrounding Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph “Coonman” Northam. Immediately thereafter Hillary Clinton weighs-in.
Three tweets tell the story (notice the timing):
This exponentially elevates the issue for the Democrats…. President Trump is chumming the water.
Action alert phone calls; rapid fire emails; massive and immediate poll testing; and then comes the ‘resistance’ response:
Yes, the hypocrisy of the Hillary Clinton surfacing to criticize Governor Northam for racism against her own direct relationship with modern racism is rather stark. But hey, that’s the typical Democrat approach.
Hillary Clinton delivered a fond eulogy for U.S. Senator Robert Byrd, a former member and recruiter for the Ku Klux Klan, calling him her “friend and mentor.” But hey, times-they-are-a-changin’, even for the woman who carries ‘hot sauce in her purse.”
Remember the empty seats in 2016 when Hillary appeared in Kansas City to deliver the keynote address at the predominantly African American National Baptist Convention?
Hillary watched CNN and still thinks he’s a Republican…
Merle:
I noticed POTUS made sure Northam was fully identified to his 55 million followers and other readers when he opened his tweet with, “Democrat Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia..” Maybe he should have written “DEMOCRAT” in all caps just to rub it in further.
Hillary the “Huh?”:
“This has gone on TOO LONG.”
… Like letting Racism percolate for a while was JUST FINE with HER.
… Outing Racist Bill’s fraud in claiming to be our First Black President.
… What’s the difference Black-Face Northam and Black-Race Willie?
When I first read the tweet, I thought she mean PDT must resign.
HC–the conscience of the Democrat Party–scary.
I honestly did not expect Hillary to chime in but all the better! She gaffed the “they all look alike” bit on TV and, obviously, got away with it with barely a few minutes of discussion within a single day it seems like./
Still, we shouldn’t focus on the racism part because as many others think, this is a distraction from the baby murdering statements which were supported by other Democrats. That’s the real news and the most outlandishly disgusting thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life.
We simply cannot let that fall into the memory hole. NEVER.
GSparrow: Above post was meant for general thread, not your comment.
Apologies.
No problem Black Knight. I realized it was a general comment.
I was disappointed he didn’t tweet out that Fake News CNN tried to trick viewers into thinking Northam was a Republican.
Is Hillary qualified to perform a third trimester abortion of Northam’s political career?
The HildeBeast has ordered so many people killed (there’s a name for it…. Arkancide) that one more ‘late-term abortion’ won’t make any difference. Just another ‘suicide’ (like Vince Foster) or ‘robbery gone wrong’ (like Seth Rich).
Move along folks, nothing to see here.
I still doubt he will resign. There is no incentive for him to do so.
Neither will she. She(?) has a lifetime appointment. Clearly.
He’ll be driven out. Too bad. Because Dems will just replace him and won’t have to address infanticide.
Totally agree! It was in the quiver, so they pulled it out because of the ramification of not cutting him loose.
No elected official can hide anything about their past with opposition research teams working 24/7/365. The Democrat Party of Virginia probably knew all this during the gubernatorial campaign back in the autumn of 2017, but did nothing. Something reeks about this.
P’od, It’s just the usual DemocRAT stench.
OB-GYNs and others involved in delivering babies have been leaving victims of late term abortions who survived the procedures die for at least over 10 years. Only pro-life people and some nurses stuck with having to witness such horrors have discussed it. Northam just let the cat out of the bag and talked about it the way most of those people discuss it–clinically. It’s a procedure to them, nothing more.
This isn’t the only rotten thing these “physicians” do. Let’s say you have an elderly mother they resuscitated tells you not to have her fed in any way. Not by mouth, not by tube, not intravenously. Any suggestion of feeding tube or intravenous feeding gets you accused of trying to keep her alive artificially since tubes are involved. Meanwhile, as your mother lies there, unable to speak for herself, a nurse periodically steps into the room holding a syringe. She gets into position beside the bed, glances at the vital signs monitor, inserts the syringe into the central line and squeezes some of the drug in the syringe into your mother’s central line. As the nurse injects some of the drug, she watches the vital signs screen. After a few squeezed of the syringe, she extracts it from the central line and starts to leave. You interrupt her.
You: Excuse me, but what did you just do?
Nurse: I didn’t like the numbers, so I administered the drug until I got the numbers I wanted.
You: (realizing the meaning): Oh.
You see, you have figured out it is the CARDIOLOGY DEPARTMENT keeping your mother alive artificially with a drug while telling your family to starve her to death. You tell the ones who argued with you against feeding her what is going on. They start asking questions. The next day, the rat employed as a cardiologist enters the room.
Cardiologist: I’m withdrawing.
You; Oh, you were doing something?
About 36 hours later, your mother slips away in her hospital bed. She could have done this about three or four days earlier.
Ask questions like: “You told me what she should eat–NOTHING. Now, will you tell me exactly what is wrong with her heart? Are you a cardiologist or a nutritionist?”
Those of you with aging parents, keep this story in mind. You might want to remember it.
$100 says you’re wrong. NO WAY he survives this.
Why? It’s entirely his decision whether or not to resign. No one can make him quit after all.
I doubt that’s true. Every state including Virginia has conditions for impeaching their chief executive. It requires action by the state legislature. Also a petition to recall the governor requires 10% of eligible voters.
But I don’t think appearing in either a KKK costume for a play or photo or appearing in blackface breaks any laws. So they may have an uphill battle, legally. However the legislature can hold a no confidence vote. Public pressure would sink him.
I doubt Republican control of the state legislature would drive impeachment. This is not high crimes and misdemeanors, and Republicans naturally tend to be moored to avoiding slippery slopes.
“Never interfere when your opponent is committing political suicide.” 😉
I read a short explanation of Virginia’s laws on impeaching a governor. It concluded that there was nothing in the law that covers this kind of thing. I’m sure, however, if they are determined to get rid of him, they’ll find some pretext to hang it on.
Yes, I watched the video of that guy’s take. He seems to have figure it out and this pol seems bright enough to push the Dems until he knows they HAVE to give him something big (and the only think I can think of is $$$$$$$$ since a job is out of the question) in return for his resignation.
Wouldn’t it be great if our side could trace the dollars that show up in his bank account somewhere.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope he stays for his whole term.
I hope not. I want him front and center for as long as possible. What the Demonrats did to Justice Kavanaugh was reprehensible. What Northam is doing to himself is cathartic for us Deplorables. MAGA/BABY!!!
I hope not. The gift that keeps giving. Will be great talking points to the VA governor. He is just holding out for a democrat donor to give him 10 million dollars to “go away”. Smart man.
She ain’t “no ways tired”.
Spoken in Ebonics
Of course 🙂
That’s “Tarr’d”
Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Governor Redrum Coons (In blackface) ….
they all look a like to me…
Hillary Clinton
The sun was shining on the sea
Shining with all its might
It did its very best to make
The billows smooth and bright
And this was odd, because it was
The middle of the night
I just can’t stop laughing.
Also Lawanda, Shanequa, Loqueesha, Oprah…
I’m very happy POTUS brought of Northam’s abortion stance.
Hillary sickens me.
I suspect that’s her prime reason for demanding he step down.
Northam’s support of the Infanticide Bill re-enlivened Hillary’s 3rd term debate with then-Candidate Trump, where she falsely denied that babies were “ripped from the womb” right up to birth. Extremely damaging to her. This is her attempt to shut it down.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Black abortion rates are outrageously high? No, abortion is “black genocide” far worse in numbers than deaths and murders by the KKK, Yet, crickets from dems??
That’s always confounded me. Blacks & Hispanic abort at disproportionately high rates compared with Whites (I believe for every 7 abortions, it’s 4 Black, 2 Hispanic, 1 White – with Blacks only 16% of the population)
But Blacks & Hispanics also disproportionately vote Dem, meaning their children would too.
So, by promoting abortion, the Dems are wiping out their future voting base! Absurd. 60 million since 1973, I believe.
I guess that’s why Dems need to keep importing voting illegal aliens to replace their aborted future voters….
…and yet white people are becoming a non-majority all over the USA. In Texas, hispanics are no longer “a minority.” White people don’t need to abort. Just give them a few years of a bad economy and they will decide not to have children until the economy returns. Care to guess which UN agenda number was being supported by a stupidly diminished US economy? (It was not “stupid people”, it was intentional)
Blacks don’t sweat it because they’re still outbreeding whites.
The Eugenicist Margaret Sangster the founder of the euphemistically named Planned Parenthood sited the first BABY BUTCHERIES in Black districts to allow them to cull the Blacks which was her main aim.
“Windtester” LOL
Wind Breaking did Sundance say??????
LoL
You would bring that up swampratterrier. Crooked Hillary must stink to high heaven. What a disgusting “woman”.
11 pm and she is sober enough to tweet. I am a bit skeptical.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Surely sack of s–t Hillary is drugged, drunk, medicated 24/7, 365/yr.
I was beginning to mis Hill…….
Here she comes !!!
That woman is the most despicable…never mind. The rest can’t be printed.
Perhaps she does have a redeeming quality….she is almost single handedly responsible for helping elect Donald J. Trump. Millions voted agains HRC in 2016 rather than for President Trump. Hope we get another gift from the DNC.
That clip never gets old! 😂
“Yes, the hypocrisy of the Hillary Clinton surfacing to criticize Governor Northam for racism against her own direct relationship with modern racism is rather stark. But hey, that’s the typical Democrat approach.”
Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.
– Lewis Carroll
“Just the place for a Snark! I have said it twice:
That alone should encourage the crew.
Just the place for a Snark! I have said it thrice:
What I tell you three times is true.”
It’s the people’s fault. If the MSM doesn’t tell them, it didn’t happen or it isn’t important. If it leaks out, they just go with the spin. This isn’t making a ripple in the mainstream. If Trump got caught doing it….
We truly appreciate your President.
He likely just finished his round of golf with Tiger and Jack, then Bam..a tweet that rocks the socks of the smug bass turd Democrats.
HRC ( the dragon) screams after getting a call from her financiers, puts down her wine, then waddles over to her iPad and reads PDJTs tweet. She screams again, and again. 😂😂
PDJT the master troller strikes again, and owns the Sunday shows. The last ones before the SOTU.
The man is utterly brilliant. Of course we know that.
God bless PDJT
Trump threw in a monkey wrench. Whatever Trump is for, democrats must be against.
Yes because the Democrats STILL don’t have a platform or a message. ALL they have is “we’re not Trump.” Trump, of course counters this with “you’re not Trump and look how good a job I’m doing for the voters!” Bottom line is if they don’t figure out the voters are not going to want to return to the bad economy of the pre-Trump times, they are guaranteeing a most incredible and nearly unanimously elected second term for President Trump.
Echo chambers are horrible for polling and that’s where their polls must be coming from if this is the best direction they can choose.
“Echo Chamber Polls” I’m stealing it !
And she’s STILL NOT the President. MAGA, one day at a time!!
Mr President, please keep sending out the tweets to beat these “people” like a pinata on cinco de mayo…
Have to love when demonrats get caught in their own traps that they set out for their opponents. What a pathetic bunch they are.
Had to shake my head today at the gym while talking to a lady about the Northam controversy. She said she was suprised because “democrats usually are sensitive about race issues”. Pandering does not equate to caring about people. The left only cares about votes.
“A vast white wing conspiracy. I ought to know as I am married to Bill, America’s ‘first black President’.”
Dig deeper, cultmarx commies, dig deeper. The Overton Window shifts ever more rapidly with every play at your Kabuki Theatre.
Babydoll, you don’t HAVE any friends, and all yur mentors are either dead, hiding, or killed emselves, so put that glass down and go to ground. Bless ur lil heart
Remember too that Bubba Clinton had J. William Fulbright as his mentor. Fulbright was another card carrying member of the Southern Democrat racist cabal of the Civil Rights era of the 50’s and 60’s! I don’t think Bubba ever condemned him publicly!
EX-President Bill Clinton spent Wednesday afternoon playing golf at a country club accused of discriminating against blacks and Jews.
Jake Siewert, Clinton’s rep, confirmed it was the second time Clinton has played at the Indian Creek Country Club about 20 miles north of Miami.
http://voices.washingtonpost.com/44/2008/01/16/welcome_to_hil_force_one_1.html
Harvard has opened Fulbright University in Ho Chi Minh City. Joint venture of Harvard, U.S. State Dept. and the Vietnamese government in Hanoi. Just what Vietnam needs…foreign SJWs to gum up the works. They incarcerated a freaky VN American from Yale and Pompeo had to intercede. The freak (head 1/2 bald & 1/2 stringy girlie) was deported and will not be welcome back.
Double barrel next time Mitt sides with the “moral” dems: “I heard Mitt siding with the dems like they have some kind of moral authority. He should keep up with current events – they are the party of Menendez, Nancy Pelosi who doesn’t care about the border and the Americans that are killed, and now Northam who shows they are the party of infanticide and apparently still the party of blackface and the KKK! I don’t think Mitt supports these things, or does he?”
Maybe that wasn’t a dog in the cage on top of Mitt’s car.
Maybe it was a human???????
LikeLike
This is bad in Coronado: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/02/colorado-senate-passes-bill-nixing-electoral-college-in-favor-of-popular-vote/
I’m concern that other blue states or maybe swing states will do the same to get rid of electoral college. 😦
*Colorado. Damn my reading. 😦
At least Colorado residents don’t have to waste their time voting for President anymore.
Unconstitutional!!
https://history.house.gov/Institution/Electoral-College/Electoral-College/
Nice try…
Thanks for playing.
Coronado…
Not directed at you, Grant.
https://www.9news.com/article/news/answering-your-questions-about-bill-to-alter-colorados-electoral-college-votes/73-59227b26-c5d8-4808-a14f-954262fc76c4
Election Fraud. Clinton style.
They only have to buy off enough State legislators to get to 270 EV’s.
They’re WELL ON THEIR WAY!!!
They have 172 “Locked Up..ALREADY!!”
And No One has yet cast a single VOTE!
Democrat Controlled/Aligned States… ALL
Talk about Collusion!!!
Who needs the Invaders votes…
Or the Dems… Or the Reps…
Or the Indi’s…
When you can just…
Rewrite “STATE” laws that let you change how the “STATES” decide for The “”NATION””. They just do whatever the HE’LL THEY WANT..
DAMN THE CONSTITUTION!!
Who’s gonna stop them… ROBERTS??
🤔
THIS… IS… Exactly… Why… RGB… Has gone missing!!! Imho
4/4 tie at the SCOTUS and it returns to the states… AS LAW!!!
Grant,you need to read and also stay on topic.
The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Foote (D-Lafayette), would have allowed Colorado to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact with 11 other states and the District of Columbia.
If enough states sign onto the compact, it would change the outcome of presidential elections by awarding all electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote.
But the bill is not likely to become law unless the Colorado House approves and enough states agree to the compact.
Thanks to Sundance for including the pictures of Hillary’s empty venues. It was the barometer of how enthused her voters were throughout the election, measured side by side with DJT’s overflowing crowds. The images of Hillary’s pitiful “rallies” always brings a smile to my face, followed by being tossed into the scooby van, DJT telling her he’d out her in jail (at one of the debates) and being dragged up the stairs by her staff. Good times!
And no doubt we’ll see a reprise of sorts in the upcoming election season. Won’t be surprising if the Democrat candidates will face half-empty venues. After all what excitement can they generate regurgitating the same old propaganda talking points? Compared to the genuine enthusiasm President Trump evokes at his rallies, Democrats are dull as day old dishwater.
And dirtier.
Tonight, Judge Jeanine had a guest who called Governor Northam by his most descriptive name:
Governor Gosnell.
When I think 🤔 of Hillary ROT HAM Clinton I think of a corrupt lying incideous piece of 💩 and 🤮
. . . that smells like boiled cabbage, urine and farts.
Very close to stinky Hillary’s perfume 😂
Rotham of Al Capone fragrance!
Ooh!
I’m loving this timing…just in front of SOTU…with a BIG DEAL MEETING with Xi coming down the pike – right on the heels with the ‘little Kim meeting….. I can see this cost saving step, he’ll already have AF-1 someplace over there in the general area…ie: Japan/Korea/China…so, being “in the neighborhood” he can just tool it over to see his ‘ol buddy the Panda guy before he pulls pitch and heads for home…. Saves maybe 100,000 gal of JP1a during shutdown #2…cause it’ll still be going on, even with the wheels moving to build the wall via DOD/HSA…. He won’t sign ANYTHING from Congress for money, if it don’t have his wall funded within it… just cause it’s being built doesn’t change anything…eh?… Check-6 (and, scratch ‘ol Panda guy behind the ear, will ya?)…
“He won’t sign ANYTHING from Congress for money, if it don’t have his wall funded within it…”
The consensus here now appears to be that the President doesn’t need any newly appropriated funding to complete the wall since he can have the military build it using existing DOD money. There is no need to re-start the irrigation tournament with Pelosi due to her continuing her “no wall funding” gambit.
China Scenario 2.0
POTUS will TENTATIVELY invite Xi to meet with him …
• EOM February, when it’s Xi’s last chance to avoid the $30 Billion Tariffs on March 1st.
• On site at the conclusion of the Kim Meeting-and-Deal to DENUCLEARIZE.
• Provided the NK Deal is SIGNED and SEALED.
• To celebrate the OUTCOME.
… ONLY if the CHINA DEAL is ready for SIGNING as well!
For Democrats, Ralph as a racist hugely deflects from Ralph as a baby killer. Some think the Democrats are behind the sudden discovery of Ralph’s racist ways.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You’re probably right, but still no matter how they paint it, never will it be a good look. And as they say, bad optics is bad politics, Democrats settling for racism instead of infant killers is at best a consolation prize. Besides now that their agenda for “abortion”, aka child murder, has been let out of the bag for all American to plainly see, the stain associated with that policy won’t even be forgotten by many, quite possibly most in the national electorate. Costly miscalculations by the Democrats, only time will tell how great their price will be.
CHILD MURDER
is what it is.
Call it that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No problem for me, now just get the people of NY and other states to rise up and fix their state laws. That’s the real issue. Perhaps the Democrats have brought to the attention of the voters what the Democrats actually stand for. The American public is overwhelmingly opposed to late-term abortions, aka murder of children, and with any luck at all the Democrats will get the blow back they richly deserve.
I’m convinced that exposing Northam’s racism is an attempt to confine the damage to just him. The Democrats couldn’t have their infanticide agenda getting all the attention now could they?
Pick the target, freeze it, and personalize it. Pure Alinsky.
Sure that’s their strategy, divert attention to Northam, but the question is will it work?
The constituency for allowing early pregnancy abortion is a substantial majority of Americans (~60%). But only 13% are OK with ad. lib. 3rd trimester abortions.
On learning about the Democrats’ position on abortion in VA and elsewhere, there seems a good chance voters will be appalled by that position and won’t easily forget it. Particularly if Republicans remind voters of their opponents’ stance, it will come back to haunt Democrat candidates.
My hunch is PT will remind Americans what Democrats have been advocating, and that might go a considerable distance toward undermining Democrat propaganda.
On WHAT planet does The hilLIARry have any authority to speak on Northam’s BLACKFACE? Remember HERS??? https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/hillary-clinton-blackface-photo/ This is The hilLIARry in BLACKFACE and Bill as a strawhat hillbilly!
You link to a site that says it is false.
Here’s the part that sort of confuses me – is the outrage over his COLLEGE prank or the fact that he championed a law that allows the MURDER of a NEWBORN BABY???? Oh yeah, the dems are OK with the ripping a live baby to pieces, but F U if you put blackface on a few DECADES ago !
wonder why she never was asked to apologize for wearing the same black face as a party costume beside Bill dressed as a hay seed with a straw hat? As always belittling others.
“wonder why she never was asked to apologize” . . . maybe it’s not really a verified picture of Slick Willie and Hellery.
That’s a fake picture that surfaces from time to time.
If the black community don’t know now how truly racist Democrats are, then they never will.
Planned Parenthood/Abortion clinics are in predominately black neighborhoods.
For years they allowed black communities to fall into violence, and decline by ensuring the only thing they had to look forward to, was looking back.
Even now Hillary Clinton and Cheryl Mills are in Africa exploiting it as an emerging economy, and getting the women there sewing garments for the EU at 15 cents an hour.
The Democrats have always favored slavery, hence the basic minimum wage, the criminalization of free speech, self protection, and REAL and honest education.
People who refuse to see will remain blind.
It’s a sad thing
when people won’t learn.
Willful ignorance
is a stain, a burn.
The bane of the world
stems from this woe,
which kills our ability,
as a nation to grow.
I don’t know what the rules on recall elections are in Virginia, but I’m not surprised that there has been zero talk about it.
Think about it… The Republicans have no reason to vote against him, they actually have numerous reason to vote for him.
well this pretty much settles it
check out the twitter pic….Redrum coons was blackface
Darn! He is standing next to a man of color! This could be his exonerating photo.
The “tilt” of the HAT adds to the list of ?’s.
Quite the head of hair… on that one…
“Quite the head of hair… on that one…”
“Flow”, the kids call it.
That’s locks up the major public lie right there. I was trying to keep an open mind about his statements, but this is VERY convincing evidence. I’m now 99% sold on the idea that he’s the guy in the picture, however… “deep fakes.” Let’s see someone outside of DC with a copy of this book to see if they have the same page in it.
Correction: Read through the comments and see the whole picture. The taller guy looks more like the governor and if so, then that’s Smoot and the governor is telling the truth. Also, that whole picture shows him hanging around with black people.
Hit job! Fake news! This is to distract from the baby murder scandal. Wow. Just when I was 99% sold and new facts pull me in the opposite direction.
I dont think black face is the same guy. the pants are filled out. The shoulders too high.
1984……….SMH, what has this world come to…
It wouldn’t surprise me if PP or someone allied with them uncovered the yearbook pictures and got them out. You notice how nobody is talking about infanticide anymore? How convenient for PP that that unacceptable grizzly logical end of their ideology is no longer in the news, and how coincidental the yearbook story came out when it did!
AA Baptist Conference was astounding, even for someone like me who KNEW Trump would win.
Kansas City was full of black Baptists from all over the South, and none of ’em showed up for her speech.
Loved it when they moved the walls in!
Ok, let’s talk about timing. Why was this pic released just hours after his unbelievable horror of an interview on WTOP?
Because the feedback from his mistake of saying and including “infanticide” in that interview was determined to be fatal or at least have dire consequences on winning the 2020 elections?
I can’t imagine that we would have ever seen that picture if Tran hadn’t introduced that bill and Ralph hadn’t so wickedly defended it on radio. Ralph screwed up, Ralph is expendable. These mongers have a unistooge ready to plug into place.
Lastly;
Yes, the racism optics are bad, especially for one in the governors office, to be sure.
A politically incorrect offense was committed.
That offense doesn’t come close to the twenty tons of dark sinister cloud I feel when I heard about this bill in VA and other states, and as a result a pediatrician governor walks every one through the PROPER PROCEDURE FOR KILLING A PRENATAL OR NEONATAL INFANT, on radio,if the decision is thumbs down.
I grossly underestimated how close they are to achieving their goals. Pure satan.
I agree. It looks pretty obvious to people who pay attention to the timing of events. But it’s circumstantial. Just look past the PC nonsense and keep the spotlight on the murder of babies.
You might be right about the timing of all this. The pic was released immediately after the infanticide statement. There probably is something to all this. No doubt.
Amazon’s Washington Post admitted that’s exactly the reason for the timing.
NORTHAM JUST BLEW THE 2020 ELECTION AND GAVE IT TO TRUMP
it screeched.
Even Jack Nicholson knows abortion is wrong,he has stated that he is thankful that his mother and grand mother were not for abortion,or he would not be here !Jack is Pro-Life !!,The liberal news media is for abortion,that’s why they don’t bring up the subject !
Love how she stumbles into the room like “The queen (that’s me, Hil, in case you jackasses have forgotten) has spoken.” Lolz.
This brings back fond memories of 2016. I literally felt a tinge if giddiness, remembering election night—Podesta delivering her speech for her at Javitz Center because she couldn’t bring herself to show. Good times.
Sigh2016 says:
“This brings back fond memories of 2016. I literally felt a tinge if giddiness, remembering election night—Podesta delivering her speech for her at Javitz Center because she couldn’t bring herself to show. Good times.”
Yes! Although I must admit I was on pins and needles for a little while there when they were holding back calling several of the states.
Hubby and I were amazed when we heard Chuck Toad say (we don’t have cable) “WE NEED TO FIND MORE VOTES!!!”
We just looked at each other and both said, I can’t believe he just said that AND told the truth! No wonder they all not calling these states, they are trying to figure out how many votes they need to win!
I looked all over after trying to find the clip, but it must have been edited out because I never did find it.
Thank God for answered prayers!!!
*No wonder they are…not all
Sorry for the typo
Hillary called in her markers….Warner and Kaine now calling for resignation. The sunlight on infanticide is killing them.
Revealed……..dirt is kept on every major player in DC going back to when Hillary “found” those FBI files in her closet……the first things Bill/Shill asked for when they snuck into the presidency.
No accident that yearbook surfacing to change the narrative. McAuliffe first to shiv his old buddy Northam.
Hillary owns this and still calling a lot of the shots….these are all her puppets….enjoy the show while it lasts.
