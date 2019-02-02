President Trump Tweets, Governor “Coonman” Career Ends, Wind-tester Clinton Finally Surfaces…

President Trump tweets about the controversy surrounding Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph “Coonman” Northam.  Immediately thereafter Hillary Clinton weighs-in.

Three tweets tell the story (notice the timing):

This exponentially elevates the issue for the Democrats…. President Trump is chumming the water.

Action alert phone calls; rapid fire emails; massive and immediate poll testing; and then comes the ‘resistance’ response:

Yes, the hypocrisy of the Hillary Clinton surfacing to criticize Governor Northam for racism against her own direct relationship with modern racism is rather stark.  But hey, that’s the typical Democrat approach.

Hillary Clinton delivered a fond eulogy for U.S. Senator Robert Byrd, a former member and recruiter for the Ku Klux Klan, calling him her “friend and mentor.”   But hey, times-they-are-a-changin’, even for the woman who carries ‘hot sauce in her purse.”

Remember the empty seats in 2016 when Hillary appeared in Kansas City to deliver the keynote address at the predominantly African American National Baptist Convention?

 

This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Clinton(s), Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Election 2020, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized.

133 Responses to President Trump Tweets, Governor “Coonman” Career Ends, Wind-tester Clinton Finally Surfaces…

  1. Merle Marks says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    Hillary watched CNN and still thinks he’s a Republican…

    • GSparrow says:
      February 2, 2019 at 11:55 pm

      Merle:
      I noticed POTUS made sure Northam was fully identified to his 55 million followers and other readers when he opened his tweet with, “Democrat Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia..” Maybe he should have written “DEMOCRAT” in all caps just to rub it in further.

    • bertdilbert says:
      February 3, 2019 at 12:15 am

      Is Hillary qualified to perform a third trimester abortion of Northam’s political career?

      • truthseeker39525 says:
        February 3, 2019 at 1:28 am

        The HildeBeast has ordered so many people killed (there’s a name for it…. Arkancide) that one more ‘late-term abortion’ won’t make any difference. Just another ‘suicide’ (like Vince Foster) or ‘robbery gone wrong’ (like Seth Rich).
        Move along folks, nothing to see here.

  2. faithfuldiscerner says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    I still doubt he will resign. There is no incentive for him to do so.

    • reed walker (@reedwal47429223) says:
      February 2, 2019 at 11:42 pm

      Neither will she. She(?) has a lifetime appointment. Clearly.

      • josco scott says:
        February 2, 2019 at 11:50 pm

        He’ll be driven out. Too bad. Because Dems will just replace him and won’t have to address infanticide.

        • The Akh says:
          February 3, 2019 at 12:03 am

          Totally agree! It was in the quiver, so they pulled it out because of the ramification of not cutting him loose.

        • p'odwats says:
          February 3, 2019 at 12:19 am

          No elected official can hide anything about their past with opposition research teams working 24/7/365. The Democrat Party of Virginia probably knew all this during the gubernatorial campaign back in the autumn of 2017, but did nothing. Something reeks about this.

        • farrier105 says:
          February 3, 2019 at 5:07 am

          OB-GYNs and others involved in delivering babies have been leaving victims of late term abortions who survived the procedures die for at least over 10 years. Only pro-life people and some nurses stuck with having to witness such horrors have discussed it. Northam just let the cat out of the bag and talked about it the way most of those people discuss it–clinically. It’s a procedure to them, nothing more.

          This isn’t the only rotten thing these “physicians” do. Let’s say you have an elderly mother they resuscitated tells you not to have her fed in any way. Not by mouth, not by tube, not intravenously. Any suggestion of feeding tube or intravenous feeding gets you accused of trying to keep her alive artificially since tubes are involved. Meanwhile, as your mother lies there, unable to speak for herself, a nurse periodically steps into the room holding a syringe. She gets into position beside the bed, glances at the vital signs monitor, inserts the syringe into the central line and squeezes some of the drug in the syringe into your mother’s central line. As the nurse injects some of the drug, she watches the vital signs screen. After a few squeezed of the syringe, she extracts it from the central line and starts to leave. You interrupt her.

          You: Excuse me, but what did you just do?
          Nurse: I didn’t like the numbers, so I administered the drug until I got the numbers I wanted.
          You: (realizing the meaning): Oh.

          You see, you have figured out it is the CARDIOLOGY DEPARTMENT keeping your mother alive artificially with a drug while telling your family to starve her to death. You tell the ones who argued with you against feeding her what is going on. They start asking questions. The next day, the rat employed as a cardiologist enters the room.

          Cardiologist: I’m withdrawing.
          You; Oh, you were doing something?

          About 36 hours later, your mother slips away in her hospital bed. She could have done this about three or four days earlier.

          Ask questions like: “You told me what she should eat–NOTHING. Now, will you tell me exactly what is wrong with her heart? Are you a cardiologist or a nutritionist?”

          Those of you with aging parents, keep this story in mind. You might want to remember it.

    • SharkDiver says:
      February 2, 2019 at 11:47 pm

      $100 says you’re wrong. NO WAY he survives this.

      • faithfuldiscerner says:
        February 2, 2019 at 11:53 pm

        Why? It’s entirely his decision whether or not to resign. No one can make him quit after all.

        • GB Bari says:
          February 3, 2019 at 12:27 am

          I doubt that’s true. Every state including Virginia has conditions for impeaching their chief executive. It requires action by the state legislature. Also a petition to recall the governor requires 10% of eligible voters.

          But I don’t think appearing in either a KKK costume for a play or photo or appearing in blackface breaks any laws. So they may have an uphill battle, legally. However the legislature can hold a no confidence vote. Public pressure would sink him.

          • myrightpenguin says:
            February 3, 2019 at 12:45 am

            I doubt Republican control of the state legislature would drive impeachment. This is not high crimes and misdemeanors, and Republicans naturally tend to be moored to avoiding slippery slopes.

          • BlackKnightRides says:
            February 3, 2019 at 1:21 am

            “Never interfere when your opponent is committing political suicide.” 😉

            Liked by 7 people

          • Nan says:
            February 3, 2019 at 3:38 am

            I read a short explanation of Virginia’s laws on impeaching a governor. It concluded that there was nothing in the law that covers this kind of thing. I’m sure, however, if they are determined to get rid of him, they’ll find some pretext to hang it on.

            Like

    • Tl Howard says:
      February 2, 2019 at 11:47 pm

      Yes, I watched the video of that guy’s take. He seems to have figure it out and this pol seems bright enough to push the Dems until he knows they HAVE to give him something big (and the only think I can think of is $$$$$$$$ since a job is out of the question) in return for his resignation.

      Wouldn’t it be great if our side could trace the dollars that show up in his bank account somewhere.

      Liked by 5 people

    • Sentient says:
      February 3, 2019 at 12:01 am

      I hope he stays for his whole term.

    • Suite D says:
      February 3, 2019 at 12:17 am

      I hope not. I want him front and center for as long as possible. What the Demonrats did to Justice Kavanaugh was reprehensible. What Northam is doing to himself is cathartic for us Deplorables. MAGA/BABY!!!

      Liked by 6 people

    • noswamp says:
      February 3, 2019 at 1:06 am

      I hope not. The gift that keeps giving. Will be great talking points to the VA governor. He is just holding out for a democrat donor to give him 10 million dollars to “go away”. Smart man.

      Liked by 3 people

  3. Enoughisenough says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    She ain’t “no ways tired”.

  4. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Governor Redrum Coons (In blackface) ….
    they all look a like to me…
    Hillary Clinton

  5. NJF says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    I’m very happy POTUS brought of Northam’s abortion stance.

    Hillary sickens me.

    • Christine says:
      February 3, 2019 at 12:54 am

      I suspect that’s her prime reason for demanding he step down.

      Northam’s support of the Infanticide Bill re-enlivened Hillary’s 3rd term debate with then-Candidate Trump, where she falsely denied that babies were “ripped from the womb” right up to birth. Extremely damaging to her. This is her attempt to shut it down.

    • G. Alistar says:
      February 3, 2019 at 1:09 am

      Black abortion rates are outrageously high? No, abortion is “black genocide” far worse in numbers than deaths and murders by the KKK, Yet, crickets from dems??

      • Christine says:
        February 3, 2019 at 1:30 am

        That’s always confounded me. Blacks & Hispanic abort at disproportionately high rates compared with Whites (I believe for every 7 abortions, it’s 4 Black, 2 Hispanic, 1 White – with Blacks only 16% of the population)

        But Blacks & Hispanics also disproportionately vote Dem, meaning their children would too.

        So, by promoting abortion, the Dems are wiping out their future voting base! Absurd. 60 million since 1973, I believe.

        I guess that’s why Dems need to keep importing voting illegal aliens to replace their aborted future voters….

        • Daniel says:
          February 3, 2019 at 1:54 am

          …and yet white people are becoming a non-majority all over the USA. In Texas, hispanics are no longer “a minority.” White people don’t need to abort. Just give them a few years of a bad economy and they will decide not to have children until the economy returns. Care to guess which UN agenda number was being supported by a stupidly diminished US economy? (It was not “stupid people”, it was intentional)

        • mike says:
          February 3, 2019 at 2:56 am

          Blacks don’t sweat it because they’re still outbreeding whites.

      • Realist says:
        February 3, 2019 at 2:58 am

        The Eugenicist Margaret Sangster the founder of the euphemistically named Planned Parenthood sited the first BABY BUTCHERIES in Black districts to allow them to cull the Blacks which was her main aim.

  7. Hal Gore (grandfather of the internet) says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:44 pm

    11 pm and she is sober enough to tweet. I am a bit skeptical.

  8. Cheesehead2016 says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    I was beginning to mis Hill…….

  9. Carson Napier says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    “Yes, the hypocrisy of the Hillary Clinton surfacing to criticize Governor Northam for racism against her own direct relationship with modern racism is rather stark. But hey, that’s the typical Democrat approach.”

    Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.
    – Lewis Carroll

    • cthulhu says:
      February 3, 2019 at 3:22 am

      “Just the place for a Snark! I have said it twice:
      That alone should encourage the crew.
      Just the place for a Snark! I have said it thrice:
      What I tell you three times is true.”

    • farrier105 says:
      February 3, 2019 at 5:16 am

      It’s the people’s fault. If the MSM doesn’t tell them, it didn’t happen or it isn’t important. If it leaks out, they just go with the spin. This isn’t making a ripple in the mainstream. If Trump got caught doing it….

  10. Dekester says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:47 pm

    We truly appreciate your President.

    He likely just finished his round of golf with Tiger and Jack, then Bam..a tweet that rocks the socks of the smug bass turd Democrats.

    HRC ( the dragon) screams after getting a call from her financiers, puts down her wine, then waddles over to her iPad and reads PDJTs tweet. She screams again, and again. 😂😂

    PDJT the master troller strikes again, and owns the Sunday shows. The last ones before the SOTU.

    The man is utterly brilliant. Of course we know that.

    God bless PDJT

    • bertdilbert says:
      February 3, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Trump threw in a monkey wrench. Whatever Trump is for, democrats must be against.

      • Daniel says:
        February 3, 2019 at 2:00 am

        Yes because the Democrats STILL don’t have a platform or a message. ALL they have is “we’re not Trump.” Trump, of course counters this with “you’re not Trump and look how good a job I’m doing for the voters!” Bottom line is if they don’t figure out the voters are not going to want to return to the bad economy of the pre-Trump times, they are guaranteeing a most incredible and nearly unanimously elected second term for President Trump.

        Echo chambers are horrible for polling and that’s where their polls must be coming from if this is the best direction they can choose.

    • Jan says:
      February 3, 2019 at 12:50 am

      And she’s STILL NOT the President. MAGA, one day at a time!!

  11. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    Mr President, please keep sending out the tweets to beat these “people” like a pinata on cinco de mayo…

  12. MAGAbear says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    Have to love when demonrats get caught in their own traps that they set out for their opponents. What a pathetic bunch they are.

    Had to shake my head today at the gym while talking to a lady about the Northam controversy. She said she was suprised because “democrats usually are sensitive about race issues”. Pandering does not equate to caring about people. The left only cares about votes.

  13. Genie says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    “A vast white wing conspiracy. I ought to know as I am married to Bill, America’s ‘first black President’.”

  14. Daniel E Dalton says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    Dig deeper, cultmarx commies, dig deeper. The Overton Window shifts ever more rapidly with every play at your Kabuki Theatre.

  15. Anon says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:57 pm

  16. Concerned Citizen says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:59 pm

    Double barrel next time Mitt sides with the “moral” dems: “I heard Mitt siding with the dems like they have some kind of moral authority. He should keep up with current events – they are the party of Menendez, Nancy Pelosi who doesn’t care about the border and the Americans that are killed, and now Northam who shows they are the party of infanticide and apparently still the party of blackface and the KKK! I don’t think Mitt supports these things, or does he?”

  17. progpoker says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:01 am

    Nice to see an “immoral” wall put to good use. 😉

  18. Grant says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:03 am

    This is bad in Coronado: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/02/colorado-senate-passes-bill-nixing-electoral-college-in-favor-of-popular-vote/

    I’m concern that other blue states or maybe swing states will do the same to get rid of electoral college. 😦

  19. Enoughisenough says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Thanks to Sundance for including the pictures of Hillary’s empty venues. It was the barometer of how enthused her voters were throughout the election, measured side by side with DJT’s overflowing crowds. The images of Hillary’s pitiful “rallies” always brings a smile to my face, followed by being tossed into the scooby van, DJT telling her he’d out her in jail (at one of the debates) and being dragged up the stairs by her staff. Good times!

    • jrapdx says:
      February 3, 2019 at 12:16 am

      And no doubt we’ll see a reprise of sorts in the upcoming election season. Won’t be surprising if the Democrat candidates will face half-empty venues. After all what excitement can they generate regurgitating the same old propaganda talking points? Compared to the genuine enthusiasm President Trump evokes at his rallies, Democrats are dull as day old dishwater.

  20. andyocoregon says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Tonight, Judge Jeanine had a guest who called Governor Northam by his most descriptive name:
    Governor Gosnell.

  21. freepetta says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:10 am

    When I think 🤔 of Hillary ROT HAM Clinton I think of a corrupt lying incideous piece of 💩 and 🤮

  22. montanamel says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:12 am

    I’m loving this timing…just in front of SOTU…with a BIG DEAL MEETING with Xi coming down the pike – right on the heels with the ‘little Kim meeting….. I can see this cost saving step, he’ll already have AF-1 someplace over there in the general area…ie: Japan/Korea/China…so, being “in the neighborhood” he can just tool it over to see his ‘ol buddy the Panda guy before he pulls pitch and heads for home…. Saves maybe 100,000 gal of JP1a during shutdown #2…cause it’ll still be going on, even with the wheels moving to build the wall via DOD/HSA…. He won’t sign ANYTHING from Congress for money, if it don’t have his wall funded within it… just cause it’s being built doesn’t change anything…eh?… Check-6 (and, scratch ‘ol Panda guy behind the ear, will ya?)…

    • dallasdan says:
      February 3, 2019 at 12:39 am

      “He won’t sign ANYTHING from Congress for money, if it don’t have his wall funded within it…”

      The consensus here now appears to be that the President doesn’t need any newly appropriated funding to complete the wall since he can have the military build it using existing DOD money. There is no need to re-start the irrigation tournament with Pelosi due to her continuing her “no wall funding” gambit.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      February 3, 2019 at 12:45 am

      China Scenario 2.0

      POTUS will TENTATIVELY invite Xi to meet with him …
      • EOM February, when it’s Xi’s last chance to avoid the $30 Billion Tariffs on March 1st.
      • On site at the conclusion of the Kim Meeting-and-Deal to DENUCLEARIZE.
      • Provided the NK Deal is SIGNED and SEALED.
      • To celebrate the OUTCOME.
      … ONLY if the CHINA DEAL is ready for SIGNING as well!

  23. Judiciary says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:15 am

    For Democrats, Ralph as a racist hugely deflects from Ralph as a baby killer. Some think the Democrats are behind the sudden discovery of Ralph’s racist ways.

    • jrapdx says:
      February 3, 2019 at 12:27 am

      You’re probably right, but still no matter how they paint it, never will it be a good look. And as they say, bad optics is bad politics, Democrats settling for racism instead of infant killers is at best a consolation prize. Besides now that their agenda for “abortion”, aka child murder, has been let out of the bag for all American to plainly see, the stain associated with that policy won’t even be forgotten by many, quite possibly most in the national electorate. Costly miscalculations by the Democrats, only time will tell how great their price will be.

      • swampratterrier says:
        February 3, 2019 at 1:16 am

        CHILD MURDER

        is what it is.

        Call it that.

        • jrapdx says:
          February 3, 2019 at 2:04 am

          No problem for me, now just get the people of NY and other states to rise up and fix their state laws. That’s the real issue. Perhaps the Democrats have brought to the attention of the voters what the Democrats actually stand for. The American public is overwhelmingly opposed to late-term abortions, aka murder of children, and with any luck at all the Democrats will get the blow back they richly deserve.

          • JX says:
            February 3, 2019 at 2:10 am

            I’m convinced that exposing Northam’s racism is an attempt to confine the damage to just him. The Democrats couldn’t have their infanticide agenda getting all the attention now could they?

            Pick the target, freeze it, and personalize it. Pure Alinsky.

            • jrapdx says:
              February 3, 2019 at 2:19 am

              Sure that’s their strategy, divert attention to Northam, but the question is will it work?

              The constituency for allowing early pregnancy abortion is a substantial majority of Americans (~60%). But only 13% are OK with ad. lib. 3rd trimester abortions.

              On learning about the Democrats’ position on abortion in VA and elsewhere, there seems a good chance voters will be appalled by that position and won’t easily forget it. Particularly if Republicans remind voters of their opponents’ stance, it will come back to haunt Democrat candidates.

              My hunch is PT will remind Americans what Democrats have been advocating, and that might go a considerable distance toward undermining Democrat propaganda.

  24. Bennie Sprouse says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:17 am

    On WHAT planet does The hilLIARry have any authority to speak on Northam’s BLACKFACE? Remember HERS??? https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/hillary-clinton-blackface-photo/ This is The hilLIARry in BLACKFACE and Bill as a strawhat hillbilly!

  25. Bennie Sprouse says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Here’s the part that sort of confuses me – is the outrage over his COLLEGE prank or the fact that he championed a law that allows the MURDER of a NEWBORN BABY???? Oh yeah, the dems are OK with the ripping a live baby to pieces, but F U if you put blackface on a few DECADES ago !

  26. Disgusted says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:24 am

    wonder why she never was asked to apologize for wearing the same black face as a party costume beside Bill dressed as a hay seed with a straw hat? As always belittling others.

  27. Right to reply says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:37 am

    If the black community don’t know now how truly racist Democrats are, then they never will.
    Planned Parenthood/Abortion clinics are in predominately black neighborhoods.
    For years they allowed black communities to fall into violence, and decline by ensuring the only thing they had to look forward to, was looking back.

    Even now Hillary Clinton and Cheryl Mills are in Africa exploiting it as an emerging economy, and getting the women there sewing garments for the EU at 15 cents an hour.

    The Democrats have always favored slavery, hence the basic minimum wage, the criminalization of free speech, self protection, and REAL and honest education.

  28. MfM says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:37 am

    I don’t know what the rules on recall elections are in Virginia, but I’m not surprised that there has been zero talk about it.

    Think about it… The Republicans have no reason to vote against him, they actually have numerous reason to vote for him.

  29. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:40 am

    well this pretty much settles it
    check out the twitter pic….Redrum coons was blackface

    • bertdilbert says:
      February 3, 2019 at 12:50 am

      Darn! He is standing next to a man of color! This could be his exonerating photo.

    • LafnH20 says:
      February 3, 2019 at 12:56 am

      The “tilt” of the HAT adds to the list of ?’s.

      Quite the head of hair… on that one…

    • Daniel says:
      February 3, 2019 at 2:10 am

      That’s locks up the major public lie right there. I was trying to keep an open mind about his statements, but this is VERY convincing evidence. I’m now 99% sold on the idea that he’s the guy in the picture, however… “deep fakes.” Let’s see someone outside of DC with a copy of this book to see if they have the same page in it.

      • Daniel says:
        February 3, 2019 at 2:54 am

        Correction: Read through the comments and see the whole picture. The taller guy looks more like the governor and if so, then that’s Smoot and the governor is telling the truth. Also, that whole picture shows him hanging around with black people.

        Hit job! Fake news! This is to distract from the baby murder scandal. Wow. Just when I was 99% sold and new facts pull me in the opposite direction.

    • andy says:
      February 3, 2019 at 2:16 am

      I dont think black face is the same guy. the pants are filled out. The shoulders too high.

  30. kltk1 says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:50 am

    1984……….SMH, what has this world come to…

  31. ltravisjr says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:53 am

    It wouldn’t surprise me if PP or someone allied with them uncovered the yearbook pictures and got them out. You notice how nobody is talking about infanticide anymore? How convenient for PP that that unacceptable grizzly logical end of their ideology is no longer in the news, and how coincidental the yearbook story came out when it did!

  32. sunnydaze says:
    February 3, 2019 at 12:58 am

    AA Baptist Conference was astounding, even for someone like me who KNEW Trump would win.

    Kansas City was full of black Baptists from all over the South, and none of ’em showed up for her speech.

    Loved it when they moved the walls in!

  33. MIKE says:
    February 3, 2019 at 1:06 am

    Ok, let’s talk about timing. Why was this pic released just hours after his unbelievable horror of an interview on WTOP?
    Because the feedback from his mistake of saying and including “infanticide” in that interview was determined to be fatal or at least have dire consequences on winning the 2020 elections?
    I can’t imagine that we would have ever seen that picture if Tran hadn’t introduced that bill and Ralph hadn’t so wickedly defended it on radio. Ralph screwed up, Ralph is expendable. These mongers have a unistooge ready to plug into place.
    Lastly;
    Yes, the racism optics are bad, especially for one in the governors office, to be sure.
    A politically incorrect offense was committed.
    That offense doesn’t come close to the twenty tons of dark sinister cloud I feel when I heard about this bill in VA and other states, and as a result a pediatrician governor walks every one through the PROPER PROCEDURE FOR KILLING A PRENATAL OR NEONATAL INFANT, on radio,if the decision is thumbs down.
    I grossly underestimated how close they are to achieving their goals. Pure satan.

    • Daniel says:
      February 3, 2019 at 2:34 am

      I agree. It looks pretty obvious to people who pay attention to the timing of events. But it’s circumstantial. Just look past the PC nonsense and keep the spotlight on the murder of babies.

  34. noswamp says:
    February 3, 2019 at 1:12 am

    You might be right about the timing of all this. The pic was released immediately after the infanticide statement. There probably is something to all this. No doubt.

    • swampratterrier says:
      February 3, 2019 at 1:25 am

      Amazon’s Washington Post admitted that’s exactly the reason for the timing.

      NORTHAM JUST BLEW THE 2020 ELECTION AND GAVE IT TO TRUMP

      it screeched.

  35. Mike diamond says:
    February 3, 2019 at 1:24 am

    Even Jack Nicholson knows abortion is wrong,he has stated that he is thankful that his mother and grand mother were not for abortion,or he would not be here !Jack is Pro-Life !!,The liberal news media is for abortion,that’s why they don’t bring up the subject !

  36. Sigh2016 says:
    February 3, 2019 at 2:12 am

    Love how she stumbles into the room like “The queen (that’s me, Hil, in case you jackasses have forgotten) has spoken.” Lolz.
    This brings back fond memories of 2016. I literally felt a tinge if giddiness, remembering election night—Podesta delivering her speech for her at Javitz Center because she couldn’t bring herself to show. Good times.

    • KimmyK says:
      February 3, 2019 at 2:40 am

      Sigh2016 says:
      “This brings back fond memories of 2016. I literally felt a tinge if giddiness, remembering election night—Podesta delivering her speech for her at Javitz Center because she couldn’t bring herself to show. Good times.”

      Yes! Although I must admit I was on pins and needles for a little while there when they were holding back calling several of the states.

      Hubby and I were amazed when we heard Chuck Toad say (we don’t have cable) “WE NEED TO FIND MORE VOTES!!!”

      We just looked at each other and both said, I can’t believe he just said that AND told the truth! No wonder they all not calling these states, they are trying to figure out how many votes they need to win!

      I looked all over after trying to find the clip, but it must have been edited out because I never did find it.

      Thank God for answered prayers!!!

  37. Monticello says:
    February 3, 2019 at 4:47 am

    Hillary called in her markers….Warner and Kaine now calling for resignation. The sunlight on infanticide is killing them.

    Revealed……..dirt is kept on every major player in DC going back to when Hillary “found” those FBI files in her closet……the first things Bill/Shill asked for when they snuck into the presidency.

    No accident that yearbook surfacing to change the narrative. McAuliffe first to shiv his old buddy Northam.

