President Trump Tweets, Governor “Coonman” Career Ends, Wind-tester Clinton Finally Surfaces…

President Trump tweets about the controversy surrounding Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph “Coonman” Northam. Immediately thereafter Hillary Clinton weighs-in.

Three tweets tell the story (notice the timing):

This exponentially elevates the issue for the Democrats…. President Trump is chumming the water.

Action alert phone calls; rapid fire emails; massive and immediate poll testing; and then comes the ‘resistance’ response:

Yes, the hypocrisy of the Hillary Clinton surfacing to criticize Governor Northam for racism against her own direct relationship with modern racism is rather stark. But hey, that’s the typical Democrat approach.

Hillary Clinton delivered a fond eulogy for U.S. Senator Robert Byrd, a former member and recruiter for the Ku Klux Klan, calling him her “friend and mentor.” But hey, times-they-are-a-changin’, even for the woman who carries ‘hot sauce in her purse.”

Remember the empty seats in 2016 when Hillary appeared in Kansas City to deliver the keynote address at the predominantly African American National Baptist Convention?

Clinton is supposed to take the stage in 10 minutes, but there are still a lot of empty seats here @kq2 pic.twitter.com/9KsV733bdw — Amber Smith (@ambersmithtv) September 8, 2016

They are putting walls up to mask how many empty seats there are ahead of Clinton taking the stage kq2 pic.twitter.com/eEd9U5qB7i — Amber Smith (@ambersmithtv) September 8, 2016

