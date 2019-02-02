CNN Quietly Removes Video Highlighting Governor Northam as Republican – Replaces With Edited Version….

Last night CNN broadcast a segment on Anderson Cooper’s television show highlighting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as a republican (he’s not). However, after distribution CNN removed the video from its YouTube channel and republished an edited version to remove the false chyron without notation. To enhance the stealth edit, CNN retained the original url but deleted the original content. The post-production edited video is below:

.

Unfortunately for CNN, the original video as broadcast was captured by several people on twitter.

CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360°" falsely claims that Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam is a member of the Republican Party Watch the Chyron at the bottom as they show the video of Northam. CNN identifies him as "Gov. Ralph Northam (R) Virginia" pic.twitter.com/3pMUNUlIJG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 2, 2019

