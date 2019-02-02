CNN Quietly Removes Video Highlighting Governor Northam as Republican – Replaces With Edited Version….

Last night CNN broadcast a segment on Anderson Cooper’s television show highlighting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as a republican (he’s not).  However, after distribution CNN removed the video from its YouTube channel and republished an edited version to remove the false chyron without notation.  To enhance the stealth edit, CNN retained the original url but deleted the original content.  The post-production edited video is below:

Unfortunately for CNN, the original video as broadcast was captured by several people on twitter.

121 Responses to CNN Quietly Removes Video Highlighting Governor Northam as Republican – Replaces With Edited Version….

  1. MaryfromMarin says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    “Never mind!”

  2. Molly says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:31 pm

    THIS is CNN.

  3. dawg says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    Northam now in live presser:

    “Actually it wasn’t me in the photo. Nope. Not resigning.”

  4. Publius2016 says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    digital manipulation? Fake News? CNN: never!

  5. The Boss says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    The cover up is worse than the original crime.
    THAT is CNN.

  6. Carrie2 says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    So they want to allow him his digressions but went whole hog against Kavanaugh. Enough, democrats, you are only digging bigger and deeper holes for yourself. Like to say the Petition to impeach Pelosi is now well over 130,000 (100K needed) in less than a month. Other Petitions are being said to be opening against Schumer, the two muslim females, etc. so upcoming events may well be very interested and impeachment from Congress sounds sooo sweet!

  7. Brant says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    In the history (and words) of the dims, if he resigns and Lt. Gov takes over, they will have a good “house ………” and he will know how he got there. POTUS 44 got to senate in different way, but the same result.

  8. Kleen says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    The KKK was founded by a Democrat, had only Democrat followers, was endorsed by Democrats, and sent their members to congress as Democrats

    100% of Republicans voted to free slaves. 23% of Democrats did

    94% of Republicans voted to give former slaves citizenship. 0% of Democrats did

    100% of Republicans voted to give freed slaves voting rights. 0% of Democrats did

    The Republican Party:

    Freed the slaves

    Ended Segregation

    Passed the Civil Rights Act

    Deployed the 101st airborne to end school segregation

    The Democrats:

    Fought for slavery

    Founded the KKK

    Filibustered to kill the Civil Rights Act

    Know your history, free your mind

    Democrats:
    • Fought against the abolition of slavery.

    •Created Jim Crow Laws.

    •Took fathers out of the homes and replaced them with the government.

    •Convinved our Black Women to murder their children through abortion.

    You can’t convince me Democrats are for the Black Man.

    • sickconservative says:
      February 2, 2019 at 3:44 pm

      This is why they don’t teach American history anymore.
      Ok maybe some revised version that leaves out the truth part.

    • ForGodandCountry says:
      February 2, 2019 at 3:50 pm

      They aren’t.

      Democrats are the party of “identity politics”, which is itself racism.

      Democrats are the racists in America, past and present.

      It was democrats who owned slaves and supported slavery.
      It was democrats who started the Civil War and fought to keep slavery.
      It was democrats who, after losing the Civil War, imposed Jim Crow laws and segregation.
      It was democrats who founded and grew the KKK as an enforcement and intimidation arm of their party.
      And it was democrats who devised the Welfare State to keep blacks on the democrat plantation.

      First democrats owned and kept slaves.
      Then, after they lost the war, they devised the Jim Crow laws, segregation, and the KKK to keep blacks under their thumb.
      Then, after the Civil Rights movement began and it became clear they would be enshrined in our Constitution, it was democrats who devised the Welfare State in order to keep blacks on the democrat plantation, understanding the truism “If you teach a man to fish you free him and make him independent, but if you give him his daily fish you make him dependent upon you.”

      It is democrats, by and large, who reject God and embrace relativism…arguing things like “It is immoral to execute a convicted murderer, but ok to kill an innocent child in its mother’s womb (and now arguing outside of it, as well).

      The historical record is quite clear.

      Democrats are the party of institutionalized evil, and always have been.

    • dreamguardian007 says:
      February 2, 2019 at 3:54 pm

      Maybe POTUS will seize this opportunity to present these facts to the brainwashed masses!

    • Sepp says:
      February 2, 2019 at 6:44 pm

      And during the resurgence of the KKK in the 1920s (especially in the Midwest) there were a lot of people who were leaders (or just members) of the KKK that were also leaders (or just members) of Masonic Lodges. And there were certain “denominations” that had many members who belonged to the KKK who were also Masons.

    • Jerry Miller says:
      February 2, 2019 at 6:47 pm

      That’s a lot of bad behavior. No wonder CNN ran out of D’s.

      Like

    • Will Olds says:
      February 2, 2019 at 9:27 pm

      Can I add one more fact from American History: The KKK did not target victims because they were black. Skin color and race DID NOT determine who was attacked. Only one factor was important to the Klan: membership in the Republican Party.

      Like

  9. Brant says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Not that I want Northam associated with us and won’t claim him, but I wonder if a light bulb has gone off like with Howard Shultz last week.

  10. Frank silvio says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    The Governor reminds of Peter…I was not there.

  11. sundance says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:43 pm

  12. 4sure says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    I think Northam will resign within the next two weeks. Dims are going to force him out. His denial now is strictly to save his career as Pediatrician.

  13. Tall Texan says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    The Ministry of Truth could not be reached for comment.

  14. fred5678 says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    Is this an (R) or a (D) ??

  15. wtd says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Still zero tweets from @GOP about Ralph Northam

    Who is in charge over there?

    What a clown show

    Liked by 3 people

    • H&HC, 2nd - 16th says:
      February 2, 2019 at 3:58 pm

      She has to check with her Uncle first……………

    • fred5678 says:
      February 2, 2019 at 4:00 pm

      When your opponents are throwing mud at each other, don’t get in the way!

      • Zaza says:
        February 2, 2019 at 4:03 pm

        exactly if your enemy wants to burn it’s soldiers homes, let them, the GOPe is well advised to stay clear while this storm is at full tilt.

        Also we are reminded the GOP just lost one of it’s own over the exact same issue down in Florida, (check cnn for the story, you won’t be able to miss it).

        • Tall Texan says:
          February 2, 2019 at 4:17 pm

          Yes, that is 101. Don’t hit Northram now when D’s from across the continent are.

          However, if the “Gillespie Republicans” running the GOP knew what they were doing…they would be attacking Fake News CNN for their corrupt labeling of Northram as an “R”.

          Of course, the DC “Gillespie Republicans” are afraid to stand up to Fake News CNN’s lying; they might be labeled meanies…or not be invited on the Fake News Network…or something.

    • andyocoregon says:
      February 2, 2019 at 4:21 pm

      The GOP chairman responded yesterday on Fox News and CNN.

      Like

  16. John says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Trump had a good week without having to go to work. The Dems demonstrating baby killing and displaying KKK outfits, Trump Jr of Schiff Tower fame vindicated, Top Schumer Aid – sexual predator, Venezuela displaying how well socialism works and sticking it to Putin with canceling ballistic missile deal. 302k in jobs…

    The ultimate trolling is the pic of Trump on the golf course today with Tiger and Jack while the Dems implode over the weekend.

    Can’t wait for SOTU.

  17. Greg1 says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Journalistic ethics would demand that CNN apologize for calling a racist democrat a republican, and make the correction properly timed and dated.

    And they would do it ON THE AIR AS WELL.

    But, CNN are not journalists, and they have no ethics.

    Trying to change the false accusation quietly is the proof of it.

    • Greg1 says:
      February 2, 2019 at 3:57 pm

      The MSM constantly do their fake news against Trump or republicans and if they do make a correction it will NEVER be seen by all who want to believe the fake news…….and spread it.

      And the MSM KNOWS IT.

      I believe it is a deliberate tactic.

  18. Daniel says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Okay, I realize this story is about CNN’s quiet correction/retraction/denial without apology, but I watched the video with Charles Blow stating his views and I was pretty much with him on what he had to say as he started off as a reasonable and intelligent responder. Then he goes right into Republicans doing this sort of thing (where?? when??) and says it shouldn’t be acceptable if the Democrats do it. (I’m looking at YOU Hillary! He’s calling you out right?) And then he stops that line right there. Really? Not going to call anyone out? On either side of the aisle?

    Then he goes on to talk about mocking the pain and suffering of black people. He actually says he thinks being black is an injury and that people wearing black face is mocking an injury. For centuries, history recognizes notable individuals of all races. This is especially true in this country. And in this country, we make fun of EVERYONE. Get over yourself. There are fantastic black people who do not seem to weigh themselves down with history or the past and instead become happy and successful people. This cycle of victimhood is destroying black people, not people who think they are being funny.

    When people get by on pity and charity, they will rarely feel the need to stand up on their own to face the world. And, by the way, THAT is what loyalty to the Democrat party buys you.

  19. Grant says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    If he refused to resign.. then it’s really, really bad for the democratic party.

    Pass the popcorn.

  20. ezpz2 says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    I don’t know about anyone else, but I have never heard of klan garb being referred to as a “uniform” the way the governor did in his disastrous press conference.

    Granted, I didn’t live in the South, so I don’t know for sure, but his use of the word “uniform” for klan sheets/hoods jumped out at me, as though consciously or not, he felt (feels?) the kkk is a legitimate organization with actual “uniforms”.

    Between this and his infanticide views, this guy is bad news.

    • Dogstar_K9 says:
      February 2, 2019 at 4:30 pm

      What makes you think the Klan, was geographically specific? Indiana, New Jersey and Maine have long histories with Klan membership.

      • ezpz2 says:
        February 2, 2019 at 4:48 pm

        Maybe I just thought it was more prevalent in the South, though not necessarily exclusive. It was not a ‘thing’ in my little world, having grown up in NY.

  21. emet says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    This picture proves Northam’s lifelong commitment to racial harmony: A Klansman and an African American standing side by side , the lion and the lamb together in harmony. He should be praised and encouraged for his stance on diversity and tolerence, but no. He is attacked and ridiculed for his expression of love. We could all take a lesson from Governor Northram.
    Signed,
    Randon beach friends

  22. andyocoregon says:
    February 2, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    Proof white men can Moonwalk without wearing Blackface.

  23. James F says:
    February 2, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Ralph “Coonman” Northam as Michael Jackson in blackface.

  24. fred5678 says:
    February 2, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    Don’t forget to check out The Donald for their take on the news — a few naughty words here and there, but LOTS of news and ironic humor based on the Clowns (D)

    https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/

  25. Diddian says:
    February 2, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    Someone needs to find out who Northam was meeting with yesterday after this all blew up. Seems someone is heavily invested in Northam staying where is. Perhaps they do not believe that the Lt Gov who would take Northam’s place would subsequently defeat a Republican challenger in the next election for governor.

    I think this is a concocted story and the claim to have appeared as “Michael Jackson” is the tell.

    (1) Northam couldn’t remember Michael Jackson’s name during the press conference and had to ask his wife for the name, even though he’d just read it from a written statement. The lack of memory indicates he’d just learned the name and not very well;
    (2) If there is someone out there who remembers that Northam appeared in blackface as the yearbook photo seems to indicate, the “I appeared as Michael Jackson, with just a dab of black polish on my cheeks below my eyes” is the plan to weasel out of that eyewitness testimony because Northam and his attorneys can claim the person is misremembering and confusing his alleged Michael Jackson talent show appearance with the photo in the yearbook;
    (3) Not only can Northam and his attorneys claim the person is misremembering, but they can also claim that the absence of photos or other records of his alleged appearance as Michael Jackson is unfortunate, but cannot be pointed to as evidence the exonerating story is not true.

  26. Mr. Morris says:
    February 2, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    It appears Planned Parenthood Dynamic duo Gov. Ralph Northam and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax are spokesmen for Margaret Sanger’s death cult vision. It really makes no difference who is Virginia’s Governor, both men think alike. One man dons blackface and the other man is black but they share the same vision. Both supported the bill by Delegate Tran that removed all limits on abortions.

  27. andyocoregon says:
    February 2, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    I’m waiting for some organization with access to Facial Recognition Software to confirm the blackface man as Northam.

  28. Simba says:
    February 2, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    how very technically adept of cnn

  29. TarsTarkas says:
    February 2, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    Smith! 6079 Smith W! Report to the CNN editing room on the double!

  30. philjourdan says:
    February 2, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    With so much evidence that CNN only peddles fake news, why is anyone listening to them to begin with? If CNN reports it, it is a lie. And that will be true the vast majority of times.

  31. Zippy says:
    February 2, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    “With so much evidence that CNN only peddles fake news, why is anyone listening to them to begin with?”

    Because they tell close-minded morons what they WANT to hear.

  32. Mike says:
    February 2, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    In June of 2013 MSNBC did the same thing.

    While doing a hit piece on former racist DEMOCRAT Governor of Alabama George Wallace, MSNBC ran a chyron saying Wallace was republican. They “apologized” for the “mistake.”

    And lets not forget Andrea Mitchell reporting the lifelong Dem who screwed up the Broward Co Fl voting last Nov, was a repub.

    WHAT LYING SACKS OF S___!

  33. 335blues says:
    February 2, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    ANYBODY who doesn’t believe that
    CNN intentionally lies is either
    not paying attention or is
    lying themselves.
    C ommunist
    N ews
    N etwork
    is pure trash.

  34. Rich614 says:
    February 2, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Have you still not realized what CNN is? Not a new outfit. They are a secular progressive outfit. They will lie, cheat, steal, or kill to t
    ry to get their message out.

  36. Comrade Mope says:
    February 2, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    I just drove past several houses with yard signs that say “Hate has no Home here”.
    The Virginia governor is the exception. There is always an exception to any rule.

  37. mashall says:
    February 2, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    Meanwhile….More of the “Protected Class” racking up those stats.

    https://twitter.com/colinflaherty/media

    Once a group of Americans was considered a “Protected Class” any expectation of Equality under the Law was an illusion.

  38. Ausonius says:
    February 2, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Rene Magritte’s surreal (i.e. beyond reality) satire is now reality:

    The Treachery of Images

    “This is not a pipe”

    Today we have The Treachery of News!

    Except the news is fake, except it disappears when it is fake, except it never really disappears, except for some people it does really disappear!

    Is this reality or a satire of reality?

  39. hoghead says:
    February 2, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    Whenever cnn’s broadcast license is due for renewal, it should be cancelled. While there are plenty of examples of cnn’s trouble with the truth, the only evidence for the cancelation needed should be the screen shot of “Virginia Governor northam (R)”

    This should be their last stop on the road to some other line of work.

  40. Laura Jaimes says:
    February 2, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    What he did in High School has nothing to do with who he is now!!!
    Did you forget the pix of Hillary and Bill Clibton they choose to be painted “BLACK FOR THEIR HALLOWERN CUSTOMES”

  41. Ricker says:
    February 2, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    Damn they ran it without any party affiliation in the edited version. These are the most dishonest people I’ve ever seen. Truly the enemy of the people. Nothing but treachery. Cold rage

  42. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    February 2, 2019 at 6:12 pm

  43. MTeresa says:
    February 2, 2019 at 6:19 pm

    What is truly astonishing, is that the MSM has everyone’s panties in a knot over some stupid photo from 35 years ago and NOT that fact that this week this Democrat Governor, a PEDIATRIC DOCTOR, was describing IN DETAIL a 41 week abortion. let’s just call it what it really is…….infanticide. The left loves to re-name things to either make them sound benign or make them worse depending on how they want to manipulate the narrative. For example “pro-choice” when actually little girl babies have absolutely no choice at all at LIFE.. Rush is right – the women who support Planned Parenthood (which is another oxymoron in itself) and support this barbaric practice are really Femi-Nazis.

    • tinamina49blog says:
      February 2, 2019 at 8:01 pm

      At the news conference the Governor said he knew who released the picture to the media and they had an agenda. No follow up questions were asked.
      I am thinking the agenda was to take the public’s eyes away from infanticide and towards racism. Quick change the subject and get rid of the guy before he can injure Planned Parenthood/Democrats any more than he has. They can all condemn racism but have way too much invested in abortion.

    • TwoLaine says:
      February 2, 2019 at 9:01 pm

      Let’s call it what it is, MURDER.

  44. Godwin T. Ihagh says:
    February 2, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    the funny thing is that no matter one’s experience in life, we are all bound to make mistakes like newbies and juveniles alike; this happens on a daily basis.

    probably the devil made a mistake and was casted away from heaven; Clinton made a mistake with Lewinsky; Japan made a mistake and incited the USA by attacking pearl harbor; probably in the near future, we’ll find out whether Trump is making a mistake with the wall.

    let’s quietly remove grammar, spelling and punctuation errors by crosschecking posts and comments before publishing

  45. Grant says:
    February 2, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    I know some of you don’t watch Family Guy. But watch this video.. and imagine that Ralph Northam is Peter and Lois is Ralph’s wife. LOL! Enjoy:

  46. Rose says:
    February 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Typical lying media, if a demorat is caught breaking the law or participating in a scandal the media refuse to name their political party and if they can get away with it blaming the Republican Party until the peasants notice their lies. At some point CNN should be forced to register as a lobbyist for the foreign globalist communist movement.

  47. Thomas says:
    February 2, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Where is the cultural appropriation shock? I as an American citizen with ancestors from Ireland cannot have a Mexican restaurant yet red face Warren sells pow wow chow and gets to be Indian Harvard professor and now black face gov. Coonman gets to hang out with a guy in KKK garb and probably hawk soul food.

  48. Genie says:
    February 2, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Will the real Coonman please stand up? Kamalatoe wants to kick your tail for embarrassing her.

  49. WES says:
    February 2, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Sorry Ralph Northam. Your 15 minutes of Fame are over. You are no longer in the news!

  50. TwoLaine says:
    February 2, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    So, they didn’t correct it, they continued their obfuscation by not saying what party he belonged to. WOW!

