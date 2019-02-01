CNN Falsely Promotes Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam as “Republican” (He’s Not)….

Institutional CNN propaganda continues. Watch at the 00:35 second point of the following video as the CNN chyron highlights Northam as a Republican.
Worst part about it is the democrat voter, otherwise known as the useful idiot, will believe the propaganda.
Yep. The average democrat voter will be sitting at home watching CNN and be thinking to himself, ‘Bloody lying republicans, I only voted for this guy because he said he was a democrat. What do I end up with? Another typical racist republican. Thankyou CNN for uncovering this.’
I don’t see the problem at all. The photo clearly depicts the blacks and KKK living like the lion and the lamb, happily ever after. The democrats are upset about the lack of hate displayed in the photo.
The truth goes from bad to worse for Ralph. Check out his nickname in his college yearbook at VMI: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DyXGkFTXQAA11rd.jpg
He was a Veemie! Too bad he is such a disgrace to that venerable institution.
Amy, good catch. “Coonman” couldn’t be more in keeping with the KKK outfit worn in the yearbook photo. It’s interesting that he actually selected that photo for his yearbook.
This ploy would work best with liberals who are the CNN audience.
CNN uses (R) interchangeably for Racist and Republican. To CNN they are the same.
I care about CNN once again playing games… though I’m no longer at all surprised. But I’m sorry, what I DON’T care about is what this guy did 35 years ago. Sure I’m glad to see the other side getting a bit of their own medicine (especially after the idiot abortion comments), but I just don’t like where things are going. Everything, EVERYTHING is either racist, or misogynistic, or homophobic, or something “ist” or “ic”… and doesn’t matter if it was yesterday or decades ago. Well, that is as long as you’re a white male (or on occasion a white woman, a la Roseanne or Paula Dean). Otherwise, nothing to worry about, all is forgotten and forgiven… even if YOUR brand of racism or misogyny occurred just recently.
Jello,
I agree. Some comments are saying that turnabout is fair play, but I disagree, even though the visual evidence is terrible. We need to judge people by their (relatively recent) and current actions.
And with Northam, there is plenty to deplore in any case given his recent comments on abortion.
Coonman in Black Face and/or White Robe With Pointy Hat is a bit over the top, though, ya gotta admit…
LikeLiked by 3 people
True. But it’s the need to jump into the Way Back Machine to find something about a person that bugs me. Even if a person was a real jerk at one point in their life, unless they did some serious permanent damage to others through their actions, I ain’t interested in it. HOWEVER, in this particular case, fortunately for us there’s OTHER things about this dude that are far worse… and FAR more recent. So he’ll probably go down… maybe not for the right reason (abortion), but down he’ll go.
Unfortunately, upon Northam’s resignation, Lt Gov Fairfax will become Governor. Who knew it was possible, but he is even more of crazed liberal than Northam. He has volunteered at PP since he was 15 years old, and is a huge proponent of the “tear down all historical monuments that we don’t like” movement. Ugh…Virginia…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Proposed state motto: “Virginia. It was a good 413-year run!”
Proposed tourism campaign tag: “Come on over to Virginia before it goes COMPLETELY insane!”
Tear down statues. Tear down Governors with salacious materials post election. What a set up.
We hear a lot about people wanting northern California to split from the rest… wouldn’t be surprised to hear the same about Virginia at some point (except it’d be the southern part wanting to leave).
I agree 1000 percent! Women HATE that kind of stuff. No. Keep it classy and respond to her dumbass ideas!
Now, we’ve got Stacy Abrams is on the ready with her Super Bowl commerical and Dem Response.
It was a little curious why the Dems would choose a loser to give their reponse.
I already know what she’s going to say. You know how I know what she’s going to say before she says it? Because we’ve all heard it before, that’s why. I’m getting sleepy just thinking about it.
It’s going to be so kind of her to push voter fraud on Super Bowl Sunday, if I even watch it. This loser wants to whine about voter integrity. It ought to help increase OUR anger about the real voter fraud in California, Texas and elsewhere!!
Will this Dem Governor make it through the weekend? Many are saying he’ll resign tomorrow. He’s getting negative exposure from every MSM news media. I say he’s toast by Monday if not before.
