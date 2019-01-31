President Donald Trump Meets With Representatives of China During Trade Negotiations – Video and Transcript…

Attendees for the Oval office meeting include: President Donald J. Trump; Mick Mulvaney, Acting White House Chief of Staff; John Bolton, National Security Advisor; Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council; Peter Navarro, Assistant to the President for Trade & Manufacturing Policy; Matt Pottinger, Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Asian Affairs; Clete Willems, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.
U.S. Administration team members: Secretary Mike Pompeo, Department of State; Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Department of the Treasury; Secretary Wilbur Ross, Department of Commerce; Ambassador Bob Lighthizer, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative
Chinese Delegation: Liu He, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China; Wang Shouwen, Vice Minister of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China.
.
[Transcript] 3:43 P.M. EST – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. It’s a great honor to have the Vice Premier of China with us, and also the Vice Minister of Trade of China. We have had long discussions. This has been going on for quite some time. It will be, by far, if it happens, the biggest deal ever made — not only the biggest trade deal ever made. It will be the biggest trade deal by far, but it’ll also be the biggest deal ever made. The two largest countries doing a trade deal. There won’t be anything that will match that. And we’ll see what happens.
We’ve done very well. We’ve had a very, very strong relationship, as my relationship is with President Xi.
I think we’ll start by reading the letter that President Xi sent to me and to us. It puts us off to a good foot. And then we’ll also repeat a couple of the remarks that the Vice Premier stated. And then we are going to have Mr. Lighthizer speak for a couple of seconds. And we’re then going to get back to business, and you can go and have fun and write your stories.
So thank you very much for being here. We appreciate it. And if you could start by reading the letter from President Xi, and maybe you could speak louder.
INTERPRETER: Message from President Xi to President Trump:
Mr. President,
I send you my best wishes as a new round of high-level consultations is being held between our two countries on economic and trade issues. I ask Mr. Liu He to bring to you sincere greetings and best wishes from me.
Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critically important stage. Last month, we had a successful meeting in Argentina, in which we agreed to work together to build a bilateral relationship based on coordination, cooperation, and stability. That was followed by the good conversation we had through a phone call and the letters of congratulations we sent each other on the 40th anniversary of our diplomatic relations.
Guided by the agreement we reached, our economic teams have engaged in intensive consultations and made good progress. I hope our two sides will continue to act in a spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, and step up consultations by meeting each other halfway in order to reach an early agreement that works for the interests of both sides.
Such an agreement will send a positive signal to our two peoples and the broader international community. It will serve to ensure healthy development of China-U.S. relations and contribute to steady growth of the world economy.
Mr. President, in our last phone call, you said you wanted for China to buy more agricultural products. I have made some arrangements about which, I believe, you might have been briefed.
As I often say, I feel we have known each other for a long time, ever since we first met. I cherish the good working relations and personal friendship with you. I enjoy our meetings and phone calls in which we could talk about anything. It falls to us to work together and accomplish things meaningful for the people of our two countries and the world at large.
Mr. President, if there is anything, you could always approach me through various means. I hope we’ll keep close contact in various ways. As the Chinese Lunar New Year draws near, my wife and I wish to send our New Year greetings to you, to Melania, and to your family. May you enjoy a happy and prosperous New Year.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s a beautiful letter and we appreciate it. You may go with the Vice Premier’s statements, and then I’m going to ask for you to say a few words, Bob, if you don’t mind.
Please.
INTERPRETER: The Vice Premier said that President Xi attaches tremendous importance to the personal friendship with you, and he hopes to you — to see your continued success. And over the past two years, since you took office, you have made tremendous accomplishment on both the domestic and diplomatic front.
Thanks to your policies of tax reduction and deregulation, your U.S. economy, as I heard from my American colleagues over there, has now been enjoying high growth and low employment with unprecedented prosperity. And it is because of your decisive decision that has directly facilitated the major breakthrough — the relationship between the U.S. and the DPRK.
And under the strategic guidance of you and of President Xi and you, Mr. President, it is possible that China and the U.S. will have the possibility of striking a successful deal on trade.
And my trip to the U.S. this time is to follow through on the important agreement reached between you and President Xi to accelerate the 90-day consultation between China and the United States in the hope of striking a comprehensive deal. And we’ve been working conscientiously with Ambassador Lighthizer and Secretary Mnuchin over the past couple of days, and our discussions are going well. We have achieved a lot of important consensus towards the direction of striking a comprehensive deal, which is to be ultimately reached between you and President Xi.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. Bob, maybe you could say just a few words as to where we are, how we’re doing, what we’re discussing. And then maybe I’ll ask the Vice Premier to say a few words, and we’ll get on with our negotiations.
AMBASSADOR LIGHTHIZER: Great. Thank you, Mr. President.
THE PRESIDENT: Perhaps, go ahead, if you want to say that.
(Interpreter speaks.)
THE PRESIDENT: Got it? He speaks very good English.
AMBASSADOR LIGHTHIZER: Based on many months of negotiations, we had two very intense, very long days of discussions. Your team was — all of your team was involved. I think we’ve made progress. We have much work to do if we’re going to have an agreement, but we made substantial progress. We focused on the most important issues, which are the structural issues and the protection of U.S. intellectual property, stopping forced technology transfer, intellectual property protection, agriculture and services issues, and enforcement, enforcement, enforcement.
Both sides agree this agreement is worth nothing — if we can get an agreement, it’s worth nothing without enforcement. That’s been your instruction from the beginning. So we’re focusing — we have a lot more issues to cover, but we focused on the structural issues — the ones that you’ve been so focused on — and we talked about enforcement, enforcement, enforcement.
THE PRESIDENT: And you’ll be going in early February, with your group, to China to continue negotiations.
AMBASSADOR LIGHTHIZER: We are more or less — Mr. President, we are more or less in continuous negotiations. There will be a brief pause for the Chinese New Year — briefer than the Chinese want — but our people will be in contact. We’re going back and forth with papers and with discussions. The Secretary and I will be going over there shortly, and then we’ll see where we are.
At this point, it’s impossible for me to predict success, but we are in a place that, if things work, it could happen.
THE PRESIDENT: Okay. Thank you very much. I appreciate it. And we look forward to that, and we look forward to the results of your trip. But you’re really discussing it anyway, whether you’re in China or here. We have a thing called the telephone and other means of talking. So I know you’re spending a lot of time, and it’s moving along well.
So I just want to say the Vice Premier is a friend of mine. He has become — he is truly one of the most respected men in Asia, one of the most respected men in all of China, and, frankly, one of the most respected men anywhere in the world. And it’s a great honor to have you with us.
VICE PREMIER LIU: Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: And if you’d like to say a few words — please, Liu.
VICE PREMIER LIU: It’s an honor to meet you, Mr. President.
I don’t think you can hear me.
And I fully agree with the report that satisfies Ambassador Lighthizer, and we actually have to establish three key themes. First about (inaudible). And secondly, about drugs coming through. And thirdly, about enforcement or implementation.
But, at the same time, we’ll also discuss something from China: the need to do something where (inaudible) U.S. some problem with (inaudible).
So I thank you so much to be with you, and I’m waiting for (inaudible) in Beijing (inaudible), and I hope we will make a deal.
THE PRESIDENT: We’ll be going. And we look forward to that. And then a little back-and-forth, and ultimately, I know that I’ll be meeting with President Xi, maybe once and maybe twice, and it’ll all seem — it seems to be coming together.
I do appreciate the fact that you said so much about our farmers and that you’ll be doing purchases quickly about the farmers. That’s really wonderful.
VICE PREMIER LIU: Five — five million.
THE PRESIDENT: Five million —
INTERPRETER: Five million tons of soybeans.
THE PRESIDENT: Five million tons of soybeans. Wow.
VICE PREMIER LIU: Per day.
THE PRESIDENT: Per day. That’s going to make our farmers very happy. That’s a lot of soybeans. That’s really nice. And I know they said some other things, and we’ll put out a release for the press.
But the relationship is very, very good between China and the United States. And the personal relationships are very good, with the Vice Premier, with myself and President Xi, and with our representatives. It’s been very, very good. And, you know, you read a lot of things. Sometimes you hear good, sometimes you don’t hear good. But I will say that I think that the relationship that we have right now with China has never been so advanced. I don’t think it’s ever been better. But I can you tell you for a fact, it’s never been so advanced.
And certainly a deal has never been so advanced. Because, essentially, we don’t have a deal. We never had a trade deal. We’re going to have a great trade deal. But we never really had a trade deal with China, and now we’re going to have a great trade deal with China, if it all works out. And we look forward to it. It’s going to be great for both countries — not just us, not just them. This is going to be great for both countries.
And I know you’ve already done a lot of opening up China to the financial services industry. It’s been happening very much, very rapidly. And hopefully we can get that done for our farmers, our manufacturers, and likewise, the United States.
So it’s just an honor to be with you. And I will see you today, but I’ll see you a lot over the next month, that I can tell you. Okay?
Thank you very much. It’s a great honor. Thank you.
Q Mr. President, when do you want to meet with President Xi?
THE PRESIDENT: We haven’t set up a meeting yet. I think we’re working on seeing where everybody is, and then we’ll meet to discuss some final issues. It may be a lot, it may be a small amount. But I have a feeling it will be agreed to pretty quickly by both countries. Both countries would like to see a positive result.
Q And have you seen enough progress, based on what you’ve heard from your team so far, on IP and technology transfers?
THE PRESIDENT: Yeah. Yeah, very much. Technology transfer, IT. I think that we have made tremendous progress. That doesn’t mean you’re going to have a deal, but I can say that there is a tremendous relationship and warm feeling, and we’ve made tremendous progress.
Q Mr. President, did you talk to your intelligence chiefs today about the displeasure you had with their (inaudible)?
THE PRESIDENT: I did. And they said that they were totally misquoted and they were totally — it was taken out of context. So what I’d do is I’d suggest that you call them. They said it was fake news, so — which, frankly, didn’t surprise me.
Q We just ran exactly what they said to Congress.
THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me. Excuse me. It didn’t surprise me at all. But we’re here to talk right now about China.
Q Did the fact they didn’t bring up the border as the world threat assessment, did that undermine or undercut what you have said — that there’s a crisis at the border?
THE PRESIDENT: It didn’t undermine anything. We need a wall. And if we don’t have a wall, we’re never going to have security for our country.
Q But they didn’t bring it up as part of the national security assessment.
THE PRESIDENT: Next.
Q Does that undercut —
THE PRESIDENT: Please.
Q Is there any more detail about the soybean offer and deal?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think it’s so nice that — you said soybeans?
Q Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s a tremendous purchase, which will take place now. And our farmers are going to be very happy.
Q When does that start?
THE PRESIDENT: When is the soybean taking place?
VICE PREMIER LIU: They have already (inaudible).
THE PRESIDENT: They’ve already started.
VICE PREMIER LIU: And they will start another (inaudible).
THE PRESIDENT: So they’ve started on a smaller scale, and today they’re starting very big. And I very much appreciate that. Please tell President Xi. And on behalf of the agricultural industry, and on behalf of our farmers, frankly, we appreciate it very much. It’s a very big order.
VICE PREMIER LIU: Chinese people like U.S. farmers very much.
THE PRESIDENT: They like the U.S. farmers. Well, we have good product. And you can use it, and it’s —
VICE PREMIER LIU: (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: No, but I really appreciated that. That was really fantastic to say. And that’s before we make a deal. It’s a fantastic sign of faith.
Q Mr. President, was the Huawei case discussed during negotiations?
THE PRESIDENT: No, we haven’t discussed that yet. It will be, but it hasn’t been discussed yet.
Q In what aspect? How will it be discussed?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, it will be discussed. I’m sure at some point that’ll be — that, actually, as big as it might seem, is very small compared to the overall deal, but that will be discussed.
Anything else?
Q Mr. President, is the plan (inaudible) the trips to see Xi and to meet Chairman Kim again?
THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me?
Q Would you combine the trips to see Chairman Kim for your meeting again?
THE PRESIDENT: It’s possible. We’ll see how it is. We haven’t discussed it yet. When President Xi and I meet, we want to have it down so that we have certain points that we can discuss and, I would say, agree to. But we’re not quite at that stage yet. But all of these representatives and these representatives are coming to a conclusion, except for certain very important points. And we want to make it comprehensive. We want to make a deal that we can look at and be proud of for many years — not where we have to go back and renegotiate, or we left things out.
So whether it’s intellectual property or whether it’s any of the other things that we discuss all the time, we want to try — would you say? — have everything included. We want to have it very comprehensive.
Q What are the specific points that you feel like you need to negotiate one on one with him personally?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we really — we really have discussed many of those points today. But I would say, probably more than any other thing, every single point that you discuss in the newspapers and on television. Those are the points that we’re discussing. I don’t think I’ve ever heard of any point that was discussed by the folks that really represent you, and represent you well. It’s every single one of those points have been discussed in our transactions and our trade deal — in this trade deal.
Q Mr. President, you said earlier you would be willing to postpone this. What did you mean by that? Do you want to extend the deadline? Or what did you mean by that?
THE PRESIDENT: We haven’t talked about extending the deadline. The deadline is March 1st. That deadline has stayed, and we really haven’t talked about it. Maybe we don’t — I don’t think we have to extend. Now, at a certain point, you’re going to have — this is a very complex, and a very large — it’s the largest transaction ever made, to be perfectly straight. We have to get this put on paper at some point if we agree. There are some points that we don’t agree to yet, but I think we will agree. I think, when President Xi and myself meet, every point will be agreed to.
One of the things that we discussed in Argentina was fentanyl. This is not a trade deal, this is a fact that President Xi was extremely good when he said that they would criminalize fentanyl, because fentanyl is killing a lot of our great American people. And if they did what they are going to do, it would very much halt or at least — I think it would stop fentanyl from coming into this country, which would be a tremendous thing. And so that’s a separate than a trade deal, but it’s a very important thing.
Q Mr. Lighthizer mentioned enforcement. How do you envision an enforcement mechanism working?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think we’re going to have strong enforcement language both ways. They want enforcement, too. And I think we’re going to have it both ways, and we’ll have strong enforcement language. This is a serious deal that we’re doing. This could be done very quickly, very easily, but it wouldn’t be comprehensive; it would be small.
And I just want to end by saying it really is a sign of good faith for China to buy that much of our soybeans and other product that they’ve just committed to us prior to the signing of the deal — is something that makes us very proud to be dealing with them. I think that the farmers who have already been notified of this by me and my representatives — and by Sonny. Sonny Perdue is here, the Secretary of Agriculture. I think that was music to your ears, Sonny.
SECRETARY PERDUE: Absolutely. Good news.
THE PRESIDENT: And that’s a big number. That’s a big number even for you to hear. Right?
SECRETARY PERDUE: Good news. Our folks will be happy.
THE PRESIDENT: Will you let the farmers know right away?
SECRETARY PERDUE: They’ll know before I (inaudible). (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: And that was more than even soybeans — that was the other things that we discussed before the press came in. They discussed other things that they are buying also. So, Sonny, if you let everybody know, that would be great.
SECRETARY PERDUE: We’d be happy to do that.
THE PRESIDENT: Were you surprised to hear that?
SECRETARY PERDUE: Pleased to hear that.
THE PRESIDENT: Ah, that’s going to keep the farmers busy. That’s going to keep them busy. That’s a big order.
So let’s keep going. Let’s start our discussions and we’ll ask the media to leave. Thank you all very much. We appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.
Q Is Secretary Mnuchin going over with Ambassador Lighthizer?
THE PRESIDENT: I think so. Steve, you’re going?
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: Yes, I’ll go with Ambassador Lighthizer.
THE PRESIDENT: Are you going? Are you going, too? Ask Mnuchin. She wanted to know about Mnuchin.
Q Is there a date for that?
SECRETARY MNUCHIN: We have a tentative date we need to confirm in the next couple of days.
Q What about the summit with North Korean leaders?
THE PRESIDENT: It’s moving along well. The end of the month. The end of February.
Q Any other details you can provide?
THE PRESIDENT: Early next week, probably State of the Union. Okay?
Q (Inaudible) President Xi?
THE PRESIDENT: One way or the other.
Thanks Sundance. Can’t get 99% of the things you post anywhere else.
LikeLiked by 8 people
tremendous information and reporting!
LikeLiked by 4 people
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/removal-d-mn-iihan-abdullahi-omar-5th-congressional-district-her-participation-marriage-fraud
Sign it and share it please.
Thanks!
MAGA
LikeLike
Nobody…and I mean nobody can work a room like our President.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The letter from President Xi was terrific! Very respectful toward our VSP President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha, that was supposed to be VSG, but Very Special President is good too~
LikeLiked by 1 person
ChiComs are an organized criminal organization and every interaction or agreement should be handled from that perspective. You cannot trust these barbarians.
LikeLike
Say what you will about the Chinese, but to have their moral fiber would still be a giant leap up for America’s FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dumb comment. FBI not an existential threat to the United States. Snark somewhere else.
LikeLike
The FBI(/DOJ/Mueller) is now the greatest threat to the Republic. Perhaps you have been in a coma the last two years..
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Highly organized multi pronged” criminal organization. Tentacles everywhere hiding behind a state flag.
LikeLike
Trump Admin murderers row. Killers stone cold killers. Best deal makers on the planet. China will bend the knee.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So Howie Starbuck: What was that you were saying about the President not being qualified?
Any billionaire on the planet knows this is freakin’ huge — eespecially all of P45’s enemies.
LikeLike
Great work with quick turnaround, Sundance!
This deal is one for the ages.
LikeLike
President Trump’s Tweets today RE China Deal:
China’s top trade negotiators are in the U.S. meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides. China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct. I will be……
….meeting with their top leaders and representatives today in the Oval Office. No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points. Very comprehensive transaction….
….China’s representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table. All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved. Tariffs on China increase to 25% on March 1st, so all working hard to complete by that date!
Looking for China to open their Markets not only to Financial Services, which they are now doing, but also to our Manufacturing, Farmers and other U.S. businesses and industries. Without this a deal would be unacceptable!
LikeLike
YUGE … and not limited to “Trade Issues”
“leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table”
LikeLike
If only the FBI/DOJ was even a tenth as amenable to positive change as China seems to be. If only the FBI/DOJ was even a tenth as amenable to positive change as North Korea seems to be. I suppose it’s The Art of the Possible, that a Great Persuader can persuade the marginally good to move in the right direction, but not the irredeemably wicked.
LikeLike
Meanwhile over at the Davos summit, which was attended by no one important, Soros the Illumidonkey One World financier, was busy calling Xi the biggest enemy on earth, lol.
LikeLike
Look there, not here!~
LikeLike
That’s a big enforcement of XI (who DJT calls friend) if Soros hates him.
LikeLike
White House Statement on China Talks
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/statement-united-states-regarding-china-talks/
LikeLike
Agriculture commitment:
China will buy “Five million tons of soybeans. Per day.”
That’s like 1 MILLION DUMP TRUCK LOADS … EVERY DAY!
LikeLike
P.S. Soybean Deliveries won’t last more than 3 weeks
… because that would consume our entire national production of 108 million metric-tons
… with nothing left for domestic use and consumption!
Top 5 Global Countries only produce 270 Million Metric Tons:
5. India (10.5 million metric tons)
India is Asia’s second largest producer of soybeans, and it accounts for 3.95 percent of global production according to Statista. From the 2004-05 season to the 2012-13 season, there has been a compound annual growth rate of 9.6 percent for soybean production in the country, according to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). Annual production for the 3 seasons up to 2014-15 had ranged from 9.5 to 12.2 million metric tons annually. In India, the states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh account for 89 percent of the country’s total production, according to FICCI. Most of the rest is produced in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat. In 2013, soybean meal exports alone earned the country $2.7 billion USD. To keep up with increased demand, the country has embarked on efforts to raise soybean yields by introducing new technologies for cultivation.
4. China (12.2 million metric tons)
China accounts for 4 percent of soybean production in the world, according to Commodity Basis. Much of the country’s Soybeans are grown in the northern Heilongjiang Province, near the Russian border. According to the province’s Agriculture Commission, there are over 235 million hectares used as soybean farmland in the province. Still, China has to import large amounts of soybeans to meet the domestic demand. China accounts for 60 percent of worldwide soybean imports, according to Commodity Basis, making it the largest importer of soybeans, followed by the collective members of the European Union. Much of the prices in the world market for soybean are dictated by China’s demand. For the last six planting seasons up to 2014-15, annual production has ranged between 12.2 to over 15.08 million metric tons there, according to the USDA.\
3. Argentina (53.4 million metric tons)
Argentina has farmlands of over 20.3 million hectares dedicated to growing soybeans. Buenos Aires, Cordoba, and Santa Fe are the states where soybeans are grown in largest quantity according to Commodity Basis. The country accounts for 18 percent of the world’s soybean production. Though Argentina exports only 7 percent of global raw soybean exports, it’s the biggest exporter of soybean oil and meal. In 2013, soybean meal was Argentina’s single largest export commodity, earning the country $10.7 billion, according to MIT data. In the four most recent soybean seasons in Argentina up to 2014-15, annual production has been in the range of 40.1 to 56 million metric tons, according to the USDA.
2. Brazil (86.8 million metric tons)
As the second largest producer of soybeans worldwide, Brazil accounts for 30 percent of the global production of the crop. The country has over 29 million hectares of land available and used for farming soybean. In the 4 most recent growing seasons up to 2014-15, soybean production has been on a steady rise, according to USDA. Annual production quantities in that time span have ranged from 66.5 to 94.5 million metric tons. In 2013, soybean exports earned the country $23 billion USD according to MIT data. Soybeans grown in Brazil have higher protein levels than those grown in many other parts of the world, and thereby fetch higher prices in international markets, according to Commodity Basis. The country also produces a large quantity of non-genetically modified (non-GMO) soybeans, which are also pricier than genetically modified ones.
1. USA (108.0 million metric tons)
In the US, soybeans are the dominant oil seed, and account for 90 percent of the nation’s oil seed production, according to USDA. That is an agricultural commodity class that also includes canola/rapeseed, sunflower, and flax seeds, as all of these are produced into vegetable oils. The US accounts for 34 percent of the world’s soybean production. At 42 percent market share, it’s also the largest exporter of raw soybeans according to Commodity Basis. There are around 34.4 million hectares devoted for the planting of soybeans in the US. Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are the states with the largest soybean plantations in average size. Meanwhile, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska were the states producing the largest soybean yields. Unlike other soybean producing countries, prices in the US are more significantly determined by increased bio-diesel demand, where the soy oil is used to fuel combustion engines. Annual production of soybeans in the three seasons leading up to 2014-15 has ranged between 82.8 and 108 million metric tons. Planting of soybeans in much of the US starts in May or early June, and harvesting commences in late September to October.
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/world-leaders-in-soya-soybean-production-by-country.html
LikeLike
A USA-Brazil Bilateral Trade Deal might
… Jointly cut Export Deals for our Combined 195 Million-Ton Soybean Production
… equal to 70% of the top-5 Country Production
… or 16 TIMES #4 China’s Production.
[Sooo, did China really have a CHOICE?]
LikeLike
Trump has been talking about our trade imbalances with China non-stop since the 1980s. Remember during the debates- Trump would talk passionately about trade and the rest of the candidates just gave us a blank stare? This is the challenge that Trump must have been dreaming about taking on all these years.
Go, Mr. President! You were made for this! And thank you for demanding fairness on behalf of the American people!
LikeLiked by 4 people
You are exactly right. The South Carolina debate where Trump and Jeb squared off about China, Boeing, trade and the treats from the theft of intellectual property was the clearest possible contrast ever.
None of the other 16 candidates had even fathomed, let alone put to policy, a position to challenge China…. ONLY Trump !!
It’s wild that many people forget that. Thanks for the reminder.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The wise man sees with clarity what others can not even see.
LikeLike
A wise man can see more from the bottom of a well than a fool can from a mountain top.
— Unknown
LikeLiked by 1 person
It will be interesting to see, with time, what will be the most lasting legacies of this presidency. I think Trump’s trade deals will be among the top contenders. Thanks for all you do, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, Sundance. Excellent news all the way around. Loved the warm letter from President Xi and the fact that POTUS honored him by having it read. This section from Xi is amazing:
“…As I often say, I feel we have known each other for a long time, ever since we first met. I cherish the good working relations and personal friendship with you. I enjoy our meetings and phone calls in which we could talk about anything. It falls to us to work together and accomplish things meaningful for the people of our two countries and the world at large.
Mr. President, if there is anything, you could always approach me through various means.”
And the honor POTUS exhibited toward Vice Premier Liu. Amazing.
Makes me so angry that these historical meetings have been taking place and for any other President would be making headlines for weeks, but he receives no credit. That’s OK. Their day of reckoning is coming. And God is doing the reckoning.
LikeLiked by 1 person