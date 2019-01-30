President Trump Calls Venezuela Interim President Juan Guaido…

Russia and China have invested billions in Venezuela to prop-up the Maduro regime. On Monday the U.K. denied Maduro access to $1.2 billion in gold held by the Bank of England. On Monday night a Russian aircraft landed in Caracus. On Tuesday it was reported that 20 tonnes of Venezuela gold bars have gone missing (link).
“President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaido to congratulate him on his historic assumption of the presidency and to reinforce President Trump’s strong support for Venezuela’s fight to regain its democracy.”
“Interim President Guaido thanked President Trump for the United States’ commitment to freedom and prosperity in Venezuela and the region, and noted the importance of the large protests across Venezuela against former dictator Maduro, set to occur today and Saturday. They agreed to maintain regular communication to support Venezuela’s path back to stability, and to rebuild the bilateral relationship between the United States and Venezuela.” ~ White House
(Via White House) RECOGNIZING THE LEGITIMATE GOVERNMENT OF VENEZUELA: The United States has officially recognized Juan Guaido as the Interim President of Venezuela.
- President Trump officially recognized the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela on January 23.
- Venezuela’s National Assembly invoked the country’s constitution to declare Nicolas Maduro illegitimate and declared the presidency vacant.
- Other governments in the region and across the world have joined the United States in recognizing Guaido as Venezuela’s Interim President.
- The Administration has authorized Guaido to receive Venezuelan Government assets held at the United States Federal Reserve and other insured United States financial institutions.
- Venezuela’s legitimate government, led by Guaido, must be allowed to safeguard its assets for the benefit of the Venezuelan people.
PRESSURING MADURO AND HIS CRONIES: The United States has imposed tough sanctions on Maduro and members of his previous regime.
- President Trump signed an Executive Order to make clear that United States sanctions continue to target Maduro and his corrupt cronies.
- The United States will not tolerate those who seek to undermine Venezuela’s democratic institutions and loot Venezuelan resources to enrich themselves at the expense of the people.
- The Trump Administration is blocking assets in the United States owned or controlled by Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.
- This action will further international efforts to disconnect Maduro and his cronies from their revenue sources, while preserving critical assets for the future of Venezuela.
- More than 100 individuals, entities, and aircraft have been designated as blocked property.
- The United States is confident that energy markets will remain well supplied despite reduced imports of Venezuelan oil.
- Respected forecasters like the United States Energy Information Administration expect global oil supply to exceed demand in 2019 and 2020.
- Over the next year, United States production is forecasted to increase to an all-time high of more than 12 million barrels per day.
STANDING WITH THE VENEZUELAN PEOPLE: President Trump stands with the people of Venezuela as they demand democracy, human rights, and prosperity denied to them by Maduro.
- The United States continues to provide humanitarian assistance to the Venezuelan people.
- Food and medicine have long been – and remain – exempt from our sanctions.
- More than three million people have fled Venezuela since 2015 and the United Nations estimates that number may swell to more than 5.3 million by the end of 2019.
- As of December 2018, there were more than 280 known political prisoners in Venezuela.
- Venezuelans have suffered from violence at the hands of the security services, including extrajudicial killings and arbitrary arrests.
- Mismanagement by Maduro led to hyperinflation exceeding one million percent in 2018, worsening already dire economic circumstances.
Pelosi like Hillary has always supported regime change anywhere. Iraq, Libya, Syria. And now Venezuela.
Their battle to be free reminds me of the democrats pushing communism along with the globalists to block every good thing of freedom and rights and especially Pelosi now wanting the word “God” removed. She can try but she won’t be able to do it. She may be against the wall, but now many democrats want it, so maybe her as Speaker may be ending soon as well. Glad that Venezuela has assets here and they are safe. Guess Russia wanted more gold so came and took it, but too bad they didn’t take Maduro with them. Do hope the military and police are with the citizens and will be sure Maduro is removed. Now Austria suffering from allowing muslims in and have so many women murdered by them. I think we need to pray more for all the garbage taking place in the world and gain peace.
There is much more at stake here than Venezuela. The same game plan, used over the past 40+years, to control anything money making in Africa is being employed in Venezuela, which would serve as the base for expansion across South America. Put a total despot in power and then prop up the dictator to rape the country 4-ways of Sunday. There are enough Islamic, Cuban and other surrogates wanting a pay day in South America and around the world who would sign up as “mercenaries for the cause”.
Secretary of State Pompeo engaging the OAS and the OAS showing willingness to help is crucial at this point. The US has allot of atoning to do in South America, Central America and Caribbean. This is going to be a long process as the US needs to build trust in OAS want-be allies.
“I spent thirty-three years and four months in active military service as a member of this country’s most agile military force, the Marine Corps. I served in all commissioned ranks from Second Lieutenant to Major-General. And during that period, I spent most of my time being a high class muscle-man for Big Business, for Wall Street and for the Bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism. I helped make Mexico and especially Tampico safe for American oil interests in 1914. I helped make Haiti and Cuba a decent place for the National City Bank boys to collect revenues in. I helped in the raping of half a dozen Central American republics for the benefit of Wall Street. I helped purify Nicaragua for the International Banking House of Brown Brothers in 1902-1912. I brought light to the Dominican Republic for the American sugar interests in 1916. I helped make Honduras right for the American fruit companies in 1903. In China in 1927 I helped see to it that Standard Oil went on its way unmolested. Looking back on it, I might have given Al Capone a few hints. The best he could do was to operate his racket in three districts. I operated on three continents.”
– Smedley D. Butler, “War is a Racket”: The Antiwar Classic by America’s Most Decorated Soldier
I have read Smedley Butler’s writings and received my indoctrination, on the topic, reading General Puller’s biography.
Wherever there is success and wealth from private human energy and enthusiasm, there will be democratsocialist/communists jealousy wanting to claim jump and steal that success. They call it ‘social justice’. Based on envy and greed. Hate. Venezuela and Cuba were the richest Latin American countries in the 1940’s 50’s.
Jack makes a good point. Isn’t the complete and utter failure of Venezuela’s socialist/communist system a cautionary tale for those who would vote for “free stuff” and for the rich to be taxed to the hilt? Why fix their problem so soon? This is a teachable moment for all of our poorly indoctrinated millenials, who support such demonic political systems.
I suppose not letting Russia and China burrow into the Western hemisphere is a moderating concern, but the Venezuelans got themselves into this predicament by being greedy and lazy.
How many of those now in the streets, calling for Maduro’s ouster, were in those same streets 15 years ago, CHEERING for Chavez?
You have to Experience making a mistake, to learn from it, usually.
The people cheering for Pelosi, AOC, etc. can’t learn from watching Venezuela, they will need to experience the CON in CONmunism personally, to learn the lesson, unfortunately.
A: a great many. And they will have learned from the lesson, and those who never did support socialism in Venezuela will not let them forget it any time soon, either.
Only after the “free stuff” runs out. Then “buyers remorse” sets in.
Because fighting communism and extreme socialism is what we stand for, for freedom and economic prosperity for regular folks. I imagine if Reagan was President today, he would be doing the same thing the Trump administration is here. Communism is just another form of NWO. We oppose the Stalinists and the Trotskyites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
1. The United States should not commit its forces to military action overseas
unless the cause is vital to our national interest.
2. If the decision is made to commit our forces to combat abroad, it must be done
with the clear intent and support needed to win. It should not be a halfway or tentative commitment, and there must be clearly defined and REALISTIC objectives.
3. Before we commit our troops to combat,there must be reasonable assurance that the cause we are fighting for and the actions we take will have the support of the American people and Congress.
4. Even after all these other tests are met, our troops should be committed to combat abroad only as a last resort, when no other choice is available.
How many Of these Reagan Four does Venezuela meet?
Of course, DJT is so far following these rather well, but you can bet Graham and Rubio and many others are trying to push him to be less like Reagan and more like LBJ and Bush.
@JohnCarlson Trump isn’t talking about Troops, and I agree Trump is following that well. You’re talking about Rubio and the like, not Trump.
Yes, Reagan most assuredly would have.
“Communism is the goal of socialism.”
– Vladimir Lenin
Socialist gov’ts in South America are most definitely a national security issue and represent a threat to the nation. Sending troops to help free an oppressed people and stand up a democratic republic is both within our national interest and good for the global body politic.
Moreover, it is not likely the US will have to send troops in this situation, as the people there most definitely want to rid themselves of the socialists and the army there is greatly wavering in it’s support for Maduro.
R2P (Responsibility to Protect) is a global political commitment which was endorsed by all member states of the United Nations at the 2005 World Summit. Hillary Clinton and Samantha Power, in conjunction with former Nazi helper George Soros, have been prime movesr in pushing forward the military doctrine of “The Responsibility to Protect (R2P)
Everything has gotten out of control. How many countries and how many engagements is this country involved with. We are creating Wars for Wars sake. Insanity
MAGA!
“National interests” can be a slippery slope, a la Vietnam.
Which is why I esp like this President’s policy of involving affected neighboring nations to pay the freight and do the fighting.
Then after they assisted in bringing down the regime, why did they walk away from Libya?
A: because Democrats create crisis as opportunities, in this case to help destabilize the ME and help the Iranians, the Obama administration’s ideological allies (see: Valarie Jarrett)
“Never let a crisis go to waste.”
– Ryan Emanuel
*Rahm Emanuel
Simple. I’ll give you two reasons out of a great many.
1) Because this nation was founded by Christians who formed a Republic, not by communist atheists, and our national motto is “In God we trust”. And as a Christian nation, the most powerful and wealthiest people earth, extraordinarily blessed by God, it is our duty to our national faith care for others.
and
2) The single best way to create a closely allied, friendly nation is to help free it from oppressors, esp. if said oppression came as a direct result of the ignorance and regret of it’s own people.
That said, it’s a pity anyone is so ill-informed as to need to ask such a question.
*to care for others, esp. the needy (which Venezuelans most certainly are at present).
Then why isn’t GERMANY the least bit grateful? But for US they’d most certainly be speaking Russian!
I laugh at your notion that Germany hasn’t been “in the least bit grateful”. They have been, very much so.
That said, WE allowed them to take advantage of our generosity for far too long, and that’s on us.
Current spot price of gold = $1320.95/ounce
16 ounces = 1 lb
20 tons = 2,000 lbs x 20 = 40,000 lbs
16 oz x $1320.95 = $21,135.20/lb
40,000 lbs x $21,135.20 = $845,408,000
In case anyone is curious to know how just much Maduro and the Russians stole from the Venezuela people in just this one planeload.
Meanwhile, children are starving to death in Venezuela.
Probably Russia trying to mitigate the damage. I hope China loses Trillions. Let them sit in their own thievery sh/t and see how it feels.
The Russians and Chinese were only trying prey upon the Venezuelan Ex-Bus Driver Turned Dictator by looting his oil and gold.
Maduro is approaching “war-criminal-status” worldwide and he will have nowhere to run other than to very limited destinations.
One way or the other, Maduro and his clan will face fatal “removal”.
Escaping to Russia (with the gold apparently), appears to be the end-game. I see no other options for them at this point – too many Nations do not support his unconstitutional “election”.
Maduro may disappear forever when he goes to Russia to claim his gold.
The feeling I have here, so long absent under obama, is the power of the US being used as a force for good. Thank you, President Trump, for real leadership. And here’s a prayer to the Lord for the wellbeing of the longsuffering Venezuelan people.
