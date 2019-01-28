U.S. Treasury Department Places New Sanctions on Venezuela State-Owned Oil Industry PDVSA…

Keep in mind that China has loaned Venezuela over $50 billion in the past five years. In exchange, Venezuela gave China a 49% stake in PDVSA. Venezuela makes payments on the loans via oil shipments to China.
(VIA U.S. Treasury Dept) Today the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PdVSA) pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13850 for operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy. PdVSA is a Venezuelan state-owned oil company and a primary source of Venezuela’s income and foreign currency, to include U.S. dollars and Euros.
“The United States is holding accountable those responsible for Venezuela’s tragic decline, and will continue to use the full suite of its diplomatic and economic tools to support Interim President Juan Guaidó, the National Assembly, and the Venezuelan people’s efforts to restore their democracy,” said Secretary of the Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin.
“Today’s designation of PdVSA will help prevent further diverting of Venezuela’s assets by Maduro and preserve these assets for the people of Venezuela. The path to sanctions relief for PdVSA is through the expeditious transfer of control to the Interim President or a subsequent, democratically elected government.”
As with previous OFAC designations of certain Venezuelan officials and their supporters, U.S. sanctions need not be permanent. Sanctions are intended to change behavior. The United States has made it clear that we will consider lifting sanctions for those who take concrete, meaningful, and verifiable actions to support democratic order and combat corruption in Venezuela, including PdVSA.
As Venezuela’s state owned oil company, PdVSA has long been a vehicle for corruption. A variety of schemes have been designed to embezzle billions of dollars from PdVSA for the personal gain of corrupt Venezuelan officials and businessmen. For example, a 2014 currency exchange scheme was designed to embezzle and launder around $600 million from PdVSA, money obtained through bribery and fraud. By May 2015, the conspiracy had allegedly doubled in amount, to $1.2 billion embezzled from PdVSA.
Abraham Edgardo Ortega, a Venezuelan national who was PdVSA’s executive director of financial planning, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering for his role in the billion-dollar international scheme to launder funds embezzled from PdVSA.
In a separate case, U.S. prosecutors have alleged that, from 2011 to 2013, senior Government of Venezuela and PdVSA officials, including Nervis Villalobos, the former Venezuelan vice minister of energy; Rafael Reiter, who worked as PdVSA’s head of security and loss prevention; and Luis Carlos de Leon, a former official at a state-run electric company, sought bribes and kickbacks from vendors in exchange for helping them secure PdVSA contracts and gain priority over other vendors for outstanding invoices during its liquidity crisis.
Today’s action designating PdVSA follows a determination by Secretary Mnuchin pursuant to E.O. 13850 that persons operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy may be subject to sanctions.
Concurrent with this action, OFAC is issuing general licenses that authorize certain transactions and activities related to PdVSA and its subsidiaries within specified timeframes.
As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of PdVSA subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them. (link)
8:15 p.m. – AP – The Mexican government says it disagrees with a map displayed by the White House that shows Mexico among those countries that support Venezuela’s embattled president, Nicolas Maduro.
National security adviser John Bolton held a press briefing Monday with a map that showed in red the countries supporting Maduro and in blue those nations supporting the Venezuelan congress leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself Venezuela’s interim president.
Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S. told reporters in Washington that her government isn’t taking sides in the crisis.
In Ambassador Martha Barcena’s words: “We are not against the U.S. regarding the position on Venezuela. We are not siding with Maduro. We are not siding with Guaido. We think a third way of a peaceful solution can be found.” (read more)
As Milton Friedman once said, “and where are we to find these angels?”
LikeLike
LikeLike
no bullets…just leave Maduro…
LikeLiked by 1 person
back to business…so many want to invest in Venezuela but of course to make money too!
LikeLike
So does this mean that the Citgo refineries in the US will be idled? The one in Corpus Christi is already offline.
LikeLike
SD is incorrect above as it is Russia that has the 49+% stake.
“Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), has owned Citgo since the 1980s. In exchange for a loan from Rosneft in December, Venezuela’s oil company put up a large stake (49.9%) in Citgo as collateral.
If PDVSA can’t pay its bills on time, Rosneft will almost certainly get control of Citgo. All Rosneft would need to do is buy a few more of PDVSA’s bonds to get over the 50% ownership threshold.”
LikeLike
Why is this our business? Having Elliott Abrams involved is disconcerting. Didn’t we try to do the exact same thing in Venezuela when W was in office? Why will this work out any better?
LikeLike
Monroe Doctrine! MAGA!! no China or Russia in Western Hemisphere…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Booting Communism and Russians and the Chinese and the Iranians out of Cuba is long overdue!
e.g.
“The Obama administration thinks Iran’s influence in Latin America is waning. That means it does not view the 80 or so cultural centers Iran has established across Central and South America as a threat.
Tehran begs to differ. It views these centers as a vehicle for the spread of its revolutionary ideology to America’s backyard. Iran’s official state visits, diplomatic agreements, commercial relations and volume of trade with the region do not come out to much. Far more important to the ayatollahs are the thousands of Latin American converts who, thanks to the centers’ missionary work, flock to the regime-run Al Mostafa International University in Qom each year for indoctrination.
Cuba is the most recent and unlikely addition to Iran’s growing network of missionary centers. In the last three years, Iran has established a Shiite cultural center and a mosque in Havana that is actively recruiting and converting Cubans. Many of its converts have already travelled to Iran, including one who is training as the first Cuban-born Shiite cleric.”
https://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/international/302418-cuba-irans-island-in-the-sun
LikeLike
The map looks exactly like the one Strategic Sentinel has been posting since the crisis started.
😀
Interim President Guaido is naming new PDVSA board members and orders gov. bank accounts
be put under control of the Legitimate Government.
Bolton’s notepad clearly on display is to figuratively ‘kill the chickens to scare the monkeys’.
Oh, and Huawei is going down.
LikeLike
Forgot to add that Canada is hosting the Lima group to find solutions aka getting Maduro to leave on 4 February.
LikeLike
Feb 4th is consistent with the demand Spain made for Maduro to call new elections within eight days.
Also one day before the SOTU address.
I am so ready to see Maduro gone and food production and importation return to that country.
LikeLike
Even ROC aka Taiwan is offering humanitarian aid to VZ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Going after PVSDA is also important as Maduro has given shares to the military commanders to bind their loyalty.
LikeLike
Everyone should read the Justice Dept indictment of Huawei, not just the brief reports in the press. It will show you how corrupt and dangerous this CCP outfit is, even going bonuses for employes to break the law. Meng will be extradited tomorrow. Just in time for Liu He and Co. arriving in D.C. for trade talks.
DJT#winning
https://www.justice.gov/opa/press-release/file/1124996/download
LikeLike
Yet Trump promised no new wars. I will no longer support him, this blatant coup against a democratically elected President is unacceptable
LikeLike
Thanks, that’s the funniest thing I’ve read all day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In case you missed it the US policy is to use economic and diplomatic pressure to convince Thug Maduro to leave. That is the purpose of the map (diplomacy) and the sanctions (diplomacy).
LikeLike
sanctions=(economics). And Maduro was not democratically elected. But you knew that didn’t you.
LikeLike
Have to wonder about the comprehension of some CTH posters who suggest the US economy is anything other than mutually reinforcing cartels — of eggs, lemons, flowers, butter, beef, pork, print and electronic media, cereal grains etc etc all the way to OIL.
Per Sundance, we are paying 25% or more than we should for most everything. This is why the Business Roundtable, the US Chamber of Commerce and other special interests build an average Congressman’s capital portfolio by over $1,000,000 per year — not to mention larger sums for the smaller club of Senators, who universally oppose most of President Trump’s preferred nominees and have successfully stymied his ability to oversee most government departments and offices.
We come to the current Venezuela crisis. Who really believes that Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador Bolton can’t sleep at night worrying about the distribution of Venezuela’s OIL revenues to deserving barrio dwellers?
I will begin to believe such Swamp Dwellers when they openly discuss reform of and, possibly, sanction the cartels which govern our national economy.
LikeLike