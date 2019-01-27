Sunday Talks: Roger Stone -vs- ‘Resistance’ Operative George Stephanopoulos…

Roger Stone appears on ABC’s This Week with DNC narrative engineer and former White House staff for Bill Clinton, George Stephanopoulos, to discuss his political indictment.

*NOTICE* Watch how Stephanopoulos is specifically reading the DNC provided manuscript of questions… Stephanopoulos is so concerned about the getting the specific wording correct, he actually reads the script during the interview. [kind of funny]

.

Team Mueller are accusing Roger Stone of trying to figure out what WikiLeaks might be publishing during the 2016 election. Almost everyone watching the presidential election was doing the same thing, including people in the Trump campaign; however, only team Mueller can ridiculously criminalize it.

Last point on this…. {because it pegs my frustratometer} If you understand the ridiculously stupid underlying premise behind these originating charges; and you understand that DAG Rod Rosenstein and presumably AAG Matt Whitaker, are approvers of overall indictment content therein; and you accept that 29 heavily armed FBI officers and SWAT officials with armored vehicles were dispatched to a pre-dawn raid of 66-year-old Roger Stone, well: what does that tell you about the current DOJ?

The willfully blind ‘trust the plan‘ crew really needs to spend some time in contemplation of that question.

With Robert Mueller in charge of an ongoing investigation, the two previous IG reports (1. Investigation of McCabe and 2. Clinton email/FBI bias) could not outline anything tangentially connected to the Mueller investigation without first passing through his teams approval and review.

That level of Mueller influence kept the most severe elements of investigative sunlight away from public review.

These officials defending the administrative state are still in place. We know they are in place because their influential conduct is visible. Three of them are inarguable:

(1) By redacting innocuous, albeit highly damaging information, within the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages and emails. Officials within the agencies are hiding information and even eliminating the most damaging material.

(2) By controlling what records IG Horowitz has access to; in addition to who he is interviewing. The IG is only as effective as the material he has to review.

(3) By shaping the executive summaries of the two previous IG reports to ensure the specific material within the report is diluted as much as possible in the summary and conclusions.

In essence, and against the understanding of how these officials manipulated the recusal of AG Jeff Sessions; DAG Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch, FBI Chief Legal Counsel Dana Boente, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the affiliated network of political operatives within the DOJ/FBI; this crew has held free reign to shape everything in the past two years.

That is why there has been ZERO progress. Everything past to present, has been a complete con-job by officials within the DOJ and FBI.

♦(1) Create a Special Counsel investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by Congress (or IG Horowitz) could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials.

♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration. If a damaging story starts to surface,… Call Rod Rosenstein and insert some insufferable Russian indictment to distract attention. [EXAMPLE]

Oh yeah,…. Maybe you thought CTH would forget about that one, huh?

Whatever happened to the July 2018 indictment (full pdf) of the “Russians” who “hacked” the DNC database?..

….Based on the premise of the FBI conducting some -unexplained and unsubstantiated- form of forensic data-analysis to formulate their detailed conclusions….. yet no-one can explain how this FBI forensic data-analysis was possible when the FBI was never allowed access to the DCCC, DNC and Clinton Campaign servers?

The indictments were passed off to the DOJ NSD Division, SEVEN MONTHS AGO, and the story (referenced by Stephanopoulos as an assertion of fact) just :::::poof::::: disappeared.

Funny that.

Any Rosenstein, Mueller or Whitaker apologists got an explanation for that?

Anyone?….

Anyone?

I digress.

♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.

