Sunday Talks: Roger Stone -vs- ‘Resistance’ Operative George Stephanopoulos…

Roger Stone appears on ABC’s This Week with DNC narrative engineer and former White House staff for Bill Clinton, George Stephanopoulos, to discuss his political indictment.
*NOTICE* Watch how Stephanopoulos is specifically reading the DNC provided manuscript of questions… Stephanopoulos is so concerned about the getting the specific wording correct, he actually reads the script during the interview. [kind of funny]
Team Mueller are accusing Roger Stone of trying to figure out what WikiLeaks might be publishing during the 2016 election. Almost everyone watching the presidential election was doing the same thing, including people in the Trump campaign; however, only team Mueller can ridiculously criminalize it.
Last point on this…. {because it pegs my frustratometer} If you understand the ridiculously stupid underlying premise behind these originating charges; and you understand that DAG Rod Rosenstein and presumably AAG Matt Whitaker, are approvers of overall indictment content therein; and you accept that 29 heavily armed FBI officers and SWAT officials with armored vehicles were dispatched to a pre-dawn raid of 66-year-old Roger Stone, well: what does that tell you about the current DOJ?
The willfully blind ‘trust the plan‘ crew really needs to spend some time in contemplation of that question.
With Robert Mueller in charge of an ongoing investigation, the two previous IG reports (1. Investigation of McCabe and 2. Clinton email/FBI bias) could not outline anything tangentially connected to the Mueller investigation without first passing through his teams approval and review.
That level of Mueller influence kept the most severe elements of investigative sunlight away from public review.
These officials defending the administrative state are still in place. We know they are in place because their influential conduct is visible. Three of them are inarguable:
(1) By redacting innocuous, albeit highly damaging information, within the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages and emails. Officials within the agencies are hiding information and even eliminating the most damaging material.
(2) By controlling what records IG Horowitz has access to; in addition to who he is interviewing. The IG is only as effective as the material he has to review.
(3) By shaping the executive summaries of the two previous IG reports to ensure the specific material within the report is diluted as much as possible in the summary and conclusions.
In essence, and against the understanding of how these officials manipulated the recusal of AG Jeff Sessions; DAG Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray, Deputy FBI Director David Bowditch, FBI Chief Legal Counsel Dana Boente, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the affiliated network of political operatives within the DOJ/FBI; this crew has held free reign to shape everything in the past two years.
That is why there has been ZERO progress. Everything past to present, has been a complete con-job by officials within the DOJ and FBI.
♦(1) Create a Special Counsel investigation – Just by creating the investigation it is then used as a shield by any corrupt FBI/DOJ official who would find himself/herself under downstream congressional investigation. Former officials being deposed/questioned by Congress (or IG Horowitz) could then say they are unable to answer those questions due to the ongoing special counsel investigation. In this way Mueller provides cover for ideologically aligned deep state officials.
♦(2) Use the investigation to keep any and all inquiry focused away from the corrupt DOJ and FBI activity that took place in 2015, 2016, 2017. Keep the media narrative looking somewhere, anywhere, other than directly at the epicenter of the issues. In this way, Mueller provides distraction and talking points against the Trump administration. If a damaging story starts to surface,… Call Rod Rosenstein and insert some insufferable Russian indictment to distract attention. [EXAMPLE]
Oh yeah,…. Maybe you thought CTH would forget about that one, huh?
Whatever happened to the July 2018 indictment (full pdf) of the “Russians” who “hacked” the DNC database?..
….Based on the premise of the FBI conducting some -unexplained and unsubstantiated- form of forensic data-analysis to formulate their detailed conclusions….. yet no-one can explain how this FBI forensic data-analysis was possible when the FBI was never allowed access to the DCCC, DNC and Clinton Campaign servers?
The indictments were passed off to the DOJ NSD Division, SEVEN MONTHS AGO, and the story (referenced by Stephanopoulos as an assertion of fact) just :::::poof::::: disappeared.
Funny that.
Any Rosenstein, Mueller or Whitaker apologists got an explanation for that?
Anyone?….
Anyone?
I digress.
♦(3) Use the investigation to suck-up, absorb, any damaging investigative material that might surface as a result of tangentially related inquiry. Example: control the exposure of evidence against classified leak participants like SSCI Director of Security, James Wolfe; and/or block IG Horowitz from seeing material related to the FISA abuse scandal and “spygate”. In this way Mueller provides cover for the institutions and the administrative state.
I think the Obama DOJ “ethics” officials hamstring whoever tries to provide oversight. First Sessions, now Whitaker. They need to be replaced.
They need to be ignored!
Snuffalophogous says intelligence unanimously concluded the Russians hack the DNC. IIRC, the report on that issued by the Intel agencies said something like the hack was done “most likely by state actors, most likely Russia”, but there was no proof Russia actually did it. That’s why the Seth Rich downloaded the emails is an equally plausible story.
Would have been nice if POTUS was a step ahead of all these idiots in the DOJ, I wish he was a savage that would truly drain the swamp and bring Justice to all these idiots. Thats how I pictured him back in 2016 but it breaks my heart to know that he has been tricked every step of the way and I fear he doesnt know the true scope of how powerful and corrupt the DOJ is. Barr is just the latest example that POTUS does not know how to handle this. There will never be justice when it comes to spygate. Thats the truth.
So you’re saying the POTUS doesn’t know what we know?
“Maybe you thought CTH would forget about that one, huh?”
We also haven’t forgotten about the Vault 7 release concerning CIA hacking tools that they “lost control” of O/A March 2017. Of particular interest was the last bullet point from CTH at the time:
>>”CIA deliberately mimics the hacking protocols of Russia to obfuscate their own hacks”.<<
Mr. Snuffleupagus can get stuffed.
Great reminder.
No attorney by Rogers side coaching him. Easy to tell the truth when nothing to lie about. A fresh change to the typical and Roger hammered him !!
Time to gut the DOJ and completely destroy the FBI giving the DEA a new title and former FBI resources.
Trump probably has to buy new shit coats every week due to all the backstabbing by his own appointees.
Suit coats lol. WordPress is unforgiving.
Steponallofus, the same guy Monica Lewinsky said had a good view from his desk of her thong, exposed from movements that pulled down her pants a little working around the office.
“The willfully blind ‘trust the plan‘ crew really needs to spend some time in contemplation of that question.”
I finally figured it out. You’re bitter. I can’t see any other reason to attack people that haven’t done anything to you. So what if they want to “trust the plan”? How does this stop you from doing your thing?
Because youre promoting and spreading fake info
One can take a spotlight and shine it all day on a swamp…..it can reveal most of the scum and vile critters in in..
put until the plug is pulled the swamp will not drain.
I always saw America as a shining beacon. An example for humanity of that good governance is possible. At the age of 60 I am watching that beacon being systematically disassembled, while our last hope, President Trump is maligned and blocked at every turn. I’ve not given up, but with everything I see and read lately, it becomes difficult to stay positive.
