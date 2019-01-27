President Trump Draws Attention to Border Crisis in Hildago County New Mexico…

Investigative reporter Chris Ramirez reported on the security crisis and crime on the southern border in New Mexico. He speaks with New Mexico border residents about the security challenges on the border, with one resident noting, “we have a crisis down here.” The report ran on the local New Mexico NBC news station KOB 4. Watch:

President Trump drew attention to this report moments ago on Twitter:

BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! pic.twitter.com/yDdCG5DCxn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2019

