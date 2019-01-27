President Trump Draws Attention to Border Crisis in Hildago County New Mexico…

Investigative reporter Chris Ramirez reported on the security crisis and crime on the southern border in New Mexico. He speaks with New Mexico border residents about the security challenges on the border, with one resident noting, “we have a crisis down here.” The report ran on the local New Mexico NBC news station KOB 4. Watch:
President Trump drew attention to this report moments ago on Twitter:
They will not give you a wall Mr President.
If you cannot make a SOTU in the House do one on the border.
Make another SOTU three months after that one. then another in three more.
Make this the defining issue of your Presidency.
You will win!
So he is back to tweeting? Yeah, that’s been real successful so far…SMH!
You’re helping, right?
Pass on this information because the media won’t.
He needs to keep tweeting. That’s how we get the facts! Pass it on and stop complaining.
It’s a form of unfettered communication. You know that right? It isn’t a justice department, a Congress, a law enforcement entity, a court, a military tribunal. It’s just communication. If you thought it was something more than that is on you.
He is still your President!
He is doing all that he can. He is our advocate, but he’s not a dictator, he’s doing everything to constitution allows him to do. Instead of hurting the situation PEDRO, why not call some representatives and raise hell instead of bitching about the guy who IS on your side, getting pounded every day for YOU for free. Wise up!
87 miles no border wall. The 1.6 billion authorized prior to shutdown was only for 65 miles. Arizona border looks much the same as NM. We need to full amount to protect the US (us)
Can the President start using the funds from the Kolfage GoFundMe?
I know it won’t do much in the way of construction but it would send a message.
the Kolfage project is working with private landowners to build a wall. Sheriff Clarke & Kris Kobach are also advising.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Great! I like Kobach.
It would be nice IMO if the President would initiate a conversation about that effort by having a news / speech event at any of those private locations.
No Stab, the President cannot use funds that have not been appropriated. He can do what he has been hinting about, but he will face the courts. Anyone telling you different is probably trying to get you to screw yourself over by not supporting %1000 the one guy out there who’s TRYING to fix the problem.
How does a 65 mile fence cost $1.6 billion?
No bid contracts, overbilling, and pretty much zero oversight.
Some existing property owners need to be bought out, that we be a battle. Environmental impacts will also institute ridiculous requirements like shutting down job if identify some bug, plant or animal identified as endangered.
Also the steel slat fence will have a 5ft deep in the ground cement base for re-enforcementfrom being rammed and eliminate easy tunneling.
Union Labor.
I was quoted $12,000 to install 220 linear feet of 6 ft high vinyl privacy fence (plus two gates) 6 years ago. I think that $1.7B for 343,200 linear feet of 30 ft. high steel barrier. Is reasonable work given the significant increase in fence size and installation requirements for the high steel barrier that requires a large, deep concrete foundation.
One must consider the cost to mobilize the installation teams, heavy equipment costs, on site temporary shelters, power generators, etc. Not to mention 24 hour security for the crews and equipment. This isn’t a Home Depot DIY project.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, that is about 1700 dollars per foot. Of course, I don’t know how much land is public, and how much will have to be purchased through eminant domain.
Many harp on the fact we need eminent domain for the wall land. Seems to me a wall goes right where that little fence is. I’m sure there is a government right of way setback from the border. Why all the neah sayers
LikeLiked by 6 people
As if eminent domain would be a problem.
The Supreme Court has ruled that the government can seize your house, and let a private business have it.
The big wall is just a lot of short walls joined together. Walls are something we have known how to build for centuries, now suddenly it becomes more complex than a lunar landing?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It will still face lawsuits Bendix. STOP listening to Coulter man.
LikeLike
shemesh [sheh’-mesh] Hebrew word for ‘sun’. Also to be ‘brilliant’.
raqad [raw-kad’] Hebrew word for ‘dance’.
Sundance is our Brilliant Sunshine dance. I thank the Father for EVERYTHING you do, Sundance. God bless you, PJDT and the USA! Keep up the good fight! MAGA/KAG
Hear, hear!!
Supposed to be ‘PDJT’, sorry.
a country without borders is not a country!
LikeLiked by 3 people
25 million illegals…Evidence of voter fraud and election theft…now, video of a foreign army??? Pressure!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry Ann, but 45 knows! https://nypost.com/2019/01/26/federal-employees-wary-of-government-shutdown-repeat/
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Everyone is worried” at the prospect of a second closure, a female corrections officer said.
“I feel that for my brothers and sisters in blue … we have to protect our country,” she said. “But at what cost? We’re all banding together for the greater good of our country.”
President Trump stated, “negotiations with Democrats will start immediately.”
Apparently missing paychecks are not an issue for teachers in LA and Denver
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it was me, and I was a govt worker I’d feel a bit disgusted that my paycheck was essentially blood money that had to enable murder, drugs, and human trafficking to make happen.
LikeLike
Lurking Lawyer here.
This tweet is a small part of his present ‘wall/immigration’ strategy. Pelosi said publicly many times no negotiation until gov reopens. Gov reopened means she at least has to pretend to negotiate.
The CR gave the congressional task force exactly 21 days. Today is already day 19 and there hasn’t even been a first meeting. The Dems have to know that if they don’t get DACA now, it will soon be dead at SCOTUS. So there is a chance for a hurry up deal PDJT can accept. A very small chance given the small time window and failure to start yet.
Meanwhile, PDJT can use the 21 days to make the very public urgency case in two ways: cost (first post shutdown tweet already) and crime (this first post shutdown tweet). The crime stuff needs to be heavily illegal drug trafficking and transnational criminal gangs (like MS13). Preferably irrefutable visual proofs, as this TV report showing the current inadequate Hidalgo county fence. This irrefutable information is actually strategic for the rapidly approaching endgame.
After 21 days, there are only two possible outcomes. Either is a PDJT win and a Pelosi checkmate.
There is an acceptable deal, slat barrier ‘fence’ gets built, and gov stays open.
There is not, and Trump promptly invokes 10USC284 (b)(7) [he orders DHS to request DoD assistance concerning narcotics smuggling and transnational criminal organizations. The statute has been on the books since 1986 and was reaffirmed in 2016 under Obama (via a renumbering amendment creating §284). It allowed SecDef to order Army Corp of Engineers to build ‘roads, fences, and illumination’ at US border upon other federal agency (DHS) request to stop drugs and transnational criminal orgnizations. The specifics were highlighted in nonpartisan Congressional Research Office report that came out last week. AND, anywhere illegal aloens are crossing the southern border is ALSO a place that narcotics and MS13 can cross. So 10USC284 has no real locational constraints.
IMO Trump wisely signed the 3 week CR for three reasons (and the caved stuff is just noise):
1. Lower level Dems (up to Steny Hoyer!) were starting to see their no barrier position as a loser, signalling this to the PDJT team and publicly.
2. ATC and TSA unions (heavily Dem) were starting sickouts that, among many other things, would damage the economy and very visibly upset the Superbowl.
3. He learned of the CRS opinion. So the legally risky national emergency EO becomes just a ‘Art of the Deal’ head fake. Unlike the NEA and thereby invoked 10USC2808, I can think of NO viable legal challenge to 10USC284.
Great summary! Wondered why 45 said “Border Barrier” and not, The Wall…we love The Wall but with the law stated above, must change term to “barrier…fencing…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
My fear is that Pelosi is as much a captive of the AOC crowd as PDT is a captive of the Mitch/GOPe crowd.
There is not even a hint of political calculation with the Friends of AOC. Just RESIST.
Maybe that is a good thing?
Would you mind clarifying on this one,
” as PDT is a captive of the Mitch/GOPe crowd.”
LikeLike
Thanks for you insight! IMHO the clowns in congress will get nothing done (and upset the DACAs) and our president will get his barrier built.
Excellent analysis and explanation – thank you!
>Trump promptly invokes 10USC284 (b)(7) [he orders DHS to request DoD assistance concerning narcotics smuggling and transnational criminal organizations. The statute has been on the books since 1986 and was reaffirmed in 2016 under Obama (via a renumbering amendment creating §284). It allowed SecDef to order Army Corp of Engineers to build ‘roads, fences, and illumination’ at US border upon other federal agency (DHS) request to stop drugs and transnational criminal orgnizations. The specifics were highlighted in nonpartisan Congressional Research Office report that came out last week. AND, anywhere illegal aloens are crossing the southern border is ALSO a place that narcotics and MS13 can cross. So 10USC284 has no real locational constraints.<
Doesn't matter, they'll find a judge to hold it up in court, it will stay in limbo for eternity. They'll have challenge after challenge lined up.
District Court judges only have authority within their District. Same for Appeals Courts. The is no reason that the President, citing the national level emergency nature of the crisis, can’t ignore District and Appeals Courts and say he will respond only to the Supremes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The senator s voted 98 to one to fund the opioid crisis, do they know what a crisis is ?,do they think it stops at the border, the border is the heart and soul of the opioid scourge , fentinal !!
Excerpts >The numbers are shocking. In 2016, more than 42,000 people in the U.S. died from opioid overdoses ,
https://www.cbp.gov/frontline/fighting-opioid-scourge
Excerpt >President Donald Trump declared the opioid crisis a national health emergency, pledging the full support of the federal government in this fight. Part of that support starts right at America’s borders and ports of entry. <NAIL that point home then ,the same senators who voted to fund the opioid crisis need to sign on to the wall ,hold their feet to the fire,
I just threw my wife off the t train but she's back on now and she's crying and acting hysterical over this, I gave her a nerve pill so she'll be fine but I'm about to throw her momma from the train ,is the Trump train a unstoppable run away train ? ,someone should call Lamar and curse him out ,call Collins too
Excellent report.
Given the vast miles of unmonitored/unprotected Southern border, how is it possible to claim “x” percent of drugs/guns/etc come into the US at the official entry points?
I live in NM….the state is now full Democrat. The new gov. spent one hour on the border and said nothing to see there. The ranchers are now screaming, and have been for several yrs, for help….there will be NO eminent domain fights in southern NM. When Obama was president, border patrol was yanked back 50 miles from the actual border—media tells you nothing…local channels are KOAT, KOB and KRQE for local reporting. The flesh eating bacteria illegal was in a group of many recently coming in.
LikeLiked by 3 people
SAD! its 100% deliberate…they are overwhelming Social Security and Medicare just at the most important time to protect it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nobody cares. Al Gore ran for President in 2000 promising to put a lock box on SS. America said “No”. Nothing has changed and all the extra money gets spent every year. No matter what, the money would be gone anyways.
LikeLike
Al Gore,really.Please join the rest of us in the real world.
LikeLike
I mention Al Gore not as an endorsement, but to remind people how long this has been going on.
LikeLike
Excellent film, The Arroyo, free streaming for Amazon Prime members:
https://www.amazon.com/Arroyo-KennyMaines/dp/B00KILVJWE
It was totally ignored by the always VERY liberal “professional” movie reviewers which should instantly tell you something, but with 79% likes from viewers:
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/the_arroyo
“40 miles north of America’s southern border, nightfall marks the beginning of a mass migration of men and drugs the likes of which the world has never seen. For the ranchers whose acreage is in the path of this exodus, the horror of finding the dead bodies, raped women, and destroyed property is second only to the feeling of betrayal by a government that is happy to take their money, but not to guard their rights and land. Jim Weatherford has taken horror and betrayal alike in stride, but there are some things a man simply cannot abide, and some lines that must be defended.”
I saw it on a mailed DVD when I was a Netflix member and thought of it after reading this column.
Thank you.
but but but manufactured crisis.
I’ve started praying Psalm 91 over all our borders daily.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK, here is an overly optimistic scenario:
1) Maybe some house Dems (mostly newly elected Dems) are more open to real border security than is being reported – people/voters in these districts should bombard these reps over the next 2-3 weeks – PDJT and others in the admin are hinting at this potential house Dem “support”
2) Every day march out real life stories like this NM story – put them behind a microphone in a briefing; yes it wouldn’t be covered by MSM but info does get out at the margin on the internet – CONTINUALLY PUT A FACE TO THE PROBLEM/CRISIS
3) Work to get something acceptable passed in the Senate – you’d need ALL of the R’s and seven red state D’s or D’s from states that will likely vote Trump in 2020 to get it passed – for sure this would be really hard
4) If it ever gets to the House there is more cover/support for Dems than expected and you get basically the same Senate bill passed
Very low probability of working so you then go the “Emergency” route which will get stayed by a liberal fed judge – then work hard on getting it to the Supreme Court as fast as possible.
But I think you’ve done yourself some good. I think the “daily fight” works in PDJT’s favor as the real human stories are emotionally powerful. Also helps light a fire with the Supreme Court and also helps the 2020 election narrative (where the future of the Supreme Court will also be a major issue)
Tough, New Mexico residents.
The Coastal Elites, neither of whom were elected by you (you couldn’t even vote for them if you wanted to) are totally opposed to your having anything approaching public safety in your communities.
So much so, you would think Chuck and Nancy’s lives depended on it.
I know, you New Mexicans don’t get to have any say on what happens at the border between New York and Canada. That doesn’t matter. Not one bit.
LikeLike
I understand that there are complete swatches of parkland in California that the drug growing cartels have taken over and people are afraid to go there to boot them out. You keep letting this go on and on and on and pretty soon, you won’t own that land anymore. You will have been moved off it by the gangs & drug cartels, physically.
Pretty soon our crime rate will be as high as Mexico’s.
FOOLS!
The problem in New Mexico is the same as it is in most states. The large metropolitan centers with large populations overwhelmingly vote Democrat which negates the rest of the state. This is a real problem in this nation, it forces a “one size fits all” governance onto all citizens when there are very different ideas and needs in rural areas vs metropolitan areas.
LikeLike
Congress is composed of Criminals,Commies,Cowards ,it is that simple !
