Top Military Diplomat from Venezuela Breaks With Maduro and Supports Guaido…

Posted on January 26, 2019 by

Venezuela dictator Nicolas Maduro has broken-off diplomatic relations with the U.S. and demanded all attache’s to return home.  However the top Venezuela military attache within the U.S. has now backed President Juan Guaido as the legitimate president and will remain in the U.S.

(Via Miami Herald) The military attaché at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, Col. José Luis Silva, broke with the Nicolás Maduro regime Saturday and urged other armed forces members to recognize Juan Guaidó as the legitimate interim president of the South American nation.

“As the Venezuelan defense attaché in the United States, I do not recognize Mr. Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela,” Silva told el Nuevo Herald in a telephone interview from Washington, D.C.

“My message to all armed forces members, to everyone who carries a gun, is to please let’s not attack the people. We are also part of the people, and we’ve had enough of supporting a government that has betrayed the most basic principles and sold itself to other countries,” he added.

Silva, like all other Venezuelan diplomatic mission staffers in the United States, was ordered to return home after Maduro announced he was breaking diplomatic relations with Washington because it had recognized Guaidó as the legitimate president of Venezuela.  (read more)

13 Responses to Top Military Diplomat from Venezuela Breaks With Maduro and Supports Guaido…

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    January 26, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    Pompeo getting it done yet again. This time at the UN.

  2. TMonroe says:
    January 26, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    Wow, diplomacy without auto-shipping our military there. What a concept.

  3. sundance says:
    January 26, 2019 at 6:59 pm

  4. Publius2016 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    one more day til Maduro goes…can’t see how he holds power with Black Ops on the ground…

  5. Rex70 says:
    January 26, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    Prayers and highest hopes for his family back in Venezuela. A very brave man and hope that there are many more like him here in the U.S. and his home. Go, Pompeo…go, Trump.

  6. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 26, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    So says El Coro-nell from the safety of the good ol’ U.S.A. Might as well put in his asylum papers and get that chain migration started.

  7. Doug says:
    January 26, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    In other news, TraitorCrats are planning to impeach the President who is helping oust the vile dictator Maduro, negotiating nuclear disarmament with RocketMan, renegotiating more favorable trade deals with ChiComs
    over tweets.

  8. JackB says:
    January 26, 2019 at 7:07 pm

  9. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    January 26, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    The Venezuela situation is helping to expose the radical new Dems for what they are, as well. AOC’s socialism is exposed, and there is this, too:

  10. JackB says:
    January 26, 2019 at 7:14 pm

    What is more important the crap that’s been going on in a s***thole in Latin America or the on going coup right here at home?

    Why are we lecturing the world about human rights when we send SWAT teams to arrest a political opponent and incarcerate more people than anywhere else barring totalitarian China?

    If Maduro is an evil dictator what about the Saudi king who beheads people routinely?

