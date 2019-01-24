President Trump Delivers Remarks About Ongoing Schumer/McConnell Negotiations and Border Funding…

Posted on January 24, 2019 by

President Donald Trump delivers remarks after the Senate failed to pass legislation to fund government and provide border security.  The president reiterates the need for the border wall/fence, and says Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is negotiating with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for an interim compromise.

  1. railer says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Trump will eventually have to veto the bill. If they override, fair enough. The Swamp wins that round. McConnell really is an absolute snake.

    Play it by ear at that point. He can still declare a national emergency. He can wait for the Supreme Court to end Obama’s DACA nonsense, and then use that as leverage. Whatever happens though, he has to get some of these Swamp creatures on the record so they can get hammered next election.

  2. Fools Gold says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Did we deplorables hire the right boss or what! I’m with him! MAGA!

  3. WES says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:47 pm

    Technically the are still 30 Presidential emergencies outstanding!

    Maybe President Trump could use an existing (Dem) emergency to build the wall!

    Would drive Dems crazy!

  4. DJT2020 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    I AM NOT a government worker and multiple credit card companies that I use wrote me letters offering increased credit and payment extensions if I was affected by the shutdown.

  5. oldman g (@gerald494) says:
    January 24, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    PDJT is wasting his time because the weak spineless pussy GOP are bound to cave again to the will of their Uniparty counterparts. My greatest fear is that they are going to force PDJT to concede more and more to their demands which will result in the majority of his base turning against him resulting in a Dem 2020 win

    • p'odwats says:
      January 25, 2019 at 12:13 am

      That’s exactly what the useless GOP will do. They’re in bed with the Democrats and have much to lose if the crimes committed in The Swamp are ever brought to light. The country be damned to both Republicans and Democrats. Their globalist masters always come first!

      • cwf60 says:
        January 25, 2019 at 1:44 am

        President Trump has time to bring those crimes to light. I hope it is soon, but I realize he has to do it for maximum impact. The traitors can not slip through the net.
        As far as 2020, if election fraud is not addressed, I am afraid he will lose. They did well in 2018 flipping elections with ballot harvesting and ballots found after the election. 2016 will not happen again. The deep state will do what it takes to remove PDJT.

  6. tav144 says:
    January 24, 2019 at 11:02 pm

    Get the govt opened, schedule the state of the union, then announce at the state of the union that you’re calling for a state of emergency and bringing in the military with the full amount to dund the wall. Then while pelosi sits behind you at the SOTU, lay the blame for it at the feet of obstructionist Democrats

  7. All Too Much says:
    January 24, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    Maybe already posted, I did not read al comments.

    “Senate Democrats reject Trump’s ‘pro-rated’ wall funding pitch
    Jordain Carney01/24/19 08:57 PM EST
    Senate Democrats will not support President Trump’s proposal for a “prorated” funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

    A spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday Senate Democrats won’t support funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall “prorated or otherwise.”

    “Sen. Schumer and Senate Democrats have made clear to Leader McConnell and Republicans that they will not support funding for the wall, prorated or otherwise,” the spokesman said. ”

    https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/426916-senate-democrats-reject-trumps-pro-rated-wall-funding-pitch

    Good. I was hoping they’d reject.
    Game on.

  8. Right to reply says:
    January 24, 2019 at 11:15 pm

    SOE is coming…Build that wall!

    • Robert Smith says:
      January 24, 2019 at 11:55 pm

      This process was never going to be easy. It has to be that the swamp is exposed on both side. The public has to see the complete disregard and corruption of the professional political class. Sure, some will never believe their own eyes and discount their experiences and accept the “expert” and unbiased Deep State media version of events.

      • Whit Apple says:
        January 25, 2019 at 12:02 am

        People are waking-up little by little. Once people has seen the light,what is there to go back too? More and more people are seeing Washington for what it is and the Media for what it isn’t.

        • Robert Smith says:
          January 25, 2019 at 12:20 am

          The left/Democrats may be cheering on the Media right now because it is keeping down Trump, but, it will turn on them in a second. I still feel the media is the biggest problem It is what allows this situation to persist.

  9. straightstreet says:
    January 25, 2019 at 12:20 am

    President Trump, do not give in!

