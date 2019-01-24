President Trump Delivers Remarks About Ongoing Schumer/McConnell Negotiations and Border Funding…

President Donald Trump delivers remarks after the Senate failed to pass legislation to fund government and provide border security. The president reiterates the need for the border wall/fence, and says Senate Leader Mitch McConnell is negotiating with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for an interim compromise.
Trump will eventually have to veto the bill. If they override, fair enough. The Swamp wins that round. McConnell really is an absolute snake.
Play it by ear at that point. He can still declare a national emergency. He can wait for the Supreme Court to end Obama’s DACA nonsense, and then use that as leverage. Whatever happens though, he has to get some of these Swamp creatures on the record so they can get hammered next election.
Did we deplorables hire the right boss or what! I’m with him! MAGA!
By the railer, you received your States swamp rats today. 2020 is around the corner. Get them the hell out!
Technically the are still 30 Presidential emergencies outstanding!
Maybe President Trump could use an existing (Dem) emergency to build the wall!
Would drive Dems crazy!
I AM NOT a government worker and multiple credit card companies that I use wrote me letters offering increased credit and payment extensions if I was affected by the shutdown.
I’m not a govt worker either but have received the same offer.
PDJT is wasting his time because the weak spineless pussy GOP are bound to cave again to the will of their Uniparty counterparts. My greatest fear is that they are going to force PDJT to concede more and more to their demands which will result in the majority of his base turning against him resulting in a Dem 2020 win
That’s exactly what the useless GOP will do. They’re in bed with the Democrats and have much to lose if the crimes committed in The Swamp are ever brought to light. The country be damned to both Republicans and Democrats. Their globalist masters always come first!
President Trump has time to bring those crimes to light. I hope it is soon, but I realize he has to do it for maximum impact. The traitors can not slip through the net.
As far as 2020, if election fraud is not addressed, I am afraid he will lose. They did well in 2018 flipping elections with ballot harvesting and ballots found after the election. 2016 will not happen again. The deep state will do what it takes to remove PDJT.
Get the govt opened, schedule the state of the union, then announce at the state of the union that you’re calling for a state of emergency and bringing in the military with the full amount to dund the wall. Then while pelosi sits behind you at the SOTU, lay the blame for it at the feet of obstructionist Democrats
Maybe already posted, I did not read al comments.
“Senate Democrats reject Trump’s ‘pro-rated’ wall funding pitch
Jordain Carney01/24/19 08:57 PM EST
Senate Democrats will not support President Trump’s proposal for a “prorated” funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall.
A spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday Senate Democrats won’t support funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall “prorated or otherwise.”
“Sen. Schumer and Senate Democrats have made clear to Leader McConnell and Republicans that they will not support funding for the wall, prorated or otherwise,” the spokesman said. ”
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/426916-senate-democrats-reject-trumps-pro-rated-wall-funding-pitch
Good. I was hoping they’d reject.
Game on.
SOE is coming…Build that wall!
This process was never going to be easy. It has to be that the swamp is exposed on both side. The public has to see the complete disregard and corruption of the professional political class. Sure, some will never believe their own eyes and discount their experiences and accept the “expert” and unbiased Deep State media version of events.
People are waking-up little by little. Once people has seen the light,what is there to go back too? More and more people are seeing Washington for what it is and the Media for what it isn’t.
The left/Democrats may be cheering on the Media right now because it is keeping down Trump, but, it will turn on them in a second. I still feel the media is the biggest problem It is what allows this situation to persist.
President Trump, do not give in!
