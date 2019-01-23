Attorney Robert Barnes Gives Covington Smear Merchants 48 Hours to Retract Libel and Slander…

Attorney Robert Barnes explains to ‘Fox & Friends’ that any ‘false statements’ made about the students needs to be retracted and corrected within 48 hours or the subjects who targeted the Covington High School students will face lawsuits.

Mr. Barnes explains the specific laws that apply to minors; the process for libel damages under the current circumstances; and further outlines he is providing his legal services free of charge in order to stop malicious smears.

