Attorney Robert Barnes Gives Covington Smear Merchants 48 Hours to Retract Libel and Slander…

Posted on January 23, 2019 by

Attorney Robert Barnes explains to ‘Fox & Friends’ that any ‘false statements’ made about the students needs to be retracted and corrected within 48 hours or the subjects who targeted the Covington High School students will face lawsuits.

Mr. Barnes explains the specific laws that apply to minors; the process for libel damages under the current circumstances; and further outlines he is providing his legal services free of charge in order to stop malicious smears.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Christian Values, Cold Anger, Cultural Marxism, Death Threats, Dem Hypocrisy, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Political correctness/cultural marxism, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

64 Responses to Attorney Robert Barnes Gives Covington Smear Merchants 48 Hours to Retract Libel and Slander…

  1. Cyber says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    My money’s on a whole lot of these libelous people doubling down on stupid.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Paul Tibbets says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    And where were is the MSM in exposing the documented lies of chief fridge repairman?

    Phillips has lied multiple times and all the MSM will say is there is conflicting accounts.

    Truly the enemy of the people.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. frances says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Go get ’em!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Tiffthis says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Hope that goes to the Omar woman in office too. She tweeted that those boys were yelling at the pro life march “you weren’t raped, you liked it” and other such things. Of course she has no video of these claims

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. henry says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    I would bet Haberman gives a ‘so sorry it’s not true’ apology at 47.5 hours.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Sentient says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    I hope Barnes sues each “journolist” personally and individually (in addition to their corporate employers).

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. stg58animalmother says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Why does our side fire warning shots? Shoot to kill.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. webgirlpdx says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    I’m all in for lawsuits to help stop at least some of the Social Media madness where these evil people can get away with their filth on any given day. We need some legal precedence starting now. Thank you, Mr. Barnes.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. sundance says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. DAVID FALES says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Kudos to Robert Barnes. It appears more and more people have observed PDJT fight back (successfully) and have decided that it is time for them to join the fight.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. Doug says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    I’ll send this Barnes dude money if he opens a fund for this righteous endeavor

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Linus in W.PA. says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Isn’t this Barnes guy somehow tied to Manafort?

    Like

    Reply
  13. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 23, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    I hope this attorney rakes them over the coals for hundreds of millions.Tired of the left feeling like they can do whatever they want to good upstanding Americans. Attacking American children was bottom of Barrel.
    My biggest pray is that this will help a few Americans to finally wake, would love to see millions of Americans wake up.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Elric VIII says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Mr. Barnes has the look of a bulldog about him. Sic ’em!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. NJF says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    i’ve been forwarding tweets to Barnes all day!

    SE Cupp is still spewing hate. I guess bc she’d never think to watch FOX, shes oblivious. he, he.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Call Me Al says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    I wonder when the Diocese of Covington will issue its apology?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. LEET says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    Should be interesting to see unfold. Many are doubling down on their smear and lies. Just saw a story pushed by the Guardian pushing bias and propaganda.
    https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/jan/23/nick-sandmann-kentucky-student-defends-position-with-native-american

    Notice that “smirking” is now deemed by the left to be some sort of provacation and they can read into the “smirk” whatever nefarious intents that justifies the actions against these boys.

    Like

    Reply
  18. kevin king says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    This sums up the just how big the stakes are in this fight….they won’t stop at destroying children if they are white. Shocking that they think they can get away with this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. 335blues says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Sue the heck out of these vile lying agitators.
    They continue on a daily basis to cause violence, fear and all manner of damage to the lives of innocent people, and to the freedoms of all Americans.
    Damn them to hell.

    Like

    Reply
  20. stg58animalmother says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Time for Barnes to start filing, not reconciling. He’s getting bomb threats now. Forget these offers of leniency. Burn them all, no quarter given, salt the earth.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. emet says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    The smart ones will fold now and cut their losses, leaving the target-rich environment of those who are likely ignoring astute legal advice. These fools will be sorry over the next couple of years, and some will finally settle at the last minute. I expect to see some weaselly retractions, though, over the next two days. Hoping to see some of the Hollywood people get an expensive lesson and have to neg on gofundme.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. MIKE says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    About. Damn. Time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Jane in Florida says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    https://tinyurl.com/ydfzlgug
    BREAKING: Lawyer Representing Covington Kids Receives Bomb Threat After Giving Celebs and Journalists 48 Hour Notice to Retract or Face Lawsuits

    Attorney Robert Barnes’ Twitter page is: https://twitter.com/Barnes_Law

    *****
    This bit of news was retweeted on Attorney Barnes’ page

    Jim Hoft
    ‏Verified account @gatewaypundit
    3h3 hours ago

    Covington Catholic Bishop and School Administration — Who Threw the Kids Under the Bus — Now Barring Them From Speaking to Media to Defend Themselves @CassandraRules https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/covington-catholic-bishop-and-school-administration-who-threw-the-kids-under-the-bus-now-barring-them-from-speaking-to-media-to-defend-themselves/ … via @gatewaypundit

    Like

    Reply
  24. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    Mario Murillo Ministries did a good piece on this..

    https://mariomurilloministries.wordpress.com/2019/01/23/so-now/

    Like

    Reply
  25. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    Like

    Reply
  26. spren says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:30 pm

    It’s very telling that even after these leftist haters are presented with indisputable evidence that the exact opposite took place from what they claimed, they are undeterred and double down with their lies and vicious hatred. Seeing those red MAGA hats provokes the exact same response as a bull seeing the red rag waved in his face. There is no rational way to deal with these sociopaths. They must be neutered or destroyed politically in one way or another.

    Like

    Reply
  27. LKAinLA says:
    January 23, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    God Bless this man! I am beside myself with happiness that he is going to help apply the law to these lawless liars.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s