Attorney Robert Barnes Gives Covington Smear Merchants 48 Hours to Retract Libel and Slander…

Attorney Robert Barnes explains to ‘Fox & Friends’ that any ‘false statements’ made about the students needs to be retracted and corrected within 48 hours or the subjects who targeted the Covington High School students will face lawsuits.
Mr. Barnes explains the specific laws that apply to minors; the process for libel damages under the current circumstances; and further outlines he is providing his legal services free of charge in order to stop malicious smears.
My money’s on a whole lot of these libelous people doubling down on stupid.
Agree, they are blinded by hate. For the last 2 years all THEIR created fears have been confirmed.
Hate to be sure, BUT most are empowered by anonymity, the famous are empowered by privilege. I would also like to see the “law” level the playing field for these minor citizens.
It’s what they’re best at. Comes to them naturally.
Oh let’s hope so!
They already have. From what I can see, only a minority of the false accusation smear merchants have apologized.
And where were is the MSM in exposing the documented lies of chief fridge repairman?
Phillips has lied multiple times and all the MSM will say is there is conflicting accounts.
Truly the enemy of the people.
They are even the enemy of the peeps that lap up their drivel, but those peeps are too stupid to know it.
Go get ’em!!!
Hope that goes to the Omar woman in office too. She tweeted that those boys were yelling at the pro life march “you weren’t raped, you liked it” and other such things. Of course she has no video of these claims
It did. Alyssa Milano too!!!!
Barnes responded to her directly and she’s deleted her tweet. No apology tho https://twitter.com/LevineJonathan/status/1088163155648356360
Thanks for the link, Omar has an aggressive way about her- eek.
The rape claim was from a non-Covington youngster. The tweet she made was days after the story had been debunked. She has deleted her tweet and has yet to apologize.
I would bet Haberman gives a ‘so sorry it’s not true’ apology at 47.5 hours.
At 3 am by someone making their first appearance on the station.
I think he really wants to sue her and the NYT. He even brought them up on his interview on FOX.
I hope Barnes sues each “journolist” personally and individually (in addition to their corporate employers).
Sentient:
My suggestion would be to sue them for $100 million EACH!
Why does our side fire warning shots? Shoot to kill.
In this case it sounded like the parents wanted to grant them 48 hours. I would also think failure to abide the request might further make their case worse in court.
Ok
I’m all in for lawsuits to help stop at least some of the Social Media madness where these evil people can get away with their filth on any given day. We need some legal precedence starting now. Thank you, Mr. Barnes.
My gf handles defamation and related suits as a law partner. Going after minors who are not public figures is not the best move.
You aren’t insinuating that liberals are bright are you? After all, they ran Hillary in 2016 with all of her known corruption and flaws. 😉
He may be saying that liberals (marxist, socialist, Dems…) are used to getting away with it.
LOL She was put on notice by the lawyer Robert Barnes. She must have believed him, although she deleted the tweet she hasn’t issued an apology or retraction.. 🙄
Robert Barnes
Robert Barnes
@Barnes_Law
This is libel. Retract, or get sued.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Barnes_Law/status/1087929537374101504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Is deleting a Tweet considered a retraction?
Is Ilhan the belly of the camel in America’s home?
Not the belly.
Move your reference towards the back end of the camel……
Off Topic
Do you have an idea on what is up with Sheila Jackson Leigh? She has been sidelined regarding the rape coverup after the lawsuit was filed. I cannot find much more information than that.
Sundance
Stay on topic and do not yell Sundance to cover for it.
Dailycaller.com
Would love to see Rep. Omar named as a defendent by Mr. Barnes’s suit. Speech protections for members of Congress are not absolute, and holding Omar to task would be a great way to drive that point home. She better do more than delete the slimy tweet.
I just went to that “rewire” website that Omar linkers with her comment, that page is loco!!!
The Dems wouldn’t say anything if Omar unloaded an AK clip into the ceiling
of the house chamber yelling “Death to America !Death to Israel!”
This woman is worse than occasional Cortex..
Kudos to Robert Barnes. It appears more and more people have observed PDJT fight back (successfully) and have decided that it is time for them to join the fight.
I’ll send this Barnes dude money if he opens a fund for this righteous endeavor
If he wins, he will get a portion of the settlement as his payment. That’s kind of how it works especially for class-action cases.
Isn’t this Barnes guy somehow tied to Manafort?
The snark is strong with this one.
I hope this attorney rakes them over the coals for hundreds of millions.Tired of the left feeling like they can do whatever they want to good upstanding Americans. Attacking American children was bottom of Barrel.
My biggest pray is that this will help a few Americans to finally wake, would love to see millions of Americans wake up.
Mr. Barnes has the look of a bulldog about him. Sic ’em!
i’ve been forwarding tweets to Barnes all day!
SE Cupp is still spewing hate. I guess bc she’d never think to watch FOX, shes oblivious. he, he.
@Barnes_Law is a great account to follow on twitter.
I wonder when the Diocese of Covington will issue its apology?
They gag-ordered the students. No talks with media.
Should be interesting to see unfold. Many are doubling down on their smear and lies. Just saw a story pushed by the Guardian pushing bias and propaganda.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/jan/23/nick-sandmann-kentucky-student-defends-position-with-native-american
Notice that “smirking” is now deemed by the left to be some sort of provacation and they can read into the “smirk” whatever nefarious intents that justifies the actions against these boys.
This sums up the just how big the stakes are in this fight….they won’t stop at destroying children if they are white. Shocking that they think they can get away with this.
Sue the heck out of these vile lying agitators.
They continue on a daily basis to cause violence, fear and all manner of damage to the lives of innocent people, and to the freedoms of all Americans.
Damn them to hell.
Time for Barnes to start filing, not reconciling. He’s getting bomb threats now. Forget these offers of leniency. Burn them all, no quarter given, salt the earth.
Sound the Deguello.
Bad move by them, this will only make him and others fight harder.
More damages
Where is the FBI??
(Don’t tell me, I already know)
😡 😡 😡
The smart ones will fold now and cut their losses, leaving the target-rich environment of those who are likely ignoring astute legal advice. These fools will be sorry over the next couple of years, and some will finally settle at the last minute. I expect to see some weaselly retractions, though, over the next two days. Hoping to see some of the Hollywood people get an expensive lesson and have to neg on gofundme.
About. Damn. Time.
https://tinyurl.com/ydfzlgug
BREAKING: Lawyer Representing Covington Kids Receives Bomb Threat After Giving Celebs and Journalists 48 Hour Notice to Retract or Face Lawsuits
Attorney Robert Barnes’ Twitter page is: https://twitter.com/Barnes_Law
*****
This bit of news was retweeted on Attorney Barnes’ page
Jim Hoft
Verified account @gatewaypundit
3h3 hours ago
Covington Catholic Bishop and School Administration — Who Threw the Kids Under the Bus — Now Barring Them From Speaking to Media to Defend Themselves @CassandraRules https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/covington-catholic-bishop-and-school-administration-who-threw-the-kids-under-the-bus-now-barring-them-from-speaking-to-media-to-defend-themselves/ … via @gatewaypundit
Mario Murillo Ministries did a good piece on this..
https://mariomurilloministries.wordpress.com/2019/01/23/so-now/
It’s very telling that even after these leftist haters are presented with indisputable evidence that the exact opposite took place from what they claimed, they are undeterred and double down with their lies and vicious hatred. Seeing those red MAGA hats provokes the exact same response as a bull seeing the red rag waved in his face. There is no rational way to deal with these sociopaths. They must be neutered or destroyed politically in one way or another.
God Bless this man! I am beside myself with happiness that he is going to help apply the law to these lawless liars.
