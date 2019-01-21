The Covington Kids Just Met Saul Alinsky’s Disciples…

There is a generation of people new to the nuance of politics. There is also a generation of people familiar to things political, but new to the severe constructs within the industry.
Nothing the institutional or professionally political-left does is organic. Everything is pre-planned, pre-scripted and pre-organized.
All major events, even those that seem oddly organic (George Stephanopoulos asking Romney about constitutionality of birth control ’12), are highly scripted – while various elements within allied media await the triggering moments.
Like a political iceberg, two-thirds of the activity is below the surface; only one-third is visible. If we focus on the surface events, and not on the constructs under the surface, its easy to get caught up in the latest shiny thing.
Professional leftists plan everything.
This is all they do; this is all they know to do. From birth to maturity, within the machine, every moment of the day is spent planning optimum utilization. Every event is sequential.
This is not to say there are no grassroots elements within leftist designs. However, grassroots leftists (former Bernie Sanders supporters) are so blindly connected to the indoctrination that creates them, they cannot see the machinery.
The campaign of Donald Trump awakened an entire generation of conservative republicans to the machinery on the right side of the UniParty.
Some people became completely awakened; others were just shocked.
Everyone watched as the republican machinery was exposed by Donald Trump playing the role of Toto.
However, on the leftist side of the UniParty, that awakening has not happened.
This is a key point to remember.
Despite candidate Bernie Sanders having the opportunity to reveal the left-side of the machine…. he didn’t.
Sanders acquiesced, took measure of benefit, ran the financial calculations and backed down. The smart Sanders supporters saw it all, jaw agape, and became a wandering tribe. The media will never admit it, but many awakened Democrats supported Donald Trump.
Remember, RULE #1: Everything the institutional left does is by design.
The DNC nominee [there could be two (think Rubio/Jeb)] for 2020 has been fully briefed; and that person knows not to step into the political thunderdome until after Nancy Pelosi executes the triggering event.
Any Democrat candidate who announces a run for the presidency prior to Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings and Jerry Nadler’s plan, begins after April 15, 2019, is merely cannon-fodder. [Encouraged to run, but not part of the machine.]
Big money donors control the DNC machinery. The DNC planned candidate will announce their run after Jerry Nadler begins executing the ‘impeachment’ strategy. Any Democrat who announces prior to April 15th, is not going to be supported by the machine.
This UniParty approach is identical. The RNC (2015) and the DNC (2019), are two versions of the same Big Club instruction book.
A farce in sequence:
This was manufactured.
The manufacturing was/is also specifically purposeful.
Why?
Why the focus on religion with Second Lady, Karen Pence?
Why the focus on “Catholic” disparagement in the Covington fiasco?
Answer:
1. “Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.” Power is derived from 2 main sources – money and people. “Have-Nots” must build power from flesh and blood.
2. “Never go outside the expertise of your people.” It results in confusion, fear and retreat. Feeling secure adds to the backbone of anyone.
3. “Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.” Look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty.
4. “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules.
5. “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.
6. “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” They’ll keep doing it without urging and come back to do more. They’re doing their thing, and will even suggest better ones.
7. “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.” Don’t become old news.
8. “Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new.
9. “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.” Imagination and ego can dream up many more consequences than any activist.
10. “The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.” It is this unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign.
11. “If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive.” Violence from the other side can win the public to your side because the public sympathizes with the underdog.
12. “The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.” Never let the enemy score points because you’re caught without a solution to the problem.
13. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.
I knew all the recent Catholic bashing had a purpose.. Dems/media always have an angle
Keep in mind….if Ginsberg takes a dirt nap, the likely nominee by Trump, Barrett, is Catholic.
That’s exactly what Sundance just pointed out, brilliantly.
Someone on a TV panel discussion 10 minutes or so ago posited that the anti-Catholic focus was to take down several conservative targets that the Left wants to demolish, among them
– Catholic and other faith-based schooling, charter schools, etc
– noted the Karen Price element (she’s returning to teaching at a Catholic school)
– the right-to-life movement that has high participation by Catholics and other Christians
– conservatives and Trump support, of course
Someone mentioned that the activists were there at the Right to Life rally to find some conservatives to demonize – and that they found their mark in this group of students.
Yep. 2 instructive tweets:
POTUS weighs in.
Cernovich (not a fan) tells you how to know the set up is on.
I’ve written many recent comments on the site about how “everything the left does is a PR setup” or “the left is dependent on astroturfing.”
The modern left depends on staged events and staged “supporters” to buck up the numbers, since they don’t enjoy actual large numbers of supporters. So they have to leverage fake events and fake ‘supporters’ to achieve their ends.
Think of what we have seen:
Muh Russia (staged set up)
MAGA Kids (staged set up)
Paid trolls on the site and around the internet
Paid protesters at Kavanaugh hearing
Paid protesters during “Repeal Obamacare” moment
Constant usage of Identity Politics to attack the right
Keeping people from going to the White House
Recruiting protesters after Pittsburgh
And on and on. Everything is a sham, everything is a set-up to give the media images and sounds they can use to smear POTUS and the right. Same thing was done to the Tea Party, same thing is being done to the Yellow Vests in France now, same thing is being done to Bolsonaro in Brazil now.
This is how the modern left works. It’s funded by wealthy elites and also works in concert with established NGO’s.
What happened to the kids, and to Kavanaugh, can happen to anybody today. Prepare yourself accordingly.
So in addition to Fake News, we can accurately conclude that the DemoncRATs are a Fake Political Party. Everything they purport to stand for is fake.
It is. But, and this is true and real, if you fake things long enough, you can actually make things “real.” Obama’s toxic effect on the party (and the nation) has become ‘real’ when you look at things like people’s views on racism and how many Dems are now liberal.
It’s not a coincidence that Obama (like Sharpton or Jesse Jackson) was a community organizers. The Native American guy with the MAGA Kids seems like a community organizer. AOC is a community organizer.
Saul Alinsky was a community organizer. They specialize in agitprop and the most base forms of PR that exist. And they’re usually ruthless.
If you fake enough, you can make it real.
In general, a college education is a good thing. A student loan can be a good thing.
Once the Progs got millions saddled with student loan debt, and faced the fact that there never was a great-paying job for every Elizabethan Literature major, it became true that a generation or two believed the degree would be worth it, but the jobs weren’t there, but the debt was.
Young adults saddled with college loan debt is a genuine problem!
Goal achieved!
Very well said.
TRUMP2020
MAGA KAG
Thanks Attorney. KAG 2020!
They have to stage these events, because their whole narrative is a lie from the beginning. They can’t rely on just letting things happen naturally, because then they would have no audience.
The truth just “happens” and it does not need to be set up and staged with false witnesses.
This kind of planning goes waaaaaaay back. I’m thinking of Jezebel who got a couple of scallywags to offer false witness against Naboth because Ahab wanted Naboth’s vineyard, but Naboth refused his offer. Ahab pouted. So false witnesses were stated and Naboth was stoned. HRC, VJ, NP…they’re all modern day political Jezebels…and they are instigating the spirit of a lot of scallywags…like in this case with the Covington kids.
No wonder King Solomon said that there is nothing new under the sun. Different times, faces, masks, nations, governmens…but the same ole corrupt lying hearts…been that way since the beginning and will continue that way until the end.
These were planned, coordinated attacks directly from the websites “Beautiful Trouble” and Beautiful Rising.” If you are unaware of these, you’ll find all the strategies, tactics, theories and case studies here: http://explore.beautifultrouble.org/#-1:00000
Just three used against the Covington kids:
1. The decision Dillema. This is where you make sure your target has no good options. In this case, if the kids leave they look cowardly if they stay they look intimidating;
2. Do the medias work for them.
This is what the indigenous protestor did. He did an interview and set the narrative (beautifully I might add) so that it was off and running before the facts came out;
3. Lead with sympathtic characters. Here we see an old indigenous man face to face with energy filled teens in MAGA hats. By leading with the old man the protestors made it so that the public sympathy would favor the protestors.
Forewarned is forearmed.
” 3. Lead with sympathtic characters. Here we see an old indigenous man …”
BTW. the tear was glycerin. Being an American Indian, it was physiologically difficult for him to shed a tear on demand.
I have used this commercial in many examples of how the left operates. They even put Muslims in the same category as the Indians. They push the idea that the Christians in the Middle East stole the land from the noble native Muslims, using the backwardness of current day Muslims with their child brides an burkas, as a way to hoodwink everyone into thinking that Muslims were there first, when the exact opposite is true. This makes everyone believe that the evil Christians stole the land from the indigenous people just like they did in the new world. It’s an amazingly effective strategy. If you do a poll and ask people which came first, Christianity or Islam, most people will choose Islam. I know, I paid for such a poll, and that’s how it came out.
Anyway, this commercial was the seed that got me thinking…
Iron Eyes Cody had as much Indian blood as Elizabeth Warren.
He was of Sicilian parentage, and not Native American at all.
Agree about Amy Coney Barrett.
But it’s also a hell-sent opportunity to engage in wholesale Christian-bashing, on a national stage.
I am not Catholic, but I still really like and prefer ACB for the next nomination. Not sure she would want to put her family through hell, but on the other hand, she’s already gotten a taste of that from DF. She just may be brave enough and have the courage to fight back and hit hard.
Mary, you’re right about a hell-sent opportunity, but look at the other side of the coin. It could be a Heaven-sent opportunity for a Christian to stand up against hell’s opportunity and clarify the difference between the holy and the profane on a national stage.
Blessings
God works in and through all events, for sure. Those Covington students will never forget this–it will sharpen some of them for Christian witnessing all their lives long. Martyrdom comes in many forms. So in that light, it was certainly heaven-sent.
BTW, this is an interesting article about what are termed the “red, white, and green” forms of martyrdom:
https://aleteia.org/2017/10/31/3-types-of-martyrdom-that-lead-to-a-heavenly-reward/
Very intresting point about the timing, I wonder who the chosen one is for 2020, could it be Hillary again?
I just posted a cartoon on Liberal Aggression at https://wp.me/pBdoV-Pz
Sundance you are on top of your game.
I had not yet put this together – the incident at the Lincoln Memorial generating the WaPoop’s catholic bashing article which was specifically planned to create a widely-seen/read negative image of the next likely SCOTUS nominee.
This is evil planning beyond description for me, but you have defined it succinctly.
Thank You (again).
THIS>>>>>>>>>>”Remember, RULE #1: Everything the institutional left does is by design.”
Enemy of the people. Clear as day. ‘News’ , is nothing more than a Hollywood production.
And everything that Hollywood creates in an illusion. They are masters at doing it.
Edit: is an illusion
A perverted Hollywood production at that.
SD, the title you chose for this posting could have been a one-sentence blog in itself. Brilliant!
I have been saying for a long time that what these people (progs, agitators, liberals-leftists, socialists) do is not even their second nature. No! It is their first nature, just like it is the first nature of terrorist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, Isis, others, to plan, organize, set the narrative, agitate and start the conflict. They live for that and would never come to the bargaining table with an altruistic intent to settle issues. These people are all drama queens. They live, breath, eat and sleep for drama and are never at peace with themselves without conflict, war and battle in one or more venues.
This intense, craving want of drama and conflict comes to them as easy as breathing.
Once SD shows the picture, it cannot unseen by what was seen…These despicable people are going to be shown something that they will regret. And I think it is going to be a VERY LARGE LAWSUIT against all of these morons, including the networks.
The ones who are getting sued will be more than likely be brought into a Kentucky Civil Court Room AND NOW WATCH THE FIREWORKS!!!
And the Bishop…HE be TOAST and His Excellency will be roasting a spit soon after. Hopefully…
I think you just might be on to something. Would love to see it happen.
One of the things I’ve noticed in my occupation (I’m a TV news cameraman, we are not all bad people), is that none of the protests that I have covered were organic. Most, if not all, were preceded by a press release so that the news would know to cover it.
Once, a group of employees picketed in front of a major hotel, and threatened to sit in the street, blocking traffic on a major thoroughfare at the peak of rush hour. There they were, locked arm and arm, sitting. Eventually the police “arrested” them, they lined them all up and took them around to the side of the motel, paddy wagons waiting, but out of sight of the cameras. It was a sight to see when the commander grabbed a stack of tickets, already written, with the violators names filled in. He would call out a name and hand them their ticket. A couple of people from out of town were watching in awe and dismay. Everything they saw earlier was a ruse, street theater, a show-test.
This is just one example, but furthers the point that leftists literally plan everything. Nothing is left to chance.
100% this. Thanks for posting this Chris.
I saw a live feed (unedited) of the “protests” in Pittsburgh after the shooting.
The MINUTE that the main TV cameras left, the protesters were out of there. They were only there for about 20 minutes, for the cameras. That’s it. All for the media shots.
Contrast that with what’s happening in France. That’s a real protest.
Most of what people see on the news these days is fake. At best, it’s staged.
There are reports out now about how the next step in warfare will be faked videos and such. But we’re basically already there now, with these completely fraudulent ‘events’ that are inorganic and bogus.
Here is information on these “Deepfake” videos that people are being warned about now.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/deepfake-videos-are-ruining-lives-is-democracy-next-1539595787
https://www.macleans.ca/opinion/fake-video-is-a-big-problem-in-2019-it-gets-worse/
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/nov/12/deep-fakes-fake-news-truth
Faking warfare with video has already happened. It happened several years ago in Israel with AP photographers photo-shopping pictures. It happened with with staged rescues of children and ambulances. It happened with allegations of bombing/targeting of ambulances by Israel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly right, Vet. Israel is definitely ground-zero for this kind of thing. Thanks for pointing that out.
LikeLike
…and as we have also seen, they are given whatever cash on hand they will need to pay their ticket.
I don’t want to work. I just want bang on the drum all day.
Except it looks like the Indian is working at making a spectacle of himself for the benefit of his employer.
Well, what entity is that book dedicated to? The enemy of Jesus Christ, that’s who. Jesus hates sin. His enemy glorifies it. It’s not just Catholicism or religion per se; it’s the concept of sin. Nothing is considered a sin to their side. Nothing. The concept of sin, or going against God’s Law, must be purged from their side and then from the public sphere. Who remembers the Democrat National Convention where they booed God and Jesus? I remember. They are going to also utilize the argument, “judges that base their judgments on what they say is God’s law is against Church and State!” and “the Laws of this Country are un-Constitutional because they are based on what the Bible says is sin and we must separate Church and State!”. Just watch. You people need to understand this, everyone must understand this: They are evil. Not ‘bad people’ evil, more akin to ‘actively trying to bring humanity into the age of anti-christ’ evil. They WORSHIP the entity Alinsky’s book is dedicated to.
We must pray constantly to defeat them. Lord Jesus Christ, help us in this battle!
The progs screwed up. They should have put Ginsberg out to pasture while Obama was president. None of these stunts can help them now. Her life expectancy is very close, it appears, and no matter who gets in there, it won’t be an ex-ACLU zealot like Ginsberg. This was a strategic eff up beyond comprehension. The progs aren’t as smart as all that, you know.
I wonder when people will start thinking for themselves again, and start questioning everything. I only saw the 4 min video and still couldn’t find anything wrong with it.
Good analysis of the narrative strategy. How do we combat this successfully?
SD, only one thing I would argue just a little with you…okay, gonna make you laugh…is that I believe more than two thirds of the iceberg are underwater…prolly more like 88-93.766% LOL
I’ve made a couple of comments here in the last few weeks about the importance of RBG. There is more going on underwater in a great body of subterfuge concerning this one person/justice than most Americans even have a slightest clue about.
I commented to Treepers a couple of weeks ago that we should not underestimate the value of RBG in terms of the dems’ planning and whole agenda. I think she is far more a central factor in their planning, strategy and tactics right now than even begins to appear above water.
IMO, at this time, RBG is far more important than anything going on in China or elsewhere. This is their holy grail that they are desperately trying to plan around and come up with a solution of liberal justice preservation.
To me, this is quite obvious, underwater or not.
Peace to everybody here in the TreeHouse tonight.
What is so disgusting about this event is the clear intention to smear these kids, smear the March for Life, smear any pro-lifers, smear any supporters of President Trump, and finally, smear Catholics with many in the media helping without question.
It was immediately clear who the Native American was, Nathan Phillips. He should be well known by the media, but even if some did not know him, it would have taken a few seconds using Google to find out who he was and what he has been involved in.
Phillips has been involved in protests at Trump Tower and at the Dakota Pipeline site. He pulled the same stunt trying to generate smears against college students in Michigan in 2015.
Phillips lied repeatedly in what he claimed happened. He also intentionally lied about these kids making racist comments to others present.
He has also lied about being a Vietnam combat veteran. He has claimed in previous media interviews that he was a Marine recon ranger. There is no such thing. To have served in combat in Vietnam, he would have had to serve there in 1971 or earlier since Marine combat units were pulled out of Vietnam in 1971. By his own admission, his Marine service started in 1972.
The media didn’t care about any of the facts in order to thoroughly smear all of those above.
The thing that stuck out to me most about this post was that old familiar quote of Megan Kelly. I don’t feel bad for her, she’s a grown woman. But she chose poorly again and again. A great Mr Megan Kelly would have gotten that hot mess under control and not let her act so foolish. But hey Meg. Plz stop calling and texting. It’s getting old. 🙄
The State of the Union should be held in their High-School Gym. This was planned, you are correct Sundance and so much more. How about destroying Justice Kavanaugh’s High School experience, and I mean personally to him and about this experience to whomever is thinking of sending their kids to one. That was planned whilst Catholic Schools are helping to shape the character of youth that is against the grain of Big Club. Their is so much Anti-Catholic sentiment in our culture, anti-faith, it is sickingAnd who is funding this drum banger? Ya another website has dug into it and they have a few foundations, but I wonder if at the bottom of this if their isn’t an international currency shorter pulling the strings…
Highly linear plan – attack the presumed nominee for SCOTUS by preemptively attacking religion and catholics. Meanwhile their pet demographic Hispanics are largely Catholic.
Sundance..I confess I haven’t read your article here, yet….because your headline says it all and perfectly. That is how we all must say it when referring to these Covington Boys story.
Covington kids Vs Saul Alinsky disciples! Love it
Now I’ll go back up and read it. Thank You Sundance for all your researching and writing. I have caught you up working in the early wee hours of the nights many times with you being at the east coast we me in Calif. Take care of yourself..Ok?
He’s a professional agitator. And a case of stolen valor as well.
One final comment on this subject.
Once the Mueller stuff is wiped away — and that time is coming, IMO — expect the left to go back to the Race Card stuff as much as it can. And that’s why you do staged events like this with the MAGA Hat Kids.
Prison Reform mostly shut up the “Trump Racist” people. So the left needs to continue to generate events that can take the discussion back to the topic.
“Trump racist” does not just work on minority populations. It also works on Elite GOP’ers and Wannabe Elite GOP’ers. This a huge reason why these smears are done. To make Trump and conservatives “shameful” to Elites on the right, so that they will not support him/them and so forth.
If the economy is good in 2020, the Uniparty will have NO chance at all to defeat Trump unless they can make the “morally unfit” case. And a large part of that case will be the “Trump racist” angle. As Hannity says, this is what the Dems do every 2 and 4 years. And it’s probably twice as necessary by the left with such a powerful figure like POTUS.
