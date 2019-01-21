The Covington Kids Just Met Saul Alinsky’s Disciples…

There is a generation of people new to the nuance of politics. There is also a generation of people familiar to things political, but new to the severe constructs within the industry.

Nothing the institutional or professionally political-left does is organic. Everything is pre-planned, pre-scripted and pre-organized.

All major events, even those that seem oddly organic (George Stephanopoulos asking Romney about constitutionality of birth control ’12), are highly scripted – while various elements within allied media await the triggering moments.

Like a political iceberg, two-thirds of the activity is below the surface; only one-third is visible. If we focus on the surface events, and not on the constructs under the surface, its easy to get caught up in the latest shiny thing.

Professional leftists plan everything.

This is all they do; this is all they know to do. From birth to maturity, within the machine, every moment of the day is spent planning optimum utilization. Every event is sequential.

This is not to say there are no grassroots elements within leftist designs. However, grassroots leftists (former Bernie Sanders supporters) are so blindly connected to the indoctrination that creates them, they cannot see the machinery.

The campaign of Donald Trump awakened an entire generation of conservative republicans to the machinery on the right side of the UniParty.

Some people became completely awakened; others were just shocked.

Everyone watched as the republican machinery was exposed by Donald Trump playing the role of Toto.

However, on the leftist side of the UniParty, that awakening has not happened.

This is a key point to remember.

Despite candidate Bernie Sanders having the opportunity to reveal the left-side of the machine…. he didn’t.

Sanders acquiesced, took measure of benefit, ran the financial calculations and backed down. The smart Sanders supporters saw it all, jaw agape, and became a wandering tribe. The media will never admit it, but many awakened Democrats supported Donald Trump.

Remember, RULE #1: Everything the institutional left does is by design.

The DNC nominee [there could be two (think Rubio/Jeb)] for 2020 has been fully briefed; and that person knows not to step into the political thunderdome until after Nancy Pelosi executes the triggering event.

Any Democrat candidate who announces a run for the presidency prior to Adam Schiff, Elijah Cummings and Jerry Nadler’s plan, begins after April 15, 2019, is merely cannon-fodder. [Encouraged to run, but not part of the machine.]

Big money donors control the DNC machinery. The DNC planned candidate will announce their run after Jerry Nadler begins executing the ‘impeachment’ strategy. Any Democrat who announces prior to April 15th, is not going to be supported by the machine.

This UniParty approach is identical. The RNC (2015) and the DNC (2019), are two versions of the same Big Club instruction book.

A farce in sequence:

This was manufactured.

The manufacturing was/is also specifically purposeful.

(Story Link)

Why?

Why the focus on religion with Second Lady, Karen Pence?

Why the focus on “Catholic” disparagement in the Covington fiasco?

Answer:

1. “Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.” Power is derived from 2 main sources – money and people. “Have-Nots” must build power from flesh and blood.

2. “Never go outside the expertise of your people.” It results in confusion, fear and retreat. Feeling secure adds to the backbone of anyone.

3. “Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.” Look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty.

4. “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules.

5. “Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.

6. “A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” They’ll keep doing it without urging and come back to do more. They’re doing their thing, and will even suggest better ones.

7. “A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.” Don’t become old news.

8. “Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new.

9. “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.” Imagination and ego can dream up many more consequences than any activist.

10. “The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.” It is this unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign.

11. “If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive.” Violence from the other side can win the public to your side because the public sympathizes with the underdog.

12. “The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.” Never let the enemy score points because you’re caught without a solution to the problem.

13. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.

Saul Alinsky

Advertisements