Devin Nunes Outlines Central Point of Media Working With House Leadership Toward Trump ‘Impeachment’ Strategy…

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News and focuses attention to the primary point most overlook. The Buzzfeed narrative on Michael Cohen is directly connected to the political endeavors of Democrats in congress.
Buzzfeed pushes a false conspiracy involving President Trump and Michael Cohen, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff then outlines his intent to “investigate” that claim through the use of the committee. Again, not meaning to be too repetitious, but this is coordinated. Nothing is happenstance. Resistance allies within congress are working in concert with resistance allies in media and Lawfare to create the baseline for the ‘impeachment’ agenda.
.
Speaker Pelosi publishes new rules for Democrat committees. The new rules tell Elijah Cummings to target the White House. The Thursday after the Superbowl, February 7th, Michael Cohen will testify publicly to Cummings’ House Oversight Committee. The script for the questions have already been written. The goal of the hearing will be to create the baseline for HPSCI (Schiff) and Judiciary (Nadler) to move to the next phase: a subpoena for Donald Trump Jr.
Everything is pre-planned, pre-scripted, and building to a specific focus point.
This is why Buzzfeed must hold the position *NOT* to retract their claim. The Pelosi, Cummings, Schiff and Nadler plan requires their media allies to stick to the script; there can be no modification.
Everything is planned.
Everything is sequential.
After the Cohen testimony; while Schiff begins to target DJT-Jr; Robert Mueller will move in with an interim report on the Russian investigation. Mid-February will be reserved for Schiff to target DJT-Jr; then, the timing for Rod Rosenstein/Robert Mueller is likely late February to expand…
The ultimate ‘impeachment’ ball will be handed to Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler after April 15th, 2019, per Pelosi rules and schedule.
The wild card is AG nominee William Barr.
Unlike Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller, Chris Wray and David Bowdich, William Barr doesn’t appear to be part of the compliant organization.
Specifically because Barr is not participating in the team agenda (doesn’t seem like it so far) he becomes a risk they may need to isolate and marginalize.
“If they go down the presidential harassment track, if they want go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would be the best thing that would happen to me. I’m a counter-puncher and I will hit them so hard they’d never been hit like that,” he said during a 36-minute Oval Office sitdown.
The commander-in-chief said he could declassify FISA warrant applications and other documents from Robert Mueller’s probe — and predicted the disclosure would expose the FBI, the Justice Department and the Clinton campaign as being in cahoots to set him up.
“I think that would help my campaign. If they want to play tough, I will do it. They will see how devastating those pages are.”
But Trump told The Post he wanted to save the documents until they were needed.
“It’s much more powerful if I do it then,” Trump said, “because if we had done it already, it would already be yesterday’s news.”
Trump revealed his playbook just as Democrats are set to take over House committees in January where they are poised to investigate his potential business conflicts of interests, tax returns, Russia dealings and more. (read more)
Romney, Murkowski, Collins, Sassehole- we’re looking at you.
Just get somebody in handcuffs. I’m ready to see dominoes falling.
Mind if I change up your first sentence a little. I didn’ think so. LOL
Just to get “some bodies” in handcuffs.
I like the sound of plurality better than singularity, agree?
Peace
Witnesses called by House simply take the 5th every time they are called. Simple.
Or claim that they can’t remember.
DemoRATS asking for TROUBLE THEY WILL GET IT/ PDJT
The Dems should learn one other lesson from history and the American Civil War. American undertakers made a quantum leap in marketing and techniques then, due to large losses far from home, some of the dead with wealthy enough families.
However when firing squads were careless or didn’t like someone, they might shoot them in the face, also depriving the undertakers of a paying specimen to ship home…
Dem deep state traitors might really do well to learn history.
With everything being so well pre-planned and ‘documented’…I’m sure Team Trump will have a stellar defense ready to go for immediate counter.
I expect President Trump to do something significant that NancyPants & Co. aren’t expecting – possibly proactively. ….Something he has already planned but that has been closely guarded and nary a word has been leaked.
Remember, in addition to everything we like about the President’s machismo, his patriotism, his genius, his strategizing…he’s also media-savvy….and still *very* effective in *using* the media – despite their irrational extreme hate.
Yeah, getting time for a real, savvy, provocative but wise and timely move.
I sure hope those documents are “there” when the Pres finally decides to declassify.
And not missing or cleaned-up forgeries substituted in while the originals all walked out in Sandy Berger’s pants.
gnomesayin’?
I wasn’t necessarily referring to declassification, but just anything, even if it is a wild ace up his sleeve that he may have that we don’t know about. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t holding a couple of hidden aces. That’s just Trump for you.
But I’m all with you hoping the documents are “there” when needed. Wouldn’t shock me though for something to have “accidently” happened to them. For the dems and deep state, desperated times will call for desperate measures. These people are evil enough to kill people if they have to to cover their crimes against this nation and the whole justice system.
“gnomesayin’?
Yup!
Btw…as I try to answer most comments and replies using the little white bell, I generally click on the like button there, but am finding out it doesn’t always take, so I have to come back to the thread and give commenters likes. I’m prolly not the only one.
Yes GB.
The President by now should have everything he needs – the documented evidence – to lay out a minefield. Just see which member of Team Pelosi steps on the first one & then we will find out who is playing with the hardest balls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is also very CREATIVE in his response to problems.
THAT’S the problem with ‘our side’ — we are always readying ‘defense’, when we SHOULD be continually on the OFFENSE. That’s why our agenda is constantly retarded (as in, slowed) while the leftist agenda is accelerated.
DiGenova repeated tonight that Muellar’s office called the article inaccurate because “there’s a new sheriff in town,” Barr. If the Buzzfeed folks continue to maintain the article’s accuracy and if Schiff keeps saying that “it has to be investigated” I’m thinking Barr requires the SC to come out with yet another statement. I don’t get the feeling Barr is the type of guy who puts up with crap.
I also get the feeling that since he’s complicit in so many leaks, Schiff figures a good offense is his best defense.
Any single senator *could* block AG confirmation.
(just an fyi)
Are you talking about Senate “holds?”
Several have already publicly said they couldn’t support him. Can you explain what the rules are for confirmation?
Dems, yeah.
Which is why Whitaker was a good idea. Block or stall Barr and that guy becomes your worst nightmare.
@ Jay……..what has Whitaker done to instill so much confidence that he is going to do something? He WAS chosen by SESSIONS…..
I can’t see his not being confirmed, can you, Sundance?
Wouldn’t it be just grand if the Reps could skillfully plan and organize on the high side of truth and political wisdom to counter the dems skill of planning and organizing on the low side of lies and subterfuge?
Every conservative needs to have a copy of SA’s Rules for Radicals.
Now, maybe some intelligent conservatives can bang heads together for awhile and come up with Rules of Conservative to counter SA’s rules.
In the face of all that, I’d love to see Barr just step in produce some rules of his own that support proper agency protocols. We’ll see before too long, won’t we?
Rudy Guliani said to Jake Tapper that someone leaked to him documents
that the special counsel wanted Jerome Corsi to follow a specific script to
testify against PDJT and Roger Stone and Alex Jones.
Why is this not headline news on all conservative media?
I’m no lawyer but if the documents say what Guliani says they say, then
that has to be it for the special counsel, doesn’t it?
You would think witness tampering or obstruction charges or something
could be brought against Mueller etc.
Why is nobody talking about this?
Despite the claims coming from Giuliani, saying the documents were “leaked” by “someone” should immediately raise a red flag. Before anyone gets too confident those documents and the leaker need to be verified.
Unless Giuliani has already done that.
Go ahead, Dems. Make our day.
I’m still confused (hopefully somebody who knows can reply-or try). After Devin Nunes revealed part of the FACTUAL crime(s) in 2017, he was somehow suddenly “censured” from the committee for several months and then (again), somehow “uncensored” and exonerated – you all remember that scheme?
What-How-Why regarding this matter? This entire “action” OCCURRED yet I wonder why the certifiable-leaker Adam Schiff has never been, referred, censured, sanctioned…etc
That/this historic episode has always concerned me (among other things). I get it…corruption galore, yet somebody(s) filed a complaint against Nunes AND another somebody(s) formally were able to censured him.
Who are the responsible parties for this criminal obstruction of justice?
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan censured Devin Nunes and isolated him from the committee after Nunes discovered the dossier targeting was part of President Obama’s daily briefing.
Nunes went to the Executive Branch SCIF (to review the documents) without permission from Ryan.
Thanks. I remember the steps that occurred. Yet…I NEVER accepted (nor comprehended) the depth of corruption.
I assumed that some “committee” was in charge of ethics and a person (a complainant(s)) had to officially file a complaint, etc.
It truly is incomprehensible that “justice” in this “Great Nation” (yes, sadly quoted), could ever have been compromised by a cretin like Paul Ryan and company.
Seriously, has ANYONE in the mainline media — FOXNEWS included — ever reported that Ryan the Snake censured Nunes over that? And what does “censure” mean in this context? That is outrageous and has to be made known broadly. This thing starts and ends with President Obama…. but will anyone ever know?
I worry the sword of Mueller hanging over President Trump’s head will be replaced by McConnell’s after the House impeaches. Instead of McConnell just impeding the MAGA agenda, he will have the real leverage of trying and removing him from Office.
Since the impeachment will be purely political, McConnell’s action may be influenced by how much flak he gets from the electorate (us). I’d say it might be the bigest test yet of our support for the President (if it gets that far…I’m not so certain that it will).
I think the plan began some time ago and included alpha rats Ryan and Sessions.
When Feinstein leaked the Simpson testimony, did anyone ask Simpson about meeting with the Russian before and after the Trump Tower meeting?
I don’t recall whether it was from leaked testimony, but I do recall Simpson’s “story” being that he was engaging with Veselnitskaya I think her name is on an unrelated trial that was going on then.
Up here in British Columbia. Our nightly news just jumped in on the Catholic school kids sham.
Treepers may not be aware as to just how far reaching that the “ hate for all things Trump” is. We were in Scotland this past summer, and the majority of PDJT related stories were distortions of the truth.
Up here in our home province your President never gets a fair shake, and is regularly denigrated. Sickeningly so.
It will be most pleasing when the worm turns and the MSM scum and their accomplices are thumped by PDJT.
God bless PDJT and remember ( Nae Surrender.)
thx for the report, deke
“Unlike Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller, Chris Wray and David Bowdich, William Barr doesn’t appear to be part of the compliant organization.”
Sundance saying that is great news to me as I value his views above all conservatives on the net. But I’m jaded to the point where I think Barr is just a higher swamp life form who will do what he reasonably can to clean things up — provided none of the beautiful people get sullied.
Did Barr say “YES, Mr. CHAIRMAN” with just a bit too much irritation and disdain when Sen. Graham got too close to the vein on this?
Or was that my imagination?
I could be wrong, but I saw it more as him showing disgust with what has been going on in DOJ. And not just when answering Graham’s questions, but others as well.
Sure, it’s just like the FBI leaking fake Russia stories to the press to justify their “investigation”.
Buzzfeed takes one for the team to justify congressional “investigation”.
Next time it will be a different fake news outlet. They take turns.
And He shall bring upon them their own iniquity, and shall cut them off in their own wickedness; yea, the LORD our God shall cut them off. Psalm 94:23 KJV
The democrats, MSM and FBI/DOJ are locked together like some kind of Gordian Knot.
Regarding Barr….wasn’t it unprecedented for Team Mueller to come out and say that an article in the progressive media was false? In other words make a statement that counteracts “the narrative”? Is it possible that Barr is having some effect on Team Mueller already?
One of our CTH brethren offered this little riff which I hope offers a potentially positive reply to your question — I pray there’s something to it:
I view the nomination of Bill Barr to AG as the ultimate use of leverage against Mueller, since Bill and Bob are such “good friends” with Bill playing the Big Brother role.
Do you remember the part in the movie,The Godfather 2, during the courtroom scenes?
In one scene, Vincent Pantangali (Bob Mueller) is about to testify against Michael Corleone (President Trump) under oath…
But before he says anything, Corleone brings in Pantangali’s brother (Bill Barr) from Sicily.
Upon seeing his brother, Pantangali recants his bogus story, and zips his mouth shut… He remains on his best behavior from that point forward.
The point of the analogy is that Bob Mueller will not pull any more bullsh*t with Bill Barr as AG.
Scott: My concern is Barr may not be confirmed! That is what I read from Sundance’s second comment.
In my mind all day has been that Buzzfeed and Schiff are a partnership. The only reason Buzzfeed is sticking by their story is that Schiff needs the story as the basis for his “investigation”.
Schiff is another truly evil man.
Buzzfeed must know who provided the story. Could Adam Schiff be the so called “federal investigator” who is their source?
So the primary Democrat platform and agenda for the next 2 years is basically implementing the coup that the DOJ/FBI/ Deep State/ Democrats started to impeach a duly elected POTUS. I can now understand why PDJT is keeping his powder dry until he sees the whites of their eyes.
Seems to me the Democrats are putting all their chips on the table hoping for a straight flush with a two of a kind hand. The question is will the American people go along with this coup. I think not.
Conservative media needs to portray the Democrat agenda as a Presidential coup with no regards for ordinary Americans and their economic or national security.
The stakes are high and I think the odds are low for the Dems/Globalists. PDJT has his “Trump” cards he will play at the right moment. Democrats are operating solely on emotions, PDJT is operating on emotional intelligence.
If the Dems fail they will see a “shellacking” in 2020 like never before and patriotic Trump supporting repubs will be rewarded. The Democratic Party will be decimated beyond recognition.
We will all have our parts to play. I, for one, am ready to rumble! I pray that the UniParty Repubs get a clue of the opportunity they are being given to reform and WIN, but that is really up to We The People to goad them into compliance.
MAGA on Patriots! The best days are yet to come!
I am disturbed by the House Dems going after Trump’s son. What defense does he have? Probably very little.If he refuses to answer then it plays right into Dem hands. This whole setup worries me.
1. Thank you Sundance for being repetitive. People cage hear it enough plus there are newbies coming in every day. Repetition is valuable.
2. Barr is a decades long personal friend of Mueller who is corrupt to the core. I’m not holding my breath that Barr is anything but a plant and a swamp guardian. My guess is he’ll go after Trump.
3. The professional social media types (Krassentein for example) and the sock puppet armies have been seeding the DJTjr story you’re suggesting for weeks now. Everyone should always look to this group to see what they’re astro turfing.
4. I pray Trump declassifies everything, EVERYTHING, as quickly as he can. I honestly think his life is st great risk daily.
5. Can’t help but wonder if one reason Pelosi refuses to stop the shutdown is to slowdown any Senste confirmation until they’ve gotten rid of Trump (impeachment etc).
