Devin Nunes Outlines Central Point of Media Working With House Leadership Toward Trump ‘Impeachment’ Strategy…

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News and focuses attention to the primary point most overlook. The Buzzfeed narrative on Michael Cohen is directly connected to the political endeavors of Democrats in congress.

Buzzfeed pushes a false conspiracy involving President Trump and Michael Cohen, HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff then outlines his intent to “investigate” that claim through the use of the committee. Again, not meaning to be too repetitious, but this is coordinated. Nothing is happenstance. Resistance allies within congress are working in concert with resistance allies in media and Lawfare to create the baseline for the ‘impeachment’ agenda.

Speaker Pelosi publishes new rules for Democrat committees. The new rules tell Elijah Cummings to target the White House. The Thursday after the Superbowl, February 7th, Michael Cohen will testify publicly to Cummings’ House Oversight Committee. The script for the questions have already been written. The goal of the hearing will be to create the baseline for HPSCI (Schiff) and Judiciary (Nadler) to move to the next phase: a subpoena for Donald Trump Jr.

Everything is pre-planned, pre-scripted, and building to a specific focus point.

This is why Buzzfeed must hold the position *NOT* to retract their claim. The Pelosi, Cummings, Schiff and Nadler plan requires their media allies to stick to the script; there can be no modification.

Everything is planned.

Everything is sequential.

After the Cohen testimony; while Schiff begins to target DJT-Jr; Robert Mueller will move in with an interim report on the Russian investigation. Mid-February will be reserved for Schiff to target DJT-Jr; then, the timing for Rod Rosenstein/Robert Mueller is likely late February to expand…

The ultimate ‘impeachment’ ball will be handed to Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler after April 15th, 2019, per Pelosi rules and schedule.

The wild card is AG nominee William Barr.

Unlike Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller, Chris Wray and David Bowdich, William Barr doesn’t appear to be part of the compliant organization.

Specifically because Barr is not participating in the team agenda (doesn’t seem like it so far) he becomes a risk they may need to isolate and marginalize.

Trump threatens to declassify 'devastating' docs about Democrats https://t.co/7u59BMFTtL pic.twitter.com/AGfwK0VCsP — New York Post (@nypost) November 28, 2018

“If they go down the presidential harassment track, if they want go and harass the president and the administration, I think that would be the best thing that would happen to me. I’m a counter-puncher and I will hit them so hard they’d never been hit like that,” he said during a 36-minute Oval Office sitdown. The commander-in-chief said he could declassify FISA warrant applications and other documents from Robert Mueller’s probe — and predicted the disclosure would expose the FBI, the Justice Department and the Clinton campaign as being in cahoots to set him up. “I think that would help my campaign. If they want to play tough, I will do it. They will see how devastating those pages are.” But Trump told The Post he wanted to save the documents until they were needed. “It’s much more powerful if I do it then,” Trump said, “because if we had done it already, it would already be yesterday’s news.” Trump revealed his playbook just as Democrats are set to take over House committees in January where they are poised to investigate his potential business conflicts of interests, tax returns, Russia dealings and more. (read more)

