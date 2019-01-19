President Trump White House Announcement – 4:00pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump will be making a widely anticipated announcement on the government shutdown and border crisis from the White House today. The speech will likely outline a proposal to end the partial government shutdown.
The president is anticipated to outline a proposal for $5.7 billion for physical border security in exchange for “The Bridge Act” which would extend protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and legislation to extend the legal status of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders. Anticipated start time 4:00pm EST.
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream – RSBN Livestream – Fox News Livestream – Global News Livestream
Trump conceded nothing – just making Pelosi look more the obstructionist.
– DACA is already on judicial extension until the SCOTUS declares it either unconstitutional or amnesty
– Any foreigner can already apply for amnesty at an embassy in any country.
The real tit for tat would be compete border wall $25 billion for $25 billion to do the Gateway Tunnel into NYC. Put both on the infrastructure bill.
Give nothing on CACA or any other immigration issue.
“Gateway Tunnel” ? Yet another inbred muzzie target.
If that were to happen maybe it would finally lead to the deportation of all those being “watched”. Need a trgger event so most of the people are onside.
It’s the left who think that way. Conservatives refrain from speaking about using terrorist attacks to their advantage. It’s pretty awful.
gateway tunnel? How is that a national issue? why would the rest of the country trade some tunnel in NYC for DACA that affects us all?!
Never heard of the gateway tunnel before this minute and have no interest in funding a local building project with my federal taxes.
If some infrastructure money goes to it…ok. Kind of like federal grants for local bridges in many states.
But some NYC tunnel for DACA? NOPE!
To appease the AFLCIO
How about appeasing the citizens who voted him into office?
And if congress actually signs a daca bill then the illegality should go away, right? Not withstanding the moral argument but the legality since congress makes immigration law not the executive branch.
“Wrong, silly! The Judicial Branch makes all laws now.” — Random Hawaiian Judge
Sure, a Chinese “judge” in that small, racist (hate haoles), asian, Pacific island nation that issued a bogus birth certificate to the jihadist in chief who caused more damage to USA than Osama Bin Laden. A chinese judge who thinks the real USA needs more inbred, muzzie psychopaths. BTW: It was a chinese judge in SF who saw to it that Zacate, (the sub human who shot Kate Steinle in the face) walked free. A mexican defense shyster and a mexican shyster prosecutor rounded out the scumbag anti American cabal. MAGA/KAG! If there is a God in heaven, please, please stop these monsters.
Sane comment, @sDee. Thank you.
He just declared it at three years. During this time, cannot a foreign person begin the process of gaining citizenship. No need to have them here if they don’t understand how government is suppose to work and not learn how it works from the self-appointed Dictator, Nancy Pelosi.
Someone must be paying her really big dollars to not cooperate with the wishes of the majority of Americans.
And if you have a green card to work, you get a SS number/card. I know, it happened to our son in law. People are making up lies, that our POTUS is giving amnesty and it’s not true! 😡
Went over to twitter to check out what they are saying. The Dems are screaming
that Big Mean Horrible Orange Man Bad took away the DACA and TPS protection
and now he is using them as bargining chips no deal..they scream. Schumer
say he is taking the Dreamer hostage.. Trump is the one who messed up DACA
in the first place. etc etc… Gillibrand says bad deal POTUS hurt DACA now
he wants to fix it nooooo….I could only read so much but most of the comments
were Dems screaming NO..
Schumer should have done something about DACA the last time Trump put a DACA deal on the table. Not our fault he rejected it. 🙂
Then deport all of the DACA freeloaders…welfare, affirmative action, all free, free, free !
“Schumer say he is taking the Dreamer hostage.”
Well, if that’s the case it seems like a fair trade since Schumer has taken all Americans hostage by refusing to protect them from invading armies of illegals.
The fact is, those hundreds of thousands of people without paychecks right now (boo and hoo) should understand that them being without income is considered by Schumer to BE WORTH IT – in his eyes, that’s a small price for them to pay so he can have his way – and he doesn’t have to agree to protect the borders of the United States.
Well if they were American Soldier hostages, they’d be left to fend for themselves Benghazi style.
The cabal against Trump, anything Trump, cut their wrists and bled upon each other as they pledged never to accept a plan from Trump. Stupid is as stupid does. I understand that we are now going into a place in time with the government shutdown, where they can now be released from government employment because they have been absent for so long. Sounds like a good way to get rid of excess workers who aren’t needed. Somebody needs to be calling up their Representatives and it needs to happen soon.
Until later, Trump will keep working on world business.
If I remember correctly, the time ran out for illegals brought here illegally and Trump ask the congress (both chambers) to work toward a solution. To date, there hasn’t been a solution but a do nothing plan that eventually we are all suppose to forget about. Let them eat snow.
I love my president Donald J. Trump. He is brilliant, fearless, he loves America and Americans, his energy is incredible. His thought process and staying two steps ahead of the swamp is almost unimaginable. Thank God for this man, President Trump, you make me so very proud to be an American.
👍👍👍
Amen !
Amen!
Trump is a true genius. He knows his opposition is truly ‘ stuck on stupid ‘ and he is taking full advantage of this weakness.
Every day gets better and better. The wall will be built, the dem-media- repubocracy will be embarrassed and shamed, and he may even cull some extreme waste in government employment.
Not to mention his brilliant global economic reset, now well underway.
This man will be known for a long time coming as the greatest President ever.
DEAR MIKE,
YOU ARE SO RIGHT !
BEST WISHES FROM
ANOTHER MIKE
MAGA/KAG !
Besides highlighting the intransigence of the Democrats when faced with a reasonable solution, Trump is showing the GOP how to negotiate to win.
Oh my God all of you “I don’t like this” people … some of you don’t offer any alternative solution, the rest of you seem to think declaring a national emergency will be a miracle cure.
Trump is not only trying to fix problems, he’s trying to get Congress to do their jobs. He’s brilliant cajoling some of the Dems to come to the table. Nancy might be Speaker, but there are Democrats who think she’s going down the wrong path. If Trump and McConnell can get enough votes from the Dems they will not only re-open the government but we’ll have our wall.
I want to add: just about a million people, TPS and DACA, are cheering Trump tonight. The Dems lost them. Do not overlook the importance of this.
Yah!!!!! I’m so glad the dreamers are happy!!!! Yah!!!!
That’s why I voted for Trump!
Yah!!!!! Christmas for Criminals!!!!! Yah!!!!
Maybe at one point Trump will stop stabbing his original backers – immigration hawks – in the back. I guess I’ll vote Democrat next time then maybe I’ll get something from him.
And the most ludicrous part of this is that these people will NEVER vote for him. NEVER.
Idiot status confirmed.
Yup.
Lots of stompy feet around today 🙂
Like clockwork! The stompy donkey!
PDJT ALWAYS said that the Dreamers were a different case than the other illegals. Dont like it? Well, take it up with Teddy Cruz, who decided the biggest move regarding immigration was to hand out teddy bears at the border with Glenn Beck.
At some point, people need to just see PDJT for what he is….a MAGA-believing PROBLEM SOLVER who is NOT going to let problems become insurmountable in making this country great again.
If you dont get that about him, then really you cannot possibly be paying attention.
Dreamers are not criminals. Vote Democrat next time – I triple dare you. You will be in the crowd you deserve.
Have you taken a second to consider –
1) the time and energy and money it would take to round up and deport Dreamers.
2) are you a sadist that would enjoy kicking young people to a country the never knew?
3) Do you know the backlash that it would produce from good Americans?
4) Dreamers are essentially Americanized.
5) POTUS has already stated he is talking about dreamers that are not criminals
6) POTUS is a family man and humane and is not the type of guy to do such a disgusting deed.
7) The congress needs to fix this – it is not the POTUS job, that is why he EXTENDED it 3 years.
But just end chain migration and I’m good.
There no reasoning with the Ann Coulter’s wannabees, these people are bat-shit crazies. As far as I’m concern, their sorry asses can stay home in 2020! You got Mark Levin agreeing w/the POTUS compromises, for crying out loud!
She’s playing a vital role. Decrying Trump’s proposal makes it look better to democrat and independent voters. A few hours ago NPR reported that Trump’s proposal is causing him trouble with his base and then cited Coulter. She’s the bad cop, making the president the good cop.
Oh, for f’ sake.
Poor widdle dreamers are Americanized. Tough shit. Bank robber’s children don’t get to keep the money. Children of burglar’s don’t get to move into the house they robbed.
It would be nice if you actually cared about American children. You think that polio-like virus that’s killing and paralyzing young children didn’t come from 3rd world invaders? Guess it wasn’t your kid.
Virtue signal to somebody else. I demand the laws be enforced. They need to go back all of them. And we don’t need any more people here. Legal or otherwise.
Let them take something from you personally and then you’ll be singing a different song.
Chain migration. And if you give them a path to citizenship a judge will order they get the vote period – 5 million new Democrat voters. That’s enough to flip GA, FL. TX – think you can win the presidency without those states?
We are so close to the point of no return – single party rule like CA leading to socialism and the end to most of the Bill of Rights – that’s always been the progressive endgame.
Dreamers need to be required to attend Civics classes and then advance to Citizenship Classes that teach the basis for our government and our Republic. Those who don’t attend can be give a one-way ticket to Mexico City.
LikeLike
Deal is dead anyway – trump knew this going in. He can’t just dictate and shoot people. Be constructive.
IS BOOTS OK ?
Not dreamers. DACA. And it’a temp reprieve, not citizenship.
I don’t see why they begin the process of citizenship. I didn’t here him say they couldn’t, did you?
Ever heard of negotiation? What he threw out today is the first pitch. You have to throw out something or it’s still a standoff. Geeze!
Cofefe999, so correct you are!!! Huge point. POTUS is gaining the Hispanic voters by the thousands! IMO President Trump truly wants to give the DACA people legal citizenship and eventually voter rights when he sees they are ready to vote MAGA.
POTUS landed out a minimum bid for the Dems. A smart Speaker of the House would come back with full citizenship for both DACA and TSP. Then President Trump would say yes, citizenship in 8-12 yrs. The Speaker could claim victory, but POTUS will snatch if from her because he will say it was he who brought up the bill and negotiate their legal rights.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
What dems have come to the table? Name one. Their “job” is to destroy Trump. You can’t make deals with people who want you dead. If this is Trump working to further corner democrats in the name of a larger end, as some say, I’m willing to believe that. But to think democrats will vote for any of this is absurd. They’re pathologically fixated on Trump’s destruction. This is a zero-sum game right now. It’s war to the death.
LikeLike
Did you listen to the speech? Listen again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The beauty of it is the only thing he suggested is a 3 year reprieve from deportation…..not amnesty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“This is a zero-sum game right now. It’s war to the death”. YES AND YES AGAIN !
FTR:
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Latinos in America who are here to become Americans are the biggest losers in the game the Dems are playing. MS13 membera arent moving into Malibu, Fifth Avenue or northwest DC where Hillary and Obama live, they are moving in the barrios where they speak the language. Latinos are nuts to support Democrats.
There must be a lot of Hispanics taking another look at the rats and there must be a lot of rats who realize this. Of course he has Plan B that I expect we’ll find out about fairly soon. I consider today just one of his sequence of moves.
Any sane Latino that is here under the umbrella of the USA should support a wall. New invaders only press down wages for all.
Not to mention making their neighborhoods unsafe.
The sane Latinos left to get AWAY from the Cartels and Drug lords. They do not want them here too. So yes They are for a wall.
Hispanics suffer most from Hispanic gangs, blacks suffer most from blacks, muzzies suffer most from muzzies…
Excuse me but Blacks suffer from paid under the table Latinos. It is not blacks pouring over the border that is pressing down wages.
I am putting all the doom and gloom crowd on suicide watch. Three years of watching PT in action, from the election to now and they still don’t understand how he operates. Crazy.
TRUST YOUR PRESIDENT!
Same comment I wrote way up thread. At this point I would be too embarrassed to write the same comments as Dems. To think like the Dims. They are tricked into the same trap as the Dimms.
I’m getting extremely tired of the armchair quarterbacks. So easy to call the shots while sitting in front of your computer. Trump’s out there in the middle of the game, doing all of the hard work. Best President EVER. I respect every decision he makes. He has done so much for us already and he’s only been in office for 2 years!
Love !
True.
Let’s pretend Trump screws everything up, makes every decision wrong, and loses in 2020.
Still the best President I ever voted for.
“I respect every decision he makes.”
LikeLike
Now that we have a president that we can trust…:)
MAGA!
I hope President Trump enacts “ The Art of the Deal “ where the best offer is made first and if refused by the arrogant and ignorant opponent each subsequent deal offer less for the opponent than the previous deal,
Next offer should be along the lines of:
Full $25B wall funding in exchange for doubling all EBT, SNAP, and other “benefits” to every single current recipient for a period of 5 years.
Go on TV and make this offer – the Ds STILL won’t do it, but then you can tell voters you tried to put more money in their pocket and the Ds refused.
It doesn’t matter what Trump offers, they want him to die on this hill. It’s now his job to turn that around and start gutting the bloated government.
I’ll wait to see how this plays out. I certainly don’t approve of trading amnesty for the wall, but I understand this is just as likely a Trump head-fake to expose the obstructionist House Democrats.
We all better get used to it; I think PDJT is going to continue to beat Dems over the head, with immigration, for the next two years.
We have just been watching the opening salvos; from SEEMING to be willing to compromise, in order to lure Pelosi/Schumer into an unscheduled on camera negotiation, to delaying his speech at last minute, so it would be obvious they had turned down before he had given speech, he has and will continue to slap the shiznit out of them, over and over.
I think you are right. The Dems aren’t going to even consider this deal, and they will throw away another chance at a DACA deal, and look like the idiots they are. I think that Anne Colter is way too critical.
Ann Coulter does serve a purpose in defining the outer limits of a negotiation. POTUS can point to at least not supporting her position.
It’s not amnesty man…it’s a 3 year deferral.
It’s not amnesty.
Boss was sure his offer will be turned down flat .. counted on it.
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/8f8107aaa5eb149b04fd46d834dd1b9639e6ca11418b4b973ccef5734099622c.jpg I wrote a book ’bout this
tlbh,
I agree. It’s just to expose the dimwitocrats as the obstructionists they are in as public a manner as possible. I am sure that the plans are already in the works for the military to build the wall.
First time in decades DC has had to face a REAL leader! Which is part of the reason I always thought the Russia thing so absurd – to think Trump would beg them for help. No way…not his nature. Those kind of deals are for rats like Hillary, Bill, Teddy Kennedy, etc.
If Trump weakens the Democratic leadership, that would be great.
Pattern:
Pelosi looked terrible through the last 2 weeks. He has beaten her over and over.
She has looked visually terrible in every performance on t.v.
She was surprised when he let the press in to the Oval office negotiation.
She overplayed her hand with the SOTU threat. He beat her badly there.
Her speech along with Schumer at the podium was a disaster.
I think he is moving towards getting Democrats to abandon her leadership.
Today, her response was firm but short sighted as to the welfare of the country.
Her constituents and many Democrats may find her leadership to be small minded and weak.
She is reminding me more and more of Theresa May. LOL
Agree.
At this pace she could be challenged for the speakership.
Steny Hoyer?
AOC? It would be masterful for Repubs to support that horse faced fool.
Oh he goes with her – he’s always been her partner in crime.
Eventually she will , proclaim “he broke me” and the retire.
Theresa May , Pignosi, Fat Frau Merkel, Crooked Hillary…all the same
Like. First overplay by Dems wss expecting VSGPDJT to cave because Republicans always do. It has been downhill since.
Anybody here ever comment on HuffPo or DailyKooks? If so, here’s something to comment there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
I don’t know what this green graphic is all about but I do know this. It is irresponsible to post it, no matter what your political POV. Mentally ill people are vulnerable to suggestion.
Your concern for Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Occasional Cortex, Bill Kristol and Mitt Romney is … … … touching.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I get your point, John. Those aren’t the mentally ill I was thinking of. They don’t strike me as vulnerable, just the opposite.
My thought was for the mentally unstable people in our society, many who are young and unstable, who could be influenced by the graphic. One suicide is too many, especially considering the parents and others left behind to grieve.
Never mind. Sorry to be a downer. Carry on.
Yea I’ll complain maybe in a couple of years after the wall is built.
“President Trump Proposes To Cut Violent Crime Levels 50%; Democrats Choose Violent Status Quo”
If there is no compromise before the SOTU, he should declare an emergency that night (1/29) and let the Dems know that they still need to appropriate an additional $5.7B for the projects previously approved that won’t get done because of the costs of the Emergency on the Southern Border. He is the President and she is just a little ward heeler.
MORAL: POTUSes run train on ward heelers.
Sure, line up a long, real man train behind psycho Cortez and give her something for her diary. Bur wait…she’d just beg for more and more and more as her eyes pop out of her head and drool flows through her rake.
This is how the blame is shifted to the Obstructionist Democrats.
If IRC the SPEAKER of the House is the one who decides what bills are allowed to be voted on. That is why Ryan was such a problem. That means Nancy the Pig will COMPLETELY OWN THIS SHUT DOWN!
I seem to recall there was another way but it needs massive support? I wish people would stop judging Trump like a regular politician or weak kneed, jellly spined rino.
Trump is slowly pulling the dems towards the slaughterhouse. Its coming to the point where any fair minded, reasonable American will understand/believe that Trump has done everything possible to get the Dems to the table to negotiate and deal . At some point he can go nuclear……..hopefully soon. I like the idea of introducing it in the Senate because it will put the Senators (including the 2018 freshmen (many who stole the seats) on record for what most middle of the road and perhaps some Dems will see as a reasonable deal.
Will 7 dems cross over? I would be nice and a huge blow to schumer. Regardless of the vote the ball is still in pelosi’s court………Trump has beat her like a drum, she cannot win. She also cannot pull her impeachment bs right now. The optics would be horrible.
QUESTION!!!!! If Trump declares a national emergency along the Texas border only and orders the wall build only along the Texas-Mexican border would that mean that any lawsuit to stop the construction would have to filed in a Texas federal court and the appeal heard by the 5th Circuit in Dallas?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The issue is that whoever brings suit must prove they have standing and would be hurt by the national emergency. I have read some lawyers that say it would be hard to find anyone with standing to sue.
Cali Joe,
LikeLike
LikeLike
Great speech, a Stephen Miller masterpiece.
To those that are disciples of Ann Coulter or similar, and think this offer amounts to amnesty, you are wrong. Think of the significance of a 3 year extension…
DACA will be ruled unconstitutional during that time, there is no way that RBG is going to live 3 more years. If that doesn’t happen, it will expire during President Trump’s second term.
President Trump has also shown that pundits like Coulter do not run the White House no matter what lefties say. Remember, they are just trying to drive a wedge into President Trump’s support. Besides, I voted for Donald Trump, not Ann Coulter.
Coulter is out of line and I’m getting tired of it. She stated Trump is lazy the other night on Fox which is absurd.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let’s see her follow him around for an entire week on the amount of sleep he gets. She would drop from exhaustion.
Coulter is Bill Maher’s submissive. They “date” !
You cultists are such hypocrites.You despise an America First patriot who wants the wall built,illegals deported,and no amnesty given,but idolize a President who said the same thing on the campaign trail but deports nobody,continues catch and release and trades amnesty for a measly 234 miles of border fencing.I can understand your loyalty to our President.He has done many wonderful things for our country.Please try and understand our loyalty to America First principles as well.The President’s electoral victory in 2016 was crafted by winning razor thin margins in Florida,Pennsylvania,Wisconsin and North Carolina.Many of those voters were first time/and or disillusioned voters who came out of the woodwork to vote for a man whose strong stand against illegal immigration stirred them to action.If even half of them keep their “sorry asses” home in 2020 the President will lose these states and re-election.I vowed in 2016 I would never vote for a RINO again and thank God I didn’t have to.But I will not vote again for a man who devalues American citizenship and national sovereignty with this disgraceful betrayal of America First principles.I pray the Democrats refuse to accept this or any other future Trump cave for the sake of our country.
Thanks, Thought so…
That lobs the ball back into Nancy the Pig’s court.
By doing this in such a PUBLIC way, Nancy the Pig is pretty much forced to call a vote. It will be interesting to see if she does and if it is a recorded vote.
LikeLiked by 4 people
USSC to delay the hearing on DACA = Another year of DACA
Soon POTUS will have Supreme Court appointments to make. This is the legacy of PDJT.
Three possibilities: Ginsburg, Breyer, and the 300 pound wise Latina with diabetes….
Next, split up the 9th Circuit.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Sonia was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age seven and began taking daily insulin injections. She is now 64. Insulin injections taken for 57 years, especially those early injections will have done a LOT of damage to her body. Blindness, loss of peripheral nerves/blood flow… Add in her weight and she is not going to last all that much longer unless the Elite have a lot more medications available that we do not.
The Wise Latina is really Jewish. That makes four Jewish justices on the Supreme Court and Merritt Garland would have been the fifth yet Democrats were screaming that Kavanaugh should be rejected for being Catholic???
Fantastic.
The RIGHT way.
It has been suggested that Trump is waiting for Barr to be confirmed as AG before taking executive action. It also may be he is waiting for DACA to hit the Supreme Court for a decision. Then there is Ginsberg on ice in a freezer somewhere. Whatever the reason for the delay, at some point, there is not going to be any more political hay to be made. We may be there already.
MVW: Waiting for Barr is probably true. I think I read SCOTUS has declined DACA review so that delays things for year or more. As for RBG who really knows?
SCOTUS must grant review on DACA by Tuesday or it will not be heard this term
Then there is reduction of force after 30 days of furlough…
https://www.c-span.org/video/?22668-1/barr-confirmation-hearing-day-1
Barr’s 1991 confirmation hearings…..his history.
I just attended a Women for Trump and Pro Life Rally to counter a pussy hat– dump Trump–pro abortion rally across the highway. This was in California. There were some one finger salutes from cars passing by. However, lots of horns honked and thumbs up for our side. People of all ages and ethnicity cheered us on. Some parked and joined our side. The other side was ill prepared. We had big — awesome pro Trump and second amendment flags — etc. Our commercial pro life posters were stunning. I took my 96 year old mother in her wheel chair. Get out there people! We have to fight and show strength. Not everyone in California is crapping on a sidewalk in San Francisco!
🇺🇸💕 MAGA
Awesome!
Awesome!
Awesome!
In CA!!?? Fantastic and hugely encouraging ground report. Thank you for sharing and thank you for taking political action!
Awesome!
This president works so hard to fix all of the country’s problems. Listening to yet another offer he counters with to fix the border and illegal immigration — reinforces how he tries to make America safe and keep it great. But what’s the point if we don’t fix the boxes of ballots discovered days after an election that a Democrat lost??? Then there is the corrupt ballot harvesting. If the RNC ,and we the people, do not demand and fight for voter integrity we are spinning our wheels and will continue to lose.
Good for you notunderwhelmed..best wishes to you and your patriotic associates.
May God bless!
OK….Mitch says he will bring this proposal to a vote next week. My humble suggestion to him: if the Dems filibuster it, force them to effing FILIBUSTER it for real. Make them hold the floor and talk…and talk….and talk.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Brilliant James woods response. Truth.
Agreed kltk1. Anyone that thinks James isn’t well informed and serious about this border issue doesn’t read his tweets. His site is great IMO.
#FrolickingDems
A deal that Dems will not make, but that they have to face and the vote will show in the Senate. Great move by POTUS. Vote against this, and you are forever voting against DACA and for almost a million people.That is a lot of future Dem constituents who will support Trump the first chance they get. So the Dems can’t have this, but it works in 2020 because it puts them all on record. Even if they abstain, the Dem Senators are up the creek without a paddle and will be vulnerable in 2020.
I have never made but one prayer to God, a very short one: ‘O Lord, make my enemies ridiculous.’ And God granted my prayer.
– Voltaire
I believe Donald Trump made the very same prayer, and it is being granted over and over and over and over again.
The pre-speech Naturalization ceremony and PDJT’s speech were well done but no matter what he proposed in a “deal,” it was bound to be criticized and then rejected by the Dems (as Trump knew) so those concerned that he sold out his supporters can relax. It was only a political proposal that would,have to go through the 2 chambers filled with the “people’s reps” in order to pass.
Increasingly unhinged Coulter is now insultingly calling Trump– Jeb—but what does she propose he do to finally protect the border via barriers/walls ? Call out the military and arrest all House Democrats and Senators and then take votes on the wacky Hill? Trump’s last resort might be announcing a National Emergency and using funds allocated to the military but only after exhausting all reasonable possibilities and compromises.
But as others have said here, a Dem Judge in Hawaii or Calif. will simply rule the action illegal like they did his Exec. Order cancellation of Obama’s DACA Exec. Order. Openly criticizing a President is a right of all citizens but why not couple your criticism with some clever alternatives or proposals that might have a reasonable chance of success instead of just posturing.
That be the Dimms objective. . .divide and conquer. They will do everything and anything to split PDJT’s base along with independents. My hope is PDJT holds to see if public opinion shifts and if not, unleash the EO and request that the SCOTUS will take up the Admins appeal on an emergency/expedited basis. PDJT’s doing his best with the weapons he has. I trust his word that he will not let the Democrats win on the border.
“PDJT’s doing his best with the weapons he has.” Agreed joe.
I believe this shutdown, this speech, and any “negotiations” that follow are simply a prelude to what will (and needs to), occur. Negotiating in good faith always wins in the end… All the hype (DACA, Amnesty, etc), are terms of the matter…
This Nation needs a WALL on the southern border and a REDUCTION of thousands of useless Federal employee positions…among other things.
At this point, wall-funding and eliminating the useless-jobs is a priority and clearly probable moving forward.
THIS situation is a golden-opportunity to address both..
Yes, See BlackKnightRides comment he sums it up beautifully!
Thank you for the link, it was very good! The Best is yet to come in these matters…IMHO
Pays to recall that as of this Monday, January 21st, Rats’ fatuous shut-down will have lasted thirty-one days. Accordingly, from Tuesday on this Trump Administration will have the option of making furloughed mealworms’ absence permanent via “reductions-in-force” (RIF), as Reagan did with striking Air Traffic Controllers in 1981.
As last reported, shoals of grotesquely useless agencies, bureaus, departments, offices ranging from EPA to Education, HUD, TSA, are classified 95% “non-essential” (why not include janitors, and have done?). As Chief Executive, Trump needs no “checks-and-balances” to save several hundred billion in counter-productive overhead with a twiddle of his Presidential thumb.
On this basis, some quacking journalist might shout a query at VSG’s next aerial departure: “O worshipful master, hast ever received one syllable of usable material from Brennan’s CIA, Clapper’s DIA, or Comey’s FBI?” When Trump replies, “Ask Melanie” the game is up.
Busy week coming up….
AG Barr will be confirmed.
Turtle has the votes in the a Senate for President Trump’s border security plan.
Your move…Pelosi.
RBG?
Did Grahamnesty actually schedule the vote to confirm Barr out of committee yet? I could not find it.
Did PDJT just propose the bridge act? It was DOA anyway cuz Nan said no before the speech started, but did this cross anyone else’s mind?
So is McConnell still going against the PDJT in every way? Would like to see some discussion on that.
I’ve already made my comment on the speech so this is on side issues like Fox’s coverage of the speech. Why didn’t Fox wisely stop the News ticker or crawler during P. Trump’s speech? Who decided to run the entire Buzzfeed allegations and then their post Mueller defense of those same false allegations and other negative Trump news during most of the speech? Must be a Dem resistance member.
Jon Decker and the host also made some irritating uninformed comments including disputing or denying any knowledge of birth control pills being given to females on their way to illegally enter the border. Of course they never heard of it. Like most reporters in the MSM, they don’t listen or absorb what the border officials often report from their experiences.
In June 2018, Chris Cabrera stated, ““When you see a 12-year-old girl with a Plan B pill or her parents put her on birth control because they know getting violated is part of the journey, that’s a terrible way to live. When you see a four-year-old girl traveling alone with just her parents’ phone number written across her shirt. I mean, come on now, you know, something needs to be done.”
Video of his interview:
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2018/06/19/border-patrol-immigration-plan-b-birth-control/
